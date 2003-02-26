Easy Salmon

Rating: 4.44 stars
331 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 218
  • 4 star values: 69
  • 3 star values: 21
  • 2 star values: 17
  • 1 star values: 6

Quick, easy and tangy baked salmon fillets. Serve with rice pilaf and a green salad for an elegant supper!

By CHRISTYJ

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly butter one 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • In a cup, combine salad dressing mix, water and lemon juice.

  • Arrange salmon fillets in a single layer in the prepared baking dish. Pour the water mixture over the top and place the sliced mushrooms over the salmon.

  • Bake, covered, for 15 minutes. Remove cover and bake for an additional 15 minutes, basting with cooking liquids.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
217 calories; protein 22.7g; carbohydrates 2.5g; fat 12.2g; cholesterol 66.1mg; sodium 597.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (331)

Most helpful positive review

FISHLIS
Rating: 5 stars
02/26/2003
This was so good, I make it a few times a month! I use bottled italian dressing, though. My 8 year old begs for this recipe all the time! Read More
Most helpful critical review

KRICKYR
Rating: 3 stars
07/04/2003
If only it were as good as it were easy...... I was disappointed especially after all the rave reviews. Back to the grilled salmon we go. Read More
FISHLIS
Rating: 5 stars
02/25/2003
This was so good, I make it a few times a month! I use bottled italian dressing, though. My 8 year old begs for this recipe all the time! Read More
GINNYG
Rating: 4 stars
11/13/2002
I found this to be a really great basic marinade for just about any kind of fish. We had it with the salmon and it was terrific. Read More
KRICKYR
Rating: 3 stars
07/04/2003
If only it were as good as it were easy...... I was disappointed especially after all the rave reviews. Back to the grilled salmon we go. Read More
Elizabeth
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
03/06/2003
This must be an easy recipe, because all I had to do was put the ingredients on the counter and tell my husband to put the marinade together before he left for work. When I came home I had marinading salmon. It turned out great too! I will make this again. Read More
Angie Obremski
Rating: 5 stars
12/12/2003
Good flavor. Realized I didn't have any dry italian dressing, used a dry veggie soup mix packet instead. Also added sliced zucchini and yellow squash with the mushrooms. Kids even devoured it. Will make again. Read More
NJtoAL
Rating: 5 stars
03/24/2010
I used tilapia marinated in Italian salad dressing for 1/2 an hour. I didn't add water just extra dressing lemon and mushrooms. 5 stars for ease 4 for taste - it was moist too. I'd make it again. Read More
MissTerioso
Rating: 4 stars
11/08/2003
Wonderful stuff. I nixed the mushrooms after the first time and used an italian parmesean dressing mix instead easy on the lemon. Fabulous fast and easy. Read More
Momof2
Rating: 3 stars
04/18/2004
Wasn't thrilled with this. The dressing completely overpowered the fish. I don't think that we will be trying this one again. Thanks anyway. Read More
SEPHORA1
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2004
to say that this is easy is an UNDERSTATEMENT! to say that this is succulent and moist is another UNDERSTATEMENT. this is absolutely delicious. the mushrooms are splendid. i will definitely be doing this one again...maybe next time i'll add even more mushrooms. i found that the ones that literally stayed on top of the salmon didn't get as much flavoring and didn't soften up as much as those that fell onto the baking dish. thanks so much for sharing! Read More
