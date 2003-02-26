Easy Salmon

This was so good, I make it a few times a month! I use bottled italian dressing, though. My 8 year old begs for this recipe all the time!
I found this to be a really great basic marinade for just about any kind of fish. We had it with the salmon and it was terrific.
If only it were as good as it were easy...... I was disappointed especially after all the rave reviews. Back to the grilled salmon we go.
This must be an easy recipe, because all I had to do was put the ingredients on the counter and tell my husband to put the marinade together before he left for work. When I came home I had marinading salmon. It turned out great too! I will make this again.
Good flavor. Realized I didn't have any dry italian dressing, used a dry veggie soup mix packet instead. Also added sliced zucchini and yellow squash with the mushrooms. Kids even devoured it. Will make again.
I used tilapia marinated in Italian salad dressing for 1/2 an hour. I didn't add water just extra dressing lemon and mushrooms. 5 stars for ease 4 for taste - it was moist too. I'd make it again.
Wonderful stuff. I nixed the mushrooms after the first time and used an italian parmesean dressing mix instead easy on the lemon. Fabulous fast and easy.
Wasn't thrilled with this. The dressing completely overpowered the fish. I don't think that we will be trying this one again. Thanks anyway.
to say that this is easy is an UNDERSTATEMENT! to say that this is succulent and moist is another UNDERSTATEMENT. this is absolutely delicious. the mushrooms are splendid. i will definitely be doing this one again...maybe next time i'll add even more mushrooms. i found that the ones that literally stayed on top of the salmon didn't get as much flavoring and didn't soften up as much as those that fell onto the baking dish. thanks so much for sharing!