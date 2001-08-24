Wilma's Fish Casserole
This casserole can be changed by varying the herbs used to flavor it.
Made this for ladies luncheon. Substituted cod for haddock. Very easy, would add a litttle more seasonings next time. Guestes all loved it. Also husband enjoyed leftovers.Read More
I thought it was pretty pasty with all of those breadcrumbs in the layers...I would not recommend wasting fish to make this recipe. Maybe just use the soup, but leave out the breadcrumb part.Read More
Awesome!!! I useded only 1 can of soup. I added 1 can milk. I ran out of bread. I had about 2 cups diced bread so I used flavored croutons. Didn't have marjoram. Used Old Bay. Used lemon pepper directly on fish. Its a keeper. Served with spinach rice.
This casserole is great! It is the only way I can get my family to eat fish.
I sprinkled the fish with some garlic wine seasoning and was generous with my "pinches" of herbs and seasonings with the bread crumbs. I used sourdough bread, adding a little Beau Monde seasoning, to make bread cubes, which for us pushed the dish from 4 stars to 5.
Excellent. The family loved it. No leftovers either!
I thought this was excellent. I follwed the recipe exactly. It was awesome. Will definitely make it again!
This was quite good. I did use flounder instead of haddock (as it's what we had), and my pinches were about 1/2 tsp each. I also didn't have any marjoram, so I used 1/4 tsp of white pepper instead. (No, not really an exact substitution, but it worked!) And I reduced the butter to 1/4 cup rather than the 1/2 it calls for. Everything else I kept the same, and it turned out quite well. It was enjoyed by the whole family, and I'd make it again!
Delicious. I didn't have savory so I just used white pepper. I added a little dried cumin and rosemary along with the basil but I didn't have marjoram. I also used crushed Cheez-it hot and spicy crackers instead of butter crackers. Next time I think I will used cooked diced white potatoes also. It tasted great.
I liked this recipe, I think that it would be really good for people who don't like the tase of fish. I used cheese flavoured ritz crackers on top, my husband liked it but said it wasn't his favourite, he would have rather you could taste the flavour of the fish more.
very good
Good. Did not use as much butter as called for and only used 1 can of the mushroom soup. I also used crushed oyster crackers as opposed to the buttery rounds and sprinkled with Old Bay seasoning. We love haddock!
We liked this. I'll certainly make it again. No one raved over it but no one dislike it, either.
not much taste... I rescued the fish from the leftovers and used it to make fish tacos.
Brian did not like - too fishy
I didn’t use regular bread instead I used nothing croutons. I also added cheddar cheese and parmigiana as well. Awesome!!!!!
Pretty good as is. Made it with the following revisions: Substituted cooking sherry for the 1/2c milk. Substituted 5-6c sourdough bread for the 3c of bread and crackers Omitted the savory only because I didn't have any. Instead of multiple layers, poured the soup mix over the fish, and then the bread/onion/herb mixture on top of that. Poured the melted butter over the bread. The wine added a nice flavor so it wasn't as bland. Lower part of the layer of bread soaked up the flavors of the sauce nicely, while leaving a crusty top that added a nice texture to the dish.
This was tasty and moist. I made a portion of the recipe, a 9x13 pan would be too much for us. I made them in individual serving dishes for ease in serving and it worked out perfectly.
Simple and tasteful recipe
