Wilma's Fish Casserole

This casserole can be changed by varying the herbs used to flavor it.

By Wilma Scott

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease one 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Mix the diced bread, onion, salt and herbs together.

  • Combine the soup with milk, stirring until creamy.

  • In the bottom of the prepared dish, layer half of the fish, half of the bread mixture and half of the soup mixture. Repeat layers and cover top with cracker crumbs and dot with butter.

  • Bake uncovered in a preheated oven for 1 hour or until fish is flaky with a fork.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
338 calories; protein 19.8g; carbohydrates 20.4g; fat 19.6g; cholesterol 80.1mg; sodium 816.1mg. Full Nutrition
