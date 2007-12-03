Salmon Pie I
A delicious salmon pie. It's a meal in itself.
This recipe has a lot of potential. With a few tweaks, this was a seriously yummy meal! I, too, am always looking for new recipes to use canned salmon. This was quick, easy, and the finished product looked great. I had extra potatoes so I followed the other suggestions to use mashed potatoes instead of rice. I boiled two large baking potatoes, mashed them up with some sour cream and a bunch of seasoning ( 1 t of oregano, fresh ground black pepper, basil, thyme, parsley, plus a healthy kick of cayenne pepper!) I doubled the cheddar cheese and layered everything twice (bottom crust, mashed potato mix, sauteed onion mix, salmon, cheese, sauteed onion, salmon, potato, cheese, top crust). We could barely wait for the pie to cool before trying it since it smelled so good. My husband actually wiped the bowl clean with his finger-not normal behavior, believe me! Thanks for the inspiration!Read More
I'm sorry to rain on the parade, but I thought this was a little weird. It's entirely possible that I messed it up. I used instant mashed potatoes instead of rice (mashed potatoes mixed with cream of mushroom soup is pretty good). If it sounds good to you, then by all means, listen to the other 15 reviewers! Thanks anyway.Read More
I tried this recipe and loved it, and then tried making it with potatoes instead of rice, and used cream of asparagus soup...even better!
This recipe turned out great! I love the sauteed onions on top. I'm surprised that the recipe didn't specify this, but I definitely recommend using RED salmon - it's more costly for a reason! For those who prefer, 3-4 cups of mashed potatoes (not instant) can be substituted for the rice, and adding parsley, pepper, and a teaspoon of thyme or your favorite seasonings (Italian) add nicely. A great, tweakable recipe.
This is SO good! I used brown rice instead of white rice in an attempt to make it a little healthier. I also used leftover baked salmon instead of canned -- I just flaked it on -- and it turned out great! I just wish pie crust weren't so bad for you... otherwise, I'd make this recipe all the time!
I followed this recipe exactly, except I halved it for the two of us, put it in a quiche pan and just used the top crust. It was very good, and a different way to use salmon. The flavor was satisfying and good as is, but I might take the suggestions of other reviewers and add some dill and/or lemon pepper next time.
This is great and pretty easy to make. Per a few others' suggestions, I used mashed potatoes instead of the rice. I also added the cream of mushroom soup to the mushrooms and onions. Lastly, it turned out that I had enough filling to make two pies so I did that instead. The mashed potatoes were the top layer and I didn't put more pastry on top. I sprinkled on the cheddar cheese ten minutes before the pie finished baking.
If you like salmonn, this is it. very tasty. Will be a regular ai our house
This recipe turned out great! I did add some basil, oregano, dill and salt and pepper to the mushroom mixture and it was awesome. My husband loved it! Thank you so much!
I didn't have fresh mushrooms, so I substituted 2 4oz cans drained well. Everything else as recipe stated and it was very nice. Served with Tomato pie II from this site. Good combo according to those who ate the supper!
This was wonderful and full of flavor. I used store bought crust. Made two pies and my husband ate 1 whole pie by himself. Will definitely make again.
I followed some of the suggestions in the comments and replaced the rice with potatoes and added powdered garlic, sage, parsley, and pepper. I only had one pie crust so I put mashed potatoes on top like a shepherd's pie. I had two frozen salmon fillets so I cooked those and used them instead of tinned salmon. Maybe California onions are extraordinarily big, but I thought there was too much onion and it overwhelmed the mushroom and salmon. Next time I will double the mushroom and halve the onion. Otherwise, quite tasty!
This recipe was so good. We just love salmon and I love finding a new way to use canned salmon. I didn't have any fresh mushrooms so just let what was in the soup be good enough. I just added some minced, dried onions to rice mixture. Also, when I went to get the cheddar cheese, my little "rats" had eaten it for lunches and snacks so I used mozzerella and it still came out very good. Thanks for a very tasty and easy recipe!
I thought this pie was excellent! I didn't use the top crust. Will definately make again. It was even great the next day for breakfast.
I kept the basic recipe with changes. I added a little lemon juice and one egg to the salmon mixture. Instead of rice I par-boiled potatoes and sliced and placed them on top with a little salt and pepper, and no top pastry crust. Came out delicious!
This was excellent. I added a generous amount of lemon dill seasoning and some salt and pepper. Will be more generous with cheese next time. Definately a keeper.
I used potato for the rice and leeks for the onion + other herbs. Num!
We made this with mashed potatoes instead of rice. Everyone loved it. We will definitely make this again. Thanks for the recipe!
Very good, but I did change a lot. I did the rice, soup, and a cup of frozen mixed veggies for one of the layers and omitted one can of salmon. After each later, I topped it with dill, fresh pepper, parsley, garlic, and onion powder. Used the "never fail pie crust 2" on this website and it was so good, filling, and pretty!
VERY GOOD!
Quite yummy. I added basil, oregano, dill and garlic to the salmon layer. I also added a cup of frozen cooked peas and about a cup of fresh spinach, I would of added more but that was all I had on hand. Very tasty
Perfect! Just perfect. Everyone really liked this dish and asked that I make it again. I really enjoyed it as well!
My husband gave this recipe a 4/5..."tasty""filling" were his responses. I used the never, never fail recipe from this site..."moist, flaky". I will add more vegies next time round....peppers, zucchini, maybe some nuts. Be sure to eat with tartar sauce.
Was looking for something to do with canned salmon and came across this recipe. Followed it exactly, but had to cook a little longer to get it to brown. My husband and I both liked it & will cook again. Will try stuffing with other items such a peas, or with mashed potatoes as others suggest next time. If reheating leftovers do so in a toaster oven so it doesn't get soggy.
Delicious as is!
This was very good. I took the advice in adding some seasoning to the salmon mixture. Also, For cheese lovers, I would add an additional layer of cheese, after the rice.
This was not all that great. What did it in was the rice mixture...bland and the texture just didn't go with the dish. It would be much better to use diced potatoes mixed with a sour cream/soup blend that has some shredded parmesan cheese in it. And I'd put more parmesan on the top layer instead of cheddar. Think it would be quite tasty this way.
I never knew canned salmon could be so yummy. This is a big pie, whiched served 8 people in my house. Easy to make and so delicious! My husband doesn't normally like cream of mushroom soup, but he liked this dish! I wouldn't change a thing.
This recipe is excellent. DBF's been wanting a salmon pie for a while. I made it last night and he was thrilled. He thought it was a bit "fancy" with the rice mixture but loved every bite. I was thinking it might be nice to substitute some chopped broccoli or spinach for the mushrooms. I'll definitely be making this again.
This was a hit, but I changed a few things. Instead of rice, I did instant mashed potatoes. It made it a little mushy though. And instead of the pie crust it called for, I used a graham cracker crust. It was a mistake, but everyone really liked having that taste of sweetness in it.
Great recipe! Like stated from some of the other reviews it lends itself to endless possibilities...instead of rice I think I'll try the potato mix along with peas and carrots ....Most important if you're using fresh mushrooms make sure they're fully cooked and drained or you'll end up with a soggy pie..
I hate to write this after all the rave reviews and I'm sure it's just my picky family, but this was just too bland. It needed something to give it a little kick. Not a bad taste - just to blah. More cheese definatley but still needs something more.
Use daily leftover sockeye salmon. Didn't have mushrooms so added 1/2 red pepper and cup of peas to onion mix and used cream of celery soup. And frozen pie crusts. Made enough for 2 pies. Mmmmm
this was so easy. Its hard to find things to do with salmon. I didn't add the top pie crust but it was still very good. The crust was like that of a pot pie. YUM.