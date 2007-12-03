Salmon Pie I

37 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 12
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

A delicious salmon pie. It's a meal in itself.

By Wilma Scott

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 25 mins
total:
1 hr 45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 to 8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan cook the rice with the water.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (225 degrees C).

  • Line a pie plate with pastry and set aside.

  • In a large saucepan over medium heat, saute the onions and mushrooms in the butter until soft.

  • Combine the cooked rice with the mushroom soup and spread half of the mixture over the bottom of the pie shell. Spread the mashed salmon over the rice mixture. Top with the sauteed mushroom/onion mixture and then top with the remaining rice mixture. Sprinkle with grated cheese and cover with pastry. Seal edges and pierce top.

  • Bake at 450 degrees F (225 degrees C) for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and continue to bake for another 30 to 35 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
594 calories; protein 20.9g; carbohydrates 52.6g; fat 33g; cholesterol 53mg; sodium 821.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/11/2022