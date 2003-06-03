Crispy Fish

I had some fresh sea bass but I wasn't sure what I wanted to do with it and this recipe was delicious. I made a couple of changes though, I didn't have potato flakes so I just used flour. (I want to try this again with the flakes though.) Also, I whisked an egg in a bowl and dipped the fish in that then sprinkled the seasoning's right onto the fish then dredged in the flour and fried in butter. My fish had skin on so I only dredged and seasoned one side and cooked skin side first. The skin crisped up so the fish easily came away. I served it with new potatoes cooked with butter, salt and pepper then a sprinkled some freshly grated parmesan cheese on top and had green beans with chopped sweet pepper. I would definitely make this again!