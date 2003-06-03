Crispy Fish

4.5
274 Ratings
  • 5 186
  • 4 61
  • 3 16
  • 2 6
  • 1 5

I have tried this recipe with several varieties of white fish and it is always wonderful. This recipe also works without the flour for those of you who have allergies to wheat. I run a fish market and have shared this recipe with many people and they always come back with rave reviews. Serve with your favorite tartar sauce and chips (French fries)!

Recipe by Kristi

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
13 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In medium bowl, combine the potato flakes, flour, garlic powder, seasoning salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper.

    Advertisement

  • Soak fish filets in bowl of cold water.

  • In a deep skillet or deep fryer, melt and heat the shortening to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Dredge fish filets in dry mixture and fry in the hot oil for 5 minutes or until fish flakes apart easily. Remove from oil and place on paper towels to absorb excess oil.

Tips

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the breading ingredients. The actual amount of the breading consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
446 calories; protein 36g; carbohydrates 47.2g; fat 12.3g; cholesterol 61.6mg; sodium 834.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022