Scott Ure's Clams And Garlic

So simple, but so good - steamed clams served in their own liquor. Serve with a crusty Italian bread, or over pasta.

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Wash clams to remove any dirt or sand.

  • In a large pot, heat oil over medium heat. Add garlic; saute for 1 minute, or until tender. Pour in the white wine. Boil until wine has reduced to half its original volume.

  • Add clams, cover, and steam till clams start to open. Add butter, cover, and cook till most or all of the clams open. Discard any that do not open. Transfer clams and juice to 2 large bowls. Sprinkle with parsley. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
192 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 4.3g; fat 12.8g; cholesterol 24mg; sodium 63.5mg. Full Nutrition
