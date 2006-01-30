Scott Ure's Clams And Garlic
So simple, but so good - steamed clams served in their own liquor. Serve with a crusty Italian bread, or over pasta.
So simple, but so good - steamed clams served in their own liquor. Serve with a crusty Italian bread, or over pasta.
My only "complaint" about this recipe is that I wish it stated at what temperature to "steam" the clams. My husband and I had quite a disagreement. He wanted to bring it to a boil and then almost shut the heat off. I thought it would be hot enough. Our compromise was to turn the heat to medium for about 20 minutes. 49 out of the 50 clams opened. I was shocked to see how much liquor they make. I thought the small amount of wine wouldn't be enough. They were great. Definitely have a lot of crusty bread on hand. Linguine or some other pasta is great. My kids were so brave about trying them. I can't wait to make it again. We added some fresh lemon after they were cooked and it really brought out the flavor. Delicious! Oh, and scrub the clams really well. I got a lot of sand and gunk off them. THANKS for a great recipe.Read More
Mine came out very salty.Read More
My only "complaint" about this recipe is that I wish it stated at what temperature to "steam" the clams. My husband and I had quite a disagreement. He wanted to bring it to a boil and then almost shut the heat off. I thought it would be hot enough. Our compromise was to turn the heat to medium for about 20 minutes. 49 out of the 50 clams opened. I was shocked to see how much liquor they make. I thought the small amount of wine wouldn't be enough. They were great. Definitely have a lot of crusty bread on hand. Linguine or some other pasta is great. My kids were so brave about trying them. I can't wait to make it again. We added some fresh lemon after they were cooked and it really brought out the flavor. Delicious! Oh, and scrub the clams really well. I got a lot of sand and gunk off them. THANKS for a great recipe.
This was delicious! I used roasted garlic instead of regular garlic, used a full stick of butter, and added about 2 tbsp. of clam juice. Also, the juice of one lemon and sprinkled some crushed red pepper on top!! YUMMY.
I made this for dinner for Valentine's day & they were out of this world good! I used pinot grigio both in the sauce & as an accompaniment & it went exceedingly well. I served this w/ barely buttered, toasted french bread (very good dipped in the sauce), strawberry onion salad (from this site) & the pinot grigio. I had other courses planned & ready to eat but we enjoyed this so much that we decided to pig out on it & forego the other courses (we'll have them for dinner tonight). It was simply the best meal I have ever eaten!
Excellent recipe! Best clams we've ever had at home. We like our clams well done, so we didn't have a lot of the juice left. Next time we'll add another 1/2 cup of wine and 1 tbsp of butter half way through steaming to ensure we have more juice because the little bit of juice we did have was so yummy!! We had this as an appetizer with white crusty baguette, so good! Excellent with the main course we had of Red Snapper with Orange-Almond Sauce. Adding this one into my recipe box.
This was a fantastic simple fresh recipe. As an earlier reviewer suggested, I added a dash of oregano, a dash of red pepper flakes, and a medium can of diced tomatoes. The tomatoes were a great addition. Served it with pasta for a main dish (linguini). I'm making this for Christmas Eve with shrimp, yum!
Delicious yet simple recipe! I've made this twice. Once the wine reduced, I added a can of crushed tomatoes my 2nd time around and added a bit more garlic, shallots and green onions for a fresh new taste. (cook the shallots first to get them tender) To wash clams, soak in fresh water for 20 min. then scoop up the clams (dont pour out) while the clams "breath" in the water they filter out the salty sand.
I gave this recipe a double punch after cooking with another big spritz of wine and salt/lemon. Cover and simmer one or two more minutes... its seems to bring the broth to new heights.
We make steamed clams all the time, but never quite like this. We used both little necks and the real steamer clams. (the ones with the tail) They were so excellent Scott and the broth was incredible. I took your advice Stephanie and made the italian bread from this site and used it to soak up the broth. Hubby and his buddy were inhaling them!
Great EASY recipe! Steamed about 15-20 minutes. Served with Ceasar Salad, corn, and garlic/butter rice. Make sure you have some good dipping bread! Makes a lot of juice!
Turned out very good my hubby was so pleased he asked to have it like that again...we even added a few shrimp at the end after taking out the clams. then put them all together an drizzled with remaining sauce Sooo YUMMy! <3
Using Pinot Grigio, I made the oil-garlic-wine concoction at home. Bottled it for transport to a local oyster farm. Put mussels (no clams available that day) in aluminum foil pouches, poured a bit of wine concoction in pouches before sealing and putting on the bbq grill. Opened the pouches after 10-12 min., drizzled the contents with butter & parsley. Voila... delectable, elegant steamed mussels at a picnic! Thanks for the recipe!
These were really good! Unfortunately I didn't have any parsley and substituted butter for Benecol Light , but the flavor was great!Clams make lots of juice so have lots of crusty bread on hand! Will make again.
I love this recipe. I just made this the other day it's a great base I like to saute some shallots, a pinch of red pepper flakes and garlic together then add the wine and a bit of fresh lemon juice. Once reduced I add the clams and 1/2 herbs. Fresh Parsley, basil and oregeno. Cover and steam. Once clams are done I add the butter and the rest of the fresh herbs. Serve with crusty bread over pasta. Yum!
I ordered some blue crabs from my favorite on-line store and they sent me some clams in error. I wasn't thrilled and was not sure how to cook them but then I found this recipe and cooked them exactly according to the directions. Wow! I never liked clams, but do now. Great recipe! I do recommend the crusty french bread like many who have reviewed...the sauce is delicious. Will definitely make this again.
This is very similar to a local dish here in Qingdao, China called 'la gala' I have this every couple of days, but we add a little chopped up dried red chillies, a small amount of ginger, and then sprinkle chopped coriander when the dish is finished. When done in a wok at high temperatures, we steam the clams in a very small amount of water 2 minutes & they are all open. The very quickly saute the garlic, ginger & chillies then add the drained clams back in, mix with the garlic etc for 1 minute then add reserved juices back in. Total time 5 minutes at most.
I made this recipe for about 8 other people the other night (I had about 100 medium-large clams) and everybody RAVED! Said definite resturant quality! YUM YUM YUM!
This is delicious! I have been using this recipe for over a year now and have had no complaints yet from my family! I scale down the recipe to use only a dozen clams and add a little more wine, a pinch of red pepper flakes, a teaspoon of lemon juice, more garlic (I love having a garlic taste to my food) and cook a little bit of the parsley in it to get some of its flavor (I pick the cooked parsley out after its done steaming). When I make this I also make Clam Linguni with it and poor the juice from this into the sauce. I recommend The Best Clam Sauce by Jodie B. to serve with this! A great combination!
Wow, is all I can say. Being a clam lover, I usually just steam my clams in water, but I was in the mood to try something different. I served French bread with the broth, and it was a wise choice. I am sure that pasta would go well with it also, but the bread was the ticket. The one thing I did do differently is I put in about a 1/3 more garlic.
Outstanding. I have used this recipe for mussels as well as oysters. Due to personal preference I always use chicken or seafood stock, whatever's handy, instead of white wine. So good and so easy!
Mine came out very salty.
I have made this so many times, the first time it was because it seemed the simplest of the clam recipes and because I had all the ingredients, each time after because my family wanted to eat this again. Be sure to have a loaf of crusty bread for dipping, the sauce leftover is heavenly. I had a lot of sand in my clams and found out that if you put the clams in a shallow dish (I used my big casserole) with a few inches of water and let the clams sit for about twenty minutes and they will spit the sand out.
I don't eat clams but husband said just like restaurant. Thanks
Amazing. Everyone who has tried 'em loves em.
This recipe was so easy and so good! One important thing to note is that if you taste the broth before adding the clams, it has a rather sharp/astringent taste (regardless of the wine used)--don't worry, as you simmer that gives way to a wonderfully tasty dish. Have lots of bread on hand to soak up the broth.
So simple but oh so wonderful! I used a St. Chappelle Special Harvest Riesling for my wine. Served over angel hair pasta tossed with garlic and olive oil. This is truly amazing!
I was hosting a luncheon with the Superintendent, and I decided to make some Steamed Clams. I accidentally turned the heat in my oven way up, and smoke was getting everywhere. Thinking on my toes, I ran across the street to grab some hamburgers. I told the Superintendent we we're having "Steamed Hams," and he was none the wiser. Great recipe!
These were so easy and even my daughter ate two, which is a big deal. i ended up doubling the sauce because my daughter helped and didn't realize I was trying to cut the recipe in half. I did add a little more garlic cause we love garlic in my house. will be making again.
We had never had whole clams before trying this recipe. It made all of us clam lovers! Even my 8 & 6 year olds LOVE this recipe!
WOW!!! Scott this is a keeper. I've never made clams before, but love them when I go out. The only thing I added was some red pepper flakes and instead for lemon like some people said, I added some Mango key Lime juice.(Nellie & Joe's)--- The sauce was truly to die for!
This is a great recipe. We substitute fresh basil for the parsley. You can throw the fresh herbs in when you add the butter or sprinkle it on top after cooking. Believe it or not, these make a sensational dish when camping - especially if you're near the coast and can pick up some fresh ones on your way to your campsite. This is one of our favorite Pacific Northwest camping experiences!
I made this last night as a main dish on top of whole wheat thin spagehetti and it was delicious. I added a squeeze of lemon juice, a sprinkle of canyenne pepper, a few shrimp, and a sprinkle of fresh parmesan and ramano blend cheese to top it all off. I could just drink the sauce it was so good. Like other reviews suggested, eat with plenty of crusty bread to sop up the sauce with and enjoy.
Very good recipe! I added twice as much butter and poured the whole thing over linguini noodles. Can't wait to make it again!
Excellent recipe! Be sure to serve with good bread for 'dipping'. I doubt I'll ever order steamer clams in a restaurant again, as they never compare to this recipe that is so quick and easy to make at home. Thanks for sharing!
Delicious! I actually forgot to print this recipe out before leaving for our vacation at the Ocean. But it was such a simple recipe that I was able to remember it! It was soooo good! Raw oysters and then scallops simmered in the clam broth with a huge loaf of garlic bread was superb!
We LOOOOOOOVE this recipe. I have made it several times and it is always perfect. I find that I need to cook the clams for approximately 20 minutes.
This was fantastic! I used beer in place of the wine as it was what I had on hand. Very simple to prepare, took little time to cook. Served it with some angle hair pasta to make use of the yummy broth. I also doubled the recipe. Kids said it was just as good as clams from their favorite restaurant.
Our friends oohed and aaahed over this. My husband who was kinda skeptical even loved them!! Make the "Italian bread" also on this website and dip it in the broth. This recipe is a no-fail, absolute hit.... thank you.
EXCELLENT! I did add a half cup of water to the wine, served with garlic linguine and my family loved them, great easy recipe, thank you for sharing
Oh yeah, not bad, oh yeah. Liquid a little too thin, but yummy flavor. Served with garlic bread; wasn't filling enough for pudgy hubbie and ugly mother-in-law. Oh no, oh no. Not so great, not terrible. Next time would make thicker sauce, oh yeah oh yeah, that was the problem, come to think about it. Little Anoose didn't complain. No complaints = oh yeah, oh yeah. Pudgy hubbie's never full anyway, so = oh yeah, oh yeah.
Very good simple recipe.
i used this recipe over pasta n doubled it to feed a small dinner party of 7. everyone enjoyed it, even my 3yo. i did double the butter tho and add juice of half a lemon at the end.
Splendid recipe - the broth was sooo flavourful. I'd never cooked whole clams before, so didn't know how long they might take to open. My littleneck clams took about 5 minutes. I should have added the butter around the 3-min mark, I think. My only other recommendation is to have wine for the sauce AND for the cook. But I bet most of you already know that. ;)
Thank you so much. This was my first time making clams like this and it was simple and delicious.
Another example of simple and delicious! Wonderfully low cal and low carb!
OOOOOH SO delicious! This is the closest thing to a clam dish I had on vacation. Now I don't have to travel 6 hours to get it. Thanks you, thank you, thank you!
fantastic!!!!!!!! I had never had clams nor had I ever attempted to make them. My husband had been wanting them and New Years Eve I made him this recipe. I loved it, he was raving, better than any restaurant. Thank You so much for this recipe.
My husband and I both really enjoyed this dish. He said 4 or 5 stars for sure... and due to the ease a preparation, I am going with 5. I don't make a lot of shellfish at home, this recipe might change that. I served this with garlic bread and really enjoyed it. Next time I make it I will give it a try with pasta. I think that I will increase the liquids and then drain part of the sauce into a seperate pan and add cream and parmesean to make a psuedo clam alfredo sauce. A little extra work, but I think will be worth the effort. This is a keeper, Shellfish will be welcome at my dinner table again in the near future.
We loved it!!!!!
This was a great recipe, we love clams and the garlic just made these great. I added a red wine instead of the white, just my preference.
I had never made clams before and they are one of my husbands favorite foods- He was VERY impressed, and they were very easy. GREAT! Thanks
Excellent!
Simply WONDERFUL! I added a pinch of cayenne oregano beofore reducing my Luna d' luna white wine, and i'll tell you..the broth was just heavenly. My husband is usually nothing but a miserable old gasbag all the time on the couch with his football and chips, but man, the hair on the back of his neck stood up for this one! I think he'll even clean the garage later! It's about time he got that old rowing machine out of there.
Mmm good. I had these with angel hair noodles and caesar salad. Yumm. I made half the recipe and I think I might need to make more sauce next time. I'd like to eat this every week, haha! It's that yum.
Out of this world good! Next time we're trying it with mussels, too!
Just like in the restaurant! Bought a bag of New Zealand Cockle clams from Costco yesterday (5 lbs!) and I came here, old faithful, to search for a tasty clam recipe. We tried Scott Ure's and it was sooo goo-ood. This reminds me of those steamer buckets in NYC's South St Seaport. The broth was tasty without being saturated in fat. It was just the right amount of butter. I thought it might have needed salt but not at all necessary. This recipe allows you to enjoy the taste of fresh clams in the shell. Since I still have half the bag left - I know what I'll be making tonight. Will probably throw some some more herbs in there too.
I make this recipe all the time. I add 1/2 tsp of red pepper flakes to infuse the garlic while it is simmering. When clams are done I strain the broth through a tight strainer or cheesecloth to keep out any sand grit. Lastly, I add a touch of tomato paste for color and depth in the sauce, add 1 tablespoon of butter and swirl and fresh chopped parsley - - and then when I pour the clams into a bowl, I wet a dish towel, put it in the microwave for 1 minute, pour the sauce over the clams and cover with the hot wet towel to keep the clams hot and steamy until everyone is ready to eat! Mangia!
Delicious and simple. Was wonderful served over pasta with garlic bread. Even put some shrimp in to steam with the clams.
This was extremely good, but the juice was EXTREMELY SALTY! I'm not sure if the saltyness was from the clams themselves (as I only added maybe 1 tablespoon of butter to them, no extra salt). But the clams themselves were amazing!
Absolutely delicious! This was my first time steaming clams, and I really wanted them to be perfect... this recipe made it so!
Yummy!!! Works well with muscles too :)
This is amazing! My husband loved it (and me too) and now we make it for every special occasion.
All I can say was the broth was wonderful! But I screwed up by using BIG clams vs. small. So I couldn't even enjoy the clams cause they were so darn chewy. Make sure you get the right kind of clams. But I gave it 4 stars cause I believe that if I had the right clams it would have been a dream to eat. Enjoy!
This recipe is truly a gem. Very simple and very delicious! What more could you ask for?
This recipe made a fantastic clam dish. I prepared this for three people over pasta. The meal was light yet still very flavorful - a very nice contrast to a more typical clam dish with heavy sauces, etc. I used only 1/2 the garlic indicated and a good sauvignon blanc. The next time I prepare this recipe, I'll add most of the parsley a couple of minutes before I remove the pot from the stove to soften it.
Delicious! I used mahogany clams and served them with some extra drawn butter on the side. Thanks Scott!
Never made a clam dish before and this one was excellent! This is a keeper! Thanks!
So simple and very delicious!!
Didn't have wine on hand so I used beer and they were delicous! Will try wine next time... :)
My whole family loved this. We prefer muscles, so I used them instead of clams. The flavor reminded us of muscles we had at a Restaurant in Paris. We thought the "sauce" could use a little salt. Next time I make these I will make that adjustment.
So easy and very tasty! Served over linguine...better than you would get in a lot of restaurants.
I used pinot gris and thought the wine flavor was too prominent. If I were to make this again, I would use half-cup each white wine and clam broth. Still very good, just not a 5-star recipe for us.
We had this last night with crusty bread and Seared Sea Scallops. I put the clams in a big pasta bowl for each person. Looked great, smelled great, and tasted GREAT! I did not modify the recipe at all. I didn't need any tweeking. Very good!
My husband loved this! It is definitely a keeper. I did add a bit of diced bacon to the mix as they were steaming. It was the perfect touch.
Tried this for the first time tonight. It was fabulous. I wouldn't change a thing. Served with Angel Hair pasta and french bread for sopping up that delicious liquid. The key is to watching for those clams to open ... when they open up they are like popcorn popping. ... get them out so they don't over cook or they'll be tough.
Best clam recipe ever!!! I made about 50 large clams with this recipe (so I doubled it since the recipe is for small clams) and they tasted just as good as from a restaurant!!! Fantastic!!!! Thank you for this very tasty recipe!!! :)
Great recipe. I wanted to try a new way of preparing clams and came across this recipe. I used only 1 dozen clams, and we didn't have the fresh parsley on hand, but I used some mrs. Dash garlic and herb powder in the oil, and It came out excellent! We ate them solo, but next time I plan to try over pasta. I recommend.
DELISH!
Awesome, made exactly to the "T", only complaint was i didn't make enough!! Thanks
I grew up in France and this is one of the tastiest versions of Moules Marinieres that I have ever had. Everyone raves even the French!
My husband & I had clams at a dutch pub recently and we loved it so much that we decided to try it at home. The recipe is so easy to cook and we think that it was actually better than the ones we had at the pub. We used a good sauvignon blanc and had crusty french bread with it. the only trouble is with scrubbing the clams clean.. Will def be making this again.
These were awesome! I made a dozen for myself and I regretted not making more! I added lemon and salt at the end and made thick sliced garlic bread to go with it, as that's what I had on hand, but I love garlic so was good for me! Simple, quick and mmm, mmm, GOOD! Five Stars!
love it
We had something similar at a restaurant and were trying to find a recipe. Stumbled across this one, added some red pepper flakes, used mussels and doubled the wine and butter.....mmmmm....jackpot!!!!!! This is added to the favorites box!!
This was superb. Throw it over some cooked linguine and you have a great dinner!
so yummy better than on the bbq!
This was a great dish if you love clams and dont want their taste masked by too many ingredients. My husband made it for me last night and we loved it!
Simple yet sooooo delicious. Made this for a late night snack for the guys while they were outside smoking cigars. I won't have to buy the next bags, the guys are all going to be taking turns bringing me bags as long as I promise to use this recipe. I didn't really follow your amounts since I made a larger amount, but I don't think it matters. Your ingredients and cooking instructions were perfect for "fool proof" clams. So simple anyone can make it. Thanks Scott--really loving the clams. :)
Yum! Never liked clams. My huisband bought some and asked if I would cook them up. Didn't know how. Found this recipe and am thankful I did. A new clam fan within me and my husband said that these were the best he ever had!
Excellent and easy at-home recipe! Mine were a little salty so I will try it with unsalted butter next time, but the flavors were still great and I sopped up as much leftover liquid as I could with some sourdough bread. Thanks for the great recipe!
DELICIOUS!!!!!! delicious and easy to make. Everyone loved it including the kids. Thanks!
What a deliciously simple recipe! I love throwing this together as either a side for steak or as an entree on its own. For the wine, I use either Pinot Grigio or Chenin Blanc. And this recipe is just as tastey with mussels or a combo of both clams and mussels.
These were very good. My 4 year old son LOVED them. Steamers have always been a regular thing here since we live right on the NH seacoast but we usually just steam them with water, nothing fancy... Just dipped in clarified butter. These were so great, I will never make them any other way again. I used steamers bought at the grocery store because everyone else was closed but next time I will get them nice and fresh from the fish market.
Yum! This was a great recipe for steaming clams. We also threw in mussels and it was so delicious. I added in some roughly chopped green onion and tomato when we added the clams and mussels. It was just something we enjoyed from a restaurant once and I had the items on hand. This is a keeper! Thanks for the recipe!
This is an excellent recipe! I wouldn't change a thing
Made this last night... me and BF loved it and it was sooooo simple. Basically followed the recipe but added red pepper flakes to the oil & garlic. Also added a couple lemon wedges and juice when I added the wine. Used cooking wine since that's all I had and it was still great. Will definitely make again and again!
So ridiculously simple and yummy! I wouldn't change a thing on this recipe.
This recipe is so good... the clams tasted better than a resturant!
These are soooo good! Be sure not to add any salt, the clams season it well enough. I served mine over some pasta with a sprinkling of parmesan cheese. A keeper fo sho!!
It was okay... I don't think its worth the cost of the clams...
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections