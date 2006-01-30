Scott Ure's Clams And Garlic

My only "complaint" about this recipe is that I wish it stated at what temperature to "steam" the clams. My husband and I had quite a disagreement. He wanted to bring it to a boil and then almost shut the heat off. I thought it would be hot enough. Our compromise was to turn the heat to medium for about 20 minutes. 49 out of the 50 clams opened. I was shocked to see how much liquor they make. I thought the small amount of wine wouldn't be enough. They were great. Definitely have a lot of crusty bread on hand. Linguine or some other pasta is great. My kids were so brave about trying them. I can't wait to make it again. We added some fresh lemon after they were cooked and it really brought out the flavor. Delicious! Oh, and scrub the clams really well. I got a lot of sand and gunk off them. THANKS for a great recipe.

