Baked Fish with Shrimp

Easy and delicious way to impress your family and guests with a recipe that's almost too simple! The fillets are covered with cooked shrimp and a simple white sauce. Grated Parmesan cheese is sprinkled over the top of this baked dish. Grouper, snapper, and catfish are all good choices for this recipe.

Recipe by Mary Lynn Tumlin

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

  • In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium low heat. Whisk in flour and salt to make a paste. Gradually whisk in milk. Stirring constantly, cook until sauce is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon.

  • Select a pan large enough to accommodate all the fillets in one layer. Coat with cooking spray. Arrange fish in pan, and cover with shrimp.. Pour white sauce over shrimp. Sprinkle with grated cheese.

  • Bake, uncovered, for 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
341 calories; protein 50.3g; carbohydrates 4.8g; fat 12g; cholesterol 180.9mg; sodium 545.4mg. Full Nutrition
