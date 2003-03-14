Baked Fish with Shrimp

Easy and delicious way to impress your family and guests with a recipe that's almost too simple! The fillets are covered with cooked shrimp and a simple white sauce. Grated Parmesan cheese is sprinkled over the top of this baked dish. Grouper, snapper, and catfish are all good choices for this recipe.
This was absolutely delicious, easy to make & better than any fish I have had in restaurants. First of all I couldn't get snapper so I used Kingclip fillets which I had never had before, very fishy smelling but not fishy in taste. Fillets were pretty thick so had to add a little more cooking time. I did as some others suggested and added a few seasonings. I added a little sliced onion, garlic salt, salt &cracked pepper, bay seasoning & 4 Tbls. sherry. I used a half pound of med. cooked shrimp & removed the shell on the tails before I put on fish. Really thought they would be tough as they were already cooked with the cooking in the oven besides but they were just find, not at all tough or dry. This dish is definately a keeper, also can easily be prepared a little ahead of time if having company, get your other sides in order & ready to cook, sit back & enjoy your company with a little drink & just pop it in the oven when ready to cook. I am not a big fish lover but this was excellent & certainly deserves a 5 Star in my opinion.
Let me tell you what I did...I added crab meat to the shrimp for the topping on the fish. It was GREAT! I also added Old Bay seasoning and Lawry's Season Salt to the sauce. I loved it and so did my boyfriend...he got up for the leftovers later that night.
My family loved this dish! I tweaked it a little after reading some of the other reviews. I added about a teaspoon and a half of minced garlic, about a half teaspoon of onion salt and about a half teaspoon of black pepper to the sauce. I also used imitation crabmeat because that's what we had in our fridge. I prefer fresh shredded parmesan cheese as opposed to grated so that's what I used. It was great! I will definitely be preparing this for hubby and the kiddos again. Pretty good as a leftover, too!
I left off the shrimp because all I wanted was a fish recipe to use up some red snapper I had in the freezer. I followed the suggestions of some other reviewers and added some pressed garlic and rehydrated dried onion flakes to the butter before adding the flour. I also added a splash of sherry to the finished white sauce. I only had one pound of fish (there are only 2 of us) and since it is over 100 here in Las Vegas, I baked the fish in the toaster oven so as not to heat up the kitchen too much. I sprinkled some paprika on the sauce-covered fish before adding the cheese, and placed a couple of thin lemon slices on each fillet along with a sprig of thyme before baking. This come out delicious and my husband really liked it! Exactly what I was looking for. Thanks!
Delicious! I made this with cod, and my family loved it. After reading the other reviews, I added lemon juice, minced garlic, thyme and parsley. Excellent!
I think this was fabulous. So simple, yet delicious! Yes, add seasonings to the fish and yes, add sherry (I added 2 Tablespoons) to the sauce. Unlike another reviewer, I WOULD serve this to company and I did with great reviews.
If you mess this dish up you CAN'T COOK!! Fantastic and easy. As a Seafood lover i'll add don't be shy on the butter....I would change the tempeture to 375 and add more garnish of parmasan cheese, salt, and parsley 10 minutes before removing from oven. LET COOL!!! I served it will baked potatoe and salad. The family LOVED it...
So good!!! Very easy to make. I did season my fish and tweaked the sauce (as mentioned by several reviewers). This has been added as a family favorite. Love the idea of adding crab to the shrimp. Also I used shaved Parmesan cheese instead.....way better! Thanks for sharing.
could have been better if the fish was seasoned first.
After reading the reviews I decided to add sherry to the recipe as well as onion & garlic powder on the fish. I happened to use flounder. It came out delicious! It had a lot of flavor. I get bored with plain old baked fish. Will definitely make this again. Hubby loved it too.
I have made this multiple times using different types of fish. Everyone has loved it. It is a very flavorful dish and very simple to make. Do season the fish before you put the shrimp and white sauce on. Sometimes I have used Old Bay and sometimes Dill Weed, it all depends on what I have on hand (always salt and pepper).
We tried this last night and it was super yummy. I wouldnt make any changes except to mention that I used frozen salad shrimp ( thats what I had on hand) and fresh Tilapia. Well,my sauce got a little watery due to the shrimp =0( Wont make that mistake again! So, if you use frozen shrimp. Thaw it completely and dry it off !
This was good. We enjoyed it. I followed others' advice and sprinkled a little garlic salt and onion powder onto the fish. I didn't have parmesean so I added swiss cheese and a bit of Lawry's and some Old Bay into the white sauce. Be carefult with the salt...a little goes a long way. I almost overdid it. I also grated a bit of cheese on top before placing in the oven. Using a thinner fish like catfish instead of snapper, you can reduce the cooking time a couple of minutes. I cooked for 20 minutes but probably could've cut down the cooking time by a few minutes. As said by others, I kind of expected the shrimp to be overcooked as it was pre-cooked, but it was just right. I think next time, I will double the sauce and serve it over linguine or angel hair pasta.
So here is my take on this recipe, this recipe as is I find it to be a little bland. I also use a more milder fish because I don't care for snapper. I add to the sauce. Usually fresh garlic, basil, and pepper. Gives it more flavor along with the parmesan. After adding the ingredients the rating goes much higher. Hope you find this helpful.
This recipe is awsome if you add crabmeat, onions, garlic, salt, pepper and tony cachere to taste to the sauce....nothing bland about it. First try I used red snapper, but didnt like it....Next time I will put it over Tilapia....a winner!
This was really good for a special meal. Very easy to make too. I made the white sauce in the microwave, just zap for a minute, stir, zap for 30 sec., stir... until thickened. It's really faster and less likely to burn if you're careful!
I took the advice of some of the other people who reviewed this recipe and added Old Bay Seasoning as well as a heaping tablespoon of minced garlic to add flavor to the sauce. I couldn't find the fish called for in the recipe so used Pollock and Tilapia. Both tasted fine but make sure to get rid of the excess liquid or your dish will be quite watery. This was really good, even my bf liked it. I served this over egg noodles. Yum.
I added the 4 Tbls of sherry to sauce & sprinkled fish with garlic salt & fresh pepper before covering with the white sauce and it was outstanding! I also used haddock instead of the suggested fish. Great recipe!
My husband will not eat any type of cooked cheese. It took 10 minutes to make the white sauce, slightly cook the shrimp, add cod fillets to the thickening sauce, then add the shrimp and I was done! The dish was delicious, not cooked in the oven (where the shrump would have toughened) , so much so that I forgot to sprinkle cheese on my portion! Maureen Sisk
My amazing sister sent me this recipe to try. Holy smokes was it ever good. I'm always changing things in recipes and this time I used cod instead of red snapper. I also added garlic pepper salt. Turned out fabulous! Mmmm...
This was pretty good. I wouldn't serve it for company, but it was good to try once. It definitely needed the 4 tablespoons of sherry suggested before; without that it would've been horribly bland even with the seasonings on the fish. It was quite pretty out of the oven. Still, I probably won't make it again.
Just baked this for dinner. And all five of my children ate it. Ages 7-13. Before making it I read the other peoples reviews as I always do. Most everyone said it was a little bland. I didn't have any sherry on hand. So I altered the recipes my added a little flavor to the fish. First I dipped it in milk then into flour. After I laid the fillet in the baking dish I sprinkled them with lemon pepper and then made the sauce as written. Then sprinkled paprika on top, and baked it. It turned out great.
Oh my goodness! Fabulous. I used red snapper, cooked shrimp and added sea scallops. I also added lemon juice, old bay, minced garlic and sherry to the sauce. I rubbed the snapper with salt, pepper and a bit of old bay. I will make this again and again and again. I forgot to add that I sprinkle parm grated cheese over scallops, shrimp before pouring sauce over casserole dish then after sauce sprinkled fresh parm shredded cheese over the top of the dish. Thank you MLT for sharing such a marvelous recipe!!
add the 4tblsp sherry & sprinkle fish with onion powder garlic powder salt pepper before adding white sauce and its WONDERFUL. ms Tumlin should revise her recipe to add these items then it would be perfect.
Amazing! I loved it and very easy to use with any fish!
My husband and I are on a low-carb diet, so I altered this recipe a little bit. First, I used Mahi-Mahi because that's just what I had on hand. Then, I used soy flour instead of white flour and whipping cream instead of milk. It was suggested to add cooking sherry to the sauce, so I did do that. The taste was very flavorful but next time (and there will definitely be a next time) I will cut the sherry to 2 or 3 Tablespoons.
Husband and seven year old liked this recipe...it definitely needs the sherry. I used Cod but turned out nicely. Will make it again.
I really liked this. I did take the advice of several reviewers and seasoned the fish before adding the white sauce. I also added some white wine and garlic powder to the milk sauce. It turned out very good. I used catfish. Can't wait to make this one again. Looks great and tastes great. Thanks for the post.
For a unique and different variation to this dish, when frying the butter, add in one teaspoon of curry powder, a teaspoon of minced garlic and shallots, and toss in some chopped parsley after you pour the sauce on the fish. Gives it an Asian feel and taste. I tried it and it received rave reviews.
Just made this for dinner. Was wondering how such a simple recipe could be good. But it's simple and flavorfu. Tweaked the sauce a bit wth salt, pepper and garlic. Make sure you thaw your fish and shrimp out.
This recipe was very tasty, however I do have some improvements. We used salmon which turned out excellent, and heavy cream instead of milk. The sauce was very rich and the sheer volume of it overwhelmed the shrimp and fish. Also, the 4T of sherry recommended made it way too strong. Next time I'll reduce the sauce ingredients by 1/3 and add only one or two tablespoons of sherry. You could also substitute Old Bay seasoning for the sherry for a different, spicier flavor!
Made for my mother-in-law's birthday and it was a hit. I doubled the sauce and sprinkled some freeze dried chives on top for a little color. Served with oven roasted red potatoes and asparagus.
This was excellent! I will definitely make again. I used orange roughy and the taste was buttery and delicious. I also added 3 tablespoons dry sherry to the white sauce for added flavor. Probably could have added 4 tablespoons for perfect flavor. Beautiful presentation.
Very good! I seasoned the fish (tilapia is what I had on hand) with salt and pepper. I had more shrimp than fish (5 fillets and 2bls of shrimp). Also added a little bit of cheddar cheese to my white sauce. Served with rice. Hubby and I loved it!
This recipe is so good. I did season the fish with salt and pepper after reading other reviews. And I had heavy whipping cream that I had to use up. But those were the only changes I made. It makes me crazy to read reviews and someone has changed to whole thing the first time they make it. I always follow the recipe the first time and adjust the 2nd time.
I've made this 7 times using different fish and will keep this recipe forever. Definitely add extra seasoning to the fish and sauce (old bay, garlic powder, onion powder). The sauce is good with roasted asparagus too.
As usual, the reviews were good, so I gave it a try. I was a bit skeptical - fish and shrimp? But it works. We liked it a lot. I used tilapia and also added a couple of chopped cloves of garlic to the sauce. A good romantic dish!
Great recipe, spiced it up a little as others suggested and also added some fresh chopped spinach to a double batch of cream sauce for a florentine. Everyone loved it!
This was awesome! My friends and I have a dinner party every week to try out new recipes and this was a real hit. I used grouper and added crab meat to the shrimp topping and sherry to the sauce like the other reviewers recommended. I topped it with chopped yellow and red peppers for color and served with wild rice and mixed green salad. Next time I would probably use only 3 tbs of sherry, four was a bit much. A definite staple in my house! Thanks
I loved this recipe. I used Halibut steaks and added shredded crab meat on top with the shrimp. Otherwise I followed the recipe to the letter. I don't normally care for fish, but this had so many other flavors, it was enjoyable to eat. My husband said he liked it somewhat, but in reality didn't care much for the "white sauce" and would have preferred it without. Two different opinions at the same dinner table.
This was wonderful, easy and the kids ate it!! I made it as is but could easily change it by adding different seasons (may great ideas are mentioned in the reviews). I cooked my daughters seperate and didn't put the cheese on top. I did make 1 1/2 times the recipe for the sauce for 1 pound of flounder. So the flounder was swimming again! This was delicous and will be made again and again in our home.
I have now done this recipe twice with crab. I find I need twice as much sauce. 4 tblsp of butter, 3 -4 tblsp of flour and 2 cups of milk. I've added seasonings to the sauce and it works better than seasonings to the fish. You can't put too much parmesan on top. The whole thing is like an old fashioned sole mornay - truly yummy. Thanks so much to Mary Lynn Tumlin for the share.
I used Tilapia instead but it was fantastic! I also added a couple of diced garlic cloves and a diced onion while making the sauce. I even used raw shrimp instead of cooked to make sure it didn't toughen them up. I did sprinkle the fish and shrimp with black pepper and red pepper before putting the sauce on. I've added it to my regular dish as it was super, super easy to make. I served it with "forbidden rice"...or black rice. Mmmmm...Thank you!!
Tried it for the first time today. I used catfish. It came out great! I followed others' suggestions to add minced garlic, garlic salt, and minced/dried onions to the butter mixture as well as 2 tbs. of sherry cooking wine after it has thickened. I also used shredded parmesan instead of grated. My family loved it!
Sorry but we did not like this at all. My family would not eat it. The sauce was very bland and did not taste good at all with the fish or shrimp. Tried adding Old Bay seasoning as others had suggested but that did not help. Sorry
I fixed this recipe tonight using grouper fille. I changed recipe a little by adding a tsp of chopped garlic and a small can of sliced mushrooms to the sauce. Instead of parmesan, I used shredded low fat mozarella cheese. I fixed baked potatoes and a salad. The sauce was wonderful on the baked potatoes. My husband, who does nor normally care for baked fish, loved this recipe. The shrimp really enhance the sauce.
This was ever so easy and delicious!! I used cod and followed the recipe as printed This was a fantastic dish had a resturant quality.
This was OK ... I added about a tablespoon of Old Bay seasoning and I used tilapia. I still found it to be a little bit "blah" -- not terrible, but just not something I think I would find myself craving. My husband, who almost always raves over my cooking, even said it was "OK" when I asked him if he liked it (and I don't usually have to ask him). I don't know if I'll be making this again or not. Maybe the addition of white wine would help?
I prepared this dish for my romantic valentine evening and it was a hit!! I seasoned the fish and the shrimp with a seafood seasoning. I also added the 4 tablespoons of sherry to the sauce mixture as other reviewers suggested. I think without the added seasoning and sherry it would have been pretty bland. I will be making this dish againg and again.
This recipe really impressed everybody at dinner, including the three people who really don't like fish. We did a little modification, though. We added quite a bit of lemon juice and basil to the white sauce, and we added bay scallops to the recipe as well.
I found this recipe very bland, even though I added Old Bay, Worcestershire sauce, white wine, lemon pepper, and cheddar cheese to the sauce. I just couldn't get enough flavor going to really enjoy it.
GREAT Recipe! We really enjoyed it. However next time I will add some sherry like others suggested to add some flavor. But it was still good. And it was actually a pretty dish..lol. I was worried about pre-cooking the shrimp and then putting them in oven, however they were GREAT! Thanks for a recipe that I will use again!!
I was looking for a simple recipe to cook some snook I just caught, and being a very white meat, I didn't want to do anything with it to much, with alot of seasoning, spices, etc, to cover the flavor of the fish. Reading the instructions for this, didn't sound like to much, and couldn't believe the reviews with the ingredients just being butter, milk and flower, but WOW, this was excellent! Really enjoyed it. Thank you Mary for sharing.
Very good! I used cod fillets. I added some Mrs. Dash minced onion medley and some garlic powder to the white sauce and put chopped green onion and parsely on top. My husband thought I'd gone all out and cooked a gourmet meal. He loved it! So did I!
Made this with tilapia filets and no shrimp. VERY good. I did add some lemon seasoning as well as garlic and some bay seasoning. Next time I will double sauce. My husband is a picky water and really liked this dish.
I loved this recipe! it was very yummy and the red snapper came out perfect! I did add sauteed spinach, mushrooms, garlic, and Italian season blend with the white sauce right before placing over the fish. My boyfriend Loved this and had left overs for lunch too.
Even my kids loved this dish! :0) Very good! I used catfish and made with a pound of shrimp ~ just because my family really likes seafood! :) We also added a liitle extra seasoning to white sauce for a little kick! This was a delicious meal! Thank you Mary!
Just made this, excellent!! Added 2T white wine, seasoning salt, garlic and dried onion to the sauce. Lightly cooked my shrimp in garlic butter first. (Had raw frozen jumbo shrimp, also cut them in half)Used fresh snapper. Placed on a bed of quinoa with some steamed green beans on the side. Will definately make this again and again!!
This dish NEVER fails me. It is always a hit! I use imitation crab instead of shrimp because it gives it a softer more delicate texture. And I double the cream sauce so it doesn't come out dry. Brown rice on the side with a green vegetable. Pair this with a dry Alsace Gewurztraminer.
Very easy to make andTotally loved it ,and was a hit for the party...the previous reviews were helpful, i made few modifications as well.increased the white sauce quantity, added sauted onion and garlic, dried basil leaves,crushed pepper,mozarella cheese..
Very Yummie! :-D This is definatly a "make it again dish". Thanks for recipe!
I liked this, but next time I have to use another type of fish. I didn't prefer what I used. However, I did enjoy the combo of shrimpwhite sauce on top, with a few alterations. I sauted some onions and added sherry to the sauce. I also crushed some Ritz crackers on top before baking. Doing that gave it an interesting texture. With another fish I probably would have rated this higher.
This was good. I used cod because it was on sale (besides, it's my favorite). Tasty, yet sort of bland. I added 4 Tbsp. of sherry to the sauce and sprinkled the fish with garlic powder, onion powder and course ground pepper. Next time, I will use a stronger flavored fish such as, grouper, which was suggested in the original recipe.
Awesome. Made this with catfish nuggets and shrimp. The taste was great, my hubby loved it that he said I didn't make enough. Served with egg noddle pasta marinated in garlic and butter. And don't forget the garlic bread.
this recipe was sooooo easy!!! Came out delicious, I altered it a little: what I did was season the fish with salt, pepper, garlic powder & some lemon juice, and herbal seasonings..also poured some sherry over the fish..the cream sauce I added salt & pepper to as well. I also added sliced mushrooms over the fish & shrimp, then topped with sliced tomatoes...delicious
Wonderful meal! Changes I made were adding Old Bay, salt and pepper to the roux. Added Mexican 4 cheese blend to the white sauce. Used cod fillets. About halfway through the cook time I poured off the excess water from the pan. My dinner guests had nothing but compliments.
I made this with cod and ocean perch. Both were purchased frozen, and they were fabulous! This is a restaurant quality recipe and is sure to impress anyone you make it for. I followed some other reviewer's suggestions and added about 1/3 cup white cooking wine and some garlic powder to the sauce. I think this was essential to the flavor. Be sure to use real parmesan cheese.
This was delicious! I followed the advice of others and added 4 TBSP of sherry to the sauce. I also seasoned the fish fillets with onion, salt, and garlic before baking. I will definitely be making this one again.
So simple and delicious! I followed other reviews as well. I seasoned the fish (mahi mahi) prior to adding the shrimp and sauce. I did have to bake another 10 minutes than suggested since the fish was kind of thick. I also mixed in a splash of Sherry to the sauce before pouring it over the fish and shrimp. I served it with roasted potatoes and broccoli. The sauce was so good my family mixed the sides in it. Great recipe and I'll definitely make it again soon.
