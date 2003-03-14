Baked Fish with Shrimp

This was absolutely delicious, easy to make & better than any fish I have had in restaurants. First of all I couldn't get snapper so I used Kingclip fillets which I had never had before, very fishy smelling but not fishy in taste. Fillets were pretty thick so had to add a little more cooking time. I did as some others suggested and added a few seasonings. I added a little sliced onion, garlic salt, salt &cracked pepper, bay seasoning & 4 Tbls. sherry. I used a half pound of med. cooked shrimp & removed the shell on the tails before I put on fish. Really thought they would be tough as they were already cooked with the cooking in the oven besides but they were just find, not at all tough or dry. This dish is definately a keeper, also can easily be prepared a little ahead of time if having company, get your other sides in order & ready to cook, sit back & enjoy your company with a little drink & just pop it in the oven when ready to cook. I am not a big fish lover but this was excellent & certainly deserves a 5 Star in my opinion.

