Beer Batter Fish Fillets

An exceptional dill flavored, beer batter for deep frying. Fish options include cod, haddock, sea bass, and orange roughy. Suggestions for side dishes are french fries, hush puppies, and ginger coleslaw.

By Karen David

prep:
5 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix together flour, salt, baking powder, and dill. Add beer, milk, and eggs; mix well.

  • Place fish fillets in batter mixture, coat well, and let stand for 15 minutes.

  • Heat deep fryer to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Place fish in hot oil, and fry until golden brown. Cook fish in batches to maintain oil temperature. Serve.

Editor's Note

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
442 calories; protein 19.4g; carbohydrates 20g; fat 30.8g; cholesterol 92mg; sodium 458.3mg. Full Nutrition
