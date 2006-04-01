Beer Batter Fish Fillets

An exceptional dill flavored, beer batter for deep frying. Fish options include cod, haddock, sea bass, and orange roughy. Suggestions for side dishes are french fries, hush puppies, and ginger coleslaw.
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount may vary depending on cook time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
442 calories; protein 19.4g; carbohydrates 20g; fat 30.8g; cholesterol 92mg; sodium 458.3mg. Full Nutrition
I read the reviews of this, and I have to admit I was worried about the end result. After a few modifications- omited the dill(my family dosen't care for it), used a tablespoon each of onion powder, garlic powder and old bay. Increased this flour by 1/2 cup and baking power to 1 and 1/2 teaspoons, decreased the milk to 1/4 cup, also the beer(budweiser)to 1/2 cup. As one other cook noted; leave to filets in the batter for 30 mins, it worked out great. No problems with the batter sticking, but make sure you dry the fish well before placing it in the batter bowl. I used a mixture of talapia and walleye, everyone loved it! Even me, a very picky fish eater! Served with Vicky's hushpuppies.
I was so hesitant to try this and I should have followed my gut!!! I HATE giving bad reviews, but this is the first one! My fish was perfectly cooked, but the batter was crispy for about 10 seconds and the inside was not to anyone's liking;sort of bread-like, or doughy or something...and I followed this recipe to a T, even soaking the halibut in the batter for 30 mins. I really hate to give this 2 stars, but this recipe really let me down. Will try the triple dipped chicken batter from this site for fish next time. I know THAT will stay crispy and taste amazing!!! Sorry!!
This was totaly awesome!! After reading some of the other reviews, they stated the batter was to running. I added a 1/2 cup of corn meal to the batter, also some garlic & onion powder to taste and/or fish seasoning. I also let the fish sit in the batter for 30 min. This made the batter a bit thicker on the fish and made it stick well. My entire family loved this recipe. I am also expected to make this recipe for my neighbor. She buys the fish I cook it. We now have an awesome batter for our fish. Thanks
We enjoyed this meal, although I did leave out the dill, as I didn't have any, and I cut the amount of beer to slightly less than half a cup, because three quarters seemed to be too much and would have made the batter too thin. These turned out well, were crispy and flavorful, and I'd make them again.
Excellent! I did change a few things. First I scaled the recipe to four servings. Then I increased the 1/2 cup of flour to 2/3 and used 2 Tbls. of fresh dill instead of the 1/4 tsp. used in the scaled version. The fish was dredged in flour before the batter was put on. I let the fish sit in the batter in the fridge for 30-45 minutes. I used catfish but a firmer fish next time would probably be be even better. I used about 1/4 inch of oil in a pan and fried it on medium to medium high heat for about 5 minutes a side. Although we really enjoyed it, I think next time I will add more dill, more beer (decreasing the milk proportionately), and perhaps some onion powder. This was also the first time I did not have the batter slide off of what I was frying. I think the time setting up in the fridge is what made the difference
This was really good and really easy to make. After reading other reviews, I decided to increase the flour to 1-1/2 cups, the baking powder to 1-1/2 tsp., and the dill to 3/4 tsp. We like dill and didn't think it was very noticeable so I think I would maybe make that a full tsp. I soaked all the fish for 30 mins. and they cooked up beautifully. Everyone enjoyed them! I used cod filets.
Good batter. I took into consideration that the batter may be thin, so I added a little less beer & milk. I also added garlic & onion powders. It did need a little more flavor, but it renewed my faith in frying, because it came out nice & crisp and totally stuck to my white bass. I will use this again, thanks Karen!
10/17/2000
I found the batter to be a little too thin . But the flavor was awesome.
tHIS WAS VERY EASY & VERY GOOD. i USED TALAPIA WHICH IS MUCH LESS EXPENSIVE THAN HADDOCK. HADDOCK TASTES GOOD NO MATTER WHAT YOU DO BUT THIS MADE TALAPIA TASTE VERY GOOD.MY WIFE WHO DOES NOT LIKE FISH AT ALL STILL DOES NOT. SHE HAD TAKE OUT CHINESE BUT MY DAUGHTER SAID"OH MY, THIS IS GOOD". SO I GUESS THIS WON'T CONVERT A FISH HATER, BUT WHO CARES, MORE FOR ME...YUM. i DRIED THE FISH, DIPPED IT IN FLOUR THEN IN THE BATTER. IT COATED VERY WELL AND COOKED ALL THE WAY THROUGH. NO GUMMEY COATING. I READ SOME OF THE REVIEWS ABOUT USING DILL SO I TRIED SOME WITH DILL AND SOME WITHOUT. SAVE YOUR MONEY, THE DILL ADDED NOTHING IN MY OPINION. THIS IS NOW ON MY FRIDAY NIGHT LIST. AN ODER OF TAKE OUT CHINESE SESAME CHICKEN AND THIS FISH RECIPE AND EVERYONE IS HAPPY IN MY HOUSEHOLD.
Light, crispy, & tasty. You can't go wrong with this one. I don't have a deep fryer, & never deep fried before. By just using a large saucepan with about 3" of canola oil, this turned out better than any fish & chip shop around my home puts out. I also splurged and used halibut instead of cod.
As someone else commented, I did have a problem with it sticking. I think it's just because my deep fryer is rather small, though. I also accidently grabbed the wrong bottle of beer from my fridge without checking and used a beer that I don't like. Was still pretty good, but I find it's always best to use a beer you like. Also worked very well on onion rings.
11/07/2000
My husband raved over this recipe. The batter is light and crunchy. No need for tartar sauce when you use this batter!
Great recipe. I didn't omit any liquid just increased dry mixture with half a cup of corn meal as some suggested. Also instead of beer I simply used water, it worked just as well. Under the advice of others I ditched the dill and in its place I used 1tbsp. of each of the following garlic powder, onion powder, and Old Bay. Thanks Suzinohio for those seasonings. It came out great. Definitely dry the fish and let it sit for half an hour in the batter. You won't be disappointed. Thanks for the recipe
really good! i reduced the amount of beer to 1/2 cup to keep the batter thick and used paper towels to dry the fish before putting them in the batter. i let them sit in the batter about 30min and cooked in small batches. to keep your fish from sticking to the bottom of your fryer, put half of the piece in the hot oil for a few moments before releasing it into the oil. i also used extra batter to make onion rings! super good! my husband and 7 year old daughter both loved them.
Converted this to Gluten free by substituting the flour with Mama's gluten free flour almond blend. Also added 1/2 teaspoon Xanthum gum as a binder and used club soda instead of beer (beer is not gluten free). This cooked up very light and crispy. It reminded me of fish and chips that my husband and I had from a food vendor in Sydney, Australia. We used Cod. Also made Vicki's Hush Puppies from all recipes. Yummo!
I'm giving this 4 stars instead of 5 because this needed some playing around with to make it just right. I omitted the dill, don't care for it, and used seasoning suggested by Suzinohio. Adding a bit more baking powder was a good suggestion too. As far as the amount of liquid, just add gradually until you have the right batter consistancy. After the adjustments, my husband loved this batter with walleye and onion rings.
almost a total diaster. the batter does not stick to the fish (and i dredged mine in some flour first for insurance) either before or during frying. the batter wasn't thick or tasty - i tried two batches, with and without dill. i like dill but ... i even spiced up the other batch but it was still nothing to shake a stick at. two stars because we ate it, but everyone loaded up on shrimp and french fries as much as they could before the fillets.
Would have been better had the recipe (or I) remembered to pat fish dry *before* battering. Doubled dill; next time will triple. Added 1/2 tsp garlic pwdr, will make that 3/4 tsp next time, possibly increasing to 1 tsp. Substituted 1/4 C panko crumbs 1 to 1 for 1/4 C of the flour - added a *real* nice little crunch to the batter. I can see this will be easily a five star keeper when I finish tweaking it a bit to fit my personal preferences. NICE RECIPE - *THANK* YOU for sharing, Karen!
I didn't think I'd be able to pull this off, but I did! I increased the flour and let it sit for a half hour. I also threw in some onion rings, just for fun, and they turned out great. I think next time I will add more spice, but overall this turned out great!
Excellent. Used 1/2c more flour and 1/4tsp more baking powder as suggested. Have used it on smelt, walleye, perch and onion. All fried up very well and tasted great. Never have been a big fan of beer batter until this one.
I made this recipe as is, but substituting Old Bay seasoning for the dill. I was unimpressed; I found the batter to be too thin, and it stuck to the fryer. Taste-wise, it was okay, but not on par with what you can find in any decent restaurant. I'll try a different beer batter recipe from this site next time.
This was really good. The batter stuck to the fish, and puffed up a little. I would have liked it a little thicker and crispier. I held it in the oven on low until all the fish was ready. That may have contributed to the lack of crispiness.
Best beer battered fish recipe ever! Thank you so much for this recipe, I've been looking everywhere for the perfect fried fish recipe, and i've finally found it! Left out the dill because i didn't have any first time i made them, very minor difference, but fantastic taste both ways.
EXCELLENT! Followed the advice of previous reviewers and cut the beer, added extra flour - and a splash of Tobasco. With the leftover (I halved the recipe) batter, I added 3/4 cup of corn meal, and 1/2 cup sharp cheddar (and another splash of tobasco and red pepper flakes)and made hushpuppies. Waste not, want not!
I never made a batter before so I was a little apprehensive regarding the outcome. I decided to alter the ingredients slightly according to Suzinohio's review as others had mentioned the orig recipe to be too liquidy. With this adjustment I found the batter to be on the thick side for my liking but it did stay on the fish. I also dried fish first. Next time I'll ease up on the dry ingreds. but it is a nice batter.
Absolutely delicious! I only had 1 pound of fish and I did use the full amount of batter, only I used 1/2 cup of beer and 1/4 cup milk as suggested by others. I also let it sit for about 45 minutes in the batter before we fried it. The flavor was excellent and we enjoyed it very much!
I really liked this recipe. I left out the dill (my family is not a fan) and I took the advice of some before me and added some extra flour. I really didn't measure it - just added a little at a time until the batter looked the way I thought it should. It still appeared a bit thin, but if you leave your fish in for 15 minutes before frying, it comes out perfectly. I don't fry much....loved this!
Recently, I bought some cod and, being a bachelor, I needed a recipe. I tried this and found it DEELICIOUS! Except for halving the portions for my smaller amount of fish, I didn't change a thing and thought this was some of the best tasting fish I've ever had. My compliments to the chef.
This was good but not what I was looking for. I thought the batter (I left out the dill too) was quite tasty with just a little bit of salt as the seasoning. I love beer and as alcoholic as it sounds I hate to waste a drop in recipes! But this batter made me a believer that it does add something. Some recipes spice up the batter so much it overwhelms mild fish. I quest for the perfect battered fish because I love the malt vinegar on the filets. My cod filets were so thin and little from a commercially frozen package. Cook the batter till it’s crispy and the fish is over cooked. You need nice thick filets, probably from a fish market, to do the job right. My batter did stick to my fryer a bit too. I used the fish setting on the fryer but I think it could have been hotter. I’ll keep this as a good base recipe but maybe keep questing for the perfect texture.
I did the recipe without alterations and the batter was too thin (like one of the reviews stated). This made everything a little more messy than usual, but still was very tasty and quick to make. For next time, I think I will make a sauce (like tartar sauce) to add more fun to the dish.
Living in Minnesota we cook a lot of fish. This is very easy and taste great. Works will all kinds of fresh fish, from Sunfish and crappies to walleyes and northerns. The only problem is my kids eat more than they should.
This was great! I didn't have any dill weed and only had a dark wheat beer. I used cod which is my favorite for fish & chips and canola oil which is a little healthier than vegetable oil. They turned out perfect.
Excellant batter I have used Shore Lunch beer batter for years this one is very close and I have all the ingredients in my cupboard. I didn't add the dill and I floured the fillets before dipping in batter. Got rave reviews from my family.
The dill really makes this batter pop. I followed the recipe to the letter... except I used Ahi instead of cod. It turned out AMAZING!! I also made a lemon-dill-tarter sauce to go with the fish and everyone LOVED it! I will be using this recipe again... soon!
This fish was awesome. Husband made it. He added Old Bay seasoning, garlic powder and onion powder. Cut back on milk and beer like other reviewers to make a thicker consistency. Also, soaked fish right in the batter and it stuck to the filets nicely. Great tasting recipe!
We used this recipe on fresh caught stingray and okra. It was just the right texture (other batters tend to be too runny). The flavor was wonderful. Next time we may experiment with a more flavorful beer (we used Natural Light).
Really good - this was my first time using a beer batter and luckily I found a good one. The only thing was that I wasn't sure about was after you coat the fish and let it sit were you supposed to let it sit in the batter? I hope so because it helped give it a great flavor!
OMG. This recipe is amazing. This is the best fish recipe I've tried. I followed a few suggestions; I added 1 ts onion powder, 1 ts garlic powder, 1 ts old bay and I fried half of the fish with the dill and half without. The dill adds the perfect flavor. I decreased the milk by 1/4, for a thicker batter, and increased the flour by 1/2 cup and increased the baking powder by 1/2 ts. The best, the best, the best.
Very Good! I bought a boxed beer batter seasoning and compared the tow and this was hands down the best! I did take Kiki's recommendation and added 1/2c of cornmeal to the batter,some garlic powder, and let the fish sit in the batter. Also goes good with the Hush Puppies II recipe on here!
This was delicious! I read reviews and should have listened! Unless you don't mind mushy fish then the fish needs to be COMPLETELY defrosted. The batter became very dark brown, but held up well even with the extended cooking time. I added about a tablespoon of salt-free garlic based seasoning (Costco) to the batter. I used Swai (didn't tell DH) cut into large pieces instead of cod and it was very good. Used the same batter for deep-fried mushrooms that needed eating too!
I followed the recipe perfectly, before reading other reviews. I wish I would've read the reviews first. This was not good at all, it was too thin and didn't taste right. I will make try it next time, doing what everyone else recommended.
It was a little bland for my taste, even with garlic salt and pepper. The batter was crispy when I took it out but by the time it was served it had a doughy texture to it. Don't think I'll be making this again .
I followed the recipe as it was written . I used halibut and it was very flaky and moist, however if I make it again I think I would add more flour because it seemed a bit runny. Also I don't have a deep fryer, so just pan fried in a couple inches of oil and it still turned out well.
I cut the beer down to 1/2 cup and added a bit more flour - 1/4 cup or so. I like my batter on the thinker side, about the constency of waffle batter. Used fresh Sea Bass and had no issues with the batter sticking. Loved it! I'll definitely use this recipe again!
My family loved the fish and it was so easy to make. I used a pan on the stovetop instead of a deep fryer. It came out good, but if you use the stovetop, make sure the oil is when you put the fish in. My fish started sticking due to the heat being too low.
Melt in your mouth delicious. Puffed up and crisped nicely on first fillet. When we were ready to eat the second, the batter was limp, no longer crispy, and that was a disappointment. Added extra dill and garlic powder.
The flavor of this recipe will depend on the beer used. I used a off brand that is a little on the sweet side. My first piece the batter didn't stay on, but I also didn't let the fish soak in the batter like the directions say. The fish was dried between paper towels before dipping into the batter. That helped keep the batter on as well. Be sure the oil is hot enough so it stays crispy. The flavor was very good. Will make again.
This is a very delicious batter, I used English cod from my local quayside. Served some up to my wife who hates any type of fish and she gave it 4 out of 5. I also left the cod in the batter for 30minutes. One thing I have to say is that it does not take 30 minutes to cook. A little tip for other deep fried fish lovers, try 'Newcastle Brown Ale' as a substitute for the beer. It is a local to me ale that is very popular and believe it is available to the readers from the USA. Enjoy! Thanks for the recipe Karen.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.