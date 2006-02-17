Fish Chowder

The fishermen of Bodega Bay, California shared this favorite, quick and easy recipe with my sister during a Fish Festival. It is one of the best chowders I've had, and my kids love it too! We top with bacon bits and a few shakes of hot sauce for a little spice. Enjoy!
“What’s Old Bay?” you ask. Try this: celery seed, black pepper, bay leaf, cardamom, mustard seed, cloves, paprika, and mace. Didn’t have cod, so I added shrimp during the last 5 minutes of cooking. (Don’t overcook shrimp, otherwise they get rubbery).Also didn’t have clam juice, so I used extra chicken stock. Instead of evaporated milk, I used 2%. As others mentioned, I added corn, extra mushrooms, and crumbled bacon on top. Mmm...Mmm...Good!
Wow... after all the rave reviews, I thought this chowder was boring and bland. What was everyone raving about? I doctored it up with some worcestershire sauce, a shot of sherry, a little thyme, marjoram, a bay leaf, and a lot more Old Bay, and then it was pretty good.
This chowder is AMAZING! I accidently overcooked the potatos, so I would be sure to follow cook time to a "T". Still turned out great. The only thing I changed was mincing the celery and mushrooms, and I only added one can of evaporated milk. Great combo with the fish especially for those who don't like chewing on rubbery clams. I am from the Pacific Northwest and we have a lot of famous chowder houses up here. A trick I learned when searving chowder is to put a bit of butter and a sprinkle of pepper on top. (Thought I would pass it on) This chowder is already very rich and creamy so I am eating it just the way it is. I saw a lot of comments stating this is a bland chowder and I did not find it so. I put in a lot of pepper cause that is the way I like chowder, so maybe give that a try. We had garlic sticks with ours and it made a great meal!
This really was easy and extremely adaptable. I used catfish, but any white fish would work well - even a mixture of fish. I increased the Old Bay Seasoning to 1 tsp +, and added the entire bottle of clam juice. I also added 1 Tbls more than called for of flour, to make it a little thicker. Next time I'll add the crumbled bacon into the soup, rather than use as a topping. Top with parsley. KEEPER!
This was soooo good! My husband's first response was, "Darn, that's good! Why haven't you made this before??" I did make a few changes though... but I think the recipe as written would be just as yummy. I used 1lb red snapper, 1lb cooked baby shrimp and some chopped clams. I had lots of clam juice, so I used 4 cups clam juice to 1 cup chicken broth. I also used half and half rather than evaporated milk and found that 16oz was enough. Used Lawry's great garlic salt with parsley and lots more Old Bay's to taste. I can't recommend this recipe either way highly enough.. we will have it again and again and again!
I added 6 strips of bacon and used a whole lot more Old Bay Seasoning, plus a few clams. It was terrific.
THIS CHOWDER IS SPECTACULAR!! I made a few changes based on previous reviews and preference. I used an 8 oz container of sliced mushrooms. It looks like a lot but they reduce in size after cooking. I used 1 lb of cod, 1/2 lb of bay scallops, 1 lb of shrimp and 2 cans of minced clams. Instead of buying a separate bottle of clam juice, I saved the juice from the canned clams and mixed it with the flour. Two cans will give you one cup of juice. The variety of seafood added great flavor! I also used a full tablespoon of the Old Bay seasoning which I thought was perfect! I also took other reviewers suggestions and used one can of creamed corn and used 1 cup of half & half in place of the evaporated milk. My family absolutely loved it! Thanks for a great recipe.
I made this recipe with catfish and it turned out wonderful, I only used one can of the milk, and about 1/2 cup extra chicken stock. I also included bacon, and cooked the onions and celery in the drippings. I think adding scallops would have really made the recipe better, I will add them next time, Thanks for a great winter recipe!
Outstanding recipe. Instead of the cod, I had leftover grilled striped bass that I used, which made it a bit faster and also gave a hint of smokiness. I also put in some finely sliced scallions - added the white part before I took it off the heat and added the green part with the evaporated milk. Really great for a quick summer dinner. Would definitely make again.
As written this recipe is 3.5-4 stars. It is a good base. However, AS IS the recipe is bland and a little "off". Once I doctored it, it was 5 stars. I noticed many (if not most) people rating with 5 stars made changes. How can you give a recipe 5 stars if you have to change it? That means the original recipe isn't a 5 star recipe...the one YOU created with changes is! *ahem, okay stepping down from soap box* LOL Anyway, I also made changes as recommended by other viewers (cooked a few slices of bacon chopped; skipped the mushrooms; cooked veggies in 1T bacon grease, 1T butter; also used fat free half and half instead of evap milk; added a LOT more OBS as well as a little cajun seasoning; used only half of the flour and instead mashed about half of the cooked potatoes with my potato masher for thickening without a goopy flour taste; and finally, garnished with fresh cut chives and that cooked, crumbled bacon...YUM). Although I did make adjustments, I still say kudos to AMYTHE for sharing this good base recipe. Thank you!
I'm the nameless "sister" that created this recipe in the 1980's and am thrilled it has gotten such great reviews! I didn't use Old Bay Seasoning and used white, not black, pepper, and garnished with crumbled bacon. It's still a great recipe! Enjoy tweaking it to suit your own tastes. I was honored that my recipe was included in the Allrecipes cookbook some years ago. Janet
This recipe was thorough in timing if you follow the amounts given. I used fresh trout which was very good. Also used 1 teas fish sauce and a cup of water for clam juice. Can use creole seasoning for old bay if need be in a pinch. This was a favorite dish of my husbands. I left out the mushrooms didn't have any.
Ode to the soup.....hip hip hooray. We decided instead of fish to put in 1lb of sea scallops, 1/2 lb large shrimp (diced), 2 cans of chopped clams with the juice in. We also found that pureeing the onions it gave it a more distributed flavor....smack. Also a dash of tobasco. BEWARE: This is a Jamboozle of soup be prepared for dinner guests or have lots of butter containers for freezin your left overs. Sincerly: Sagaciouss the soupvixen
Really good soup (the Old Bay seasoning is wonderful), but I did make a few changes: 1) extra Old Bay seasoning and pepper 2) use less flour and thicken with instant potatoes 3) skip the mushrooms and add roasted corn instead (sautee it in a pan with EVOO, onion, and celery) Thanks for a super yummy recipe...this will be a family favorite=:)
My first foray into chowders = delicious! I read several reviews and made these changes: first, I started by browning 6 slices of center cut bacon in the bottom of the pan. Since they were center cut, I still needed to add the butter for the onion, mushrooms (used more than 4 bc I had them) and celery. I used two cans of chopped clams and added the clams (reserving the liquid for step 4) and 1 can of creamed corn after step 3. I added 1 tsp of Old Bay and found that was enough. Be careful adding salt if you add the bacon and that much Old Bay. At first it doesn't seem like there's enough liquid, but it makes for a thick, hearty chowder - and with so little dairy! We served it after clams casino and before lobster for Christmas Eve - bellisimo!
If my family could have rated this recipe more than 5 stars we would have. This was so-o-o-o-o good. When my husband asked "What's for dinner?" I told him a fish stew (fish chowder) he was skeptical. But we love chowders and this one was better than any restaurant chowder. I did add a can of drained clams and about 10 shrimp. Thanks Amy!
I made this with a few alterations for a surprise pirate party for my boyfriend, who happens to LOVE seafood. I used 1 lb cod, 1/2 lb shrimp, 1/2 lb scallops, and used a can of mince clams in place of the mushrooms. I'm allergic to shellfish, so I couldn't try it...he couldn't get enough of it. He said the consistency and spices were just perfect. He ate two bowls before we took it to the party, and for once, my dish was the first thing everyone emptied! Thanks for the recipe! I'll be making it a lot more!
Just made this tonight and its a total hit. My kids are devouring it (and one of them hates fish!!) I omitted the shrooms because I didn't have any but I added carrots. I also had no clam juice so I used additional chicken stock and I used flounder because it was on sale for $1.99 a lb. It is awesome!! I will be making this again!! Oh yeah.. if you have a Whole Foods around they carry a seafood seasoning that is called New Orleans Seafood seasoning w/ Tabasco (its a powder and it tastes like Old Bay with extra heat) and I added some of that to give it a little kick but still used about a tsp and 1/2 of Old Bay too. Was so so good.
This makes a lot...if you halve the recipe you get six good servings. I found the taste improved by sauteing the vegetables in bacon drippings, increasing the Old Bay seasoning to about 1.5 tsp, adding 3/4 tsp. of salt when adding the potatoes, keeping the clam juice at 1 c when halving the recipe, and finishing with a tbsp. of butter when the evap. milk was added. Really excellent! Thank you, Amy!
Oh my goodness. This was unbelievably good - better than the fish chowder my New Englander in-laws make! I used 3 tsp. of Old Bay, and a bag of frozen pollack (which, to be honest, wasn't 100% thawed when I put it in, but seemed to come out okay in the end). I also let the soup simmer for a minute after adding the flour/clam juice mixture; the thickening magic of flour doesn't happen without heat. I used 8 oz of mushrooms, and I highly recommend the hot pepper sauce. I didn't have any problem with the texture - it's true that this isn't one of those thick-as-mayonnaise chowders, but it's also true that it's some tasty, tasty stuff.
This is the best chowder recipe we've ever tried -- it's creamy, thick, and easy to make. And even those who think they don't like seafood will like this chowder since it doesn't have a really "fishy" taste like some.
Am eating my first bowl of this right now. Made it exactly as stated. Quite delicious, will make again. You have to kind of hover around the stove so that you don't overcook either the potatoes or the fish but it is worth it!
we loved it! thank you for the recipe. made it per the recipe just added a splash of white wine to the saute and a couple carrots for color. oh and just for our preference we like chowders spicier (added cayenne) and on the thick side so i added a few instant potato flakes at the end to quick thicken it which was great but i think it did change the texture from what was intended, we were hungry though no time to flour thicken again. flavor was wonderful and delicate, we topped with a few french fried onions and paired with an alton brown recipe for creamed corn corn bread with a drizzle of maple syrup. yum went nicely with the spicy chowder. one thing maybe someone can tell me, but my fish sort of disappeared texture wise. i followed the recipe and i didn't have any chunks of fish. it was still really great, maybe that's how it's suppose to be. maybe i needed thicker fillets.
OK, I know we're weird- but we're low-carbing so we used turnips instead of the potatoes. It turned out REALLY yummy! First time I've ever made a chowder- I can't believe how easy it was. This is definitely a keeper.
This soup was easy to make and very tasty on a cold day. As suggested by others, I increased the Old Bay Seasoning to 1 tsp. I also used 2 cans of minced clams. I mixed the clam juice with the flour (it came to 1 cup) and added the clams to the soup. I only had one can of evaporated milk and that seemed to work fine too. All in all, a great soup!
I love this recipe. I have made this several times now- it was a huge hit for Christmas eve dinner. I add shrimp, scallops, clams and corn as well. Must be careful to not cook too much after adding cod(or haddock) because it breaks down, so I add it in big chunks & cook it for several minutes longer until cooked thru. I also add a splash of sherry and some extra butter- yum!! Thanks!
My husband really loved this fish chowder. I made a few changes. I substituted 8 strips bacon for the butter, which I chopped in 1/4 inch pieces and then sauteed until crisp (needed to pour off some of the drippings to get down to 2 T) and then added onions and celery. I also added 2 cloves of diced garlic to this. When these were almost tender I added the mushrooms. I did all else as decribed in the original recipe. It made a good fish chowder and fairly simple to do! Thank you for the good recipe...
Great quick recipe. I usually use grouper. I add a can of clams, cayenne, and increase the chicken stock to 2 cans. Careful when cooking the potatoes, don't cook all the way. I also use 2 cooked potatoes and 1/2 c corn pureed to thicken it instead of the flour. Oh and also some fat free sour cream added at the end to make it richer. Love this recipe, easy to have all the ingredients on hand. I actually reheated and served it to company!!
This was ok, for being my 1st chowder.If you make this ADD MORE SEASONING. I was expecting more thickness and a little more creamy-ness. I will alter this recipe the 2nd time around for sure. Also I will finely chop the mushrooms next time due to that fact that I have 2 small ones that didn't care for the "sliced" mushrooms. OVERALL ****'S
My husband (and I do too) loves fish and soups. Well, I made this today and he said "WOW" DELICIOUS". I love trying new recipes and having them turn out so good.
This didn't do it for me. It was VERY bland as written. I ended up using about a Tsp. of Old Bay, 1 Tsp. lemon pepper seasoning, 1 Tsp. salt, dash of smokey paprika, dash of red pepper. Still thought it was a bit fishy, used Tilipia, which shouldn't have been fishy, and not much flavor. Won't make again and shows we all have different tastes. Husband said it was good but only had 1 bowl.
Excellent! Even my skeptical husband loved it! Based on reviewers' suggestions, I altered the recipe as follows: First, I cooked it in my slow cooker (low, 8 hours); omitted the mushrooms, added a stalk of celery, decreased potatoes to about 2 cups, decreased cod to 1.5 lbs., added a good palmful of Old Bay (it had some kick!), added one tuna-sized can of minced clams with juice, and added 3/4 lbs. of scallops. I also only used one can of evaporated milk, and added that in the last hour of cooking. Next time will try with some chunked lobster meat. Thanks for the great recipe--it will be a standard!
I liked this fish chowder really well. The next time I prepare it I will add minced clams and substitute half and half instead of the canned cream.
It tasted like something that I have eaten in a nice restaurant! It was really easy to make and had a really great taste! I made a few substitutions based on earlier reviews. I replaced one of the cans of evaporated milk with 1 can of creamed corn and used about 1 tablespoon of the old bay seasoning (instead of 1/8 tsp). A salad and some cheese biscuits made the meal complete.
We are from the East Coast in Canada and know our fish chowders! This one was loved by all and especially by the cook because it was so easy! I doubled the butter, celery, mushroom and only added 1 can of milk.....it's a keeper!
Loved it!! Simply delicious..Read the previous reviews which helped a great deal.. Used 1lb of fish , with the other lb being shrimp..Only added one can of evap. milk, and it was fine..My in-laws raved about it..Said it did not leave a heavy, greasy feeling..Definitely a keeper for this family...
This recipe was really nice, simple, and delicious. We used Tilapia b/c that is what I had in the fridge. I also omitted the mushrooms, and only had celery seed. I looked up Old Bay Seasoning and just added what it had listed. My family as a whole enjoyed this recipe and there were no leftovers from 4 of us!!
Seriously good chowder. Although I limit my food intake to veggies and fish/seafood, I am not one who generally appreciates corn or other random veggies in a chowder so I tried this recipe the minute I realized it didn't have all of that. I only used one can of evaporated milk and added a splash of red wine vinegar to the end of the cooking process. Everything else was exactly as written. Thanks for posting this and an even bigger thanks to those fisherman who shared!
I really liked this recipe but I did modify it a little. I added a can of crab meat, which added another texture and subtle flavor. And I used Red Snapper my husband had caught deep sea fishing instead of cod. Next time I might add cream or something for a slightly creamier flavor. But overall, very good!
This is the best chowder I've ever had! I added some shrimp and scallops, and my family loved it. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
It was "chowdery", but a bit lack luster. I did feel it could have had a little more flavor. I changed a few things: #1. upped the Old Bay to 1 teaspoon #2. upped the mushrooms #3. used 1# fish,and 1# fresh shrimp #4. minced up 1 heaping tablespoon of fresh ginger #5. When the soup was done cooking I tossed in a handfull of minced fresh Cilantro. #6. Served with bacon to sprinkle on top, along with shredded med cheddar cheese. My company RAVED ABOUT IT! When soup is good the first night you KNOW it's going to be even better the second night! Original recipe was 4 stars, but once I reved it up... I felt it was 5 star!
Went heavy on the veggies (celery and mushrooms), used tilapia as the fish, and subbed half & half for one of the cans of evaporated milk. Also, you'll want A LOT more Old Bay. The result: fantastic! A few drops of Tabasco or another hot sauce in the bowl along with some sourdough bread on the side makes this incredible... one of my new favorite recipes.
Tis chowder is very good and I will definitely make it again. I agree that extra seafood needs to be added which I did; clams, shrimp, and scallops. I also added the cream corn which added more body to the chowder and I definitely used more of the Old Bay then the recipe called for. It was very tasteless without the extra.
This recipe is incredible, the chowder was better than what I've had a many restaurants. I used 2x the Old Bay for more kick as well as frozen flounder instead of cod and it was insanely delicious, an absolutely 5 star recipe.
We always have a chowder during our annual carol sing and this was the new recipe we used. Where we live it is difficult to get some of the seafood mantioned, and we used cod as one of the main ingredients. It turned out great and everyone loved it. This is a keeper : )
Found this to be the most interesting way to use the massive amount of weak fish my husband catches-used only 1 can condensed milk, used 1# shrimp, 1#bay scallops lots of old bay-serve with fresh bread
This recipe was EXCELLENT! I highly recommend using the "Seasoned" Chicken Broth that is seasoned with garlic. The only other changes I made were: 1. Used two cans of minced clams - mixed the juice w/ flour and put clams in the soup - DELISH! 2. Used 1 can of evaporated milk 3. Used catfish instead of cod
Excellent Recipe.. I didn't have "Old Bay Seasoning" so I googled it.. found the ingredients (mustard seed, celery salt, red pepper, cinnamon and ginger).. I had all of these so I added a splash of each.. I also added a bit of Tobasco. It was wonderful with crunchy bread!!
Definitely add more Old Bay. Also, I substituted a can of cream of mushroom for the extra can of milk. I used Striped Bass and it worked great. I also added some can corn to give it a little more color.
I have made this twice now, and while I tweaked it both times, the base recipe is a great start. I eliminate the butter and use olive oil, use low sodium veggie broth (don't eat chicken), and add a ton of other seafood. This last time I made it I added a pound of bay scallops, 1 lb shrimp and one can of minced clams. I cut back on the amount of clam juice and just use what is in one can of clams, and then add white wine for the rest of the liquid. The first time I made this I used cod, the second I used tilapia. Definitely prefer tilapia, cod just had too little flavor and completely dissolved in the broth. Also, the second time I didn't even bother cutting the fish. I do add at least a tablespoon of old bay, and remember old bay has salt in it, so I would use a stock with very low sodium and then hold on adding any extra salt until you get the flavor you want. Also, the second time I used leeks instead of celery, which I was a little worried about, but I was thrilled with the results, it added that little something that was missing the first time around.
Wow this is DELISH!!!! Kept pretty much to recipe, improvised with some stuff...consider we are from Maine...seem to know our chowdahs!! Added a dash of hot sauce & the good ole Worchester sauce!! This is a two ++ thumbs up from the hubby!!! Will be making this again!!!
I used heavy cream instead of evap. milk (just eyeballed it) as I don't care for its sweetness in soup. I also omitted the mushrooms as I've never had chowder with mushrooms before, and I didn't much like the idea of it. Finally, I definitely recommend sprinkling some crumbled crispy bacon on top. Thanks!
Wow this recipe is excellent. I used more celery, three stalks, and 1 chopped onion, and thawed bay scallops. The scallops were perfect. After adding the evaporated milk I put it back on the stove long enough to heat to serving temperature. Served with green salad and toasted garlic bread wonderful. The recipe says 8 servings but this as a main course it fed 6 adults.
My family enjoyed this chowder. I did make a few adjustments by adding more mushrooms and celery. I also added 1 cup of corn. I did not add the clam juice (did not have). I also increased the Old Bay to 3/4 teaspoon. Will make again.
This was my first time making fish chowder and this recipe came out great! I used low sodium broth to make up for the very salty clam juice. I think next time I might just use 1 cup evaporated milk and maybe 3 cups potatoes. I topped with turkey bacon and used a little hot sauce. Delicious!
This was really good! I used a mixture of fish- catfish, cod and swai. I also used half and half instead of evaporated milk. I didn't use potatoes either- making it low carb and used about 3 Tb of flour instead of the half cup. Unfortunately I was out of celery, so used some chopped carrots instead and used 1 pound of fresh mushrooms chopped in half. I added some thyme and parsley and extra black pepper. This is really, really good and I plan on making it a lot! I think it would also be really good w/ either a can of creamed corn it it or some frozen corn thrown in, and maybe some bacon crumbled on top.
After reading the reviews, I did expect this chowder to be bland, and it was, so I was ready, and incorporated some of the other reviewers suggestions. I used bacon grease and a little butter to cook the veggies in, used way more mushrooms. I used 1# cod and 1# shrimp, increased the Old Bay to about 2 tsp. Added some cajun seasoning, lots of salt and pepper and some cayenne pepper (I didn't measure, all to taste, we like a little spicy). Only used 1 can of evaporated milk, adding 1T butter along with it. With these adjustments,it was very good, nice and thick and I will probably make it again but will try using herb seasoned chicken stock instead of plain next time to help with the flavoring.
I loved this recipe. I added scallops and the whole pot dissappeared. It's not too thick. The flavor is mild and well balanced. I live in Massachusetts and have had many different "chowdas" and this one is excellent.
This was good. We all liked it. It reminded me a lot of clam chowder, but with a slightly different fish flavor. I would make this again for sure. Definitely a hardy meal that warms the belly on a cold night.
Loved this soup! I have never made soup in my life (other than opening a can) and I must say I was pretty impressed with myself! :) Like many of the other posters, I added a lot more Old Bay and salt and pepper. I also used tilapia instead of cod since I couldn't find any cod. It turned out great. One last thing - I liked it better after a few days in the fridge - seemed like the flavor was stronger.
My version kind of had everything but the kitchen sink in it... couldn't get enough fresh Cod so I added clams, scallops, shrimp and a few other goodies we had at the house also added a can of corn... 7 yo ate it with no complaints, hubby and I both enjoyed it a lot but ended up with WAY more than what I would call the 8 servings as we had 5 bowls amongst us the first night and had to package and freeze leftovers enough to have it 2 more dinners! Definitely halving the recipe next time!!! Also adding more spices next time around... just a little bland for us but a great base to play with and make your own!
This is a real treasure! Few suggestions: Just use 1 can of evaporated milk. Also add some minced red pepper and corn kernels with the cod for color and extra goodness.
Recipe is a pretty decent chowder. Nice and hearty. I added a can of clams which had use in it. Since I didn't have chicken stock - I used condensed cream of chicken soup. It was decent but I still prefer New England's clam chowder :)
Great recipe! We made a couple of changes: We used Tilapia because that's what we had, We used about 1 1/2 tsp old bay seasoning, doubled the mushrooms, added some shoepeg corn, topped it with crisp bacon and soup crackers. Thanks for the wonderful meal, we'll definitely make it again.
Wonderful as directed! The second time we made it, I modified this by adding shrimp, scallops and using tilapia in place of the cod. I also used a lobster stock that we made last time we had lobster in place of the clam juice. Definitely a keeper!
We LOVE this chowder! I've made it twice in the past month (and my family rarely likes repeats, except of true favorite dishes). I added chopped carrots and a can of clams (including the juice). Also increased the Old Bay (esp since we live in Maryland!!!) to 1 tsp+. Awesome recipe, thank you for sharing!
I made this fish chowder for Christmas Eve supper and it was a BIG hit. So easy to prepare and very delicious. I didn't change a thing, and it is a family favorite already. Maybe make it for New Years eve too.
This is very, very good. My husband loves it, and guests always like it, too. I substitute bell pepper for the celery just because I hate buying a bunch of celery and only using 1 or 2 stalks. I have made it several times with evaporated milk, but most recently I used 2% milk instead based on other reviews. I do think it came out better this way. We don't have cod readily available on the west coast, so I usually use catfish.
I am from Cape Cod & I know chowder! I've attempted to make chowder before & failed miserably. This was not only easy but SO tasty!! The only thing I changed was using instant potato flakes instead of flour to thicken the chowder and I seasoned the chopped fish with old bay before adding it to the stock. Oh & I'm a vegi-fishatarian (I don't eat any meat except fish) so I used veggie stock instead of chicken stock. I don't know what people are talking about when they say it's bland... it's not CLAM chowder people, it's FISH chowder! If you want that clam taste use ALL clam juice instead of chicken (or veggie) stock! I also used a mixture of cod & haddock- both are white fish so they both work well. AMAZING! I'm so unbelievable excited to make this again- fast, easy and SOOOOO GOOD!!
Really good recipe and pretty foolproof, although I did accidentally overcook my potatoes (totally my fault-- but absolutely follow the times listed). I used 2% evaporated milk and added much more Old Bay and thought it was great. Next time I will probably skip the celery and maybe skip 1 can of milk. Still really good and has enough flavor IMO, especially after adding a good sprinkling of pepper.
