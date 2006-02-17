Fish Chowder

I have made this twice now, and while I tweaked it both times, the base recipe is a great start. I eliminate the butter and use olive oil, use low sodium veggie broth (don't eat chicken), and add a ton of other seafood. This last time I made it I added a pound of bay scallops, 1 lb shrimp and one can of minced clams. I cut back on the amount of clam juice and just use what is in one can of clams, and then add white wine for the rest of the liquid. The first time I made this I used cod, the second I used tilapia. Definitely prefer tilapia, cod just had too little flavor and completely dissolved in the broth. Also, the second time I didn't even bother cutting the fish. I do add at least a tablespoon of old bay, and remember old bay has salt in it, so I would use a stock with very low sodium and then hold on adding any extra salt until you get the flavor you want. Also, the second time I used leeks instead of celery, which I was a little worried about, but I was thrilled with the results, it added that little something that was missing the first time around.