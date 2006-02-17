Fish Chowder

4.6
660 Ratings
  • 5 473
  • 4 144
  • 3 31
  • 2 6
  • 1 6

The fishermen of Bodega Bay, California shared this favorite, quick and easy recipe with my sister during a Fish Festival. It is one of the best chowders I've had, and my kids love it too! We top with bacon bits and a few shakes of hot sauce for a little spice. Enjoy!

Recipe by AMYTHE

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
45 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large stockpot, melt 2 tablespoons butter over medium heat. Saute onions, mushrooms and celery in butter until tender.

    Advertisement

  • Add chicken stock and potatoes; simmer for 10 minutes.

  • Add fish, and simmer another 10 minutes.

  • Mix together clam juice and flour until smooth; stir into soup and simmer for 1 minute more. Season to taste with Old Bay seasoning, salt, and pepper. Remove from heat, and stir in evaporated milk. Top each bowl with crumbled bacon, if desired.

Cook's Note:

Use your favorite seafood seasoning. I use Chef Paul Prudhomme's brand.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
386 calories; protein 31.9g; carbohydrates 33.8g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 83.5mg; sodium 748mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/24/2022