Grilled Tuna

Tuna is available most of the year, so fresh steaks should be easy to come by. Be choosy: a reddish color is acceptable, but flesh with dark spots or streaks should be avoided. As with all great ocean fish, the flesh tends to be dry. Marinate with oil, and avoid overcooking. The timing is critical, as tuna should be served medium rare. Use a kitchen timer.
I have made this once before - the first time we had tuna steaks. Very simple, yet very flavorful. I will be making this again tomorrow. We love it. I just throw the steaks on our gas grill and they come out perfect. I also add a little garlic powder when I am seasoning with salt and pepper. Very yummy. There are never any leftovers.
I have made this once before - the first time we had tuna steaks. Very simple, yet very flavorful. I will be making this again tomorrow. We love it. I just throw the steaks on our gas grill and they come out perfect. I also add a little garlic powder when I am seasoning with salt and pepper. Very yummy. There are never any leftovers.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2000
We really enjoyed this recipe. The left overs were used to make the most wonderful tuna salad I've ever eaten.
so my dad came home with a bunch of fresh albacore tuna and i had no idea what to do with it. this was a great starter. i marinated it in the olive oil for an hour and then cut it into little pieces (about 3 inches) and seasoned them with salt and garlic pepper. and then drizzled with fresh squeezed lime juice. it was amazing!
A super easy recipe that's incredibly delicious! My daughter flipped out over this recipe. My fresh tuna was cut in 2 1/2 - 3inch thick triangle steaks. As I have a gas grill I did not use soaked hickory wood chips. I marinated it for 2 hours in EVOO. Then covered it with Garlic Salt, Garlic Pepper & Garlic Powder. I grilled it over high heat for 5 minutes on each side. Then I tented it in aluminum foil until I got inside and squeezed the fresh lime juice over the tuna.
Very good. My husband grilled this on the George Foreman grill. I added some garlic powder after I seasoned with the salt & pepper. I will make again. I served this with Orzo with Parmesan and Basil from this site. Thanks.
With a few more seasonings, this came out awesome. We enjoy our tuna still swimming, so hubby cooked it on a high heat grill for about a minute and a half on each side. This was a great appy at our barbeque on Saturday. Delicious and thanks Gordon!!
This recipe is sooooo good. I've made it a few times now, and yesterday sprinkled some Herbs de Provence on top --- the flavor was FABULOUS! One thing to keep in mind, DO NOT OVERCOOK Tuna - pretend that you are cooking a fillet and cook accordingly to your liking.
Made this last night to take out on the boat . Marinaded in olive oil and 4 crushed garlic cloves. Cooked 2 min per side. Put it in foil , kept it in an aluminum pan next to grilled salmon. Used a " keep warm or cold" bag I got at grocery . We ate it 2hrs later Delicious!! Topped both tuna & salmon with Dijon dill sauce OMG. Here's dill sauce recipe 1/2 cup plain yogurt 1/4 cup Dijon mustard 1 tablespoon honey 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice 3 tablespoons chopped fresh dill. Mix all together & chill for about an hour.
Fast, easy and absolutely delicious!!! Amazing how so few ingredients could be so tasty. Be sure to use high quality tuna like Ahi or Yellow Fin and don't over cook the tuna. I kept my grill cover open to sear the fish without overcooking it.
Who doesn't love seared tuna? I found this recipe and added virgin/original margarita mix to the marinade and let the steaks sit for about 45 min to let them soak up some of the citrus. DO NOT cook them for more than 2 1/2-3 1/2 min per side. They'll become chewy and not good at all. HIGH HEAT and LOW COOK TIME and you'll be alright.
This was delicious! The only thing is that I didn't have the wood chips to use so I followed the rest of the recipe along with adding a little garlic powder as others suggested. Simple, easy and delicious would definitely make it again!
I did not have the wood chips to cook on the grill, although that sounds very good. I thought the recipe was really good without the wood chips too. I will definitely make this again and will most likely use the wood chips.
I was reluctant to make this because it was SO simple. I opted for it because the reviews were so good. I had a BIG tuna steak and thought since its flavor profile was so simple I could make tuna salad with the leftovers. I guess you know what I'm going to say next....there were no leftovers! The pop of lime at the end has to be the success of this recipe, since there is not much else to it. Will make again for sure.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.