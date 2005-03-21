Grilled Tuna

Tuna is available most of the year, so fresh steaks should be easy to come by. Be choosy: a reddish color is acceptable, but flesh with dark spots or streaks should be avoided. As with all great ocean fish, the flesh tends to be dry. Marinate with oil, and avoid overcooking. The timing is critical, as tuna should be served medium rare. Use a kitchen timer.

Recipe by Gordon Holland

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Place tuna steaks and olive oil in a large resealable plastic bag. Seal, and refrigerate for 1 hour.

  • Preheat the grill for medium heat. When coals are very hot, scatter a handful of hickory or mesquite wood chips over them for flavor.

  • Lightly oil grill grate. Season tuna with salt and pepper, and cook on the preheated grill approximately 6 minutes, turning once. Transfer to a serving platter, and drizzle with freshly squeezed lime juice. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
281 calories; protein 40g; carbohydrates 1.8g; fat 11.8g; cholesterol 77.1mg; sodium 644.2mg. Full Nutrition
