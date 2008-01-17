Grilled Halibut II

Halibut fillets marinated in lime juice and herbs are simple and delicious, and perfect for any occasion. Pineapple and mango salsas - or any of your personal favorites - make for a perfect finish fresh off the grill.
Directions
Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 36g; carbohydrates 0.6g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 62.5mg; sodium 94mg. Full Nutrition
I typically don't like fish, but this is a recipe I'll make again. I thought it was a good, very easy, basic recipe. I added 1/2 tsp. sea salt and 1/2 tsp. fresh cracked black pepper to the marinade. Then I put the fish in a Ziploc bag, poured in the marinade, and shook gently to coat. The marinade had a good flavor, but wasn't overpowering, which I liked. Watch the cooking time--be sure that you get the center of the fish to at least 145 degrees. We had our gas grill preheated to medium heat and it took us about 8 minutes per side.
As-is, the recipe could be bland, as others have mentioned, since it has no salt and pepper. Unless you're on a very restricted diet, do yourself a favor and add a bit of each to taste. Halibut is a very light fish anyway so benefits greatly from a little seasoning. (To paraphrase Emeril LaGasse: "You have to season the fish, because it won't season itself.") You can even use a bit of seafood seasoning such as Chef Paul's (yummy stuff). Another minor variation I've enjoyed: reduce the oregano and thyme by half, and add 1/4 tsp. dill. Finally, it doesn't need a long marinate time; I use 30 min and it's great (with the adjustments above).
06/26/2000
Quick and easy to make with delicious results. I tried this with mango salsa.
It was pretty good. I think I overcooked it though. I did it in the broiler for 10 minutes (1 inch thick fish) 5 minutes on each side. Next time I will do it on the grill. The flavors were okay, nothing spectacular. I served with mango salsa which I love on its own anyway. Served with scalloped yellow squash.
We changed it up alittle bit. Let the halibut stay in lime juice for 5-6 hours total. Also I just put in my herb garden...we live in California so fresh is the way to go on herbs! Big difference. Loved it with a nice Chardonnay from Napa. Keeper for sure!
This was the first time I ever tried to grill this fish. It was outstanding. My husband and mother-in-law loved it as well and they prefer battered fish.This is a keeper of a recipe!I did have to change it a little. I used lemon juice instead of lime and added 1\2 tsp of minced garlic. YUM
A keeper!! I used my george foreman grill and i used whole bone in fish my husband had caught. we didn't care for it with catfish, but it was superb with the spot tail. I grilled the fish with sliced limes on top. next time i will add soemthing for a bit more kick.
Great recipe! Couldn't grill so I used a cast iron skillet and used foil on top to steam it all around. Didn't have too much time to marinate, but it still turned out great. Will definately make this again.
WOW! I am super-restricted on carbs, so halibut is a wonderfood for me. This recipe was awesome - sweet, tender halibut in no time at all! Didn't use anything but the marinade (no salsas) and still loved it. I plan to put this one into heavy rotation at our house! Turned out wonderfully, though I did make some changes. I was pressed for time, so I cut the halibut into "nuggets" and cooked them in the marinade - I didn't have time for marinating. Also, I used a pound of fresh Alaskan halibut and didn't measure the ingredients - just judged to taste - and a little extra lime juice made the halibut really tender and really sweet. Thanks!
I prepared the recipe as written and both my husband and I liked it. We both thought that the variety of herbs slightly overpowered this delicate, delicious fish . I'll make this again but will probably season it less or try different herbs.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.