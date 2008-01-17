Grilled Halibut II

Halibut fillets marinated in lime juice and herbs are simple and delicious, and perfect for any occasion. Pineapple and mango salsas - or any of your personal favorites - make for a perfect finish fresh off the grill.

By Karen David

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place halibut fillets in a shallow baking dish. In a bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lime juice, thyme, basil, oregano, and rosemary. Pour marinade over fish, cover, and refrigerate 2 to 4 hours.

  • Preheat grill for medium heat. Adjust grate height to between 4 and 6 inches from heat source.

  • Lightly oil grill grate. Remove halibut from dish, and discard marinade. Cook for 5 minutes per side, or until fish can be easily flaked with a fork.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
229 calories; protein 36g; carbohydrates 0.6g; fat 7.7g; cholesterol 62.5mg; sodium 94mg. Full Nutrition
