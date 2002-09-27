Paella I

4.4
191 Ratings
  • 5 121
  • 4 49
  • 3 13
  • 2 5
  • 1 3

A very traditional paella, garnished with chorizo, chicken, peas, squid, mussels, and shrimp. Chorizo is a sausage spiced with garlic and chili powder; remove casing before cooking. A paella pan is recommended.

Recipe by Christine L

Recipe Summary

prep:
45 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in paella pan over medium heat. Add onion, garlic and pepper; cook and stir for a few minutes. Add chorizo sausage, diced chicken, and rice; cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in 3 1/2 cups stock, wine, thyme leaves, and saffron. Season with salt and pepper. Bring to the boil, and simmer for 15 minutes; stir occasionally.

  • Taste the rice, and check to see if it is cooked. If the rice is uncooked, stir in 1/2 cup more stock. Continue cooking, stirring occasionally. Stir in additional stock if necessary: use up to 2 cups additional stock, 5 cups total. Cook until rice is done.

  • Stir in squid, tomatoes, and peas. Cook for 2 minutes. Arrange prawns and mussels on top. Cover with foil, and leave for 3 to 5 minutes.

  • Remove the foil, and scatter parsley over the food. Serve in paella pan, garnished with lemon wedges.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
524 calories; protein 28.8g; carbohydrates 56.6g; fat 18.2g; cholesterol 106mg; sodium 1162.2mg. Full Nutrition
