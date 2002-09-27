Quite an impressive dish! Very pleasing to the eye. Instructions were easy to follow, preparation took a little time especially gathering all the ingredients. This dish to begin with was a challenge for me but well worth it!! The Saffron threads is the key ingredient and it is a must for this dish. There is no substitute for Saffron. I soak a pinch in warm water first. This dish is full of color, texture and flavor. The arrays of shellfish, meats and sausage are what what makes this dish pop as well. This is worth the work involved, thou it is a costly dish to prepare (saffron, seafood, stock, meats). I did add a bay leaf and a pinch of red pepper flakes. The only slight change I made was to use long grain white rice instead of arborio and that is after reading what others stated about the rice being too mushy, and too much liquid. So I watched carefully when pouring in the liquids and made sure nothing got overcooked. I added the shrimp and pressed it into the rice. Shrimp does take about 8 minutes or so to cook all the way through. Instead of mussels I chose clams which were the last ingredient I put in and I placed them on top of the rice in a circle. I covered it with a lid and let the steam and heat cook the clams and open up. Before serving I sprinkled a generous amount of fresh chopped flat leaf italian parsley. I would certainly make this dish again but probably for a special occassion or family gathering. A truly authentic and wonderful dish!