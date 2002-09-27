Paella I
A very traditional paella, garnished with chorizo, chicken, peas, squid, mussels, and shrimp. Chorizo is a sausage spiced with garlic and chili powder; remove casing before cooking. A paella pan is recommended.
A very traditional paella, garnished with chorizo, chicken, peas, squid, mussels, and shrimp. Chorizo is a sausage spiced with garlic and chili powder; remove casing before cooking. A paella pan is recommended.
quite authentic and good. italian boyfriend who has eaten paella many times said it tastes like those he had in spain. portions of ingredients are perfect. used safforn threads instead. read another recipe on the net from someone in spain, added tomato paste, thyme and 2 bay leaves. very good flavor but my mussels and shrimps didn't cook coz they were stright out from the fridge. next time might add mussels and shrimps together with the peas n tomatoes to make sure they cook. Important: shellfish MUST be FRESH! don't add too much water, else the rice will be mushy and use aborio rice. they have a firmer bite.Read More
I wouldn't ever use arborio rice for this recipe again, it's too creamy and once it's done the consistency isn't right - paella isn't supposed to be like a risotto.Read More
I wouldn't ever use arborio rice for this recipe again, it's too creamy and once it's done the consistency isn't right - paella isn't supposed to be like a risotto.
quite authentic and good. italian boyfriend who has eaten paella many times said it tastes like those he had in spain. portions of ingredients are perfect. used safforn threads instead. read another recipe on the net from someone in spain, added tomato paste, thyme and 2 bay leaves. very good flavor but my mussels and shrimps didn't cook coz they were stright out from the fridge. next time might add mussels and shrimps together with the peas n tomatoes to make sure they cook. Important: shellfish MUST be FRESH! don't add too much water, else the rice will be mushy and use aborio rice. they have a firmer bite.
If you love seafood and shellfish this dish is perfect for you. It's a bit of work to gather all of the ingredients, however once you have them all ready they come together like a dream. I first had this dish when I was in Spain -- this recipe tastes just like the original.
Please don't waste your money on a fancy "paella pan" unless you already have one...or your getting one as a gift but, just to let you know...I've made a fabulous Paella in a Wok.
I admit, I did make some minor changes to the recipe. However, my rating for the recipe is based on the fact if you follow the directions you end up with a risotto consistency and NOT paella. The recipes calls for too much liquid. Despite knowing the recipe called for too much liquid, I went ahead and followed the directions and was greatly disappointed. For "rice" it's best to use 1 part rice and 1.5 parts liquid. When using arborio rice if you use more liquid you get risotto. 12 oz. of rice is 1.75 cups of rice - so the maximum amount of liquid you should use is a generous 2.5 cups. I omitted the white wine for religious reasons - but used 3 1/2 cups of liquid and ended up with risotto. Despite my best attempts to boil the extra liquid off it didn't work. With all that said I would highly recommend cutting back on the liquid by at least 1 cup - and adding more, if needed, as you stir occasionally. I also used soy chorizo (aka soyrizo) instead of pork chorizo. I recommend using 1/4 tsp saffron and 1/4 tsp of smoked paprika (or Spanish paprika). This will increase the flavor greatly and is more traditional. I would start with 1 tsp of salt and add more if needed (depends on how salty your broth is), use 1/4 tsp of black pepper. I used 1 cup of peas and I tripled the amount of shrimp. Overall it was tasty but disappointing. Next time I'll make it with less liquid and will most likely be pleased.
This was my first try at paella. My husband loves paella and said it was better than the ones he has had in finer restaurants. I substituted tumeric for the saffron, and used dried thyme. I too substituded clams for the squid. And put the shell fish in a little sooner than the recipe called for. It was easy to make, and did not take that long to prepare, the only thing that took any time was the chopping of ingredients. I highly recomend this recipe to anyone wanting a good paella.
This was excellent! My mother was Cuban so I know good paella when I taste it! It was very similar to what she made. I made it for Father's Day and got rave reviews. Which is good because they all know their spanish food! I eliminated the squid and used scallops instead of mussells. This worked great. Also, needs more wine (to taste of course) and I added a little hot sauce, muy bueno! Will make again!
Truly a remarkable, memorable dish. I've made this several times already (once for a dinner party - to elated, gobbled-up glee) and sometimes for some extras that I freeze for another night. The only successful "changes" that I've made, having prepared it a few times now, is to brown the chorizo and drain b4 adding the onion, peppers, and garlic, have the chicken pre-cooked and cubed, and to toss everything in a large skillet (less the seafood and peas, until prior to serving) and use Vigo brand saffron-flavored rice. Covered, it's typically ready in 40 min. and I haven't found the need for more than 3 c. chicken stock, 1/2 c. wine. I've even used canned, diced Rotel tomatos w/ no complaints. Oh and I'm happier w/o the mussels, so we skip on those. Absolutely amazing!
Quite an impressive dish! Very pleasing to the eye. Instructions were easy to follow, preparation took a little time especially gathering all the ingredients. This dish to begin with was a challenge for me but well worth it!! The Saffron threads is the key ingredient and it is a must for this dish. There is no substitute for Saffron. I soak a pinch in warm water first. This dish is full of color, texture and flavor. The arrays of shellfish, meats and sausage are what what makes this dish pop as well. This is worth the work involved, thou it is a costly dish to prepare (saffron, seafood, stock, meats). I did add a bay leaf and a pinch of red pepper flakes. The only slight change I made was to use long grain white rice instead of arborio and that is after reading what others stated about the rice being too mushy, and too much liquid. So I watched carefully when pouring in the liquids and made sure nothing got overcooked. I added the shrimp and pressed it into the rice. Shrimp does take about 8 minutes or so to cook all the way through. Instead of mussels I chose clams which were the last ingredient I put in and I placed them on top of the rice in a circle. I covered it with a lid and let the steam and heat cook the clams and open up. Before serving I sprinkled a generous amount of fresh chopped flat leaf italian parsley. I would certainly make this dish again but probably for a special occassion or family gathering. A truly authentic and wonderful dish!
I substituted the rice for parboil rice which is the rice used to prepare Paella in most restaurants and I followed the directions for adding liquids from the rice bag. I'm Cuban and have prepared Paella many times in the past and these are a few thing I recommend adding/omitting. I added 2 Lobster tails cut in pieces, scallops, little neck clams, more shrimps and a packet or two of Sazon Goya with achote which gives it more flavor and the yellow coloring. No Squids or thyme for me. Make sure you do not use the Mexican style chorizo, it's got to be the dried type that comes in a small suctioned package. If you can find fish stock use it instead of chicken stock. Paella can get expensive to make but if your trying to impress guest then this is it.
An excellent rendition of a great Spanish "meal". I would and did add just a bit more saffron. The instructions are perfect!
exceptional!!!! I made this for my boyfriend who is extremely fussy where food concerned (he also is not a fan of rice) and he loved it. I plan on making it tonight for dinner. A must try. Very easy to make. Althought the cleaning of the mussels does take some time.
Great paella recipe!. I don't like squid, so I replaced them with clams and also added chicken pieces to the dish. Being that I prefer a more "tomatoey" base, I also threw in some sauce.
you sould always use spanish chorizo, as the one they sell in stores in the States is mexican and completely different. Palacios chorizo is a fav of mine and i used to get it shipped in the States from latienda.com , do not remove the casings though. Also for the rice use a long grain, i do not know what brands, as i always buy the spanish ones. I am from Spain and paellas are a fav dish of mine and love to experiment! Recipe is a great one to start off with something simple.
It was alot easier than I thought. I used clams instead of mussels, next time I will try it with mussels, I also didn't have any white wine on hand so I used red instead and it was still good.
LOVED this! Very easy to follow and it turned out very very good especially for a Paella first-timer! I never tried Paella because I thought it would be so difficult and that I'd flop in this.. but it really turned out quite well! Incidentally we also opened a very nice Rose wine from Australia and it was a perfect match!
This was so easy to cook and it was very simple to substitute if you didn't have all the agredients like the type of rice that is mentioned. My company raved about it and took home the recipe with them. Thanks
Really GREAT recipe! You may find some of the ingredients a little hard to track down. Instead of the mussels and squid, I ended up using a little less than pound of scallops and added them in with the peas and tomatoes. I also used canned tomatoes (drained) since I didn't have fresh. Otherwise, I made this as is and it was fabulous! This was my first time using saffron threads and I'm not sure it made a difference, but regardless, it was delicious! My only change in the future would be to add some white pepper for a little more heat. This one is a keeper!
This was quite good! Very remeniscent of what I had in Spain. I have to say though, the grocery list got expensive, especially since I didn't have saffron on hand. I found it economical to just get a frozen seafood medley that had all the ingredients. I saved about ten dollars. And PLEASE try this with a Sangria recipe you can find on this site! Have yourself a Spanish Fiesta.
I simmered 3 1/2 C chicken stock + 1 can of chopped clams w/bay leaf and 1/4 ts turmeric to speed up the cooking process. Also added 1/2ts paprika into the onion mixture. Rinsed long grain rice, no squid, no thyme for me. Good Variation! OK to use wok/non-stick pans, but the Paella Pan does help w/visuals=-)
I found this took almost twice as long to cook as suggested in the recipe. I used clams rather than mussels, so that probably added 5-10 minutes, but even the shrimp didn't cook so quickly, just being covered -- I had to mix them in. Also, I used short-grain, white rice, rather than arborio. To get it starchy, I soaked it before using it -- this draws out the starch. It worked well.
This was my first time making Paella after having it at a restaurant in Costa Rica. I made it for my husband and some friends and they all raved over this recipe! It was easy and we all had leftovers for lunch the next day. I also added some turmeric when I added the rice to give it some extra color. And I used extra shrimp in the place of the other seafood simply to keep the cost down. I will definately make this recipe again!
It took many stores for me to get all the ingredient for this dish and cost $50 -but it was well worth it! Restaurant quality paella. My only issue was that it was a little mushy and I should have actually timed and measured things. 6 servings is a joke, this is easily 10 adult meal portions!
excellent recipe but not for the faint of heart as the list of ingredients is big for the average cook. But well worth the effort!
This is a great recipe, and quite forgiving. I've made it several times with whatever meat/seafood I have on hand, although I always include sausage. I particularly like buying the frozen mixed seafood option from the grocery store, that usually contains squid, scallops, mussles (de-shelled), and it can go in frozen, just a bit earlier in the cooking process. Saves a lot of time and work!
My husband recently bought me a large paella pan, so I decided to make this dish for our New Year's eve get-together last night. Other than increasing the recipe yield to 10 servings, I made the recipe EXACTLY as it is written. It required about 4 cups of chicken broth. The paella received rave reviews from all of our guests. My one recommendation is to cut and measure all ingredients before starting. This made the preparation effortless. Thanks, Christine, for a truly magnificent dish!
I 100% agree with MIAX,I wouldn't ever use arborio rice for this recipe it is too creamy and it does look mor like risotto as oppose to paella. I will use long grain rice next time.
I made this dish for a party & everyone loved it!! I made it seafood only and added clams.
Incredible!
This was my first time ever making Paella and it was a big hit. Everyone loved it! I will definitely make it again and may have to double the recipe because the four of us demolished it :)
This was my first time trying to make paella. I was a little scared but it came out great! Didn't use mussels and squid but substituted scallops for squid.
I was scared to try this recipe but it did not let me down, i heard that saffron was expensive so i bought rice with saffron in it already and added extra rice, i also substituted seafood and near the end added fresh oysters, thawed frozen shrimp and scallops! Came out amazing but a little to much liquid, for the leftovers i sivved out the extra broth.
It was ok. I dont know if I would make it again. the recipe is a little vague. Doesnt tell you when to add the red peppers nor about cooking the shrimp or mussels. Not for the beginning cook (like me!!)
Delicious! I used a 1 lb. package of rice, a large can of diced tomatoes, red wine (all I had) and only chicken, shrimp and mussels. Teenage kids thought it was just okay, but my husband and I really liked it. Not too hard to prepare, but impressive looking. Thanks for sharing!
This recipe was just ok. It lacked a lot of flavor, which we tried to compensate for by adding our own blend of spices. I would recommend that to anyone trying this. We added cumin, cayenne, and others. We did like the rice though...nice texture.
This is such a good recipe. I gobble it up each time I make it. Thank you.
I have to admit that I've never had paella, but we thought this was very good. Couldn't find the rice called for so used long grain white rice - took about 40 minutes to soften. Used canned clams, no squid, extra chicken, no mussels. Served 8 easily.
Great dish and it took me 45 minutes to make from start to finish! Bravo!!!
Made this last night & it was delicious! I live in a small town in the South so squid & mussels were not available. Substituted 1 lobster tail for squid & clams in shell for mussels. Reduced broth based on other reviews. Also used Uncle Ben's rice based on other reviews but will try arborio w/reduced liquid next time. I consider these minor adjustment because the flavor was "off the hook!" Thank you for the recipe!!!
This was a good recipe, a bit sticky though, I think I would have soaked the rice like a previous reader stated. I omitted the other seafood except the shrimp. Added more peppers. It really wasn't too much work to get together, the house smelled wonderfully of garlic and peppers!
Peculiar as it may seem, I used basmati rice with this (although I had arborio at hand) and it turned out wonderful. And don't forget to drain the oil from the pan before adding the wine!
This recipe is very good if you follow the instructions exactly. I don't like white rice, so I used basmati (Brown) rice. Since brown rice has a longer cook time, I began cooking the rice first (in 3.5 cups chicken broth, 0.5 cup wine and saffron). I added a little extra saffron since brown rice has a stronger flavor). Let the rice cook for 25 minutes, and then add the sauteed vegetables and other ingredients (except the seafood), and cook for another 20-30 minutes until rice is done.
Super yummy! I used Mexican pork chorizo & substituted scallops for the chicken, but I put the scallops in the same time as the shrimp. I also put in a lobster tail with the mussels. The lobster & mussels needed a little extra time though. Sooooooo good!
this was a real challenge. but really worth the effort! my parents were impressed! it is even better than paella we order in most restaurants with more seafood too. will do some changes next time though: 1. add more salt (about 1 teastpoon) 2. did not have a paella pan so i had to cook this in an ordinary non stick pan. the rice did not cook so i had to transfer it to a rice cooker after adding the stock. overall, this was a really good recipe. will make again.
This is a wonderful dish. I substituted chicken thighs for breast meat because it's more tender and used scallops in place of squid because that's what I like. I also used a can of Rotelle tomatoes for an extra kick instead of fresh tomatoes. Large skillet with a lid is perfect...no room for a paella pan in my kitchen. Thanks for sharing this wonderful dish and the picture which drew me in to try it--beautiful.
Maybe I put too much saffron or the chorizo didn't stick together but I found this way to overpoweringly spicy.
Quite good (closer to five stars than three). Very authentic looking. I cut the olive oil in half. Next time I'll use more sausage (one 4 oz link isn't enough!), more squid, and fewer mussels (1 lb of mussels is more than I could cram into the top of my pan).
I made this recipe exactly as the original and it came out fantastic. I do not have a paella pan but I used my electric skillet and it did the job very well. The arborio rice cooked perfectly and my husband told me this was the very best meal I ever made (I have been cooking for him for 26 yrs) and said it was much better than anything in a restaurant. I would recommend, however, removing salt from the ingredient list due to the saltiness of the sausage and broth. I will definitely be making this again.
First time ever to make/eat paella and found it very easy to make. But moreover a meal that all my family enjoyed, which us a rarity nowadays.
I've only had paella once, and this second time was even better than the first! I used long grain white rice instead because that's what I had in my kitchen and the rice took a longer time to cook than I'd expected, it turned out well. Will definitely make this again. This recipe is a keeper!
This was very good! The proportion of the ingredients seem just right. I made this vegetarian- style, without chicken, chorizo, or chicken broth. I instead boiled water with seasoning and then added the rice and cooked til done. After cooking the shrimp with the chopped tomatoes, I added the rice, peas, and more seasoning to taste. Little tip: MSG is found in some seasonings and some people have reactions to it. Some might get headaches, skin rashes, etc. from it. This recipe was wonderful!
Very creamy and a little bland. I would suggest adding the squid AFTER the shrimp as it became very rubbery by the time the shrimp finished cooking.
Turned out as more of a risotto than a paella, but was still delicious. I couldn't get my hands on anything except shrimp - still delicious and a lot cheaper! Still hunting for that perfect authentic Catalonian paella recipe... Substituted vegetable broth for chicken broth
This is very good, not perfect, but good. Arborio rice seems like a bad choice because it is too creamy. I used 1 1/2 cups medium grain rice and it was still a bit creamy. I think next time I will start out with only 3 cups broth. I also added the zest of one lemon. Don't skimp on the saffron - it's what makes it - and please don't substitute turmeric!
I changed it a bit because I was lacking ingredients, I didn't have chorizo sausage, so I used a chorizo sausage recipe and just added the spices. Also I didn't have a red bell pepper so I added 4 roma tomatoes, my boyfriend usually picks out the bell peppers anyways. Other than that I followed to-the-letter, turned out AWESOME!
Delicious, but I think the saffron was an unnecessary splurge b/c according to a native Spaniard, they just use yellow food coloring called "colorante" to get the yellow look. Also, you aren't supposed to stir it any more than you have to or it turns too risotto-y, and that's not the correct consistency.
This was my first attempt at Paella. I used mussels, scallops and large shrimp. Otherwise, I followed the recipe exactly. It was a huge hit with my parents, my nine-year old and me! It makes a huge batch and the leftovers were fantastic for lunch the next day. It was much easier than I expected and I will be keeping this one in my recipe box for a long time!
Everyone loves it. Never go wrong.
This recipe is excellent. I made it for a large party, mostly who were Spanish, and they all loved it. They actually thought we had it catered. Thanks!
This was a hit! I made a couple of changes based on reviews. I warmed the saffron threads in some of the chicken stock ahead, used long grain basmati rice and added liquid as I went so that it was just right. I also added 3/4 cup of white wine instead of 1/2 cup and about 1/2 tsp sweet paprika. Everything else was per recipe. Glad I went through all of the recipes and reviews in advance. Definitely will make this my go to recipe for paella!!
very nice, made a few adjustments, but nice taste. make it your own.
the best recipe ever...tastes really authentic...be sure to use lots of parsley and lemon!! i added extra wine, parsley and saffron...for seafood i used museels, prawns, baby octopus....but i will try clams next time...
This was great! I compared it to the one that I normally make and this is a nice spin. I like the addition of white wine with the mussels. The family seems to like it as well.
PERFECT. Used medium grain rice and full 5 cups of stock, although it ended up a little on the salty side so I may cut out adding the salt in the previous step or switch to a water/stock mix. Used baby octopus in place of squid, added 2 teasp of paprika and small amount of fresh chilli in place of saffron at the same time as adding the wine and it was divine! Highly recommended! Did this in a large fry pan and it served 6 although it was all gone!! Perfect with the lemon wedges!
Used this recipe with a huge variation - no seafood (allergy in the family). It was still really good, so if anyone was wondering.... Very important to use good chorizo - I added a little extra and a little extra chicken since I was leaving out the seafood. Very tasty. Do not try skipping the "flat- leaf parsley" or cilantro though! Really makes the dish sing!
I had no musells, so I doubled the shrimp and added craw daddies. I added 5 small trout fillets, they needed to be used. I omitted the wine and used home made broth and dried parsley. I loved this rice in this dish, to me the creaminess is a plus. I will do this dish again, soon.
This is a wonderful recipe. Granted, I made substitutions, but still wonderful and very reasonable to accomplish without a lot of excessive time and effort. I used pepperoni instead of chorize, since in my area you cannot find the right kind of chorize. And, in place of mussels, I used canned clams. I also substituted part of the chicken broth with clam juice and used turmeric in place of the saffron. I've tried lots of paella recipes, and this one works for my family and me. Thank you.
This was delicious...!!..Served it at my wine and cheese party!!...Everyone just loved the taste. It tasted exactly like we had in Cuba and in Spain. Good recipe to try. Angela - Canada
I received a paella pan for Christmas and decided to try this. Along with the pan, I received some very short-grained rice imported from Spain, used especially for paella. The recipe was great! The only changes I made were to substitute some scallops for the chicken and left out the wine because I didn't have any dry white. In reading about paella, I learned that the rice is actually supposed to cook until it's a little brown & crispy on the bottom. At least, that's how they like it in Spain.
My family loves this recipe!
i hardly cook and i used this recipe (slightly modified - used clams in place of squid) for a dinner party. it was an absolute hit and i even cooked it in a WOK. turned out great! will make again.
This was a delicious recipe and not too challenging to boot. Very authentic tasting.
This was great. I did omit the squid and mussels due to personal taste, but otherwise followed the recipe.
Very tasty and surprisingly close to the flavor of the paella I had in Spain. I made this using ingredients I had on hand so I didn't include the squid or mussels, but added canned clams and extra shrimp in their place. The only thing I will do differently the next time I make this (and I WILL be making this....again, and again, and again!!!) is to add more chorizo.
Can you say good eating? I made this today for company. They wanted the recipe right away. The hubby kept asking is it ready yet? I addition to the recipe I added scallops and lobster tail. I also added 2 tablespoons of sofrito(recipe here too). Left out the wine and used a 14 oz can of diced tomatoes. Excellent!!!
My husband loved this recipe and he is a fussy eater. He asked for seconds. I am so happy I made it for him. I did stir the rice a little too much though. Not so much stirring next time as it makes the rice a little too sticky. But wonderful flavours, loved the chorizo. First time I had tried it. I made enough for 6 serves and froze half of it for another meal. Great !
Excellent!! Easy, yet impressive dinner dish. I mostly stayed true to the recipe. Also made a vegetarian version that was just as delicious!!!
Delicious and easy. Even my picky kids loved it! I used extra shrimp instead of mussels and squid. Other than that I followed the recipe exactly. Oh, and I let the shrimp cook for about a minute before covering and turning the heat off. This will be put in my family recipes to do again for sure.
Excellent! Couldnt find muscles, so left them out. Peas didnt do anything but add a color, the color is great, but dont fret if you dont have a handful of peas. Other than the muscles we pretty much followed the recipe, we eyeballed our measurements... Turned out very well and we would definitely make it again!
Excellent! I made minor changes. I added smoked paprika, omitted the squid and mussels. If I had mussels, I would have added them! Arborio rice was a great choice. Thank you for this fantastic recipe!
Instead of mussels I added bay scallops and I didn't have saffron so I bought long grain rice with the saffron already added. I also used a bit more chorizo. I think the brand of chorizo you use effects the flavor of the dish. This is a good recipe.
I followed this recipe as close as I could to the instructions. It was risotto with seafood and not good. I had my doubts when I saw that the tomato is added at the end. Paella is not supposed to be white! I’ll try a different recipe next time.
easy to make, and really good.
It was good but I would use basmati rice instead if the short grain rice next time. Rice was kind of mushy.
Worked out fantastic
Delicious, and instructions are actually not too hard to follow! My Mom is ethnically Spanish, & when I lived at home she used to make awesome Paella, on special occasions such as birthdays etc. But she hates to write her recipes down. Fortunately, this recipe is just about identical to the Paella my Mom used to make! Definitely a keeper, I am going to save this recipe. :)
All in all this is a good recipe, although, I agree with MIAX. Arborio is definitely the wrong choice. It has too high of a starch content. Regular long grain white rice does a fine job, just be sure to adjust temperature and time, as it is not as dense as arborio.
Delicious recipe and turned out tasty and filling. I did exchange the arborio rice for Basmati Rice. Basmati was lighter and fluffier and easy to work with. Yum!
Great recipe! Some folk don't like the use of Arborio or Carnaroli rice. If you cook it properly is does not come out like risotto. I have cooked it the way I cook regular rice. The more you stir the rice the creamier it gets. Let it cook covered like regular long grain rice. Here in Texas, we can buy our Spanish dry cured chorizo at our grocer in the deli section. Mexican chorizo ( a fresh chorizo) we buy in the sausage section. Also, iGourmet Online has a few varieties. It is easy to find when you know where to look. Sorry to say, I hate squid so I add other seafood such as clams, octopus, sea bass or other white fish.
Great recipe, pick the proteins that you like. I also added hot pepper flakes and next time will also add cayenne pepper.
My favorite Paella recipe! I also add little neck clams.
This was easy and was ok. My family wasn't wild about it though.
This recipe had great flavor, but was too WATERY. I substituted parboiled rice for Arborio rice. Be very cautious using liquid, better to add more liquid as needed. The Spanish chorizo really added extra flavor. I will slice circles, rather than mince it.
this was the first time making this and made no changes. Everyone loved it. Thanks so much for sharing.
Took longer than would like. I put it in a stock pot definitely use a paella pan! Somebody had thrown out my saffron so I actually used yellow food coloring for yellow!
Just love it and I am serving it to my family this Sunday
I made this with Bomba rice versus the Arborio rice. Arborio is more like Risotto and Bomba doesn't get creamy and sticky; it absorbs more liquid. Also, I doubled up on the mussels, substituted clams for squid and used the contents of an entire jar of McCormick Saffron (which isn't much) and the result was magnificent! We will be making this many times in the future. Thanks for the great recipe!!
Took longer than stated to simmer down. The end result was slightly wetter than I expect a paella to be, however it tasted amazing and very much like the paellas we have had abroad. Will use this recipe again.
Agreed with the switch to Goya's parboiled rice. Used 3 cups of rice - 6 cups of chicken stock with 2 packets of Sazon Goya disolved in the liquid. Used skinless chicken thighs- shrimp, scallop and clams. Used 2 cans of diced tomatoes (drained). Great recipe. Good portion size with 6 adults. - couldn't find safron so added tumeric.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections