Lemon Garlic Salmon

Fresh salmon needs very little preparation. These salmon fillets are cooked in good, sweet butter with minced garlic, then sprinkled with a little lemon juice. If you'd like a little more kick and a fancy presentation, caramelize onions and serve them atop the cooked salmon.
My husband loved it. I've been looking for seafood recipes. I cooked it at 325 deg for about 30 minutes - I had a pound-and-a half of the fillet - I thoroughly sprinkled both sides with lemon pepper and brushed about a teaspoon of melted unsalted butter. I wrapped the pan with foil and sprayed non-stick oil before placing the salmon. I baked covered with foil for 10 minutes, then removed the foil cover for the rest of the cooking time or until the fish is well done. I forgot the lemon juice right before serving with brown rice but it didn't make a difference... my husband loved it!!
Quick and easy to make, this recipe is a great one to pull out when you are tired, the company is hungry, and the salmon isn't going to have time to marinate. The lemon pepper gives it some flavor, but can't make up for the fact that there isn't enough taste or the "wow-ness" to the dish. There needs to be one more...something, whether it is adding a little white wine or something. Definitely not a dish for in-laws or formal company.
This is very good and similar to another way I like to cook salmon. The only thing I added was that I sprinkled a little dill on the fillet. Very good! Because I also used a thick fillet with the scales still on, I just made sure that I first cooked the "top" side and then flipped over to the scale side. It had to cook a little longer than I thought, and the scale side made quite a mess in the pan and started to burn just a little. The meal itself though was wonderful. When I usually make this I bake in the oven on about 325. I have to say the oven is easier and not as messy, but I liked the extra little crunch (for lack of a better word) that the top of the fillet had from cooking on the stove top.
The flavor was really good with the salmon, but somehow this cooking method seems like it would be better with salmon steaks than with fillets. For one thing, unless one de-scales the fish, cooking it skin-side-down would release the scales and they would get on the meat when you turn it. I didn't turn mine, but covered it during cooking so it would cook through without flipping. Am I missing something?
Delicious! Fresh salmon fillets are so beautiful and this is the perfect way to cook them! The lemon pepper, garlic and fresh lemon along with the butter (I prefer salted) are perfect to enhance the salmon's own flavor without overpowering it and making the dish about the sauce instead of the fish!
This is incredibly easy and delicious. I make this whenever salmon is on sale. I pair this with steamed green beans and baked potatoes. I don't like lemon pepper seasoning but what I do is that I melt the butter and garlic over medium heat, then I squeeze half a lemon in (sometimes a whole one - depends on how strong a lemon flavor I want) and mix the butter, garlic, and lemon juice together. Then I put in the salmon fillets. The heat is on either medium or medium low (depends on the thickness). Once it looks like it's cooked half way through, I flip it. One time I accidentally over cooked the salmon on one side and I was sure it would taste gross but it was surprisingly good because the butter had formed a crust and locked in a lot of the flavor on that side. Lucky me! Once it's done cooking, I plate and serve. No need to sprinkle with lemon juice because it already cooked in lemon juice. Enjoy!
Yummm!!! I read the review that said to marinate the salmon in cooking wine. But I wanted my salmon asap so I just added 2 Tablespoons of white cooking wine into the fry. It was great! Also added the carmalized onions, which topped it nicely. Will definitely make for family and friends!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/03/2002
This is only the second time that I've had salmon, and the very first time I've cooked it myself. VERY EASY and Delicious!!!!
Very easy and very tasty! I love salmon - Thanks for the recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
04/05/2000
It was a good and simple meal; I used a bit extra seasoning, used fresh garlic and added slices of lemon and juice as it cooked and after. I still think it could have used bit more flavoring, but overall it was a delicious meal.
Amazing flavor and easy to make! The toasty little garlic bits that end up on the salmon are lovely. I would definitely recommend using unsalted butter as the recipe calls for...margarine or salted butter just wouldn't work as well.
It really doesn't get much easier than this. I used salted butter, and cooked the salmon skin-side up for one minute before flipping it over for about another 5 minutes. Perfect. Served it with buttered baby potatoes and proscuitto-wrapped asapargus. Thanks, Christine!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/13/2001
I'm a newlywed and a new cook, so this is one of the first meals I have prepared for my new wife. Very easy to make! This recipe will be in my "handy bag of tricks" in case hungry guests (read: family members) drop by!
This dish was amazing! I followed the recipe exactly, and it was divine! Thank you!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
05/30/2000
The salmon was very easy to prepare and the whole family loved it! Tasted great on the BBQ too.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 2 stars
04/20/2005
While lemon and garlic are a wonderful match with most freshwater fish, it was not an especially intriguing combination with salmon. I can't imagine how bland the fish would be without the caramelized onions. This is not a terribly compelling recipe for a fish that has such promising posibilities.
I have tried for years to make salmon on my own and it never turned out great. I would usually over cook it or just not season it well. But I tried this simple recipe and fell in love. Its so easy and the fish turns out amazing, full of flavor and moisture. It will be one of my staples.
I used this recipe to prepare salmon for baking instead of pan frying it. I added a little blackening seasoning, cut up the lemons, placed them on top of the salmon and baked it at 350 for 25 minutes. Very good, thank you!
This salmon turned out excellently! Not a bit fishy, just tender and delicious! The caramelized onions really made the dish!!! Without them though, you could pair this with anything! Very simple flavors!
I made it a bit different! I baked the salmon in tin foil for 30 minutes at 375. I also made five fillets because I used a stick of butter, two cloves of garlic, salt and pepper to taste, a shake or two of dried basil, lemon juice instead of fresh lemon (2 tablespoons), two teaspoons of lemon pepper. Super simple. I made sure to mix all ingredients in the butter and spread both sides of the salmon. Make sure you wrap each salmon in tin foil! I'll be sure to make this again. Turned out to be the best salmon I've made with my own added ingredients and preparations. Rant over! Bon appetite
I only used 1 T. Oil, added more lemon juice, and seasoned the salmon and asparagus with lemon pepper. This was delicious. The asparagus was done perfectly. My husband doesn’t care for seafood but commented that he would eat this again.
We love salmon and don't like to mask the taste by adding a lot of strong flavours so this was right up our alley. I made it a wee bit healthier by using avocado oil instead of butter. I make a lot of salmon and learned that it's essential to allow the salmon to come to room temperature before adding it to the pan. I usually do a quick pan sear and then finish it off in the oven but I liked this method too.
I added the zest (rind) of 1 lemon to the fish before I cooked it, on top of the lemon-pepper, for an extra lemon kick. And instead of cooking in a pan, I cooked it in aluminum foil on the BBQ, 7 min per side, with the flame on low after heating grill to about 390°. Fish flesh was cooked PERFECTLY all the way through, without being dried out.
This recipe was amazing! It was simple and easy to make. It was actually the first time I made fresh fish we bought at the market (not frozen). I had to use 2 teaspoons garlic powder instead of the minced garlic and it still came out great! I would highly recommend this recipe if you love fish:D I served it with brown rice and Green Giant Valley Fresh Broccoli Florets. Nice and healthy all the way.
An easy and flavorful way to prepare salmon. I actually had two huge salmon fillets (I'd say equal to a whole fish), so I cut them into 6 serving pieces total and adjusted the other ingredients accordingly. I didn't bother to measure the lemon pepper--I just sprinkled it on both sides of the fish until it looked like enough. I cooked it in my electric skillet at 325 degrees, and I used regular stick margarine since that's what I had on hand. It works fine, although I know it adds salt to the recipe. I also used 2 tablespoons of instant minced garlic (if you decide to use it, too, add it in after the butter is melted to prevent overbrowning of the garlic). One large lemon provided enough juice to squeeze over the cooked fish.
i havent ever made salmon fillets before and i didnt have any of this but i made it tonight for company and the hubby and kids and they all ate every bit. my kids who havent had salmon before loved this. i served it with a side of pasta, lemon brocoli and salad.
the lemon-garlic salmon was pretty good. It's drop-dead easy to make. The only hazard is over-cooking or under-cooking the salmon. Mine was slightly overcooked, but that's okay with me. The combination of the lemon and garlic works well with the salmon, and the flavor holds up as leftovers as well.
