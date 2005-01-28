Lemon Garlic Salmon

This is incredibly easy and delicious. I make this whenever salmon is on sale. I pair this with steamed green beans and baked potatoes. I don't like lemon pepper seasoning but what I do is that I melt the butter and garlic over medium heat, then I squeeze half a lemon in (sometimes a whole one - depends on how strong a lemon flavor I want) and mix the butter, garlic, and lemon juice together. Then I put in the salmon fillets. The heat is on either medium or medium low (depends on the thickness). Once it looks like it's cooked half way through, I flip it. One time I accidentally over cooked the salmon on one side and I was sure it would taste gross but it was surprisingly good because the butter had formed a crust and locked in a lot of the flavor on that side. Lucky me! Once it's done cooking, I plate and serve. No need to sprinkle with lemon juice because it already cooked in lemon juice. Enjoy!