Lemon Garlic Salmon

Fresh salmon needs very little preparation. These salmon fillets are cooked in good, sweet butter with minced garlic, then sprinkled with a little lemon juice. If you'd like a little more kick and a fancy presentation, caramelize onions and serve them atop the cooked salmon.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Season salmon fillets on both sides with lemon pepper.

  • In a large skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat; stir in garlic. Place salmon in the skillet; cook for 10 minutes per inch of thickness, or until fish flakes when tested with a fork, flipping salmon halfway through to brown on both sides. Sprinkle with lemon juice before serving.

Per Serving:
323 calories; protein 23.3g; carbohydrates 6.9g; fat 23.9g; cholesterol 96.6mg; sodium 300.6mg. Full Nutrition
