Grilled Salmon II

We all loved this, including my fussy hubby. Only had 2 hrs. to marinate so I upped the chopped garlic to four cloves and used a tablespoon of real grated ginger. Instead of brown sugar, I used honey to taste. To keep the flavorful marinade on through cooking, but to also get that grilled mark on the fish, I removed the salmon from the marinade (which I put in the microwave for a minute) and grilled it first in a grill pan for two minutes. It got some nice grill marks because the marinade that still clung to it caramelized. I turned over the fillets so they were skin side down in the pan, covered them with some heated marinade and stuck them, still in the pan, in a 350 oven for 15 minutes. If your pan isn't ovenproof, you can transfer them to a baking sheet or dish lined with foil. When they were done, I topped them with the leftover hot marinade and served. They were juicy, flavorful and looked spectacular.