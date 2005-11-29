Grilled Salmon II

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
233 calories; protein 15.3g; carbohydrates 2.9g; fat 17.6g; cholesterol 44.1mg; sodium 395.3mg. Full Nutrition
This is an awesome recipe and I have tried it several times. After you put the ingredients together and smell it, you just know that it will be fantastic. I had similiar problems with getting the Salmon to keep the flavor and have found that if you wrap it in Aluminum with some of the marinade and cook it you retain much more of that flavor, but you lose some grilled flavor. If you cook it almost to done and then remove and place on the grill by itself it gets a good mix of both the grilled flavor and the marinade.
Allrecipes Member
05/11/2001
05/11/2001
Great marinade! I used olive oil instead of peanut and omitted the onions with good results. Great smell and taste.
Anjuli
12/24/2002
12/24/2002
I have been using this recipe for about 2 years. It is my favorite salmon recipe and always turns out delicious. I have substituted onion powder and garlic powder for the fresh ingredients and it has turned out very good. I think the taste of fresh ginger is the standout though. Thanks for a great recipe that impresses everyone I've tried it on.
This was delicious! I bought the huge salmon you can get at Costco and marinaded it over night. I wrapped it in foil and threw it on the grill! I hate fish and usually don't eat it but this was amazing! I would highly recommend it for fish lovers and haters alike!
After a year of making this recipe I made it again last night and it was fantastic. I added more garlic and reduced the sauce, but this is the best salmon recipe ever. I used go to a restaurant in North Atlanta and pay about $30 for this dish; now I think this recipe is much better. My sons also love it, and they're "picky eaters."
Allrecipes Member
07/21/2002
07/21/2002
This recipe was fabulous. I have used the marinade on tenderloin, chicken and pork. I also used it as a salad dressing. I received rave revies from my roomate. I also emailed it to friends and family.
I know this is a "cheat," but if you are short on time and/or ingredients, simply marinate salmon with a mixture of bottled teriyaki, Thai peanut sauce, and hoison sauce. Use enough terriaki sauce to make the marinade thin, as the other two sauces are quite thick.
I have used this recipe for a few years now, since I first read it in AllRecipes. It is by far the very best, most delicious way to serve salmon! Even my non-fish eating friends raved about it. It is the ONLY way I prepare salmon anymore!
I've been following this recipe for at least 5 years. We got it out of a magazine and it was called Fire Cracker Salmon. It is a favorite in our house. I try not to over cook the salmon and I use foil on the grill because the fish can burn easily because of the marinade.
I have been trying to find a recipe for fish that I would enjoy (usually I hate fish) since it has so many health benefits. This is the first recipe I would make over and over again! I definitely added a bit more garlic and grilled it first in tin foil and then right before it was finishing took it off and put it directly on the grate. Perfect taste, perfectly done, delicious!
I hate fish. I mean, HATE it! This recipe helped me incorporate salmon into my family's diet and we LOVE IT! It's a keeper. I marinate overnight and am a member of the You-Can-Never-Have-Too-Much-Garlic Club so I use at least twice the chopped garlic but otherwise make as-is. DELICIOUS! While grilling the salmon, I turn bits of the marinade recipe into a reduction to glaze the meat with. Mmm!
Loved the marinade! I drizzled it over some white rice for some extra flavor and used shrimp instead of salmon and it turned out great. Next time I make this I will add more brown sugar and less balsamic vinegar, but I will use this as my "stock" marinade from now on. Can't wait to try this on chicken now!
This was by far the BEST salmon recipe ever...I could not believe how moist this was. I was only able to allow it to marinate for about 30 minutes...next time I will allow it to marinate for longer time frame....i can't imagine it tasting better.
We love this with wild salmon. The marinade goes well the stronger taste of wild salmon. It's the only way my kids will eat wild or the darker red salmons. I make it with olive oil instead of the peanut oil, because I always have olive oil on hand.
We inhaled this! I did make some changes due to what I had on hand. Used EVOO instead of peanut oil and left out the sesame oil since I didn't either oils. Also used low sodium soy sauce so it was a tiny bit bland. Broiled for 5 min. and baked at 400 for 10 min. Will definitely make again using all the ingredients, but with the following changes: less sugar, more red pepper flakes and more garlic. And will definitely use the grill next time. Thanks for sharing!
One of the best recipes I've ever tasted for salmon. My husband hates salmon and he couldn't stop eating it! I used olive oil instead of peanut and didn't have green onions or sesame oil on hand so I left them out. I totally forgot to add salt but with the soy sauce I don't really think it was needed. Per others suggestion I put the fish in foil packs and cooked them until mostly done. I poured the rest of the marinade in a saucepan and thickened it into a glaze. I took the fish out of the foil, placed them directly on the grill and brushed them with the sauce. They were SO flavorful and delicious. This is one of my new favorite recipes!
Best salmon ever! I don't typically care for salmon but I was bummed I didn't have more of this it was sooo good! I used Olive oil in place of the peanut (didn't have any) and omitted the ginger (gross). Thanks so much for the recipe, it's amazing:)
This recipe is fantastic. I've been converted from a non-salmon eater to a big salmon fan because of this recipe. I've always been turned off by what I thought to be the strong fishy taste of salmon, but this marinade had me licking my plate clean. The marinade doesn't mask the taste of the salmon, but compliments it well, and I think grilling the salmon on the bbq helps to tame the strong fishy taste by adding a smokey flavor. We marinated the salmon overnight, added a bit of extra garlic and grated fresh ginger, but other than that, followed the recipe to a t. The only change I might make next time would be to add more crushed red pepper flakes (to add a bit more heat) and maybe double the marinade and use the other half to make a sauce on the stove... however, the original recipe is good enough on it's own. We grilled the salmon on the barbeque and served it with mashed potatos, broccoli, grilled pineapple, and white white. Absolutely divine!
Yummy way to fix salmon. I even grilled it inside last night on the stove top grill. It was delicious. After removing the salmon from the marinade I drizzled honey, extra balsamic vinegar and sprinkled more red pepper flakes.
Awesome marinade! I only had two hours to marinade the salmon but it was absolutely delicious. Such an amazing blend of flavors. Just enough heat from the red pepper flakes and just enough sweetness from the brown sugar. I served it with Grilled soy-seseme asparagus and rice pilaf with almonds. Yummmmm.
AWESOME!! We eat salmon at least once a week and when I made this one last week my fiancee said it was "the best" salmon he's ever had...So I'm marinating another for tonight. The only thing I added was a half a lime squeezed into the mix. Lime and brown sugar are always good together. We also kept it wrapped in foil on the grill. It would also work well in the oven this way. Thanks for the great recipe!
Marinade didn't kick in. Maybe try marinating for longer next time...
Allrecipes Member
02/23/2002
02/23/2002
My husband and I really likes this recipe. we have just started to experiment with salmon. My husband is not much of a fish eater. But I know I could grill this again and he would like it. Thank you. Pamela
This recipe converted my non-fish eating sisters into licking their plates clean and asking for more. If you knew my sisters, you'd call it a miracle. Super recipe for entertaining. Don't oil your grill, lay the fish on aluminum foil to control the flames. Turn only ONCE, 8 minutes each side.
This was a great recipe. Wonderful flavor! I used salmon steaks rather than filets. I should've soaked them in the marinade longer because it did not really permiate the meat. I definitely will make this again. Thanks for the recipe!
Made these tonight and they were soooo good! I got off work a lot later than I thought so they ended up marinading about 10 hours, and it was great! I added 2Tbs fresh dill weed (for 2, 4 oz pieces) and followed the advice of others and wrapped them in foil and put them on the grill. Fantastic. I will definitely keep the dill as part of this recipe.
Very yummy! I didn't have peanut oil and figured it may have a bit of a peanutty taste so I used olive oil with a tablespoon of peanut butter. I had some fresh ginger on hand so used that in place of the ground. I only had about 3 hrs to marinade which seemed fine. I did grill it with some of the marinade in an aluminum pocket until almost fully cooked and then placed it directly on the grill for about 2-3 mins. :-)
This marinade is wonderful! I tossed a few dozen jumbo shrimp in with the fish, then before grilling, I threaded them on skewers. Both the salmon and shrimp had great flavor, and received raves all round the table. If I could give this one more than five stars, I would. I will definitely be making this again... the family insists! Thanks for the recipe!
This was really tasty. I followed the recipe pretty loosely (used fresh grated ginger in place of ground; left out the peanut oil, because I didn't have any). Overall, the Asian flavors came through without overpowering the taste of the salmon. This kids loved this too. Will make again. Thanks.
I think this was as good as any restaurant salmon. Outstanding dish. I spread a sheet of foil over the grill, added the salmon and then poured the marinade over all. When the salmon was nearly done, I transferred it off the foil and directly onto the grate (as suggested by another reviewer) as the marinade continued cooking on the foil. I was able to pour the well cooked marinade all over the fish before serving. A wonderful salmon dish with a kick.
Excellent - very flavorful! Tripled green onions and used fresh grated ginger for a more intense flavor. Turned fish several times while marinating to insure even distribution of seasonings. If you plan boil and reduce the sauce to serve on the side, I suggest reducing the peanut oil by at least half, otherwise it will be too oily.
We all loved this, including my fussy hubby. Only had 2 hrs. to marinate so I upped the chopped garlic to four cloves and used a tablespoon of real grated ginger. Instead of brown sugar, I used honey to taste. To keep the flavorful marinade on through cooking, but to also get that grilled mark on the fish, I removed the salmon from the marinade (which I put in the microwave for a minute) and grilled it first in a grill pan for two minutes. It got some nice grill marks because the marinade that still clung to it caramelized. I turned over the fillets so they were skin side down in the pan, covered them with some heated marinade and stuck them, still in the pan, in a 350 oven for 15 minutes. If your pan isn't ovenproof, you can transfer them to a baking sheet or dish lined with foil. When they were done, I topped them with the leftover hot marinade and served. They were juicy, flavorful and looked spectacular.
This recipe is amazing! I had it at a friend's house last week, then made it again for me and my husband. So good exactly as written...the only thing I did differently was I used fresh ginger, as I like it better AND I didn't have any ground. Try this dish!
Absolutely loved this recipe. I doubled the amount of red pepper flakes and ginger (use fresh grated ginger), and substituted olive oil for peanut. I only had a few hours to marinate it, but next time will marinate overnight. Will also use peanut oil in the future. The green onions were a must. This will be one of our camping favorites, as it can marinate in a ziploc til it's ready. Thanks!
This recipe turned out perfectly! I made some modifications - I seared the salmon in a hot pan and finished cooking uncovered in an oven at about 350 degrees. I also used 1 full tbs of fresh ginger, raw sugar instead of brown and olive oil instead of peanut oil, and a touch more soy sauce. I didn't have green onions, so I used a small mild red shallot instead. I made a paste with the garlic, shallot and ginger in a mortar & pestle and added this to the other marinade ingredients. I think this recipe is perfect as it is, but you can easily modify it to suit your tastebuds, it's a recipe that's hard to go too far wrong with.
this was absolutely amazing. My husband said he doesn't like salmon. But after he had this he said that this was one of his top 5 favorite meals! This marinade was so good i will be using this on chicken and pork. I cooked the left over sauce until it got a little thicker and then poured it over the salmon after I cooked it. yum!
I liked this but didn't love it. I will probably make it again but bump up the flavors a bit using more garlic, fresh ginger and more brown sugar.
Marianne
Allstar
05/08/2009
05/08/2009
We really loved this--everything about it! I did use only a half of the sesame oil (family preference), and I used a combo of olive and canola oils. I BBQd this using a new copper grill topper. Very yummy, and I'll for sure make this again!
This was a GREAT recipe! The marinade was a perfect complement to the salmon. I omitted the peanut oil to make it a little more healthy, adding extra soy sauce and a little water to create enough liquid. I also used lemon zest and juice instead of balsamic vinegar. A nice rice pilaf and a green salad topped the meal off nicely. Delicious!
This is the best salmon recipe, especially when marinated overnight! My nephew, who has been an extremely picky eater since he was young and will only eat starchy foods, ate two helpings of this the first time he tried it!
I love this recipe! I am not a big salmon eater, but I love this. I make it for my family once a week now. My son even likes it! I don't usually have green onions, so I substitute white onion for it and it works great! The longer it gets to marinate, the better! My fave is to marinate it overnight. Thanks for a great recipe!
Allrecipes Member
07/02/2000
07/02/2000
Gave very little flavor to my salmon. I must say that I was quite disappointed with this marinade. I would not recommend it, sorry.
I didn't have any sesame oil so I skipped that. I also didn't feel like putting everything together in the morning before work so I made the marinade the night before while making dinner which meant the salmon marinaded for almost a whole day. Turned out incredible! I'll be making this dish again real soon!
I had enough marinade for 2 lbs of fish. I made a few modifications as suggested by other members. I used olive oil instead of peanut oil. I added Splenda brown sugar, 3 cloves of garlic, and toasted sesame oil. Fish marinaded for 4 hrs. My husband really liked this recipe. It's a keeper!!
I made this recipe for my book club and it was a hit with all of the ladies. Even my husband, who claims to not like salmon, really enjoyed the leftovers. One caveat--don't marinate for too long, or it will discolor the fish too much.
this was great but i changed the marinade because that's how i make it my own, lol. i had fresh ingredients on hand so i didn't use anything powdered. i used fresh ginger, onions, i added cilantro, rosemary,oregano & ground flax seeds (i add this to everything, it's good for you & you can't taste it), i used a little more brown sugar & garlic than the recipe, i used canola oil because that's what i had on hand, i didn't use the red pepper flakes, i also added worchester sauce. i have made this marinade three times already & it is great every time, everyone loves it. i would recommend letting the marinade soak for at least 1-3 days. the first time i marinaded it for a day & it was good but the second time i marinated it for 3 days & it was great!
Allrecipes Member
04/27/2000
04/27/2000
This salmon was awesome. We made the maranade the night before and add it to the fish as specified - very favorful! We also cooked it on the grill in a "pan" made from heavy foil - very tender and it kept the fish from falling apart.
Very good! We had to broil it in the oven but it would be even better on the grill as recipe calls for. Great tasting, and it's the kind of recipe you can play with if you're short on something and it will still be great!
