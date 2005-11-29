Grilled Salmon II

4.6
397 Ratings
  • 5 307
  • 4 62
  • 3 20
  • 2 7
  • 1 1

The salmon fillets are marinated before grilling; allow several hours for this step.

Recipe by Christine

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
6 hrs
total:
6 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk together peanut oil, soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, green onions, garlic, brown sugar, ginger, red chile flakes, sesame oil, and salt. Place fish in a glass dish, and pour marinade over all. Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for 4 to 6 hours.

  • Preheat barbecue or gas grill.

  • Oil the grill rack, and adjust height to 5 inches from coals. Remove salmon from marinade, and place on grill. Grill for 10 minutes per inch of thickness, measured at thickest part, or until fish just flakes when tested with a fork. Turn halfway through cooking.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
233 calories; protein 15.3g; carbohydrates 2.9g; fat 17.6g; cholesterol 44.1mg; sodium 395.3mg. Full Nutrition
