Sole Supreme

Rating: 4.11 stars
18 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Really nice dish for company. I use fresh Dover Sole. Serve with rice and a fruit garnish.

By Marilyn

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Butter a shallow baking dish that is big enough to accommodate all the fish.

  • Slice the frozen spinach souffle into 4 equal pieces. Wrap a fillet around each piece, and place seam side down in prepared baking dish. Pour undiluted soup over the fish, and sprinkle with small shrimp, Parmesan cheese, and paprika.

  • Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until a fork can be easily inserted into the souffle.

Per Serving:
380 calories; protein 43.8g; carbohydrates 12.8g; fat 16.2g; cholesterol 192.6mg; sodium 1384.1mg. Full Nutrition
Juanita
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2006
I found 12 oz frozen spinch souffle by Stouffers but couldn't find cream of shrimp soup so I used frozen shrimp bisque. Served it for a dinner party and there was not a bite left! So easy to do and delicious too! Read More
(13)

CATIEW
Rating: 3 stars
06/20/2005
While this dish tasted good it was a huge mess. The spinach souffle paired with the condensed soup ran all over the dish making it impossible to serve nicely. Read More
(2)
