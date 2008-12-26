Clams Italiano

These clams are steamed in wine, butter, and herbs. When the clams are gone, dip Italian bread in the broth.

Recipe by Bonnie Dailey

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Cook garlic in butter briefly. Stir in wine, and season with oregano, parsley, and red pepper flakes.

  • Place clams in the wine mixture. Cover, and steam until all the clams have opened: discard any that do not open. Serve in soup bowls, and ladle broth generously over them.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
227 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 4.4g; fat 15.7g; cholesterol 47.5mg; sodium 126.2mg. Full Nutrition
