More breading than I like and as has been stated, this is a recipe for stuffed clams, not clams Casino. Never-the-less, made with less breading, it is really good. Also, regarding when to discard clams: After a few minutes, you remove the clams that have opened and continue to roast the ones that have not until they do. You discard clams when they will not CLOSE prior to roasting. Sometimes they will open a bit at the seafood market. They open because they are trying to bury themselves, but sometimes they die when this happens. If you tap the shell and the muscle does not close it, the clam is dead and should be discarded to avoid poisoning. Clams that do not open after two or three minutes of roasting are usually larger and are just not done as quickly as the others.