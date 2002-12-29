Clams Casino
Baked, stuffed clams - the best you have ever eaten!
I modified this recipe so it was clams casino instead of stuffed clams. The only thing I did different was not take the clams out to chop them up. I put the mixture directly on top of the clams in the shell and baked it. I also used littleneck clams (it was all the store had). They came out very good. The only thing I will change the next time I make them is to decrease the amount of bread crumbs. Since the clams were not mixed in with the stuffing the pepper, bacon, and onion flavor was a little overpowered by the bread crumbs. This was a great recipe and I will definitely be making it again.
This is NOT a recipe for clams casino! This is a recipe for stuffed clams! Clams casino is a small clam topped with bacon and (a sprinkling of)breadcrumbs!
This is a recipe, as others said, for stuffed clams. I used 24 small clams, put them in their shell whole, then topped with the mixture to make it more like clams casino. I only used about 1/2 cup of breadcrumbs, as someone suggested, and it turned out to be the perfect amount of topping for my clams. Also, it took about 10 minutes for my clams to open in the oven. Very tasty though...my boyfriend gobbled them all up by the end of the night.
I have made this twice and perfected it to my family's tastes. I changed two things. Rather than chop the clams and mix them in, I simply loosened them from their shell and put the filling on top of them. I also cut the amount of bread crumbs down to about 1/3 cup. That said the flavors and spice mixture of this recipe are perfection! Thanks for the great recipe!
Very tasty and fairly easy to make, too! Next time I will only use 3/4 cup bread crumbs, but overall, this is a DELICIOUS recipe for clams casino. We baked our clams in muffin cups, which reserved the juice and made the clams all the more tasty!
Be warned, use the larger clams (as directed). My seafood market only had fresh littleneck clams, so we used those. Tasty, but more bready than clammy. I did use the the noted amount of oil/butter, and they were a little dry. I bet if we could have found larger clams, the recipe would have been less dry, as there would have been more natural juices. I'll try it again when I can find the larger fellas! Either way, I recommend serving it with some hot sauce on the side!
Very good. A half of a recipe was perfect for 18 Little Neck clams. I did not remove the clams. They sure didn't last long...
This was very good. I halved the recipe. I used turkey bacon, mixture of red,yellow, and green peppers, and less breadcrumbs. Everything else as directed and it was really very good. I bought 2 dozen little neck clams and mixture was just right... Dripped lemon juice on just before cooking and just just after... Great Valentines Day Treat!
I love this clams casino recipe, but use less bread crumbs. My family likes lots of clams and prefers not to be filled up with the breading.
Better than store bought clams casino! the best I ever tasted! My entire family loved them!
to clean fresh clams. cover in cool water and add salt. drain and rinse every fifteen minutes, about four times to clean out the sand. good to go.
though it was not easy very easy because I like to use fresh clams and they are a pain to clean, the recipe itself was absolutely delicious. Thanks.
More breading than I like and as has been stated, this is a recipe for stuffed clams, not clams Casino. Never-the-less, made with less breading, it is really good. Also, regarding when to discard clams: After a few minutes, you remove the clams that have opened and continue to roast the ones that have not until they do. You discard clams when they will not CLOSE prior to roasting. Sometimes they will open a bit at the seafood market. They open because they are trying to bury themselves, but sometimes they die when this happens. If you tap the shell and the muscle does not close it, the clam is dead and should be discarded to avoid poisoning. Clams that do not open after two or three minutes of roasting are usually larger and are just not done as quickly as the others.
These were very good and much easier than I thought. I did not put as many bread crumbs in as the recipe called for. Received lots of compliments and they were all gone in a short period of time!
I should have read the reviews before I spent an hour or so making this recipe. Very dry and not juicy at all! . DO NOT USE THIS RECIPE if you want moist clams casino. Sorry but I'm being truthful.
this is an awesome recipe...and easy...had alot of filling left over next time i would 1/2 filling ingredients....followed exactly family gobbled them up
The 1 cup of crumbs IS way too much. I had to add extra olive oil to the mix to moisten it enough to keep a good "stuffing" consistency. I also omitted the onion for green onions (shallots) and used celery instead of the pepper. Came out fine.
absolutely easy and delicious!
This is awful. If you want a clam shell full of bread crumbs that taste fainty of clam then this is for you. If you want a real clams casino recipe move on.
we are real seafood people and this makes it with us!
Yum yum yum! Pretty tedious to prepare, but well worth the effort. My clams didn't open at 350, so I turned the oven to 450, and they all opened after about 6 minutes. I was worried about overcooking them, so I only put them back in the second time for 5 minutes. They came out perfect, not at all chewy.
This was absolutely delicious!!!! Opening & cleaning the clams can take time & effort but it was well worth it!!
I served this to 4 other people and they all loved it!
Excellent recipe..thank you VERY much!!
Excellent recipe. I ran short of bacon and substituted smoked ham. It worked!
I also did not chop the clams even before I read the reviews (because the clams are usually whole in clams casino). I also decreased the amount of bread crumbs. I thought with these modifications this was a great recipe! I wonder how it would come out with raw bacon with the final cooking.
It had a good flavor, but way too many bread crumbs!
It lacked flavor and had too much bread crumbs to it. Sorry, but I won't be trying this recipe again.
Alot of stuff to do at the same time, but well worth it. I listened to other cooks who have made this, and left the clams in the shell, but decreased the breadcrumbs (by 1/2c.) The consistency was just perfect. Also, I used green and red peppers. Can't go wrong if you love clams!
This was my first attempt at making clams casino and it was a big hit! I read the reviews and followed others suggestions to cut down on the bread crumbs. I only used about 1/4 cup. I also did not remove the clams from their shells. I used parmesan cheese, but also sprinkled some locotelli on top which I think threw this recipe over the top! This was time consuming to make, but I will make it again.
I wish I had read some of the comments that recommended less bread crumbs. I also added some 'Frank's Red Hot' before eating...yum!
Very good! I steamed the clams to get them to fully open. It's easier to get the meat out. I would definitely make this again!
Haven't had Clam Casino since I left NY 6 years ago. Separating the clams was a pain, so I'll have that done at the store next time. Followed the rcipe to a T and these were delicious!
Delicious clams! Casino or not! I added a bit of cayenne pepper to the mix and it gave the clams a nice "bite"!
This was very good will use it again
This recipe is definitely in my go to hors d'oeurves list!! Awesome!! I didn't have the green pepper and didn't miss it. I now make several batches of the filling and freeze portions to have on hand for entertaining . I use real clam shells to heat the mixture in and it is a very nice presentation. Thank you for sharing!!
A terrific recipe. Although I left the clams whole & used less bread crumbs. The taste was superb. All the flavors you expect from Clams Casino. My problem was too chewy clams. I cooked them too long before opening them so after baking them with the toppings they turned out too well done. Ah! Next time!
Very good!
This was good, but way too much bread crumbs. Next time I will reduce the bread crumbs by about half. I also left the clams whole and topped with bread crumb mixture as a true Clams Casino should be.
I omitted the butter and olive oil and used the bacon grease for my fat instead. FANTASTIC!
I used half of the breadcrumbs that was in the recipe and did not chop up the clam. Just put on top of clam. It was delicious and simple!
I'm not a big fan of clams, but I made these for a Thanksgiving Day appetizer and they were a crowd pleasewr!! Delicious!! Now I'm making them for Christmas per request!!
I made these for my boyfriends birthday and he loved them! I did not chop the clams, but left them whole and replaced them into the shell then baked. I omitted the onion and green pepper because he does not like them, and it still turned out amazing. I also forgot the bacon, so this recipe would be much better had i remembered that part. Great recipe.
Made as directed, no changes and they were amazing...the whole family agreed this version is a keeper! Thank you for sharing
I tryed this recipe today with large fresh clams and took the advice to cut the breadcrumbs in half, I baked the clams in 450 degree oven till they opened wide but were still a bit juicy, I used A packet of Knorr brand veg soup mix, instead of the fresh veg ( didn't have any) but I put the soup mix in warm water and hydrated it then I strained it and dried it on paper towels and put it into hot oil and butter when done I mixed it with other ingredients I also left my clams whole in bottom shell, added a little water to mixture and put on top of clams, baked in 450 degree oven they were so good I could have eaten them all by myself but had to save some for my boyfriend. Excellent!1
This was really good. My clams were a little stubborn though, they didn't want to open up! I liked it alot. Thanks for sharing
Didn't like it at all. Too dry, no flavor.
I did change it up a bit I left out the bread crumbs due to diabetes. It was fabulous. Now my family is begging me to make it often. As far as opening the clams. Put them in the refrigerator in a single layer for at least one to two hours this puts them asleep. When you take them out very carefully lift one at a time not disturbing the other clams. They open up perfect I go through the top of the clam and rock as you slide down. I do not through the hinge on the bottom.
Substituted Jalapeno Peppers for Green Peppers and Cilantro for Parsley.
Living near the seashore we have clams casino every week. Best Casino Clams recipe I’ve made. This recipe could have made 8 but I made 6 large. Will definitely be a family favorite.
Very tasty recipe. I harvested a bunch of hardshell clams from the local waters, and decided to give it a run. Though making it was a mess, and a touch time consuming (get someone else to help!), The result was very much worth it. I will make a point of making these again. :)
No. Just as given. Will do it again.
They were okay, too much bread crumbs for us. I added mozzarella on top and they were quite dry so we added some of the garlic wine broth from our steamed clams.
These did turn out very good but were a little grainy. I will try to tweek it up next time. Maybe not use bread crumbs but something else. And also add a little more liquid.
Over all it was very good but I must say I would steam the clams separately because steaming them in the butter and the bacon juice made them a bit salty (maybe the bacon and butter combo). Problem solved though by pouring lemon juice over them. Will make again.
Average at best. Cooking times for clams opening and baking aren't even close, at least 10 minutes for clams to open, and after baking for around 20 minutes I got tired of waiting and finished them under the broiler. Probably wouldn't make them again. Very dry, maybe add some of the juice from cooking the clams. Edit: Funny, apparently I made this recipe before, and forgot, and have the same or lower opinion. This time I added the clam liquor and it wasn't dry, at least. Oregano was very off-putting, I'd leave it out. A rare dud from allrecipies. Lowered my rating from 3 to 2 stars
Easy to make for a beginner. Great taste. The hardest part was shucking the clams. Will make again.
Yes, I hardly ever follow a recipe exactly.
A little dry. And I wanted another flavor with it.
Instead of oils over the top I used melted butter and I also substituted roasted red peppers.
These were so freaking great!!! I kept my clams while and used a little less than a cup of panko for the bread crumbs. We INHALED these. So worth the effort and expense.
Def more like stuffed clams. Made exactly. Nothing outstanding, but good.
People get so hung up on a name. stuffed clams or clams casino doesn't matter these are pretty good. The only difference is the clams casino I have eaten usually use sweet red bell pepper instead of green bell pepper. and that just might be the way the Eastern Shore restaurant where I used to eat them prepared them but it was good. yes they are probably considered stuffed but I don't care the end result is still good.
