Clams Casino

Baked, stuffed clams - the best you have ever eaten!

Recipe by Tina

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small skillet, cook bacon until crisp over medium heat. Crumble, and set aside.

  • Wash clams. Place on a baking sheet. Heat in a preheated 350 degree F (175 degree C) oven for 1 to 2 minutes, or until clams open. Discard any that do not open. Remove meat from shells. Chop, and set aside.

  • Add 2 tablespoons oil and butter to a small skillet, and place pan over medium heat. Add onion, pepper, and garlic; saute until tender. Remove from heat, and cool.

  • In a medium bowl, combine bread crumbs, bacon, oregano, cheese, sauteed vegetables, and chopped clams. Mix well. Fill clam shells with mixture, and place on baking sheet. Sprinkle with parsley and paprika. Drizzle with olive oil.

  • Bake at 450 degrees F (230 degrees C) for 7 minutes. Serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
346 calories; protein 12g; carbohydrates 23.6g; fat 22.7g; cholesterol 29.1mg; sodium 482.6mg. Full Nutrition
