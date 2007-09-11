Grilled Salmon I

Rating: 4.77 stars
5554 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4615
  • 4 star values: 698
  • 3 star values: 159
  • 2 star values: 41
  • 1 star values: 41

A simple soy sauce and brown sugar marinade, with hints of lemon and garlic, are the perfect salty-sweet complement to rich salmon fillets. Even my 9 year old loves this recipe!

By tinamenina

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
16 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 31 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Season salmon fillets with lemon pepper, garlic powder, and salt.

  • In a small bowl, stir together soy sauce, brown sugar, water, and vegetable oil until sugar is dissolved. Place fish in a large resealable plastic bag with the soy sauce mixture, seal, and turn to coat. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

  • Preheat grill for medium heat.

  • Lightly oil grill grate. Place salmon on the preheated grill, and discard marinade. Cook salmon for 6 to 8 minutes per side, or until the fish flakes easily with a fork.

Editor's Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
318 calories; protein 20.5g; carbohydrates 13.2g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 55.8mg; sodium 1091.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5655)

Most helpful positive review

Elizabeth
Rating: 5 stars
11/09/2007
I have one thing that I do every time I cook salmon. I always make a little foil packet for each fillet and close it up, leaving a little room for air to circulate inside. If you bake the foil packets on a cookie sheet at 425 for about 15 minutes (slightly longer depending on number of fillets), the salmon cooks to perfection every time! This is a great recipe to use when preparing salmon in foil packets... it poaches gently in its on juices and always comes out so tender and delicious! Read More
Helpful
(6938)

Most helpful critical review

Jennifer DeFosse
Rating: 3 stars
09/15/2011
My husband loved this, but I found it far too sweet. If I make this again I'll add lots of ginger and maybe some sriracha to balance the sweetness. Read More
Helpful
(56)
Reviews:
CCAPPUCCINO
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2003
My husband really liked this one. I used 1/3 c. lemon juice and 1/4 tsp. black pepper instead of the lemon pepper. I cut the soy sauce to 1/4 c. to lesson the salt flavor and used only 1 T. olive oil to cut calories. I also sprayed the grill plate with olive oil to keep the salmon from sticking. Turned out wonderfully. Read More
Helpful
(3010)
JONLEMIRE
Rating: 5 stars
04/16/2003
FANTASTIC! We live in Alaska, and have lots of salmon to eat. We are always looking for the next great Salmon Recipe. This one is now our favorite. Try it, you WILL like it. My only suggestion is to grill the fish, flesh side down first (facing the hot coals). This allows the brown sugar to glaze the fish and seal in the moisture. Then after about 7 minutes, flip the fish over with the skin side down facing the hot coals. Don't worry about sticking to the grill, the oil in the recipe help to make this not a problem. Enjoy....Thanks for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(2598)
MONCHICHI
Rating: 5 stars
05/31/2004
Excellent recipe. Be sure to use plain Lemon Pepper and not Lemon Pepper Seasoning Salt (you will oversalt if you do). If grilling is rained out, this can be baked in a 450 degree oven for 12 minutes, and then broiled for 5 minutes. The soy sauce and brown sugar blend wonderfully with the salmon flavor. Read More
Helpful
(820)
Melanie
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2004
YUM! This is one of the best marinades I have tasted for salmon! I'd rather stay home and make this than pay for salmon at a restaurant with this recipe! The longer you marinate it - the better. I tried grilling this on a bbq - and it came out very good but didn't hold the seasoning in well (even though I wrapped it in foil). The second time, I wrapped it in foil again and broiled it in the oven - and the marinade really stuck. I use both the lemon pepper seasoning AND fresh lemon juice. I will make this recipe over and over again - especially since I live in the great Northwest where salmon is abundant. I think this would taste good with other types of fish also. Read More
Helpful
(493)
STACEYT
Rating: 5 stars
04/18/2006
This is now a staple in our low-fat home. I substituted olive oil for vegetable oil and it worked beautifully. Also, leftovers can be sauteed in a little olive oil and fresh lemon juice, and it's even better the second time around!! Try the Dill Sauce recipe with it - Yum!! Read More
Helpful
(429)
Kathy Caviness
Rating: 5 stars
07/20/2003
This is my FAVORITE marinade for salmon! My whole family raves over it and it is SO easy! One tip - I grill the fish with the skin down first to capture the juices, when I flip it over the skin just peels off! Even people that don't like fish - love this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(304)
Cooks Landing
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2010
Must agree. I have used this recipe for years and have a tip for the grillers. Place the salmon side, skin side down, on aluminun foil. Grill for 8 minutes on medium heat. When it's time to turn, grab a long edge of the foil, sliding it off the fire and flip the fish gently onto the hot part of the grill. Gently remove the foil, and, viola, the skin comes right off. Brush on some more marinade at this point. Cover the grill and cook 7 more minutes. Mmmmmmm.... Read More
Helpful
(260)
trizydlux
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
I made a variation. I used honey crystals rather than brown sugar (that's what I had on hand). In addition, I sprinkled the salt and lemon pepper seasoning on the fish. Finally, I cooked it in a hot skillet on top of the stove with the remainder of the marinade from the bag plus a little water. By the time the marinade had reduced the fish was tender and flaky and among the tastiest dishes I have ever made. A very forgiving recipe that really tastes great. Read More
Helpful
(213)
Jennifer DeFosse
Rating: 3 stars
09/15/2011
My husband loved this, but I found it far too sweet. If I make this again I'll add lots of ginger and maybe some sriracha to balance the sweetness. Read More
Helpful
(56)
