Grilled Salmon I

1 of 5655

Rating: 5 stars I have one thing that I do every time I cook salmon. I always make a little foil packet for each fillet and close it up, leaving a little room for air to circulate inside. If you bake the foil packets on a cookie sheet at 425 for about 15 minutes (slightly longer depending on number of fillets), the salmon cooks to perfection every time! This is a great recipe to use when preparing salmon in foil packets... it poaches gently in its on juices and always comes out so tender and delicious! Helpful (6938)

Rating: 5 stars My husband really liked this one. I used 1/3 c. lemon juice and 1/4 tsp. black pepper instead of the lemon pepper. I cut the soy sauce to 1/4 c. to lesson the salt flavor and used only 1 T. olive oil to cut calories. I also sprayed the grill plate with olive oil to keep the salmon from sticking. Turned out wonderfully. Helpful (3010)

Rating: 5 stars FANTASTIC! We live in Alaska, and have lots of salmon to eat. We are always looking for the next great Salmon Recipe. This one is now our favorite. Try it, you WILL like it. My only suggestion is to grill the fish, flesh side down first (facing the hot coals). This allows the brown sugar to glaze the fish and seal in the moisture. Then after about 7 minutes, flip the fish over with the skin side down facing the hot coals. Don't worry about sticking to the grill, the oil in the recipe help to make this not a problem. Enjoy....Thanks for the recipe! Helpful (2598)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent recipe. Be sure to use plain Lemon Pepper and not Lemon Pepper Seasoning Salt (you will oversalt if you do). If grilling is rained out, this can be baked in a 450 degree oven for 12 minutes, and then broiled for 5 minutes. The soy sauce and brown sugar blend wonderfully with the salmon flavor. Helpful (820)

Rating: 5 stars YUM! This is one of the best marinades I have tasted for salmon! I'd rather stay home and make this than pay for salmon at a restaurant with this recipe! The longer you marinate it - the better. I tried grilling this on a bbq - and it came out very good but didn't hold the seasoning in well (even though I wrapped it in foil). The second time, I wrapped it in foil again and broiled it in the oven - and the marinade really stuck. I use both the lemon pepper seasoning AND fresh lemon juice. I will make this recipe over and over again - especially since I live in the great Northwest where salmon is abundant. I think this would taste good with other types of fish also. Helpful (493)

Rating: 5 stars This is now a staple in our low-fat home. I substituted olive oil for vegetable oil and it worked beautifully. Also, leftovers can be sauteed in a little olive oil and fresh lemon juice, and it's even better the second time around!! Try the Dill Sauce recipe with it - Yum!! Helpful (429)

Rating: 5 stars This is my FAVORITE marinade for salmon! My whole family raves over it and it is SO easy! One tip - I grill the fish with the skin down first to capture the juices, when I flip it over the skin just peels off! Even people that don't like fish - love this recipe! Helpful (304)

Rating: 5 stars Must agree. I have used this recipe for years and have a tip for the grillers. Place the salmon side, skin side down, on aluminun foil. Grill for 8 minutes on medium heat. When it's time to turn, grab a long edge of the foil, sliding it off the fire and flip the fish gently onto the hot part of the grill. Gently remove the foil, and, viola, the skin comes right off. Brush on some more marinade at this point. Cover the grill and cook 7 more minutes. Mmmmmmm.... Helpful (260)

Rating: 5 stars I made a variation. I used honey crystals rather than brown sugar (that's what I had on hand). In addition, I sprinkled the salt and lemon pepper seasoning on the fish. Finally, I cooked it in a hot skillet on top of the stove with the remainder of the marinade from the bag plus a little water. By the time the marinade had reduced the fish was tender and flaky and among the tastiest dishes I have ever made. A very forgiving recipe that really tastes great. Helpful (213)