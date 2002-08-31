Mussels Mariniere

This is a simple recipe. Most of the work is preparing the mussels; cooking takes very little time. When you have finished eating the mussels, dip bread in the buttery wine sauce.

Recipe by Christine L

Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Scrub mussels. Pull off beards, the tuft of fibers that attach each mussel to it's shell, cutting them at the base with a paring knife. Discard those that do not close when you handle them and any with broken shells. Set aside.

  • Combine onion, garlic, 4 tablespoons parsley, bay leaf, thyme, wine, and 2 tablespoons butter in large pot. Bring to boil. Lower heat, and cook 2 minutes. Add mussels, and cover. Cook just until shells open, 3 to 4 minutes. Do not overcook. Remove mussels from sauce, and place in bowls.

  • Strain liquid, and return to pot. Add remaining butter and parsley. Heat until butter melts. Pour over mussels.

Per Serving:
298 calories; protein 18.6g; carbohydrates 10.3g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 69.6mg; sodium 329.6mg. Full Nutrition
