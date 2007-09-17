Merwin's Shrimp Gumbo

This is a recipe for a classic, dark brown, shrimp gumbo in true Louisiana Cajun country fashion. Serve over rice. Browning the chicken pieces in the oil used for the roux adds flavor to the dish. I use the cooked chicken for chicken salad. File is added off the heat to thicken the gumbo. If added while the gumbo is still cooking, it may become stringy and unpleasant. File is ground sassafras leaves. It is available in many supermarkets.
This was terrific! My friend from Louisianna helped me make this, and told me instead of constantly stirring the roux, to let it sit for a minute or two, then stir, let sit, etc. I don't think my roux would have EVER turned brown if she hadn't told me this! I put more green pepper in than this called for, a can of tomatoes, used 1/2 olive oil and half veg oil, other than that, stuck to the recipe for an excellent product. One other note: My friend told me her mom makes a lot of roux at a time, and freezes it in baggies so that next time, she doesn't have to stand at the stove for so long. Thanks Merwin!
I am giving this some-what low rating due to the complexity of the recipe. I am not a Creole/Cajun chef at all and I will take most of the responsibility for the low rating. But I feel disappointed in the final product this recipe served up. For something that takes 3hrs too cook I expected much more. Maybe that’s the problem I “expected” something better. For recipe simplicity I give it 1 star (*) And for final taste I give it a 2 star ratting (**) The taste was very plain. I added some chicken broth to bring out the flavors and this helped a lot. Unfortunately I would not want to go through the hassle or the expense of making this again.
I grew up eating my mom's gumbo, so as I read many recipes and reviews, I also had some ideas such as gumbo must have okra and tomatoes! I think this is the best recipe I've found. I did speed it up by doing a few of the steps simultaneously in two pots, so my total cooking time was about 2 hours. 1. First I browned the chicken in light olive oil (holds up to heat better than regular) in a heavy skillet. I put the chicken aside to be added back and cooked in the gumbo during the last 40 minutes. (Chicken included is how I know gumbo.) 2. Then I cooked the roux in the heavy skillet simultaneously with browning the sausage (I used Polish, sliced in circles) in a large soup pot. For the roux, I added to the oil that had browned the chicken more olive oil and 1/4 cup of butter to make a total of about a cup of oil/butter, and gradually added about a cup and a half of flour, stirring constantly so that the roux was smooth. I like to use a metal spatula (aka turner) so that I can quickly scrape the bottom of the skillet and not let the roux burn. 3. While the sausage browned in one pot, and the roux browned in the other (stirring every couple of minutes), I finely chopped the Cajon "trinity" of onion, bell pepper, and celery. I added the vegies to the sausage pot, along with cajon seasoning (salt, pepper, etc.), garlic, and a little olive oil. 4. When the vegies were wilted and the roux was "darker than peanut butter," I added the roux to the sausage and vegies, along
I am from and still live in southern Louisiana. I think some people don't realize that good southern cooking takes time. People here love to cook. Alot of us base our weekends on food..inviting friends and family over to share good times being outside on a nice day driking and talking while we cook one stew, gumbo, jambalaya, sauce picante, etc. all day long. Its nice to sit around and smell the good smells while enjoying the day. Good food takes time and is always well worth it in the end.
Fabulous! I made this recipe almost exactly as it was posted with a few minor changes. I browned four chicken thighs, skin and all, I did not save the meat rather after I was finished cooking with it, I skinned and de-boned the thighs and set the meat aside with the shrimp. I also sauteed the smoked sausage then set it aside with the shrimp & chicken (this keeps the flavor from being boiled out of the sausage). I added all of the meat together at the end for the final few minutes. As far as this recipe being bland, all good cooks know that you have to taste as you cook and add more seasoning to meet your family's taste (expecially salt & pepper). I love things a little warmer, but I know that my family will only tolerate 1/8 teaspoon of cayenne in a dish like this, so that is what I use. If you want this dish spicier... add more! This is a great gumbo recipe! Thanks for sharing!
With my dad being a Louisiana native, you'd think he'd have taught all us kids how to make a good gumbo, but no. Thank you, Merwin, for stepping in and giving us a great, no-fail recipe! The best part is where you make the roux and the recipe actually says that it takes time, lots of time, to stir and stir and allow the roux to darken and develop that characteristic richness. Absolutely wonderful! I used jalapeno spicy Texas sausage that I bought at Costco, plus some shrimp my dad gets from Louisiana. Before serving, i skimmed the oil/fat from the liquid by using one of those gravy cups. The recipe is excellent when you use quality ingredients. Most of all, I appreciate the technique in preparing the all-important roux. Thank you again for a great recipe!
Delicious dish...we enjoyed it. I couldn't get file powder so I ended up adding 2T of cornstarch to thicken just before serving.
Being that I am from Louisiana and spent most of my life there, I tend to really miss the more traditional dishes. This was the first time I had ever actually made gumbo myself because I always just bought it. I couldn't believe that I was actually smelling and tasting gumbo as I know it! I followed the recipe except that I didn't have sausage or chicken. I added calamari with the shrimp. My husband liked the calamari better than the shrimp. I didn't have any file' (impossible to find here) or cornstarch at the end, but I did cut the water to 6 cups. I even reheated it the next night and it was still great.
I have never made any kind of gumbo before. This turned out wonderful! My husband raved about it. I used some Zummo's Party Time Sausage and I was lazy and did not take out the chicken. Thank you for putting in an approximate time to make the roux I would have never stirred it for that long if you hadn't. We will definately be eating this again in our house!
Great recipe that is really easy for gumbo. My pot would only hold 6 c. of water. I recommend cutting the oil to 1/2 c. I added gumbo file to the entire pot at the end and a little more thyme for added flavor. Everyone loved it.
This recipe makes the best gumbo that we have ever made!! The first time I made according to directions and it turned out ok....a little on the bland side. The next time, I made the roux super dark...like milk chocolate and that did it!! It was the best gumbo ever. I add chicken stock that I have either gotten at the store or made previously and this cuts back on the time factor. I add fresh shrimp and crab claw meat at the very end. Then I serve it with the file powder which is a must and with Louisiana hot sauce so my guests can really spice it up! We love hot and spicy foods so we can go pretty far. One trick I learned was to get the oil screaming hot but not smoking, then whisk flour in quickly and turn heat down. THe flour will brown quicker and easier. I also never turn the heat down to low...I have a gas stove so it can get pretty low. I always leave a med and just whisk til my arms hurt...a great workout!! I like my roux a nice milk chocolate color...don't be afraid!! You will love this recipe and it is definitely worth it.
Being cajun I can see a good gumbo recipe at first glance. This food has been a staple in my life since I was born. I do have a suggestion to anyone who has never tried this little trick my grandfather taught me. Add several tablespoons of ground shrimp for an even more fantastic depth of flavor. Even if you are simply making a chicken and sausage gumbo, this improves the flavor 10 fold. Also, true cajuns ALWAYS serve their gumbo with potato salad. It is the best eating there is on this earth sha!
Ive noticed many reviews that say this takes too much time, and it should be noted that gumbo should NEVER be rushed. this is not a quick throw together dish. I like to make up a bunch of roux and freeze it, and that does cut back a bit of time, but you should still be careful not to rush this, and let it stew a good amount of time. I like to use several large bone-in skin on chicken breasts, which i take off the bone and put back in the gumbo later. I also like putting some crabmeat in, and i cant find file anywhere around here, so i just thicken it with a bit of cornstarch. serve with a big scoop of white rice and some hot sauce at the table, and this is a winner.
I use this recipe as a base for my gumbo, I always add okra and use chicken, crab and two kinds of sausage. I add a few of my own seasonings, but the base of this recipe is great and adapts well to whatever you like in your gumbo.
Aside from the fact it took four hours from start to finish,I found this recipe to be very bland. I found 8 cups of water to be too much...very watery. I ended up adding a can of diced tomatoes, some chicken bouillon, and more cayenne to spice it up some more. I also added the chicken at the end; seems wasteful to not use it. Definitely not worth the time and effort for a mediocre recipe.
Fantastic!! My father-in-law is from Louisiana and normally eats quietly... he could not stop raving. Said it was the best he'd ever had. So good. Low and slow is the key. Added more cayenne to increase the spice. Used a pound and a half of skinless chicken breasts which I later cut up and put back in. Everything else I left the same. It was perfect. Thanks Merwin.
This was AWESOME!!!! I used to live in Mississippi and I have missed having good gumbo since I have been in Australia. This is FANTASTIC and well worth the time and preparation. A good cheat, though....toast your flour in the oven first and it saves having to stir constantly for 45 minutes to an hour.
This did not have enough flavor. I used 6 cups of chicken broth, and used 1 pound of chicken breast, diced up, 1 pound of shrimp, a can of baby clams, a can of crab meat, and 1 pound of sausage. I also added 1 cup of chopped celery and used 1 cup of chopped green bell peppers (instead of 2/3). This gumbo definitely needs more flavor - think basil, a little more parsley, a LOT more cayenne pepper, etc.
This was a hit with my family. I tried following the recipe as is but ending up leaving in the chicken and adding more shrimp. My husband and son are huge meat eaters. I used 4 boneless skinless chicken thighs and 2 boneless skinless breast cut I in 1" and 1/2" pieces. I couldn't find any file locally but the broth seemed to be a perfect consistency. I also vegetable stock instead of water. Served over multigrain rice and...PERFECT! I appreciated the notation on how long it takes to make the roux. Please be patient...if it seems its not darkening turn the heat up a notch or it will take even longer. This will be a family staple.
I am from, born and raised, south louisiana. So, I grew up on things like gumbo and stews. This was a very, very good gumbo recipe with the following modifications to suit our tastes and from what I had on hand. Instead of smoked sausage, I ALWAYS use andouille sausage (enhances gumbo flavor), did not use chicken or green onions. I added one teaspoon of seafood boil (crab boil), and two teaspoons of tigers sauce. I do not put thyme in our gumbo, and do not add file to the pot....I allow those who like file to add it to their bowls...Thanks so much for sharing this recipe.
This recipe didn't work for me. It was extremely labor intensive, made a huge mess in the kitchen. Had the gumbo been sensational I wouldn't have minded the time or the mess. I think that frying the chicken and then using the grease to make the roux resulted in a very heavy tasting gumbo. I would not recommend this recipe to anyone nor will I make it again. Sorry!
I was born and raised in Texas, but living just 35 miles from the Louisiana border, I am a frequent visitor. My grandmother was born in Grenoble, France and came to LA as a child, so I was raised on gumbo and other great Creole cuisine! This recipe is truly how to make gumbo! Real Cajun gumbo does NOT contain tomatoes! I love this recipe, and just add additional spices to taste.
I made this for a New Years Eve party and it was delicious! Almost everyone has seconds. It is very time consuming though, definately a dish for special occasions. I will make this again. Thanks Merwin!
I am eating it right now and let me tell you, it's good fo sho. I didn't cook the chicken parts because I already had some cooked chicken I needed to use so I used a can of chicken broth in place of the first two cups of water. I used frozen cooked shrimp instead of fresh and added at the end along with some frozen okra. The whole family was impressed!
Great recipe! I had tomatoes and okra from the summer garden in the freezer so I added a qt bag of each. Slice the okra and it will thicken the gumbo. As my grandmother taught me, a good roux takes time and the secret is to let it cook a few minutes then stir, repeating until it turns dark brown.
Thank you Merwin! This was fabulous!! I took the advice of others and left in the chicken. I also used andouille as well as smoked sausage. There were NO LEFTOVERS!! Everyone raved about it and everyone has requested that I make it again this weekend! This time I will add crab!!
Turned out great. I made stock by baking the shrimp shells in the oven at 350 till they just started to brown. I then added them to the boiling water with the thyme and a little salt. I also added some crab meat and a little Cajun seasoning.
I made the recipe exactly as written with a couple of minor additions and it turned out great. To make it more like I remember it when I lived in Louisiana, I added a cup of fresh okra and one seeded chopped fresh tomato, not canned. Flavoring the roux and the gumbo with the chicken made a big difference (we ate the chicken after we removed it!) Be prepared, the roux takes 35-45 minutes of constant stirring, it needs to be dark brown and you know it's done when you can smell a strong cooked flour smell. In spite of conventional wisdom, we skipped the potato salad and crackers and served it with toasted sourdough and a fresh salad, a 2008 California Cabernet Sauvignon paired well.
I made this for book club last night and everyone thought it was fantastic. One member had just come back from New Orleans and said she was craving a good gumbo. I only made one change and that was to add the deboned chicken pieces back into the gumbo with the sausage and shrimp. Thank you for the recipe.
AWESOME!! I made this on Sunday for the NFC Championship game. It was the first gumbo I've ever made, and I was nervous because I live in Louisiana - gumbo is a big deal. I got RAVE reviews!! My husband even said it tasted like his grandmother's gumbo! That is a huge compliment! The only thing I changed was I added chichken bullion cubes to the water and I left the chicken in because I love chicken. Thanks for the recipe!
Awesome. Very delicious! I think "Butcher_Boy" who left a long winded and rather unpleasant critique should go back to his fast food. It will be bland and tasteless,just as I imagine him to be! Leave the real cooking to those of us who appreciate it!
I have never eaten Gumbo before. This was wonderful. I changed only a few things that I hope didn't change the flavor too much. I used 1/2 veggie oil and 1/2 olive oil.....2 cups water and 7 cups chicken broth......cut up the chicken and added it to the pot along with 14 oz. crab meat that I added at the end along with the shrimp.I didn't find the roux hard to make at all (mine was a little darker then peanut butter). I watched it very carefully and stired after about 2 minutes and kept doing that until the roux was just right. Served over rice. We loved it! Thanks for a great recipe.
Thought it was good, only 4 stars because the original recipe didn't include the chicken. Per the reviews, I cut the chicken up and threw it in at the end with the sausage and shrimp. I rushed my roux and it wasn't as good as it should have been. Keep the heat LOW and give it the time it needs to brown. I turned it up too high and it tasted a little burnt. We still ate it, but it wasn't as good as it should have been.
My family loves this recipe. It has no okra in it like so many other recipes. Which is great, because I can't get my kids to touch the stuff, but at special occations they beg me to make this. My whole family devours it.
I have looked for a good brown gumbo (without tomatoes) recipe and struck gold with this one. I used andoille sausage rather than smoked, used skin-on thighs instead of assorted chicken parts and added more cayenne and no thyme. It is quite a process but worth every minute...absolutely delicious!
Instead of the traditional Turkey for Christmas dinner, we decided to have gumbo. This was a wonderful recipe. I tried cooking the roux as long as possible, but I was getting too hungry :) We omitted the chicken and added a can of stewed tomatoes. Delicious and authentic!
This was really terrific and satisfying.Hubby thought the color of it was too dark, maybe I cooked the roux too long, altho it was a beautiful tan color. I used chicken bouillon instead of the chicken parts, not really sure why they were cooked, then not used. My family doesn't like it dishes too hot so I skipped the cayenne and only used X spicy sausage. I served it with white rice and chopped green onions. Thank You Merwin!!
The flavor was fantastic! We really enjoed this dish - however, next time I will cut back on the seasoning - I used cerole seasoning and it was way too hot for us. Took the leftovers to work and it was devoured - so as they say, "some like it hot"!!
I would give this recipe zero stars if i could. It was bland and did not have a very good flavor at all. 8 cups of water was definately too much. When I served this to my family they barley touched it and I refused to eat it myself. sorry this just wasn't good.
This recipe is fantastic. My mom who makes gumbo for special occasions has never shared her recipe with anyone so i set out to make my own and this dish may actually surpass it. It was also super easy to make. I did however use cut up boneless chicken thighs instead of chicken parts and i also added celery to it. Thank you sooo much!
the amount of time needed for this recipe is very well worth it! i served this over brown rice & it was absolutely amazing. i was hoping to have leftovers, but the pot is empty! i made a few minor changes: adding 1 cup diced celery; using 8 cups chicken/shrimp stock instead of 8 cups of water; i also couldn't find file powder, so i made a larger amount of roux to thicken using 1/2 cup oil, 1/2 cup butter & 1.5 cups flour. will definitely be making this many, many times in the future!!!
the recipe was great! I added scallops and I used chicken breast chunks. I decided to make the roux in a deep pot since I knew a pan wouldnt hold all of the water the recipe called for. but next time i will make the roux in the pan and then transfer b/c the roux ended up sticking to the bottom of the pot. i will also decrease the amount of water b/c i would have liked for the gumbo to have been thicker without excessively boiling just to get the water to evaporate.
I have grown to love gumbo and most southern food, even though I'm a cali native. I generally add a little more hot sauce, no file (don't usually have it). Also in some versions I add tomatoes or even tomato sauce or paste.
If I could rate it higher I would. This is FABULOUS!!! I used a cajun andoille sausage to help pump up the seasonings. First I made it as directed, then I started playing, adding an assortment of seafood, etc. Its a great recipe to make either as is, as a chicken and sausage as some reviewers have said, or to get fancy and add all sorts of seafood for a wide range of flavor. The sausage you use will have a lot to do with the spiciness of the dish. I've tried two and much prefer one that is made in New Orleans. Also, living on the coast, I have access to some wonderful fresh seafood and I'm looking forward to experimenting some with different types.
Made this about four times now. Tastes good! I really enjoy this recipe. Thanks for sharing it with me.
Oh wow... This was SENSATIONAL. Labor intensive but so worth it. I did adjust a couple of things after reading reviews about it supposedly being "bland". With these little tweeks it was superb. I added two tsp of dry cayenne pepper, 1 tsp of white pepper, about 15 dashes of Louisiana hot sauce, 1 1/2 tsp red chile flakes and about 15 dashes of Worcestershire sauce. I browned 5 skin-on, bone-in chicken thighs then finished them in the oven for 25 min at 400 deg. I shredded and added the chicken back to the stock. The stock was made with one box of chicken stock plus 2 packets of Swanson Flavor Boost -Seafood incorporated slowly into the roux. I followed the tip from another reviewer about using a metal spatula while browning the roux... No lumps, no sticking nor burning... It was so easy and only took 20 min with the heat set one-notch past half on my ceramic cook top using a 10 inch cast iron skillet. I used 1 link of andouille sausage plus 1 link of smoked angus kielbasa adding them after browning. I added 1 large can of whole peeled tomatoes and 1 pound of okra. I also used 1 tsp of Herbs de Provence. I let the whole thing simmer at a slow bubble for about an hour and finally added 1 1/2 lb of medium shrimps during the final 10 minutes of the simmer. I served it over freshly steamed jasmine rice. I shared it with several friends who slurped up every last drop. It was New Orleans restaurant quality and authentic. Can't wait to make it again. AWESOME!!!
Really good, I have lived in Louisiana for 24 years and this tastes just like local food! I did make a few changes, I left the chicken in, and I added crab claw meat. I also added two cups of celery and cooked the celery with the chicken. If you can't find file powder then add 1 cup of okra.
Very good, but I added a can of diced tomatoes for some color and extra flavor, and call me traditional, but I've never seen a gumbo recipe that didn't call for Okra! A pound or so of okra made this soup into real gumbo.
This was my first attempt at making Gumbo after trying it on vacation. Very tasty! I added a little more than half of a can of diced tomatoes abd about 1 cup of frozen okra. I also left the chicken in, because I didnt want it to go to waste. Will make this one again!
Very good. I made it with chicken Andouille. Sauteed sausage with onions, celery, peppers while making roux. Transferred all to a slow cooker on low for 6 hours which switched to low until I got home. Stirred in file powder and served over brown rice. Perfect!
I'm a fairly new cook, especially to gumbo, and this turned out very well first time out. I cut recipe to serve 4, used only 2 cups broth made with bouillon in gumbo. Did not use chicken, only had sausage and shrimp. Had less than 2 hours, so I worked on roux in one pan (just vegetable oil and flour with about 1/4 tspn of "Better Than Bouillon") while I cooked the gumbo in another pan. The roux never got darker than peanut butter, though there were dark brown bits in it. In gumbo, when time to simmer, I added 1 tspn. fresh thyme, 1/2 tspn. fresh sage, 2 bay leaves and about 1/2 tspn cayenne. Also used okra. Wasn't sure how roux would taste, so I served the gumbo w/out roux to my husband and added 2 tblspns of roux to my own bowl. My husband thought his was not "as flavorful as other things" I've cooked but mine, with the roux, tasted very good to me. Next time I may add clam juice to gumbo.
Very good gumbo! Takes almost exactly like restaurant gumbo. However, mine ended up very watery. Even after I added the file powder which is suppose to thicken it, it never got to the gumbo consistency that I wanted. But it still tasted good. Definitely would make this again.
I am from New Orleans and this is the REAL DEAL. It is a bit bland but it is up to you to add your spices. If you taste while you cook, you can get it right. I should have tasted mine more...I used 2 tsp of cajun spice mix and 1/4 tsp of salt. Next time I will try 3 tsp of spice mix and 1/2 tsp of salt. (I am cautious on the salt because I am borderline hypertensive.) I also used a cup of okra because I believe you gotta have okra in gumbo. I'm surprised this didn't have celery in it and might try it with that next time. Also might try substituting some of the water for chicken stock just to up the flavor. This is my 3rd attempt at gumbo and definitely the best one I have made so far. This is a great recipe to start with, now just need to make some tweaks to make it PERFECT. As we say in New Orleans, "dats good eatin'"!
When I first read this recipe I thought it was going to be really complicated. I did not use any chicken, and I couple not find file powder but it turned out great anyways. I only used 6 cups of water and I ate it over rice. Delicious.
OMG this is SO good. We had left over shrimp and sausage from a cookout. Used this recipe and WHAT a great meal. Only added celery. This is so VERY GOOD. Did cook the rice separately. Lots of left overs to freeze and eat later. Thanks for a great one!!
This recipe was very bland to the point that all I could taste was flour and oil. Thank goodness for the reviews... you all saved my gumbo! I made a dash to the store and added 1 can of stewed tomatoes, 2 bouillon cubes, frozen okra (I figured fresh would take too much time since it was technically done!), 15 dashes of hot sauce, 15 dashes of worchester sauce, and a few dashes of old bay. I would take some of your advice next time and use half olive oil/half veggie oil to adjust the flavor.
My husband, who notoriously rates low even food that he likes, gave this one a 9.5 out of ten. It is now his favourite food. I don't have file, so omitted that ingredient and just added less water, and it is still fantastic. Thanks!
This is incredible! I used andouille sausage because that seems right for a Cajon dish and it added a nice "kick". I cut the chicken into small pieces and left it in. I found that I could not brown the chicken with all the oil in the pan. Put just enough oil in the pan initially to brown the chicken, take the chicken out, add the rest of the oil and start working on the roux. Put the chicken back in latter.
Very good tip KimsKitchen3, I've made this recipe several times before, but could never get the dark roux, doing what your friend told really did it. I have another tip for you, after you cook the roux about 45 minutes, add just the onions & cook for a minute or so, this makes the roux even darker for some reason. Another thing I did at the very end was add crab meat!! Man this is some good stuff!!!
A nice basic recipe, but if it doesn't have okra, it's not gumbo. The word "Gumbo" is based on a Ghana (West African) term for okra. It also requires tomatoes in some form.
This recipe was more time consuming to make. Alot of standing near the stove for this one. The flavor wasn't spicy enough. I didn't care for it myself, but the other family members liked it okay. It needs more veggies I think.
This is very good, I made a large batch and froze it, will use it for my base recipe, I also added crab next time I will leave out the crab and probably put some of the chicken meat back in the gumbo. Thanks for the great recipe
I have made this recipe twice. The first time I tried a baked roux (without oil) & did not like it so I made it again tonight, following the directions. While I think the general recipe okay, I have a couple of problems with it. First - I made my roux in an enameled cast iron pan and after 45 minutes it had barely changed color. After reading through some other recipes I turned up the heat to medium & stirred constantly until it reached the right color. This worked better for me. The bigger problem was that the flavor was a bit wimpy. I ended up adding 2 packs of Trader Joe's low sodium chicken broth concentrate and 3 tsp of cajun spice with 1 tsp of salt. In the end we liked it. I would make it again with these changes...
A staple in our household! The only change we make is that sometimes we don't do the full 45 minutes of browning the roux (it really does taste better if you're able to do it for the full 45), and we add celery along with the other veggies. The recipe as a whole is wonderful and a family favorite!
This recipe was very good but I found it to be very oily for my taste. I wouldn't cook the chicken in oil next time. Maybe brown it in some chicken stock. I also didn't get it to thicken the way others made it seem like it would. I felt like mine was more of a broth. I would make it again but with some alterations.
Love this recipe, I think it is easier the first time if you are familiar with Louisiana cooking for this recipe - which I am do to my grandmother being from there. But, that is just my opinion. I knew the concept & ingredients but I needed a good base recipe for measurements. My grandmother and mother never measure they go by taste. I am not there yet so this was so helpful. My husband & in-laws love & request this all the time. If you don't get this at first it is ok keep trying. Thank-you for posting!
I used shrimp that still had the heads on. After cleaning, I put the heads and shells in a pot with some water to make a simple stock instead of just using water. When it was time to add the shrimp, I left the chicken in the Gumbo!! Yummy! I have made this several times and have shared the recipe with others who love it too!!!
I accidentally bought chicken thighs instead of a whole chicken so I skipped all the chicken steps and just added some chicken stock. Still turned out delicious, especially with a few dashes of Tabasco! Family loved it.
I have had a lot of Gumbo in my life. I am always searching for that one pot that was like my grandmother's gumbo. This was by far was the closest. I took some time make on my stove, but it was worth the wait. I can't wait to see what it will taste like tomorrow, in my opinion gumbo gets better as it sits, but not too long. ;P
I didn't include the chicken parts and skipped a few ingredients I didn't have, but it turned out great still! I seasoned it too my liking so it wasn't bland or tasteless AT ALL. Thanks for the recipe!
