Fish Fillets Italiano

Rating: 5 stars This is a five star recipe -- with the following changes: add 1/2 tsp salt 1/4 tsp pepper and italian seasoning. I actually added 2 tsp italian seasoning and 1 tsp pizza seasoning as we like lots of seasoning. Since we have a toddler we also chopped the onion fine and processed the tomatoes into smaller bits...she ate it up. Served over brown rice. We all agreed it was delicious! Helpful (254)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! My husband is still raving about this fish. I used thick cuts of Cod and italian style diced tomatoes. Added some extra seasonings as suggested by earlier reviews and--most importantly--added about a pound of raw shelled shrimp at the same time as the fish. Loved the fact that this dish is SUPER quick and very healthy! Helpful (220)

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely delicious and so quick and easy. I used tilapia fillets Italian seasoned diced tomatoes chicken stock and kalamata olives. My husband who isn't a big fan of fish loved it. Helpful (125)

Rating: 2 stars This was a horribly bland recipe. I won't say it was totally bad - it served as a pretty good base but I really had to doctor it up with LOTS of fresh herbs salt & seasonings. I would make it again based on my own ingredients but not as it is shown here on allrecipes. Sorry. Helpful (80)

Rating: 5 stars I love this recipe but have modified it some - I skip the onion and use chicken stock instead of the wine. I also add a can of sliced mushrooms and use italian style canned tomatoes. To finish it off I thicken it a little with some corn starch just before serving and serve over rice made with the rest of the can of chicken stock. Very flavorful. Helpful (70)

Rating: 5 stars This was very good. My wife is not a big fan of fish and she said this was delicious. Used haddock and omitted the olives. Threw in some Italian seasoning and parmesan cheese for added flavor. The leftovers heated up very nicely in the microwave. I'll be making this again. Loved how fast it was to make as I have a busy schedule. Helpful (56)

Rating: 4 stars I am a firm believer in rating a recipe as it was written. With that being said I would give this recipe 4 stars based on the written recipe. 4 stars because it was quick healthy and the ingredients are something that I usually always have on hand which is always a plus for any recipe. Once it was done I thought it needed to be tweaked a bit so I added red pepper flakes pepper & Italian seasoning to the mix. These additions helped it to not be so bland. I served the mixture over a bed of fresh spinach and added a pinch of parmeasean cheese on top and wellah... turned this recipe into 5 stars! Too bad the battery on my camera was dead because this looked really fancy on my plate. Next time I think I'll add fresh mushrooms - and trust me - there will be a next time for making this recipe. Thank you for sharing Bonnie. Helpful (39)

Rating: 5 stars I used a can of stewed tomatoes instead of the diced tomatoes and used tilapia fillets. A very light and flavorful dish! Helpful (31)