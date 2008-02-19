Fantastic Crab Dip

Rating: 4.33 stars
89 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 51
  • 4 star values: 24
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 2

This recipe can be served hot or cold with a variety of different crackers or bread. It can be placed in a loaf of hollowed out sourdough bread; the bread can be used for dipping. Don't heat dip when in the bread; bread will become soggy. Heat the dip, and then fill bread.

By Lynn Clarke

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
4 mins
total:
19 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
4 to 6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium bowl, mix cream cheese until soft and smooth. Blend in lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, and salt and pepper. Mix in garlic, onions, and crab meat. Store, covered, in refrigerator until ready to use.

    Advertisement

  • To serve warm, heat in microwave for 3 to 4 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
194 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 7.6g; fat 15.8g; cholesterol 56.1mg; sodium 431.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (91)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

nomoredrama31
Rating: 5 stars
02/19/2008
I have been making this for years, from a recipe a friend gave me. The ONLY change, is we add 3 tbs mayo to add a little creaminess. We eat this on lsices of toasted baquette. I takes slices of baquette, spritz w/EVOO and toast under broiler and when I have time rub garlic cloves over the hot toasted slices. YUM! Read More
Helpful
(50)

Most helpful critical review

Robin B
Rating: 3 stars
09/08/2010
This was pretty good - could have been a 4 or 5 star if I had the green onions. I subbed a shallot and the flavor was pretty strong. I also added some tobasco but not enough to really make the dip spicy. I may try again but will definitely use the green onion. Read More
Helpful
(3)
89 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 51
  • 4 star values: 24
  • 3 star values: 8
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
nomoredrama31
Rating: 5 stars
02/19/2008
I have been making this for years, from a recipe a friend gave me. The ONLY change, is we add 3 tbs mayo to add a little creaminess. We eat this on lsices of toasted baquette. I takes slices of baquette, spritz w/EVOO and toast under broiler and when I have time rub garlic cloves over the hot toasted slices. YUM! Read More
Helpful
(50)
Jillian
Rating: 5 stars
08/05/2008
This crab dip went over very well. It was gone in no time! I did change it a little bit. I doubled the amount of crab meat. I used 2 cans for a total of 12 ounces. Absolutely NO imitation crab meat ever! I doubled the amount of green onions and to add a little flavor and creaminess I added a 2-3 tablespoons of Miracle Whip. Also a couple of dashes of Red Hot didn't hurt. I will definitely make this again. Read More
Helpful
(37)
GINAH1
Rating: 4 stars
08/16/2003
Big hit at our Superbowl party-our vegetarian friends loved it! Read More
Helpful
(27)
Advertisement
BERRYFINES
Rating: 5 stars
02/01/2011
Served this both hot and cold. It was a hit either way although I perfered to eat this at room temp. Read More
Helpful
(19)
JLK21
Rating: 4 stars
11/15/2004
Very good dip. I added grated sharp cheddar cheese and used real crab then baked it in the oven for 15 minutes. Next time I will use less garlic. Thanks Read More
Helpful
(15)
Sally
Rating: 4 stars
12/26/2003
This was a hit at my house. But I couldn't resist adding a few drops of hot sauce for more pizzazz. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Advertisement
LMRF63
Rating: 5 stars
07/12/2005
I 2.5 times this recipe and substitute 1 lb of real crab meat for the imitation. Everyone raves over it. It's the request for all the parties I'm invited to. I always serve it hot. Sometimes I put in bread bowl, other times just serve with crackers. Either way it's terrific. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Erin Kate
Rating: 4 stars
07/14/2008
Per other reviews I used a chive and onion cream cheese and let the finished product sit in the fridge overnight. I think it would be a little lacking in flavor without the chive and onion cream cheese. Very easy very tasy took to a potluck and left with a clean bowl. Will hang onto this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(13)
tinaryan100
Rating: 5 stars
10/28/2011
I have made this three times for parties. It seems to be the only dip that never has left overs. I use the onion and chives cream cheese double the crab and green onions. Add 3 tablespoons of Helmans real mayo sprinkle of cayanne pepper and add 1/3 cup of shredded tex/mex chedddar cheese. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Robin B
Rating: 3 stars
09/08/2010
This was pretty good - could have been a 4 or 5 star if I had the green onions. I subbed a shallot and the flavor was pretty strong. I also added some tobasco but not enough to really make the dip spicy. I may try again but will definitely use the green onion. Read More
Helpful
(3)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022