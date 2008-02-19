Fantastic Crab Dip

1 of 91

Rating: 5 stars I have been making this for years, from a recipe a friend gave me. The ONLY change, is we add 3 tbs mayo to add a little creaminess. We eat this on lsices of toasted baquette. I takes slices of baquette, spritz w/EVOO and toast under broiler and when I have time rub garlic cloves over the hot toasted slices. YUM! Helpful (50)

Rating: 5 stars This crab dip went over very well. It was gone in no time! I did change it a little bit. I doubled the amount of crab meat. I used 2 cans for a total of 12 ounces. Absolutely NO imitation crab meat ever! I doubled the amount of green onions and to add a little flavor and creaminess I added a 2-3 tablespoons of Miracle Whip. Also a couple of dashes of Red Hot didn't hurt. I will definitely make this again. Helpful (37)

Rating: 4 stars Big hit at our Superbowl party-our vegetarian friends loved it! Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars Served this both hot and cold. It was a hit either way although I perfered to eat this at room temp. Helpful (19)

Rating: 4 stars Very good dip. I added grated sharp cheddar cheese and used real crab then baked it in the oven for 15 minutes. Next time I will use less garlic. Thanks Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars This was a hit at my house. But I couldn't resist adding a few drops of hot sauce for more pizzazz. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars I 2.5 times this recipe and substitute 1 lb of real crab meat for the imitation. Everyone raves over it. It's the request for all the parties I'm invited to. I always serve it hot. Sometimes I put in bread bowl, other times just serve with crackers. Either way it's terrific. Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars Per other reviews I used a chive and onion cream cheese and let the finished product sit in the fridge overnight. I think it would be a little lacking in flavor without the chive and onion cream cheese. Very easy very tasy took to a potluck and left with a clean bowl. Will hang onto this recipe. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars I have made this three times for parties. It seems to be the only dip that never has left overs. I use the onion and chives cream cheese double the crab and green onions. Add 3 tablespoons of Helmans real mayo sprinkle of cayanne pepper and add 1/3 cup of shredded tex/mex chedddar cheese. Helpful (11)