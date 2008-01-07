Shrimp Dip I

1 of 11

Rating: 4 stars This is an old recipe that I made 30 years ago. My 40 year old son called and just asked me for this recipe as he "loved" it as a child. I also only served this COLD with wavy thick potato chips. I just put a tsp. of lemon juice and a little hot sauce or 1 tsp. of Old Bay. I usually stirred in a cup of frozen salad shrimp. Now I am craving this also. It is so easy to make but most of us don't have the cream of shrimp soup in our cupboards so when you find it, buy several. UPDATE: I always rinse the shrimp whether it is frozen or canned. You should not taste a fishy taste then. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars My Grandma has made a variation of this for as long as I can remember. She makes hers cold and it's awesome! (I think hot would be weird but now I'm gonna have to try it!) The only differences between this recipe and the one I'm familiar with are the addition of some lemon juice and salt an pepper. I don't like mine too fishy and I'm cheap:) so a lot of times I leave out the extra shrimp. I also sub dry onion flakes for the green onion. This is great as a veggie dip. Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars Really easy and really good. I just added a touch of cajun seasoning. A warning; it has enough salt on it's own so don't serve with salty chips or crackers. Buttery crackers or bread would be best. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars This dip is really really good. A friend of mine has been making it for a couple of years and it is always a hit at parties. Try making it in a bread bowl and dipping with the bread. It's great! Helpful (9)

Rating: 4 stars Willow the recipe isn't the reason it smelled fishy. Use better ingredients. Helpful (8)

Rating: 1 stars My family not like this at all... Way too fishy in scent and taste. Would not make again - had to throw out. Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars This was an okay dip. Simple with ingredients. Can be a starter base for additional spices and kicks. My girls loved it and I thought it was okay. But then after originally rating this recipe. I edited this review. I did follow this to a T but when I made the batch I divided it into 2 tupperware containers and used half to take a photo with with the topped green onions. Now then I thought scrap it back into a bowl and the girls can have it the next day. Well I needed a late night snack went and grabbed the baked ruffles and the bowl with the green onions in them from before..hmm don't "just" top the dip with onions...stir them bad boys into it. That's what helps the flavor. I had to go back and chop up 2 more green onions and add to the rest. The hint of onion in this recipe..makes the flavor. No kicks or fruells just a nice all around flavor. That's a way to go. And I'd also suggest make it ahead so that the shrimp and onion blend well together. I didn't reheat the dip after refigerated. Taste pretty nice just as is on the cold side. So I will make again. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars So yummy and so easy. Kept in the fridge for at least a week and brought out every once in awhile to serve with crackers. Will certainly make again. Next time might try a splash of shrimp sauce or a dash of Old Bay to amp up the flavor just a bit. Very good recipe! Helpful (4)