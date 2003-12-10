Devil Crab Cream Cheese Ball

Take the submitter's advice and pour cocktail sauce over this before serving-it is out of this world!
I started with this recipe as a basic premise but wound up with something entirely different - used green onion instead of regular onion, added an avocado and used hot sauce instead of worcestershire
Made this for a friend's birthday and she loved it...almost ate the whole thing herself and didn't leave much for the rest of us. I did pour the coctail sauce over it and also used less onion. Thanks for the great treat.
This cheese ball is great. I used 1 can of crabmeat instead of the imitation crab. I meant to add a little Tony Chachere's Creole seasoning but forgot. So we sprinkled it on as we ate it and it definitely helped bring out the crab flavor. So next time I will add it to the recipe. Will definitely make again.
After the ball has firned up in the fridge I unwrap it and roll in shredded chedder cheese then pour the cocktail sauce over it but also add either crab or shrimp to the sauce!
My Husband loved this recipe!!!! I would use a little less onion though! Very Very easy to make!
Made this for a 30th party and it was a hit. I was a little discouraged when making it because I used fat-free cream cheese and the ball was not working too well. In the end though it turned out excellent and the cocktail sauce was a great addition. Easy and quick. Great recipe.
I served this crab ball along with three other appetizers at a cocktail party this weekend. Maybe the other appetizers were better but this dish just didn't "WOW" anyone. It's the second time I have tried this recipe with different people and the reaction is always just so-so. Sorry but I just don't think I will try this again for a third time.
I have never tried this with diced celery but sounds good to me! Also by using canned drained crab meat or canned drained shrimp it becomes even easier and still just as wonderful! Karen