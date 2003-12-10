Devil Crab Cream Cheese Ball

1 of 41

Rating: 5 stars Take the submitter's advice and pour cocktail sauce over this before serving-it is out of this world! Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars I started with this recipe as a basic premise but wound up with something entirely different - used green onion instead of regular onion, added an avocado and used hot sauce instead of worcestershire Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars Made this for a friend's birthday and she loved it...almost ate the whole thing herself and didn't leave much for the rest of us. I did pour the coctail sauce over it and also used less onion. Thanks for the great treat. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars This cheese ball is great. I used 1 can of crabmeat instead of the imitation crab. I meant to add a little Tony Chachere's Creole seasoning but forgot. So we sprinkled it on as we ate it and it definitely helped bring out the crab flavor. So next time I will add it to the recipe. Will definitely make again. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars After the ball has firned up in the fridge I unwrap it and roll in shredded chedder cheese then pour the cocktail sauce over it but also add either crab or shrimp to the sauce! Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars My Husband loved this recipe!!!! I would use a little less onion though! Very Very easy to make! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Made this for a 30th party and it was a hit. I was a little discouraged when making it because I used fat-free cream cheese and the ball was not working too well. In the end though it turned out excellent and the cocktail sauce was a great addition. Easy and quick. Great recipe. Helpful (9)

Rating: 3 stars I served this crab ball along with three other appetizers at a cocktail party this weekend. Maybe the other appetizers were better but this dish just didn't "WOW" anyone. It's the second time I have tried this recipe with different people and the reaction is always just so-so. Sorry but I just don't think I will try this again for a third time. Helpful (8)