Devil Crab Cream Cheese Ball

Rating: 4.5 stars
40 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 27
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

A mildly spiced cream cheese and crab mixture. Pour cocktail sauce over the chilled ball, and serve with crackers. Sinfully delicious!

By PTRULL

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
10 to 15 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix together imitation crab, cream cheese, onion, celery, and Worcestershire sauce. Form into a ball, place on a plate, and cover loosely with plastic wrap. Refrigerate until firm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
322 calories; protein 13.4g; carbohydrates 22.8g; fat 20.1g; cholesterol 84.3mg; sodium 1187mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (41)

Most helpful positive review

GINAH1
Rating: 5 stars
10/12/2003
Take the submitter's advice and pour cocktail sauce over this before serving-it is out of this world! Read More
Helpful
(32)

Most helpful critical review

KOALAGIRL
Rating: 3 stars
09/25/2003
I served this crab ball along with three other appetizers at a cocktail party this weekend. Maybe the other appetizers were better but this dish just didn't "WOW" anyone. It's the second time I have tried this recipe with different people and the reaction is always just so-so. Sorry but I just don't think I will try this again for a third time. Read More
Helpful
(8)
KATZNTAZ
Rating: 5 stars
01/30/2004
I have never tried this with diced celery but sounds good to me! Also by using canned drained crab meat or canned drained shrimp it becomes even easier and still just as wonderful! Karen Read More
Helpful
(8)
