Grilled Swordfish with Rosemary

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
202 calories; protein 22.6g; carbohydrates 4.3g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 43.6mg; sodium 248.5mg. Full Nutrition
This was awesome! I used 1 tsp. dried rosemary instead of fresh because that's all I had on hand, and marinated for about 6 hours. I wouldn't hesistate using this same marinade for shrimp either! I pan-fried instead of grilling - used cooking spray, and cooked on med. high heat for about 4 minutes on each side. The second time I made this, I used fresh rosemary - what a difference it made! I think I'll omit the lemon from the olive oil drizzle - was too lemony, and it overpowered the fresh rosemary. I served this with "Couscous with Mushrooms and Sun-Dried Tomatoes" from this site, and they really went well together. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe was great! This was the first time I've ever cooked or eaten swordfish. The flavor was wonderful and the texture was different from what I expected-a nice surprise. Can't wait to have this again!
JALBRIGHT71
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2003
Very simple yet flavorful! Will definitely cook this one again!
I made this with ahi tuna instead of swordfish because that was what I had on hand. You must marinate this longer than the recipe calls for. Otherwise, you just won't get that great wine/rosemary taste.
The best swordfish I have ever made! Kids liked it too.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
08/22/2002
I enjoyed the flavor of the swordfish but it wasn't the greatest. The swordfish itself came out very well and I'm not too familiar with fish recipes so I was happy with the results of this one. The lemon sauce gave the fish a nice taste but overall the meal was nothing I'd cook again. I don't really like fish too much so maybe that's a reason for me not wanting to cook this again. I can't complain about the recipe yet I was expecting a little more.
I am rating this a 4 instead of 5 only because I agree with other reviewers that 1 hour marinating time is not nearly long enough, and the fish can use an extra "kick" of flavor. I poked the steaks with a fork before marinating and left them in for 6 hours, and served "Tiger Sauce" (a brand of condiment) at the table. The steaks were very good at serving, but with a little Tiger Sauce, they were incredible! Next I will add some to the marinade.
I just moved to New England and thought I would try some fresh seafood. Swordfish was on sale.. so what the heck!!! This was delicious... we ended up marinating it for almost 2 days though (not on purpose). Thanks!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/25/2002
This recipe rocks! Is was so easy and light and tastes wonderful. I will definitely do this one again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
09/11/2002
My whole family enjoyed this recipe. I will certainly make it again
Fantastic! Used 'Dry' RoseMary, but did everything else the same. Only let it marinade for about 40-minutes. Put a little olive oil in skillet and cooked on Medium heat 4-mins on each side. Put the 'Garlic' from the marinade in the skillet and let it get golden brown. I also added a touch of fresh ground Pepper to the LemonMixture & whisked to a light-lemony color. FRESH Lemon & Garlic are the key to this great marinade. THANKS
Absolutely delicious! I went ahead and added the olive oil mixture to my baking dish and baked my swordfish at 350 for 20-23 minutes and flipped it halfway. It was my husband's first time eating swordfish and he loved it! I also only used 2 cloves of garlic because he doesn't like garlic quite as much as I do. It was still plenty garlicky!
I was very excited to try this new recipe for Swordfish. I don't know what I did wrong (as I followed the recipe to a T); however, it was bland and horrible. Maybe my Swordfish steaks were too thick - but this absolutely did not work for me.
Delicious! My family's very first swordfish and what a hit! I will make this again and again. Also my first time cooking with Rosemary. I seasoned the swordfish steaks with light salt, pepper and seafood magic seasoning. I added about 2 tablespoons of Low Sodium soy sauce and 1 Tbsp of lemon juice to the marinade and marinated for about an hour. Then, since I don't have a grill, I poured the marinade over the top and baked at 400 for about 15 minutes, then turned over, added the lemon, olive oil, rosemary sauce, and baked for another 15 minutes. Then I broiled for about 3 minutes just to brown the top a tiny bit. Not only was it delicious, but my house smelled wonderful while it was cooking. Served with long grain and wild rice and side salad.
I was honestly skeptical of this recipe...I have never had rosemary and fish. But this was a very delicious meal. Flavors were simple, but combined very well. It got rave reviews from my guests and I loved it too! I accidentally added more rosemary than called for, but turned out great!
We really liked this marianade and sauce. I used ahi (yellowfin tuna) because I didn't have any swordfish in my freezer. Ahi worked well with the rosemary. I added about 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar to the sauce as someone else reccommended. Unfortunately the fish overcooked a bit but that was my fault. We will make this again probably with swordfish next time.
Marinade was simple and had good flavor. I think it should marinade a bit longer than 1 hour though. I served this with a bit of soy sauce all over cous cous. The meal was fantastic for the summer. Thanks!
I tried this recipe tonight and it was very good. My husband is not a fan of fish, but really enjoyed it. I only marinated the fish about an hour and I added grated lime peel. I didn't have any lemon so I made a sauce of hot melted butter, rosemary & lime.
This recipe came out very well, overall. I definitely recommend taking the advice of others here and marinating it for as long as possible. I think swordfish is the kind of fish that's best when it has a very mild "fish taste." I marinated mine for 3 to 4 hours, and think it still could have used a few more. Also, I got supermarket swordfish in a package, which is never as good as fresh. But, far easier to obtain! I added lots of rosemary and garlic to my marinade - didn't measure, just stopped when it looked like it had enough. Let it sit in the fridge for about 4 hours, and then cooked it in a frying pan on medium heat. It was the middle of winter, so grilling wasn't exactly something I felt like doing. I used non-stick spray, in addition to olive oil in the pan, and also threw in quite a bit of rosemary, along with white wine, something that couldn't have been done on a grill. The flavor of the seasonings/spices was great, I just wish I had soaked it longer so it had a more subtle fish flavor.
Go ahead, just do it. This is the best recipe ever. Make it exactly as stated - just make sure that you have fresh swordfish. This dish would cost $35.00 a plate in a nice restaurant and you can make it at home for 1/4 of that. Thanks for sharing this one!!
I used shark steaks instead of swordfish, and dried rosemary (a lot) and cooked it on the stove... and my boyfriend and i loved it! The thing that really "made" it is the side dish to set it off: "Brocolli with Lemon Almond Butter" that's on this site. A perfet combination of flavors - if you like lemon!
Very savory dish! It probably helped that I prepared the swordfish the nite before so I had the fish marinating overnite (flipping it over from time to time) rather than an hour and used a little bit more white wine and rosemary than the recipe suggested...I recommend this way for future cooks of the recipe.
This was SOOOOO tasty and juicy! Grilled it after marinating for about 1 1/2 hours. My husband and I really enjoyed it, served with rice pilaf and steamed broccoli. The leftovers made a great addition to a dinner salad, drizzled with a little Italian dressing. Yummy!!!!!!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
06/20/2002
The marinade was wonderful, unfortunately we discovered that we don't like swordfish. I plan to use this marinade again, maybe for salmon or chicken!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/03/2002
This dish was wonderful served w/ a salad and baked sweet potato. Would also recommend side of asperagus. Great sunday dinner or impress a date!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/22/2002
I cooked this swordfish on my George Foreman grill. I love rosemary, so, I broke two sprigs in half, and placed two pieces on each plate of the grill while the fish cooked. The house smelled great, and the fish was excellent. It only had to cook for 9 minutes. I'm making it again, tonight!!!
I don't mean to sound surprised, but I am -- this was good! I'm not a big fish fan, but felt like some fish. We didn't get to marinade for as long as we would have liked (only an hour or so), then out it on the grill -- it was great!
This was a wonderful recipe. I made it for Valentines dinner. I suggest to those who used thicker steaks to poke holes in it using a fork so the wine and rosemary thoroughly marinate the fish. Use fresh rosemary, it makes a difference and it doesn't cost a lot. Also, for those who have thicker steaks don't forget to add to or subtract the ingredients to make it taste right. Use common sense!
First time making swordfish and this recipe was awesome! My husband doesn't even like swordfish and he told me it tasted really good!! Will make again!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/26/2000
Delicious! In the past I've used Italian dressing as a marinade but wanted to try something different. I'm very pleased I tried this one!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/15/2001
I made this for my Swordfish loving husband last night for Valentines Day.....he absolutely loved it! He eats out alot at very nice restaurants and he said it's just as good if not better as those expensive places!! Enjoy! Thanks for the great recipe Vini!
This was absolutely delicious. My husband wasn't to sure about trying a marinade on swordfish because he likes the taste of swordfish by itself but he was won over by this marinade. I followed the recipe exactly except I marinaded it for 3 1/2 hours and poked the fish to help absorb it better. I boiled the remaining marinade and basted the fish while on grill. Hubby used some of it as well and dipped his fish in it at the table. Defintely going to be using this recipe again. Thanks for submitting it.
This recipe has FINALLY let me cook swordfish at home, that tastes restaurant quality! I followed recipe exact, let it marinade for about 4 hours, and cooked it on my George Foreman grill for 10 minutes. It didn't even need the sauce. It was moist and perfect. Thank you for this recipe!
Our Swordfish was the catch of the day, locally caught. We had not eaten this fish before and was by far our most favorite fish from our seafood selections of the day. Our only additions were a bit of crushed red pepper for some heat and we used butter in place of the olive oil. Fantastic! We grilled the steaks on some foil and had no issues with sticking to the grill. I can not wait for our next trip to make this again!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2000
My husband and I tried this recipe last week and loved it so much we are making it again tonight!
This was alright. It probably would have been better with fresh rosemary, no doubt. I took another reviewers suggestion to add balsamic vinegar, and I wasn't sure if that was such a good idea. I also added fresh lemon juice to the marinade. I also did it in the broiler, and I bet the marinade tastes better when grilled. The fish did come out nicely, however - if I make this again I will probably stick to the recipe and not futz around like I'm always inclined to do!
I want to give it one star, but don't think that's fair as I am thinking I just must not like swordfish. We eat a lot of fish in this house, but this was my first attempt at swordfish. I marinated it in the morning prior to leaving for work, so it had a good 8 hours and was still very bland to me.
Very good! The only reason I'm rating it 4 stars is because i didn't let the fish marinate long enough, which was my fault, but the flavor was great. Next time i will marinate them for a few hours - I bet it will be amazing!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/18/2001
The old Hershey phrase of "Melts in your mouth, not in your hands." fits this recipe to a "T". This is perfect dish for a romantic evening with your significant other.
I made the recipe just as is except marinaded in a plastic bag for about 3 hours so the marinade covered the fish completely. The fish was amazing. Super taste through out and moist even when done. Everyone loved it. My picky 11 year old ate it right up.
This was a good marinade! I took the advice of others and didn't make the lemon sauce but mixed it al together and marinated for one hour. i agree that you need to let it marinate for a much longer amount of time for the flavors to infuse the fish. I will def make this again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/12/2001
Delicious! I don't know why but I never thought to mix rosemary with fish...Really easy and quick too. I let it marinate for a full hour but I bet you wouldn't need to if you were in a rush - the sauce that you pour on afterwards is tasty enough.
This was really good. Marinated it for only an hour because I was short on time. Broiled the fish and followed a reviewer's suggestion to add butter and make a sauce out of the marinade (at which point, I added more fresh rosemary). I wouldn't cook this for more than 7 or 8 minutes unless you have a very thick steak. Will definitely make again and maybe spice it up a bit.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/16/2001
super fast, simple ingredients, 3 and 4 yr old both loved it,,, the lemon sauce at the end makes the dish,,,
I tried this recipe with Mahi Mahi since that's what I had on hand- the mix of flavors was really delicious (and didn't require any special ingredients). I ended up marinating it for about 3 hours and cooked it in a grill pan. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
Great recipe! As a couple of others said I used dried rosemary, as it was all I had. I have to admit after makung the olive oil sauce I forgot to serve it. Honestly, with this awesome marinade you don't need it.
Hi, I made this last nite and it was great. I the cook enjoyed it, and so did the tribe. I was conservative with grilling time; 10 minutes. 15 minutes would probably have been better on a 2 burner gas grill, but I wanted to taste the marinade, not the carbon, and it was tangy. My grill is subject to wind conditions so it's always a guess! Thank you Carlosa!
Just the right touch of flavor! My husband liked the time recommended for the grill, since we don't grill much fish. It was cooked perfectly. I added the grated zest of half a lemon to the olive oil/lemon sauce and it made the dish just sing. We are garlic lovers, but others might want just a bit less of the raw garlic in the marinade. Thanks for a dinner treat. Our guests raved about it.
I made this for the first time last night and received rave reviews and multiple requests for the recipe. I used fresh swordfish from a market, fresh rosemary, chardonnay (of course used some of the wine I was enjoying when making the marinade :) ) , and let it marinade overnight and it was awesome. This was actually the first time I ever grilled swordfish. I will definitely make this again!
Baked at 400 for 15 min, then turned and put sauce (lemon, oil and rosemary) on top and baked for 5 more then broiled it for 3 min to crisp it. It was a bit overdone and tough. I'd marinate for longer, I only did 2 hours. I could taste the rosemary but not the garlic. Put garlic in the marinade for the last 3 min would help.
