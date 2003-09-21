Grilled Swordfish with Rosemary

A simple white wine marinade makes this grilled swordfish special. Rosemary is used in both the marinade and a lemon and olive oil sauce that is drizzled over the fish when served.

Recipe by CARLOSA

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir wine, garlic, and 1 teaspoon rosemary together in an 8 inch square baking dish. Sprinkle fish with salt and pepper. Place in the baking dish, turning to coat. Cover, and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

  • In a small bowl, stir together the lemon juice, olive oil, and remaining rosemary. Set aside.

  • Preheat grill for medium heat.

  • Transfer fish to a paper towel-lined dish, and discard marinade. Lightly oil grill grate to prevent sticking. Grill fish 10 minutes, turning once, or until fish can be easily flaked with a fork. Remove fish to a serving plate. Spoon lemon sauce over the fish, and top each fillet with a slice of lemon for garnish.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
202 calories; protein 22.6g; carbohydrates 4.3g; fat 7.9g; cholesterol 43.6mg; sodium 248.5mg. Full Nutrition
