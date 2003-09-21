Grilled Swordfish with Rosemary

This recipe came out very well, overall. I definitely recommend taking the advice of others here and marinating it for as long as possible. I think swordfish is the kind of fish that's best when it has a very mild "fish taste." I marinated mine for 3 to 4 hours, and think it still could have used a few more. Also, I got supermarket swordfish in a package, which is never as good as fresh. But, far easier to obtain! I added lots of rosemary and garlic to my marinade - didn't measure, just stopped when it looked like it had enough. Let it sit in the fridge for about 4 hours, and then cooked it in a frying pan on medium heat. It was the middle of winter, so grilling wasn't exactly something I felt like doing. I used non-stick spray, in addition to olive oil in the pan, and also threw in quite a bit of rosemary, along with white wine, something that couldn't have been done on a grill. The flavor of the seasonings/spices was great, I just wish I had soaked it longer so it had a more subtle fish flavor.