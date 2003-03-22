Aunty Pasto's Seafood Lasagna

This recipe just did not do it for me or my guests. One reviewer suggested using Cream of Shrimp soup instead of mushroom soup. I thought, seafood lasagna...shrimp soup, makes sense. I also sauteed the mushrooms ahead of time to cut down on the excess moisture. The moisture level was fine but for some reason, this recipe just didn't have the rich, creamy flavor I expected. I think next time, I'll use a home made cream sauce instead of a canned cream soup. Oh, and if you use no-boil lasagna, be sure you put some of the sauce on the bottom of the pan and not oil the pan as the recipe indicates. The oil will make your noodles crunchy with the no-boil variety. BTW, I even used lump king crab meat in this recipe. I had leftovers and no one wanted them. I really think the cream of shrimp soup was the culprit.