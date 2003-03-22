Aunty Pasto's Seafood Lasagna

4.3
92 Ratings
  • 5 52
  • 4 26
  • 3 9
  • 2 3
  • 1 2

This lasagna features a white sauce made with cream of mushroom soup, white wine, crab meat, and shrimp. A wonderful dish to serve guests either at a luncheon or for a dinner party. I have served this dish to so many of my friends, and they have all asked for the recipe.

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
1 hr 15 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook noodles in a large pot of boiling salted water until done. Rinse and drain noodles. Set aside.

  • Melt butter or margarine in a small saute pan over medium heat. Add onion; cook and stir until tender. Add cream cheese, cottage cheese, egg, basil, and salt and pepper.

  • In a medium bowl, combine soup, milk, and wine. Stir in crab, shrimp, and mushrooms.

  • Place 4 noodles in the bottom of a well oiled 9x13 inch pan. Spread 1/2 cheese mixture over the noodles, and spoon 1/2 soup mixture over cheese. Repeat layers.

  • Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes. Top with sharp cheese, and parmesan cheese. Brown lasagna under broiler. Remove from oven, and let stand 15 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
475 calories; protein 33.1g; carbohydrates 28.2g; fat 25g; cholesterol 209.4mg; sodium 1216.6mg. Full Nutrition
