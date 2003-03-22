Aunty Pasto's Seafood Lasagna

This lasagna features a white sauce made with cream of mushroom soup, white wine, crab meat, and shrimp. A wonderful dish to serve guests either at a luncheon or for a dinner party. I have served this dish to so many of my friends, and they have all asked for the recipe.
What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/22/2003
The resaon this recipe comes out too runny is that it calls for the mushrooms to be added raw. They release alot of water as they cook. I sauted them first before I added them. I also used diced green onion and red pepper for flavor and color. I replaced the cream of mushroom soup with Cream of Shrimp soup. Not all grocery stored carry it but you can find it. It gives the lasagna more of a seafood taste. If you have a small family this recipe is easy to cut in half. Delicious!!!!! Leslie
This was a great tasting lasagna but was it runny! I recommend cooking and drying all seafoods and veggies used to prevent them from producing more water as the lasagna bakes. I added 2 eggs but was still runny. Perhaps I would also cut down on the canned soup by 1/2 cup and increase the cheese mixture by 1 cup. It was my first time to make lasagna and it looked like goulash but the taste alone was 5 stars.
The resaon this recipe comes out too runny is that it calls for the mushrooms to be added raw. They release alot of water as they cook. I sauted them first before I added them. I also used diced green onion and red pepper for flavor and color. I replaced the cream of mushroom soup with Cream of Shrimp soup. Not all grocery stored carry it but you can find it. It gives the lasagna more of a seafood taste. If you have a small family this recipe is easy to cut in half. Delicious!!!!! Leslie
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/16/2002
EXCELLENT TASTE...I used the uncooked lasagna noodles they have out now because everyone said it was on the soupy side and it helped a little, but I think I will use ricotta cheese next time and add an additional layer of noodles on it.. they will probably help, also an additional egg will bind it up more.. but the taste was out of this world..and will definately make it again...
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/27/2002
I LOVED IT!!!!!!! I cooked it without using the white wine, because i'm under the age to buy it, but your recipe was terrific. The only thing I had against it was that the prep time was more than planned... and the sauce was a little watery. But I refrigerated the lasagna over night, and the next day, I heated it up, it was GREAT!!!!!! I guess because it was refridgerated the sauce thickened, and it was GREAT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Mmmmmm..... We loved this recipe! A few changes I made: I used ricotta instead of cottage cheese (and I used 2c instead of 1 1/2); I took some other users' suggestions and used two eggs instead of one, and the oven-ready noodles. This eliminated the problem of runny sauce. It turned out perfectly! YUM!!!!
This was a great tasting lasagna but was it runny! I recommend cooking and drying all seafoods and veggies used to prevent them from producing more water as the lasagna bakes. I added 2 eggs but was still runny. Perhaps I would also cut down on the canned soup by 1/2 cup and increase the cheese mixture by 1 cup. It was my first time to make lasagna and it looked like goulash but the taste alone was 5 stars.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/18/2001
This is delicious! I am very organized in the kitchen and have cooked in restaurants for many years. This recipe states prep time is only 5 minutes. It certainly takes me longer than that from start to finish. I assume the 5 is a typo. It certainly is tasty though and even my "picky" hubby loves it. Since my children are grown I only cook for two. This recipe makes enough for 6-8 meals so I freeze leftovers. It freezes beautifully and is just as good when thrown in the microwave. I work fulltime (11 hour days) and don't want to do too much in the kitchen so make this on my days off. Superb! I make it often.
It was absolutely fabulous. I did, however, make some adjustments after reading the comments from other users. I cooked more noodles (15 instead of 8) and layered five of each in three layers). I used ricotta cheese instead of cottage and the flavor was delightful. Next time I might try cottage and put it through the blender to obtain the same consistenty as the ricotta was quite expensive in comparison. I used shrimp, scallops and imitation crab (flaked pollock) and increased the number of eggs to "2" to better hold the cheese mixture together. I omitted to wine and used a very sparse amount of milk. I would definately recommend baking this the night before and re-heating. I failed to do this and kicked myself the next day when I heated up leftovers. Definately a 5 star recipe!!! YUM YUM!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/15/2002
I love this recipe; it is great for parties. You can easily leave out the butter and use low fat products. I used frozen shrimp and frozen scallops. Make sure they are thawed all the way! I have cut out the milk before and then the recipe was too dry. Go figure. Still a great recipe.
Ashley
Rating: 5 stars
02/23/2009
Yummy!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/23/2002
This is delicious. I changed it just a little bit, the whole family loved it. I used ricotta cheese instead of cottage cheese and used mozzerella instead of cheddar.
I make this receipe all the time. I orignally captured the receipe from my Mom a few years ago. I don't use cheddare cheese though I use mozzerella cheese. It tastes MUCH better. Mushrooms are not a must either. People have paid for me to make them one....SEAFOOD lasagna is always a hit!
I followed the advice of other reviewers and used ricotta instead of cottage cheese and it didn't turn out runny. I also added shallot and garlic to the onion to give it some more flavor. Great recipe, was a big hit for our cooking night.
I made a couple of small changes. I completely omitted the wine, and dried the water off the lasagna noodles before layering them in the pan. I also used neufchatel cheese instead of cream cheese for the lower fat content and 15 oz. of ricotta instead of the cottage cheese. My son loved this, and the rest of us thought it was very good.
I foil lined 2 disposable bread loaf pans to have a thicker stack of lasagna. I did sweat the onion and mushrooms first and used half the cream cheese and the whole 1 lb (1%) of cottage cheese, 2 eggs and just one 18oz.can of Progresso creamy mushroom soup. No milk but a little extra wine. I had lump crab but decided to use just shrimp to see how it all turned out. To address the "runny" reviews I built in the pans with uncooked regular noodles and let them set for about an hour and a half before cooking. I let them cool and reheated for dinner. Texture was great, nice and creamy, plenty rich. Did not add salt. Nice change.
Very tasty! I mixed the cream cheese, cottage cheese, egg, basil and salt & pepper in my food processor. Came out really smooth. Will make this again! Thanks
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/21/2001
Yum! Very tasty!! Just one thing...the recipe says to "oil" a pan. I think "greasing" the pan with margarine or butter or whatever will be better next time for me than to use oil. I also skipped on the wine (too young to purchase!) and the consistency came out perfect and not too soupy.
This was a good recipe. I halfed the soup, using only one can. I sauted the mushrooms with a splash of Worchestershire, garlic and onions...then I deglazed them with cream sherry instead of wine. I used cottage/cream cheese and 2 packages of crab meat mixed in. I used about a dozen shrimp chopped. It wasn't runny at all. Very delicious. I added the mushroom soup to the mushrooms instead of using it how the recipe calls for it. Oh, I also used a tubular pasta because I didn't have lasagna noodles. I will make this again.
I tried this recipe for a get together. I used 2lbs of crab mean, ricotta instead of cottage cheese, and two eggs. I also used Italian shredded cheese between the layers and added it on top. I put fresh parsley on top for garnish. Will definitely make this again.
The only reason I gave it less than 5 stars is because I didn't think it was very flavorful. I even used lobster, crab and shrimp. My dinner guests liked it though. Like other reviewers suggested, I used an additional egg and swaped one of the soups for cream of shrimp. I baked it the night before and reheated at 350 for 30mins and didn't have an issue with the texture being to runny. Maybe next time I'll add some spinache, or other veggies to flavor it up.
I made this a long time ago. I don't remember changing the recipe any. What I do remember is that it was FANTASTIC!! I will have to make this again soon. TFS. Oh, I did use jumbo lump crab in the can. I was not sure which kind was supposed to be used. ***So my cooking style has really changed over the past few years. I made this again, but this time made my own cream of mushroom soup. (cream of mushroom soup III from this site, using half and half instead of cream). Since I did that, I didn't need to add the additional mushrooms or wine. There is sherry in the soup. I didn't need the additional milk either. I also used low-fat cream cheese. Still a fantastic recipe, though pretty expensive to make.
I should have read all of the reviews first because this recipe was definitely too runny. Next time I will saute the mushrooms first and not use frozen shrimp. The flavor was very rich, so I would probably consider this more of a special occasion or "company" dish.
This recipe just did not do it for me or my guests. One reviewer suggested using Cream of Shrimp soup instead of mushroom soup. I thought, seafood lasagna...shrimp soup, makes sense. I also sauteed the mushrooms ahead of time to cut down on the excess moisture. The moisture level was fine but for some reason, this recipe just didn't have the rich, creamy flavor I expected. I think next time, I'll use a home made cream sauce instead of a canned cream soup. Oh, and if you use no-boil lasagna, be sure you put some of the sauce on the bottom of the pan and not oil the pan as the recipe indicates. The oil will make your noodles crunchy with the no-boil variety. BTW, I even used lump king crab meat in this recipe. I had leftovers and no one wanted them. I really think the cream of shrimp soup was the culprit.
I halved this recipe since it was just me and my husband and still had much leftover. Overall, it's a good recipe. The next time, I will use real lump crab meat, instead of the canned stuff that is very flaky and gets lost in this dish. My husband enjoyed this dish and had seconds and thirds. I will definitely make this dish again.
Great versitile recipe. I used rigatoni instead of lasagna. I love garlic so I sauteed the garlic with the onion in step 1. To the cheese mixture I added some chopped frozen mixed peppers, and frech chopped broccoli to the mushroom mixture. I used non fat cottage cheese and cream cheese and whipped these items together in my kitchen aid with 1/4 c of egg beaters. The end result was wonderful and my boyfriend didn't even realize it was low fat!
Great recipe!! I also substituted ricotta for cottage cheese. I also used crawfish tails, bay scallops as well as shrimp, it turned out awesome. I tried it as a special in my restaurant and sold 30 orders in two nights!!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/08/2001
This is a great recipe, everyone I have served it to loves it. Very easy and yummy. Should make the next cookbook as far as I'm concerned.
very good lasagna- nice flavor- gave it 4 stars instead of 5 because I agree with other reviewers that it was too runny- and i even cooked it the night before I ate it, so it would have time to set and sauteed the mushrooms before adding them- I used shrimp, scallops and crab and topped with sauted onions, peppers and mushroom- and some chopped tomoatos would definitely make it again- maybe next time I would add spinach or brocolli too
This was just okay to me. It tasted almost store bought (ala Stouffer's), which isn't necessarily a good thing in my book. Rather salty and somehow, at the same time, bland. It's not a bad recipe, it just isn't very "fresh" or home-made tasting to me. Probably won't do this one again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
10/08/2001
Excellent taste, everyone raved and raved. My husband who is NOT a fish lover said he would eat it any time. The only problem, is that the Prep time was much, much longer than the stated 5 minutes. I even used low fat cottage and cream cheese and no one noticed!
I think this is the easiest lasagna recipe. It might be too good, if that is possible. I would make it all of the time if I could!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/18/2003
Well, I changed some things in the recipe as suggested by using ricotta instead of cottage cheese and putting cream of mushroom and chicken in the recipe. It made a big difference! I skipped the wine because I heard the recipe was too runny and it came out great! Everyone in my family loved the flavor. The only problem was I used the no-cook lasagna noodles and there wasn't enough sauce to cover the top layer and the noodles were hard. I might double the sauce recipe next time so there is enough for at least another layer of ingredients. Other than that, it is a great recipe with great flavor!! I highly recommend it.
Delish! I did omit the onions because I hate them, instead I sauteed minced garlic in with the cheese sauce. Also instead of the basil I had to use parsley (all that I had in the house) Next time I plan on using cream of shrimp and ricotta as others have.
Excellent taste and not complicated to put together. I used oven ready lasagne (according to the package instructions) which means that I used more than the recipe origianlly called for. I also added more cheese. I did not experience the soupy consistency other reviewers spoke of. Also, I think I might experiment with adding scallops or mussels (I'm a lover of all things seafood). I will definately make this again.
Is there a layer of noodles on top before the cheese? I put a layer on and baked before the cheese and the noodles all curled up. Other than that it was awesome! Made this for my boyfriends birthday and he loved it...even better the next day!
I have made this twice for family gatherings and it has become a favorite, even though both times I forgot to add the mushrooms.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/17/2003
I doubled the recipe for a large dinner party and didn't have runny sauce in one pan but did in the other. Next time, I will add a noodle and drain the crab meat. Also, I plan to try a touch of garlic and green pepper. As per another reviewer, I think cream of shrimp soup will add greatly to the flavor. All of my guests raved over the flavor so I will definitely use the recipe again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/07/2002
This was a wonderful recipe, my husband and I loved it. The kids weren't to crazy about it, but then again they never are unless its McDonalds. Thanks so much!!!
I cooked this recipe at the suggestion of my boyfriend, who absolutely adored it. I did use several lowfat products, and could not tell at all. Sauce thickened upon standing overnight in the fridge, but was a little runny at first. Great combination of flavors - will cook again! Prep time, as mentioned by other reviewers was much longer than stated, but end result was worth it.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
02/19/2003
excellent and easy to prepare
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 3 stars
03/12/2001
Was much much too soupy. Did not set up as a lasagna dish is supposed to. Don't think I'll try it again, but if I did I would definitely cut down on the amount of liquids in it - instead of 1/1/3 cup of wine - how about 1/3 cup? I was disappointed with the end result.
This is a wonderful recipe! My friends and family thought it was a bit hit! I am new to cooking and found this and easy but delicious recipe!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/25/2004
For the effort--this recipe is outstanding. I served at a ladies luncheon to rave reviews. I sauteed the mushrooms first, as another reviewer advised and used Ricotta cheese--a big hit!! It is a keeper.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
08/03/2003
This dish is excellent. I mix fresh crab and canned crab to cut on cost. I also add thinly sliced tomatoes on top just before broiling. Wow! Beautiful too!
My first attempt I was not very impressed & I SO wanted it to be delicious!! I only used 1 can of soup & subbed chic broth for white wine, and it was still more runny than I like my lasagna. I am going to try it again & maybe add some veggies like spinach or broccoli for some color & maybe use oven ready noodles to help soak up the excess moisture.
This recipe was really good. very rich. I also had some trouble with the dish being too runny. Next time, i'll add less milk.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/08/2003
This was took alittle time to make but was so worth it~I have to agree with some of the other reviews though and let it sit overnight in fridge then reheat to serve other wise to runny~I used regular crab meat instead of from a can~Gave the left overs to my parents and they couldn't believe how good it!!! was will be making again soon~
This dish is delicious! I used the suggestion of a second egg, and pre cooked the mushrooms to release the water but it was still runny. I am having leftovers today and it has firmed right up. Next time I will cook it the day before, then reheat and broil with the cheese.
It came out really good. I used someone’s recommendation of cream of shrimp instead of cream of mushroom and I sprinkled parsley on top. I didn’t have grated Parmesan cheese so I used shredded. Really awesome recipe.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.