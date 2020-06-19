Anika's Cheesy Green Bean Casserole

1 of 16

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was great! I couldn't find any bacon cheese spread, so I ended up getting a garlic and herbs cheese spread. I probably used a little more of that than the recipe calls for, but my family likes rich, cheesy food. Everyone said they loved this dish. My husband, said out of everything we had, this was his favorite dish. (and we had plenty of good eats!) I will definitely use this as my green bean casserole recipe from now on. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars My family also asks for us to bring this recipe every year they love it! Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars I have made the traditional green been casserole before but when I got married I stopped as to my dismay my husband HATES green veggies....decided to try this recipe as I was craving the casserole and I LOVED IT! Sorry but my husband still wouldn't try it but I think if he did he'd like it! I used fresh green beans and blanched them - don't cook them too much if you like them with a little more bite (as I do - I hate mushy green beans) b/c they'll further cook in the oven in the soup mixture. I couldn't find BACON cheese spread but mixed crumbled bacon into regular cheese spread and spooned that on top. It was so good! I am not a processed cheese devotee but once in a while it's yummy - in this especially! I'll make this again. Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Best green bean casserole we had ever had! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Great improvement on the traditional Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Very Very good! When you compare this recipe to others for nutritional values.... this is acceptable for us. Fresh beans out of the garden made this exceptional... We will have this again! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I just made this for tomorrow's office Christmas luncheon. Took a taste test and it was outstanding! I couldn't find bacon cheese spread so I bought Old English brand and added some garlic powder for extra flavor. So easy creamy and tasty! Loved it! Thank you! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Layered the green been with shredded cheese is the only thing I did differently!