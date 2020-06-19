Anika's Cheesy Green Bean Casserole

Rating: 4.6 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 11
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

I'm asked to bring this to every family holiday gathering year after year...

By Anika

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
9 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix the green beans and mushroom soup in a large bowl. Spoon into 9x13 inch baking dish; season with salt and pepper. Dollop the cheese spread on top of the beans in heaping tablespoons.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes. Remove from oven; scatter fried onions over casserole. Bake until onions are golden brown, about 5 additional minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 8.7g; fat 8.9g; cholesterol 13.9mg; sodium 804.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (16)

Most helpful positive review

Denelle Owen
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2010
This recipe was great! I couldn't find any bacon cheese spread, so I ended up getting a garlic and herbs cheese spread. I probably used a little more of that than the recipe calls for, but my family likes rich, cheesy food. Everyone said they loved this dish. My husband, said out of everything we had, this was his favorite dish. (and we had plenty of good eats!) I will definitely use this as my green bean casserole recipe from now on. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Ken Longfellow
Rating: 5 stars
11/27/2009
My family also asks for us to bring this recipe every year they love it! Read More
Helpful
(8)
imacoolchick
Rating: 5 stars
12/27/2010
I have made the traditional green been casserole before but when I got married I stopped as to my dismay my husband HATES green veggies....decided to try this recipe as I was craving the casserole and I LOVED IT! Sorry but my husband still wouldn't try it but I think if he did he'd like it! I used fresh green beans and blanched them - don't cook them too much if you like them with a little more bite (as I do - I hate mushy green beans) b/c they'll further cook in the oven in the soup mixture. I couldn't find BACON cheese spread but mixed crumbled bacon into regular cheese spread and spooned that on top. It was so good! I am not a processed cheese devotee but once in a while it's yummy - in this especially! I'll make this again. Read More
Helpful
(7)
Ashley Smith
Rating: 5 stars
12/14/2010
Best green bean casserole we had ever had! Read More
Helpful
(6)
tcjewell
Rating: 5 stars
01/03/2011
Great improvement on the traditional Read More
Helpful
(5)
Donny D
Rating: 5 stars
06/03/2011
Very Very good! When you compare this recipe to others for nutritional values.... this is acceptable for us. Fresh beans out of the garden made this exceptional... We will have this again! Read More
Helpful
(3)
tmoongirl
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2011
I just made this for tomorrow's office Christmas luncheon. Took a taste test and it was outstanding! I couldn't find bacon cheese spread so I bought Old English brand and added some garlic powder for extra flavor. So easy creamy and tasty! Loved it! Thank you! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Tacari Tolliver
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2018
Layered the green been with shredded cheese is the only thing I did differently! Read More
Tan T
Rating: 4 stars
01/18/2016
Made this for Xmas dinner. Couldn't find the spread so used a regular garlic and herb spread. Also added in some Asiago and Parmesan shaved cheeses. Was a big hit and I'll definitely be making it again. Read More
