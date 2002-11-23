Easy Key Lime Pie I

WAY BETTER THAN STORE-BOUGHT!!!! This pie was absolutely delicious!!! With the review suggestions (4 egg yolks, 2 cans milk, 1 cup lime juice. bake @ 350 for 20-25 min) it came out PERFECT!!! I LOVE key lime pie but this was my first time trying to make it at home. I will never ever buy it in the stores again. It does come out tart (which I happen to like) so if you want it with less kick, cut back on the lime juice. I did notice that the filling was more yellow than green when I was mixing it so I added some lemon-lime kool-aid to it to get that true lime green color. This also added a little extra punch that I dont think I would have gotten with food coloring. You can kind of tweak the amount you add to your own taste and color preference. I used about 1/3 of a pack- and then used the leftover to make kool-aid with while the pie was baking!!! If you mix the lime juice, milk, and kool-aid together first you can taste and alter it before you add the eggs without worrying about eating the raw yolks. I did not add any whip cream on top until I cut and served it (If you let it sit on the pie in the fridge it will run and be a soggy mess, especially if it is store bought and not homemade whip cream) I also kept mine in the freezer instead of the fridge so that the pie would be firm (and not quite so mushy) Anyway this was incredible and ridiculously easy to make!! TRY IT!!!