Easy Key Lime Pie I
This is the 1999 American Pie Council 's National Pie Championship's first place winner in the Quick and Easy Category. Garnish each piece with a slice of lime and a dollop of whipped cream or whipped topping if you like.
This is the best! Being a Floridian, I have had my share of both very good and very bad Key Lime Pie. I did make a few changes to the recipe after reading the reviews. I only used 4 egg yolks, I used 2 cans sweetened condensed milk, and I used 1 cup key lime juice. Hint**If you can not find any key lime juice then just use equal parts lemon and lime juice (best if fresh). These adjustments will make more filling than needed, but the texture and taste is better. I had to increase my baking time by 15 minutes. I prebaked my redi-crust and this came out great. The new #1 key lime pie for my family.Read More
As other reviewers mentioned, I used 4 egg yolks, 1 cup of lime juice, and 2 cans of sweetened condensed milk. This was just the right amount to fit in the premade pie shell. I then decorated it using whip cream and a pastry bag and garnished with lime wedges. Let's just say, the family was impressed not only with the taste but also with the appearance. Great pie!!!
As written, a four star recipe--with the modifications I made, five star. First, I thought this pie deserved a homemade graham cracker crust, which I baked first, then cooled. Thinking this would be a little too eggy with 5 yolks, I used only four--perfect. I also knew the custard could stand a little more tartness, so I added 1-1/2 tsp. of grated lime zest to the filling. Perfect. I baked it at 350 degrees for 15 minutes, then when cooled, topped the pie with 1 cup of sweetened whipped cream. Light and refreshing citrus-y pie, and the perfect complement to a spicy Mexican meal.
For those of you like me...born without common sense. Thoroughly mix the condensed milk and the lime juice. IN A SEPARATE BOWL...beat the egg yolks until smooth. Take a tbsp of the condensed milk and mix it into the eggs. When combined add another couple spoonfulls to the eggs. Now that your egg mix is no longer bright yellow add it to the big bowl of milk and lime juice...This is what people mean by tempering. If you just dump it all into a bowl together...you get really creamy filling with scrambled egg bits. Lime and egg DO NOT MIX ALONE. The citric acid will "cook" the eggs. Other than that this is a really good recipe:)
After reading the recipe and several of the reviews, I made an adjustment of my own that turned out great. Instead of the yolks, I used 4 whites and two cans of fat-free cond. sweetened milk. It was light, tasted great and even the health-nuts loved it!
This pie is so divinely good! I used all 5 egg yolks, and about a can and a half of sweetened condensed milk. I also increased the amount of lime juice to about 2/3s of a cup - these proportions gave it the perfect amount of sweet-tart flavor for my tastes. I also added the zest of 3 key limes for extra flavor, and 2 small drops of green food coloring for a very light lime color. While I usually prefer whipped cream, I topped it with whipped topping, because that is what my boyfriend's family prefers, (I had cooked dinner for them.) and I think it works better with the rich filling than heavy cream would. Light cream would probably be just as good. Everyone loved this pie... its easy, quick, and delicious. What more could you want?
This was the best... and so easy! I whipped this up for Christmas, and there were no leftovers! It's a must try! I followed the recommendations of 4 yolks, 2 cans of condensed milk, and 1 C lime juice... baked for 25 min with my own crust.
This was the first time I have made a key lime pie. My husband loved it! It was very easy to make...a keeper!
I have made this no less than 50 times and it is my most requested recipe! I also use 4 yolks, 1 cup of lime juice (fresh, bottled...sometimes 1/2 lemon, 1/2 lime, you CAN'T go wrong) and 2 cans of sweetened condensed milk, regular or low fat. For the crust I make my own and I think this is the "secret" that makes it a favorite. I put one sleeve of graham crakers (= 1 cup when crushed), 3T sugar, 1t ground ginger and about 1/4 c of coconut, toasted or regular (both work well) in food processor. Combine until graham crackers are fine. If you want more coconut, throw a little more in, but leave as flakes, makes a nice texture for the crust. Mix with 5T of melted butter, press into pie dish or springform and bake for 8-10 mins @ 375. Okay, this may sound crazy, but I promise it works. When I have made dinners for other families, but am rushed on time, I have made two regular crusts and divided the pie filling to make two pies. It truly works! Yes, the pies will be a little less "tall", but it is still great and for those watching their calories, you will have fewer, but still get to have dessert :)
I've tried different versions of this recipe, but most are non-bake and don't come out. This one came out perfect. Tangy with a smooth texture. If you prefer a lighter, less custardy texture, whip the egg whites and fold into the milk/egg/juice mixture. Then, bake for 30 minutes at 250 degrees (yes, 250). It will have a very mousse-like texture. I used this technique after reading another key lime pie recipe and taking the best of it and adding it to this recipe. I like both the original recipe here AND the lighter, mousse-like version. Wonderful fresh lime flavor in both.
I don't understand why everyone's trying to change this recipe... if done right, it's good like it is. I made this recipe with the ingredients as written, and it came out great (only I added 3 drops of green food coloring) I used 1/2 c. Nellie and Joe's Key West Lime Juice, 1 can sweetened condensed milk, and 5 egg yolks. For the crust, I used Keebler Shortbread crust instead of graham (I like it better, it tastes like butter cookies). I tempered the eggs, meaning I mixed the juice and condensed milk together in one bowl, beat the egg yolks in a seperate bowl, and gradually mixed the milk mixture, one tbs. at a time, into the egg mixture. I think the custard comes better like this, it comes out a weird texture if you just dump it all into a bowl and mix at once, because the eggs and citric acid in the lime juice don't really jive well. Must be combined slowly. That's the key. I baked at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Chilled overnight. Came out perfect, smooth and creamy, not eggy at all, bursting with flavor, not too strong, not too tangy, not too sweet, just right.. needs no alterations at all. This ones a keeper. Thank you Dinner2 for a great recipe!
Yes, this is the one you want to make. Yes, that's why there's over 100 reviews for this 1 recipe - it's that good (+ easy)! I love key lime pie and got my hands on some key lime juice (finally!). I had never made one myself before but this recipe is great - easy, idiot proof, and tastes great. Everyone loved it and the pie was totally finished. I used a vanilla-wafer crust instead of a graham-cracker one. I thought that flavor crust would work better (vanilla-lime-cream flavors all in 1 pie). Just for prosperity here's my crust: 30 vanilla wafer cookies, 1/3 cup brown sugar, 2-3 tablespoons of butter. In food processer, blend cookes to small crumbs then add sugar + butter. Press into greased pie pan. Add key-lime-pie mix + bake. Anyhow - Loved this recipe. THANKS!
The first time I made this I accidentally put four WHOLE eggs in. I was really worried it wouldn't taste good but it still turned out delicious! Oh, and I also used regular lime juice instead of key limes. So then I was curious how much difference there really was in flavor and texture if I were to do it the correct way. So I made two pies at the same time- one with 4 egg yolks and 1/2 cup of key lime juice squeezed directly from about 20 little key limes (very time consuming-ha!) and the other pie I used two whole eggs (as suggested by other reviews when substituting for just yolks) and regular lime juice. the latter turned out just as good as my original (I think whether you use 2 eggs or 4 it's still good) and with a mild lime taste...and the actual key lime pie made just with yolks.....was AMAZING!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I didn't think there could be that much of a difference but there really is! It was 100 % better than the other one in my opinion. Much more tart and bursting with flavor. I guess the regular lime pie would be better for someone who likes more mild flavoring. But there you go. That's the difference and it is a BIG one.
For those who can't find key lime juice, it's almost always in the mixed-drink section of the alcohol aisle in your grocery store (if you live in a state where you can purchase alcohol in a grocery store). It's by the margarita salts, grenadine, martini accessories, bottle openers... usually the brand is "Nellie & Joe's Key West Lime Juice." By the way, this is a great pie recipe. I did it with 4 yolks, 2 cans condensed milk, and 1 cup key lime juice.
3 stars without modifications, 5 stars with. These are great as mini KLP. Using a mini muffin pan w liners, use a mini nilla wafer for 'crust', fill to edge of liner (unless you want to put whipped topping after cooled, then only 2/3), and bake for 8 or 9 minutes (depending on your oven).
I made my own homemade graham cracker crust and I added two teaspoons of grated lime zest. 350* for ten minutes was just right. This is almost a five, but I think it needs the lime zest to give it that extra oomph. My kids and I especially liked this. NOTE: For those who thought this was really tart, my advice is to make this quite a few hours before you want to serve it. The longer it sets, in my opinion, the better it gets. It mellows and really gets good. If you can get it to last that long, that is. ;)
Ohhh Pat, your're my new best friend. This pie is EXCELLENT!! My 4 year old son loves Key Lime Pie. Absolutely no modifications needed. I guess for those who like it really tart, you could up the amount of lime juice, but it tastes great as is. I once made this and accidentally used the egg whites along with the yolks and it still turned out great!! Thanks so much for this recipe!!
This pie was delicious!!! Don't change a thing! In fact I have a new pet peeve.. Rate the recipe as is!!! If you are rating based on your own modifications please stop! I appreciate feed back such as "this was too soft so I might try to modify the recipe " but if you thought the original recipe needed help rate accordingly.
Have you ever taken a bite of something that is so delicious it makes your eyes close and you hear this mmmmmm noise coming from your own mouth? After altering this recipe as others suggested, I was doing those things! And I'm not the only one, I noticed our friends that we shared this pie with, doing the exact same thing! I used 1 c. of fresh key lime juice (it took a lot, like 30 key limes...but it was worth it!), 2 cans of sweetened condensed milk, and 4 egg yolks. I let it bake about 30 minutes and served it with freshly whipped cream. HOLY COW! Yum! I just ate the last piece for breakfast this morning and I am already craving more!
I always get compliments on this recipe!I actually do these as tarts in individual cupcake holders(bake time is a little less) and garnish them with whipped cream and a raspberry or lime slice.They freeze really well-great for unexpected company or for when you want just a little dessert(or snack!!!)
I find that 4 egg yolks was plenty and didn't impart an overpowering egg-yolk flavor. Even with 4 yolks, it was still super thick, sillky and creamy. I baked at 350 for 15 min. Perfect.
Simply delicious. Being a resident of Savannah, GA, this tastes very authentic. If you use a premade graham cracker crust though, I'd add 50% more sweetened condensed milk. If you want a true, Southern key lime pie, DO NOT ADD GREEN FOOD COLORING. True Key Lime Pie is a whitish shade, not green at all. This is as good as any from fine Southern restaurants: tart and custardy. Enjoy!
Great super easy to make pie, I had the whole thing done and chilling in under 30 minutes. One thing, I would suggest using 4 yolks instead of 5, it is just too eggy in flavor with 5.
My husband thought these were fantastic. I actually got the premade graham cracker crusts in tartlet size...this recipe was enough for 12 of them - put them on a baking sheet, baked for 23 minutes and then topped with homemade whipping cream sprinkled with a little sugared lime zest (zested 2 limes into a bowl and mixed with a couple teaspoons of sugar and a quick squirt of a fresh lime wedge)
easy, excellent. Make sure to add the milk before the lime juice, otherwise it denatures the protein in the egg and you get lumps.
YUMMY!!! Light lime flavor and very creamy. I used the variations suggested by other users- 4 egg yolks, 2 cans sweetened condensed milk and 1C lime juice.
I made this recipe exactly as instructed. I was going to change it the way many have, but squeezing the key limes would have been even more time consuming. I'm so glad I didn't alter anything cuz it's PERFECTION! I can't see why anyone would dislike, maybe they did not use actual "key limes." I had to go to another market to find the real deal. Oh, and be sure to use fresh juice - I'm sure it makes a big difference. Thank you, Pat. A+++++++++
Wonderful, classic dessert, inspiring comments from this seasoned lemon and lime meringue pie baker: I hope "prepared" doesn't mean the graham cracker pie crust already in the pan, purchased from the store, ready to bake. Nabisco's original graham crackers have reappeared on grocery shelves after several years' absence and are easy to transform into a crust. Small crumbs are a snap when using rolling pin to smash and roll over the crackers while still in their waxed wrappings. To the crushed graham crackers, add just a little melted butter and sugar, to taste -- not much is needed, just enough to hold crumbs together in the pan. Spread moistened crumbs around the pan and press another pan the same or smaller size onto the crumbs for even thickness, but this step isn't necessary. The crust, if it makes it to the oven (try not to eat the crust right out of the pan before it's baked) is truly worth the tiny bit of extra effort. You won't go back to store-bought.This recipe is similar, but simpler, than the classic lemon meringue pie recipe found on the condensed milk can label, which I've been using since I was 11. But for those who love the sourness of lemon or lime meringue pies, finely grate some lime peel and perhaps also touch of lemon peel and a tiny bit of lemon extract to the lime pie.
Mine Flopped! It was soupy and never got firm in the fridge. Any tips would be great if this has happend to you.
The best Key Lime pie I had ever had was in Key West and it had a ginger crust, so the only thing I did differently was to add 1 teaspoon ground ginger to the crust. I have gotten many rave reviews on this pie. EXCELLENT!
I could see right away that the original recipe would not make enough to fill crust so I used the suggestions given by others to increase the milk and lime juice, WOW this was too sweet. Maybe it would be best to cut back on the sweetened milk some and not use two full cans. I could barely taste the tartness of the lime. My boyfriend liked it, my sister agreed with me, too sweet!!!
I added 1 1/2 tsp. grated lime zest to give it a bit more zing. It set up quite well after I cooled it on a rack for 2 hours, then refrigerated overnight. Excellent flavor and texture.
I made this using the amounts given by other reviewers, 4 eggs, cup of lime juice, and 2 cans of condensed milk and it was great. It got a ton of compliments.
I have vacationed in the Florida Keys (Marathon) every year for the last 14 years, and love to eat blackened mahi mahi sandwiches and authentic Key Lime Pie at the world famous 7 mile grill while I'm down there. I have to say that this recipie is excellent! I have made this pie at least 5 times now, and toured it around several partys. This recipie gets tons of compliments! If you use regular limes, increase the amount of lime juice to 3/4 cup and I also cut the egg yokes down to 4 instead of 5 as other reviewers had suggested. Oh, and I bake for 20 minutes instead of 15.
Just made this recipe for the umpteenth time (love it), this time topped it with "Whipped Cream Cream Cheese Frosting" submitted by Tom, the result was even better!
Absolutely perfect. I doubled the filling recipe, added the zest of one lime, used a 10 inch spring form pan, used a pastry bag and tip and covered the top with whipped topping stars, garnished the edges with lime slices, it was BEAUTIFUL. Brought it to my husbands work for a birthday, he said it was literally gone in minutes. People said it was the best key lime pie they've ever had.
I did my own crust by combining graham crackers and Nilla wafers with a small amount of sugar (I don't measure I just toss it all in a ziplock bag and roll over with a rolling pin to crush everything.) Had to make only one substitution. I added a little lemon juice to the lime juice as I didn't quite have enough. This gets 5+ stars for flavor. The texture, for me, could have been firmer. Like some of the commercial key lime pies I've had. My family disagreed. They loved it as it was. I will make this again with some of the changes others have mentioned. Thanks!
After making this pie quite a few times and using different variations I've found the right balance. I only use 3-4 yolks (I don't like the eggy taste that some key lime pies can leave) and 1 and 1/2 cans of sweetened condensed milk. I kept the lime juice at 1/2 cup! Perfect. Great recipe!
I too adjusted the recipie after reading many comments. 4 Egg yolks. @ cans of sweetened condensed milk. I couldn't find key lime juice so I used 1/3 C lemon juice and 2/3 C Lime Juice. I also used a little lime zest inside the pie filling as well over the top of the pie. To be fancy, I melted some dark chocolate and used a fork to scatter over the top (loading picture). THIS WAS DELICIOUS and SUPER SUPER easy! Will be making again... UPDATE : i Did make again and this time found key lime juice. Added a tsp vanilla too.. Don't know if the van made a diff... But the juice did. I love it even more!!!!!!!!!
I've made this pie twice-first time I used 10oz(300ml)of condensed milk, the second time I used 14oz. I liked it better the first time. Both times I cooked at 375 for 20 mins, let cool on a wire rack, and chilled overnight. Heaven...so easy, everyone loves it!
I always read other's reviews...but 95% of the time when trying a new recipe, I follow the author's directions exactly as written. And I'm so glad I did. It is absolutely perfect and delicious as written. No less or extra of anything is necessary. It's deliciously tart and has perfect texture. My Floridian husband says it tastes just like home! :-)
Loved it! I used Fat Free Condensed milk. No one could tell.
Excellent. I used this with only four egg yolks and a full cup of Lime Juice. It filled a 9 inch pie plate perfectly and was firm and perfect. The color was also perfect as I dont like it colored green. I also put ground up graham crackers on the top after it cooled and it gave it an added taste. Easiest key lime I ever made.
It was simple. I combined the eggs yolks and condensed milk before adding the Famous Key West Lime Juice just until combined. Next time I will use about 2 TBspoons less it was a bit on the tart side. I will double the recipe for a thicker pie, I used a 9 inch pie pan and it came out a little to half of what the picture shows. Other wise I think it was great.
I was skeptical about this recipe as it only has three ingredients, not including the crust. I decided to make it anyway, and was amazed at the piece of velvet heaven that came out of my oven! This is a keeper. I will be making this for potlucks and family gatherings, holidays, etc. It is SO easy and SO delicious. I made it two days ago and there is only one piece left with three of us in the house!
I made this two ways. One with 4 eggs yolks and one can of sweetened condensed milk and about 3/4 cup of key lime juice. Then I made it with 4 eggs yolks, 2 cans of condensed milk about 1 cup of key lime juice. Both are wonderful and it really is a matter if you like it sweet or more tart. I did cook mine at 350 and a little longer. I also made my own crust. According to my husband, the pies were equally wonderful. I garnished with whipped cream.
Not bad but you can't get key limes where I live, I should have used 3/4 cup of regular lime juice instead of the 1/2 cup I used! as key limes are more acidic and have more flavour. Be careful using the bottled key lime juice, most of it is just key west, lime juice which isn't quaranteed to be key lime juice, from key west!!! if you know what I mean, manufactured in key west could be with the regular limes not key limes. People can write what they want on the ingredients so unless you can get fresh key limes just use regular but more.
YUM YUM YUM!!!! I followed the recommendation to use a garlic press on the Key Limes which was fabulous! It was much easier than trying to squeeze them.
I'm not a novice cook,but something definitely went wrong with this pie. I followed the recipe exactly, but when I took it out of the oven it was runny. I thought it would thicken after it cooled so put it in the refrigerator, but it didn't (I was actually making 6 pies and all were like this.) I didn't want to throw out 6 pies so put them back into the oven until thickened which was about 30 minutes. They tasted good but didn't look good. I used more whipped cream and garnish to hide the defects. I served 30 people and most every one liked them, didn't know they were supposed to be key lime pies. When asked what it was I said, "It is uh-oh pie, which I think is am accurate description. Does anyone have an idea as to what went wrong.
This was delicious! My neighbor brought over a whole bag of key limes so I squeezed them to make about 6 pies. This makes a huge difference in the taste, rather than using key lime juice, but it will work just as well. This is so simple and so delish! Everyone loved it and said it was better than store bought or from a restaurant. I used a store bought graham cracker crust but sprinkled the bottoms of them with crushed toasted pecans before adding the filling. YUM! This is a winner! I found that after 15 minutes it was still a bit "wiggly" so I left it in for a total of about 17 minutes. Perfect! A chocolate crust would be tasty, too.
I love this recipe as alerted by the reviewers using 2 cans of condensed milk, a cup of lime juice and 5 egg yolks. The only change I make is to beat the egg whites to soft peaks and fold them into the mixture of other ingredients. It makes for a lighter pie. And why waste the whites!!!
Bitter without much lime flavor. I had to add a lot of grated lime zest to get more flavor, but I should have added some sugar too, because this wasn't sweet enough. It also didn't set very well. I baked it for twice as long as it called for and it was still a bit runny. Since I had 5 extra egg whites after making it, I decided to make a meringue by beating the egg whites with 1 1/3 tsp cream of tartar, 1/2 tsp vanilla, and half cup of sugar. Then I put the meringue on top of the pie as soon as it came out of the oven, then baked at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. The meringue adds a lot!
I have a key lime tree in my yard so I have made this pie well over 60 times. This recipe deserves 7 stars. It is always the biggest hit.
This seemed to easy to be good, but it worked out great. I added an extra squirt of lime juice because another reviewer said it wasn't tart enough, and it was quite tart - just like we like it. Next time, I'm going to add a little green food coloring to it. It also seemed like it could have filled my pie crust better, so I may up the filling recipe for the next time.
I've always wanted to try Key Lime Pie and this is certainly the easiest recipe I've ever run across. The taste was great, except ... Juicing key limes is extremely labor-intensive for the end result; We felt the graham cracker crust overpowered the flavor of the filling. But, at least, I can say I've now made a key lime pie.
I did NOT like this pie at all! We threw the pie in the trash.
I've made this recipe around 5 times already for several summer parties. It couldn't be easier. I did, however, have difficulty filling the crust with the given amounts. I used 7 eggs, 1.5 cans of sweetened condensed milk, and 3/4 cup of the Key Lime Juice. I also added 4 drops of green food coloring for appearance. It has been devoured each time - fantastic recipe! Easily one of my favorite!
Great recipe. Made it the first time and thought I would "improve" on it by adding a little lime zest. Big mistake, very bitter. Who knew that you aren't supposed to zest key limes? Made it the second time and stuck to the recipe. Duh? Perfect. A couple of comments . . . key lime pie is not green. Unless you add red food coloring to your apple pie, don't add green to key lime. Second, the room in the pie shell is for the topping, traditionally meringue and in this recipe whipped cream or whipped topping. If you didn't have a topping, it would be extremely tart. This recipe is "easy" because it uses a prepared crust and doesn't require "fresh" lime juice, not because it has only three ingredients. "Authentic" key lime pie filling is made of egg yolks (the whites are used for the meringue), sweetened condensed milk, and lime juice. I have used fresh juice--that takes care of quick--and it takes about 16-18 key limes for 1/2 cup juice. I have also made this once using fat-free condensed milk and 3/4 cup Egg Beaters. It worked great. Thanks, Pat.
a yummy key lime pie!! i took the other reviewer's suggestions of 1 cup key lime juice, 2 cans evaporated, and 4 egg yolks to fill up the pie. however, me and my family found out that we like it better with whipped cream on top to balance out the very sweet and very tangy pie. so next time i'll just follow the recipe and then have a layer of whipped cream on top to fill in the crust.
I am from Florida & this is the recipe I always use, keep in mind that the juice from the key limes can be different even from year to year from the same tree. I recommend putting in less juice, taste the batter & then add more juice to taste. This year I needed 8 Tbsp, the limes were not as tart.
This was a delicious key lime pie with a nice lime flavor, sweet and rich. I used fresh squeezed limes and followed the original recipe, rather than doubling it as other reviewers did. Therefore I used a smaller store bought graham cracker pie crust. I used the 5 egg whites to make a meringue topping, baking 10 minutes without the merinque(to cook the filling) and another 10 minutes with the meringue topping. The meringue topping made the pie look beautiful as well as taste great. I'll definitely make this pie again when I have a group to bake for.
I've never made key-lime pie before but this one was so easy and came out great! It almost tasted like The Cheesecake Factory's Key Lime Cheese Cake. I put a dollop of whipped cream on top and my guest and fiance loved it! I followed the reviewers recipes and used two cans of condensed milk. I couldn't find key lime juice so I squeezed 5 fresh lemons, 7 fresh limes, and 5 key limes (the little limes) which was exactly one cup of juice, and used that instead. I did make my own crust. It is an awesome crust and so simple. Its the same crust I use on my cheesecake. Buy cinnamon honey graham crackers and crush up two of the packages that come inside the box (not two boxes) into crumbs. Add 2/3 cup white sugar and 1 cup melted butter. Stir it well. You should be able to press this into a pie or cheesecake pan. Make sure if you use a cheesecake pan you put another pan under it in the oven to catch any dripping butter.
Four ingredients and done. 15 minutes to bake. This is a great pie for moms that need dessert for a kid banquet or something. I keep coming back to this one for emergency pies. I whip it up while making dinner. Put it in the frig when I'm cleaning up and I have it to grab the next night without the stress of finding something to buy on the way home before the event.
Terrific recipe! I substituted 1/2 regular lime juice and 1/2 lemon juice for the key lime juice, since I had none available. I also added a couple of drops of green food coloring and it turned out great! I really liked the tartness of the filling. My only caution is to watch the oven closely near the end of the prescribed baking period as a graham cracker crust can go from okay to burnt very quickly!
I've had lots of Key Lime Pie in my day & this was perfect! I do like my pies just a little more tart than others so I put in 1 cup of fresh squeezed lime juice + the fine grate of the peel from 2 limes, 2 cans sweetened condensed milk & 5 eggs & put it in a homemade flaky crust in an oval shaped dish because the 9" graham crust is to small. We topped it with a spoonful of coolwhip & it was delicious!
Everyone loved this! The first time I made it, I used bottled key lime juice and the second time I used real key limes. Both turned out great, but using real key limes gives it quite a kick. Depending on your tastes, you might want to use less real lime juice or a little more condensed milk. Wonderful recipe!
Absolutely delicious!! And yes, it's better the second day. 4 eggs, 2 cans of condensed milk, 1/2 cup each of lime juice and lemon juice, 1 teaspoon of lime zest and baked for 25 minutes. Perfect!!
This recipe is a keeper. The only thing that is hard is sqeezing a whole bundle of key limes. If you are sqeezing your key limes I would recommend rolling them on the counter to soften them up first. I followed another review. I only used 5 yolks,1 1/2 cans of evaporated milk, and 3/4 cup of key lime juice. It hard the perfect tartness to it.
Folks, This is the first review I have written. I have been a been a member for a couple years. Follow this recipe exactly. I did Juice my own Key limes as Kroger in my area does not have Key lime juice but did have fresh Key limes... One bag made the 1/2 cup juice... Probably the easiest pie I have made ever that was not out of a box... It is great... Kroger brand cool whip is soy free btw... This is great... One note my oven cooks low, I cooked 18 minutes but tap the side of the pie if it does not wiggle it is done.
I made 2 pies. The first I followed the directions exactly. The second I cooked an extra 5 minutes and chilled it overnight. I found the recipe very quick & easy and delicious. The second pie had a better texture & was more firm having cooked it and refrigerated it longer. I also made my own crust. Very tasty.
I couldn't get key lime juice so I used a 1/2 cup mixture of mostly freshly squeezed lime and just a bit of freshly squeezed lemon. (I botched up the suggested 1/2-1/2 lime-lemon suggestion below). But it was very tart anyway. Right after it cooled down, I tried a piece. It was too tart. But after 1 day in the fridge, it was divine. The keebler prepared graham crust was perfect, the amount of filling and texture were perfect. My husband and I loved it! Thanks for this simple recipe. I'm going to make this for many potlucks and holidays to come!!
Very good pie. Rivals the key lime from a pie shop that delivers pie to many restaurants in the Tampabay area. Used Nelly and Joe's key lime juice--3/4 cup, 2 cans of sweetened condensed milk, and 4 egg yolks. Topped it with piped whipped cream: 1 cup heavy whipping cream, 1/2 tsp vanilla, 1 to 2 Tbsp granulated sugar. Chill everything, including bowl and hand mixer for 30 minutes before whipping the cream. I was very impressed with the outcome. This recipe is a star!
I needed a quick easy dessert for a gathering, and this was perfect! I did not have Key Limes or even Key Lime Juice. I used the previous suggestions of 1/4 cup Lemon Juice and 1/4 cup Lime Juice. I did not want an actual pie, because I needed a "finger" dessert - so using a gravy ladel, I put the filling into the individual Phyllo dough Mini Shells, and baked for 15 minutes. Then after they cooled in the refrigerator I piped a simple cream cheese/butter/powdered sugar icing onto them. What a hit! (I did add a few drops of green food coloring to make it appear more green)
Fabulous!
Delicous and easy, although my crust was a bit over-done and brittle, I timed to exactly 15 minutes. Next time I will bake at 350 degrees. I used "Nellie and Joes Key West Key Lime Juice". Delicious. I find this at my Krogers in the beer/wine department near the mixers, not in the juice isle where you would think it would be. The recipe for Key Lime Pie on the label is almost identical, except uses only 3 egg yolks and bakes at 350, Food for thought.
This was really good but really rich! Don't do what I did: squeeze fresh key limes for the juice! Buy a jar of key lime juice at your local grocery store. My hand almost fell off after squeezing 20+ key limes.
I made the suggested modified version (2 cans sweetened condensed milk - low fat, 1 cup lemon/lime juice, 4 egg yolks) and baked in a 9" pre-made graham cracker crust. I had about 1/2 cup leftover filling which I MAYBE could have added to the pie, but I think a larger pie crust would work best for next time. This is SOO delicious and the texture is absolutely PERFECT!
pretty tasty - the texture of mine was offset by the type of condensed milk I used (homemade) but this was really good. Thanks!
This was so good and easy too! Based on some of the other reviews I used 4 eggs instead of 5. I also couldn't find Key Lime Juice at my grocery store so I used Rose's Lime Juice (near all the margarita mixes). It was delicious and I'll definitely be making it again!
A phenomenal key lime pie that was so easy to make. Unlike many of the other reviewers, I followed the recipe exactly. If you are using an actual 9 inch pie plate, the recipe is perfect. I can see how if you were using a 10 inch plate you might want to double it, as the other reviewers have noted. I also made a homemade graham cracker cruts. I was able to find bottled key lime juice in the grocery store and I think that was the key to it tasting so great. I might also try it with the fat free sweentened condensed milk next time. I will definitely be making this again and again.
Very good and easy. I have made key lime pie before, but sometimes it would be runny so I wanted to try this version (the other recipe I made before was the same except for not baked at all). I read on another review that you should mix the yolks and condensed milk, well, but then add the lime juice just until blended- overmixing can prevent the pie from setting up. I baked it as directed and it turned out perfect. As for some complaints that it was not alot of filling, this is how I have always had it. It is such a dense pie in that you don't need alot of filling, especially when topped with freshly sweetened whipped cream. Next time I will whip the left over egg whites with a little sugar, and top the pie with that instead of the whipped cream. I have had it like that before and that is good also.
This was definitely the easiest pie I have ever made and it was delicious. I used 4 egg yolks instead of 5. I had a tough time getting used to the colour since I am used to key lime pie being green. Maybe next time I will add green food colouring to it like other reviewers have suggested.
Tart and tasty... great pie for the sunny spring day we have today! I chose to make my own graham cracker crust --which I parbaked--and threw in the zest of my limes (approx 1T). I was reading other recipes and decided to use just 4 yolks and was happy with the results. Topped with some freshly whipped cream to even out the tart, puckery flavor, this pie was perfect!
I tried this with 4 yolks and with 5. It was more velvety with 5. Make sure you bake it for at least 15 minutes. Definitely a keeper. Rave Reviews and it only took 5 minutes and one bowl.
After reading the many positive reviews of this pie I gave it a try. I wanted to find a style of key lime filling that was more dense/solid. Even though this pie is more custard-like it was absolutely terrific and easily matches the very best key lime pies I've ever tasted...and I LOVE key lime pie. Its level of tartness is perfect for my tastes. The preparation was very simple. I followed the directions to a tee, (I used key lime juice from a bottle), but I would have added two directions that may seem obvious to most...1) make sure to allow the pie to cool completely on a wire rack and THEN 2) cool the pie in the refrigerator for 2 to 3 hours. I would also think about drizzling a little rasberry sauce for occasional dipping and using a high quality whipped cream. Enjoy!
I completely agree with naples34102's modifications to remove one egg and add about 1 1/2 tsp. of key lime zest to each pie. I actually took this a step further, substituting two of the yolks for egg whites to cut down the number of calories. The results were delicious. Next time, I'm also considering cutting one of the cans of sweetened condensed milk in favor of evaporated. We'll see how that goes.
I visit the Keys every other year and to me, this is the most authentic recipe on Key Lime Pie that I'd tried yet. Excellent flavor, yet not to tart. I will definitely make this again! Thanks for sharing!
FANTASTIC!!! Have made this 3 times. Family LOVES IT! Changed according to review suggestions: 4 egg yolks, 2 cans condensed milk, 1 cup lime juice.... that way it fills the whole pie crust. PERFECT!!
This pie is sooo easy and soooo good. I get requests for the recipe all the time and make it for every bake sale, by request. By itself it is a four star recipe, but with a couple of small adjustments based on the reviews here, it is a defnitely five star hit! First, I only use four egg yolks, 2 cans of the sweetened condensed milk, and 3/4 cup of key lime juice. I did add about 2 tbsp of key lime zest to the mixture, and it turned out fantastic!!
I didn't change the recipe at all and topped it with fat free cool whip. Found it to be tart, delicious, and incredibly easy to create. Will be making it again.
WAY BETTER THAN STORE-BOUGHT!!!! This pie was absolutely delicious!!! With the review suggestions (4 egg yolks, 2 cans milk, 1 cup lime juice. bake @ 350 for 20-25 min) it came out PERFECT!!! I LOVE key lime pie but this was my first time trying to make it at home. I will never ever buy it in the stores again. It does come out tart (which I happen to like) so if you want it with less kick, cut back on the lime juice. I did notice that the filling was more yellow than green when I was mixing it so I added some lemon-lime kool-aid to it to get that true lime green color. This also added a little extra punch that I dont think I would have gotten with food coloring. You can kind of tweak the amount you add to your own taste and color preference. I used about 1/3 of a pack- and then used the leftover to make kool-aid with while the pie was baking!!! If you mix the lime juice, milk, and kool-aid together first you can taste and alter it before you add the eggs without worrying about eating the raw yolks. I did not add any whip cream on top until I cut and served it (If you let it sit on the pie in the fridge it will run and be a soggy mess, especially if it is store bought and not homemade whip cream) I also kept mine in the freezer instead of the fridge so that the pie would be firm (and not quite so mushy) Anyway this was incredible and ridiculously easy to make!! TRY IT!!!
I love this recipe! I'm from FL so it's really important to have an authentic Key Lime pie recipe. I use Nelly and Joe's Key West Lime Juice and it turns out with the perfect bite and texture every time.
I made this pie for my family today and it was delicious as stated by many other reviewers. My 5 yr old granddaughter who won't try much of anything new enjoyed it. I was confused somewhat by the multitude of suggested "improvements" to the recipe. I followed the recipe as written and it was delicious. I will certainly make this pie again exactly as it is written.
This recipe is perfect exactly as written. Delish
I love this recipe... I also used 4 egg yolks, 2 cans condensed milk and 1 cup lime juice. Baked 25 minutes. Chilled at least 4 hrs and it's unbelievable. Family Loves It !!!
I made this pie with fat free condensed milk and my husband never knew it! He absolutely loved it.. me too :)
This was great and so easy. I also used only 4 egg yolks and 2 cans of fat free sweetened cond. milk. I used 1 cup of fresh lime juice. It almost overfilled the store bought reduced fat graham cracker crust, so I baked it a little longer to insure the egg yolks reached proper temp. It set up fine and was wonderful!
I made this pie as written and I did not care for it. Key lime is my favorite kind of pie, so I thought I would give it a try for Easter. It was SO tart and limey tasting, that no one could or would eat it. I ended up cooking a pre-made dessert from the freezer. So disappointing.
