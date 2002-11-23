Easy Key Lime Pie I

This is the 1999 American Pie Council 's National Pie Championship's first place winner in the Quick and Easy Category. Garnish each piece with a slice of lime and a dollop of whipped cream or whipped topping if you like.

By DINNER2

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

  • Combine the egg yolks, sweetened condensed milk and lime juice. Mix well. Pour into unbaked graham cracker shell.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes. Allow to cool. Top with whipped topping and garnish with lime slices if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
324 calories; protein 6.7g; carbohydrates 45.5g; fat 13.6g; cholesterol 144.7mg; sodium 217.4mg. Full Nutrition
