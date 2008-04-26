Strawberry Cheese Pie

Came back to edit this. Wanted to add I've made this over and over, it's really a hit anywhere I take it. Wanted to add my easy way of chopping the almonds. Stick 'em in a bag and use the side of your meat tenderizer to "chop" them. Then, no cutting but still small almonds! :) Try this recipe, you won't be disappointed. DEFINITELY add the almond extract and some almonds, it makes the pie!! There is just one thing to say - WOW! WOW! We were SO impressed with this we've made it again and again! I too, cheated and used the graham cracker crust - the filling was quick, easy and most of all, DELICIOUS!! I used extra strawberries when serving this, they give this just the perfect combo in the mouth. YUM!