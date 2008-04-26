Strawberry Cheese Pie
This is the 1999 American Pie Council 's National Pie Championship's first place winner in the Cream Pie Category.
Based on my own experience with this recipe and after reading reviews of others I can confidently say this is a PERFECT, delicious and show stopping pie if: you use a homemade pie crust--no store bought, no graham cracker and do use the almonds and almond extract, just as the recipe is written. However, I didn't like the idea of chopped almonds mixed into the filling, so I toasted sliced almonds and covered the cool, baked crust with them before adding the filling. Most important,I found the currant jelly glaze a little thick and gloppy, so the next time I make this (and I know there will be MANY next times) I'll thin the jelly out with a bit of water to make it more glaze-like and easier to spread.Read More
Good but labor intensive.Read More
Came back to edit this. Wanted to add I've made this over and over, it's really a hit anywhere I take it. Wanted to add my easy way of chopping the almonds. Stick 'em in a bag and use the side of your meat tenderizer to "chop" them. Then, no cutting but still small almonds! :) Try this recipe, you won't be disappointed. DEFINITELY add the almond extract and some almonds, it makes the pie!! There is just one thing to say - WOW! WOW! We were SO impressed with this we've made it again and again! I too, cheated and used the graham cracker crust - the filling was quick, easy and most of all, DELICIOUS!! I used extra strawberries when serving this, they give this just the perfect combo in the mouth. YUM!
Awesome recipe! I cheated a bit by buying a ready made crust but saved a lot of prep time. Also I put down a layer of sliced strawberries in the crust before pouring in the filling, turned out to be a great way to cram more strawberries in!
This is such an excellent recipe! I varied it by using the Cream Cheese Tart Shells recipe from this site and made mini tart shells in a 12-cup muffin pan, baked them, then filled with this mixture and added berries sweetened with sugar on top. They were a HUGE hit and very easy to put together and a great summer dessert!
I made this to celebrate a birthday and it was very well received. I omitted the currant glaze.
Very good pie. Good way to use fresh strawberries. The cream is sweet and a little bit tangy/sour and make a good contrast with the taste of strawberries. Special congratulations for the pie crust (don't use a bought one, this one is worth to make it by yourself).
This was very good and I really like the flavor the almonds give to it. I took a shortcut and used a store-bought graham cracker crust, but I think it would have been better with the homemade crust called for. Otherwise I made it exactly as directed and it was delicious, but I wouldn't call it "quick and easy" like some other reviewers. It actually took me a really long time to make, by the time I washed and cut all the berries, chopped the almonds, whipped the cream,etc. and it dirtied lots of bowls. But a nice result!
I served this pie for Father's Day and it was a huge hit. I substituted with homemade graham cracker crust, Cool Whip, & seedless strawberry jam. Omitted the chopped almonds, too.
The almonds are a great addition to this cream pie. Add extra strawberries.
As others suggested, I made the dough - it truly was a great crust. I used sliced almonds and toasted them a little bit. I chopped a few strawberries and put them on the bottom of the pie crust before filing with cream mixture. This is a fantastic pie and I will make this again for sure.
I used a frozen pie crust on this - instead of making my own. It was SO GOOD. I could not find currant jelly, so I used peach instead (which I had on hand). I am sure that strawberry jelly would also have worked. This is definitely a pie to try - you won't be disappointed!
Tasted good, but too runny.
I thought this was a delicious pie! The almond extract gives it a nice flavor, as do the chopped almonds. I made it using pre-baked crusts,so it was very easy to make as well. The only things I did differently were: adding more cream cheese- and extra small box (I used lower fat version) and more whipping cream- 1.5 cups to make the pie fuller and denser. Lots more strawberries, and some extra whipped cream on top gave the pie rave reviews! A really nice, light summery dessert.
This was really good - I made some changes - I omitted the crust. I spread the filling in a free-form circle on the platter. I used toffuti cream cheese to keep it dairy-free. I omitted the almonds and almond extract and I froze the filling. Right before serving I placed the sliced strawberries on top. It was really good. I did not have to let it thaw out before slicing.
I've made this twice now. The first time as written. That was pretty good. The second time I used a store-bought chocolate crust, chopped up 2 squares of white chocolate and added that and a pint of fresh raspberries to the filling. Then I put another pint and a half of fresh raspberries on top of the pie and drizzled those with 2 squares of melted white chocolate. Whole family agreed that was even better than the strawberry version. Next time I'm going to try tweaking the proportions of the filling by using 1 1/2 blocks of cream cheese and 1/2 cup of whipping cream to try to get a denser, more cheesecake-like pie. While this recipe is tasty, it's a little more fluffy than I prefer. Pretty good as is, though, and lots of room for experimentation.
Excellent!
made this for a family gathering and it was gone before I had a chance to taste it. Made again so I could try it. Will make again often
I loved this recipe. Instead of using the crust that the recipe called for I made a shortbread cookie crust. With the shortbread cookie crust this pie tasted just like strawberry shortcake. I cut the strawberries in half and then covered the pie with them in a circular pattern and then brushed on the currant jelly. I am not sure if my strawberries were too watery or if I used too much jelly, but the top was kind of watery (which didn't stop my family from eating the whole thing!!!). Next time I think I might either slice the strawberries thinly and use less jelly or just do a circle of strawberries around the edge. I also garnished the top of the pie with some more chopped almonds so people would know what to expect! DELISH!
goodgawsh, this is an incredible pie! I made THREE of these for a family get-together. (4x recipe) They were all gone the SAME EVENING. This is an excellent pie. Now, I am going to try to make it with splenda and see how that works...and oh yah a bran 1 crust instead.
I made this last sunday & my boyfriend loved it he told me i had to make another 1 bcuz he wasnst sharing lol he thought i baked it
My husband really liked this as well as friends of ours. The almonds was a surprise that I would normally not think of using. It was delicious. I will make it often.
Excellent flavor, everyone loved it! I'm not crazy about this crust, so I made my own pie crust recipe. I have also made this pie in a a store bought Nilla wafer crust...loved it either way. I will keep this one on hand for a quick summer dessert recipe when I need one in a pinch. It was so easy.
the best strawberry cheese pie! Extremely easy to prepare...everyone loves it!
I made this for a 4th of July cook out and it was a hit. Perfect summer time dessert....Light and a little bit of fresh fruit. I will definitely make it again.
Both my fiance and loved this recipe..although I altered it so much I am not sure if it still counts! I made a graham cracker crust instead, and ommitted the almond flavoring and almonds, as well as the glaze. I put strawberries on the bottom as well as on top of the filling and then topped the whole pie off with sweetened whip cream. It was awesome! The filling was very light and creamy, but not too sweet.
This is a great way to use up those ripe strawberries!
this one's a crowd pleaser!
This pie is delicious! I cheated by using a store bought graham crust, which I like more than regular pie crusts anyway. I love the almond flavor in the filling-mmmm.
My mother loved this so much she had me make one just for her to take home.
it takes time to make, but the result is pretty good, the whipped cream adds a surprising texture.
Very good. I didn't have any almond extract or almonds and I think it would have been perfect if I had.
These turned out great! I put them in mini-graham cracker crusts, sliced the strawberries and fanned them out on top. They looked pretty - the glaze gave the strawberries a nice shine!
As a fresh fruit pie, it does not keep well even refrigerated. It is not a "make ahead" desert. It will get runny. The flavors are delicious. For use as a party desert, I used Cool Whip instead of whipped cream. The pie held up better when cut and pieces stayed formed better than with the whipped cream.
Wow! This pie is fabulous!!! I have brought this pie to a couple of parties, and evryone LOVES it! I've had many people ask for this recipe.
Excellent reviews from my audience! Like most other reviews, if you use a store-bought crust, this pie is super easy to make!
This pie turned out very well, but it lacked the wow factor I was looking for. I used the graham cracker crust, which worked very nicely. I also enjoyed the hint of almond in the cheese filling, although in my opinion, for amount of fat in this pie it is not worth making again.
Wow! This was a winner. I used a grocery-store purchased glaze on the top, and it was a hit!
I did not have time to make a pie shell for this one so I used a premade graham cracker crust. This was so so good! It got rave reviews on Mother's Day! Thanks for a great recipe!!!
This might have been because it was my first time to make a pie crust, but the crust was a little too bland for me. The filling, however, was WONDERFUL. I loved the hint of almond in it: it made the whole recipe.
What a wonderful way to use fresh strawberries. A delightful ending to a summer barbeque!
I bought the crust to save time. I painted the shell with chocolate and let it set before putting in the filling and strawberries. Super easy and delicious! Tipped with more whipped cream!
Delicious and beautiful!
This is a winner! Easy and delicious.
Great texture -- very smooth. A great after-dinner delight. The almonds r a nice touch.
This one is a keeper. I took the advice of another reviewer and used a purchased shortbread crust. I also added a few extra almonds in the cream mix, but only because I bought too many. It did end up a little watery after chilling, but I just poured it off and it didn't seem to affect the pie at all. I placed a folded paper towel in the tin after serving a few pieces to soak up any extra that would form (so the crust wouldn't soak it up instead) and that seemed to work. Don't be shy with the strawberries on top, you want enough to balance the cream.
used a nilla wafer store bought crust, pie was great, very easy!!!!
Great pie, the crust is so flaky. I love this pie, it has a great flavor! I added a dallop of whipped cream to each piece and placed a whole strawberry to top it off when serving. I am definitely recommending this to friends.
