Grandma's Egg Custard Pie
This is the 1999 American Pie Council's National Pie Championship's first place winner in the Custard Pie Category.
WOW!!! I love Custard pie, but my attempts have never quite matched the one's at the pie-shop...until now. My recipe for pie crust called for half an egg, so I threw the other half into the filling. I added the extra egg yolk (left over from the egg-white wash for the crust) to the filling as well, which made for a very rich and creamy filling! It was the BEST!! I was a little nervous about spillover after pouring all of the filling into the crust as it came to the very brim, but nothing spilled over, and it made the most beautiful pie!!! A keeper!! :)
This is a nice, simple pie. Just waiting for your choice of toppings. We used carmel sauce and strawberry couli. For those who think this tastes like scrambled eggs, you must temper the eggs before incorporating the scalded milk. Makes a huge difference in result of the pie. Also if you want to make it richer and really dress it up add an extra yolk and half and half or cream for some of the milk. Thumbs up!
My partner couldn't believe that I could make something so good! I like mine slightly sweeter, so I will add a smidge more sugar next time. Also I found it helpful to place the pie pan on the oven rack before filling up to the top, to avoid spillage.
You can easily turn this terrific recipe into one for Coconut Custard Pie with the addition of 1 cup of shredded coconut just before pouring into the pie shell. When I did this, though, I found that baking time needed to be increased to 40 minutes. I made it as my contribution on Thanksgiving and my entire family loved it!!!
This was my first time making a pie. my mother couldn't make pies so I never learned how to make them. My husband had never had custard pie before so I thought "why not make one for him". I looked through a lot of custerd pie recipes and this one seemed pretty easy and yummy. So I made it and it turned out perfect. It was silky not spongy and didn't taste like scrambled eggs. I had tempered the eggs like a previous review had suggested doing and I also added the egg yolk left over from the egg wash. I baked it longer then the time had suggested, I think I baked it like 20 minutes longer (I can't exactly remember). I had at first thought I had over baked it but when me and my hubby ate later it was perfect. Not watery or having a "crust" on top or anything wrong. I was so proud of myself.
This pie brought back memories of my childhood! I cheated and used a frozen pie crust, the egg white (used the extra yolk in the mix) kept the crust from getting 'gummy' but next time (and there WILL be a next time) I will bake it a little first. I covered the pie edges with foil just in case. I had left over heavy cream so substituted 1/2 cup of that for some of the milk. Add the scalded milk very, very slowly to your egg mixture or otherwise the eggs cook and scramble, and that's why it will taste 'eggy.' I had no problems with water pooling in pie pan - maybe those people had condensation issues, so make sure your pie is cool before placing in fridge. The custard is delicious - it tastes almost like vanilla creme brulee! Thanks for the great recipe!
Tasted just like my grandma used to make! I had to increase cooking time to 40 minutes. When I cut into my pie, it was slightly watery (clear fluid), but I drained the excess water off and was left with a great pie! Maybe I didn't let it cool sufficiently enough before I cut it - I was just too anxious to dig in!
After reading the disasters, here are some hints:Only brush Egg Whites on Sides and Bottom, not Edge. If you are above sea level, cooking takes longer,pie will be drier. Pie shells vary, use the deepest you can find. If you bake on a sheet,or a stone, cooking takes longer. If you crust burns or is dark, make a shield out of foil. Try pre-cooking the crust some to prevent soggy crust. If you experiment w/ different milks, you deserve a strange result ! Is your oven temperature correct, get a seperate thermometer. Try reducing the temp or use a water bath or tray of water. If you skip scalding, cooking time will increase and/or affect the consistency. I had problems using regular depth crust, there was too much liquid so I divided it between 2 shells, a regular and a deep. The regular was not filled enough to allow browning on the surface, and was to rubbery, the deep shell filled to the bottom of the scrollwork, jelled nicely and was a nice brown. I did drop the temp to 350 because of over browning of the crust. I think full scalding of milk is required to bring the ingredients up to temp to reduce cooking time, and possibly use a foil shield to prevent dark crust. I am cooking at about 20' above sea level. Both pies were edible, the smaller was not brown due to the shallow depth of the filling. The larger was browned nice,crust overdone, shielding needed. When I checked for done-ness, I simply gave a slight jiggle, and center jiggled firm.
VERY disappointing. I followed the recipe verbatim and ended up with watery custard and nearly burnt crust edges. In search of another recipe.
Excellent recipe -- to prevent a soggy crust pre-bake your pie crust and brush with the recommended egg white. Let your pie cool on a wire rack so circulation can get under the pie. If your custard becomes watery, it is because it was overcooked and liquid was forced out of the egg protein (temps and times on ovens vary so cook a little less next time). You should end up with a rich and silky filling. I added a TBS of flour since I like my custard a little firmer. Really great flavor!
I love this recipe because I used skim milk, never made a custard pie before... and it STILL turned out FABULOUS! I love buying these pies, so being able to make them with ease is such a treat. I used an extra half teaspoon of vanilla, and a bit more nutmeg. I also added in the leftover yolk from the egg white wash. Like I said, I only had skim milk in the fridge and it still held firm. Delicious :)
It was really a great pie but I learned from my greatgrandma that you can put a dusting of cornstarch in the bottom of the pie crust to keep it from being soggy instead if egg white.
Here's the scoop people, I have read almost every review on the recipe and the bottom line is, you only need to change one thing. DO NOT BRUSH THE CRUST WITH EGG WHITE!!! It will only cause your crust to burn. As far as the ingredients go, do not change or add anything and bake the pie for exactly 40 minutes in a deep pie dish. I made this recipe twice in the last two weeks. I changed things up such as adding the extra egg yolk and not filling the crust much because people said it boiled over. My first pie was a disaster. It was thin and the crust burned and it was too eggy. The second time it was perfect! Nice and thick, golden brown crust and by not adding the extra egg yolk, it was the perfect color and not too eggy. A deep pie dish is the way to go. Hope you all have as good of luck as I did.
This recipe makes a fantastic frozen custard- it's super rich and smooth and totally ruined my ever wanting store-bought vanilla ice cream again. This is way easier than trying to do frozen custard the traditional way, and ensures there won't be any sketchiness around uncooked eggs. I just baked it with no crust, blended it again after baking to keep it smooth, and froze it!
I love custard pie. My mom and grandmother, both from the south, knew how to make a mean custard pie. I misplaced their recipe so I found this one when I needed something ASAP and didn't have time to look. This recipe tastes almost identical to their recipe. It's very good, but does need a bit more time to cook and set. If you leave less than 5 stars because the pie didn't set up correctly, etc. it isn't the recipes fault, sorry to say. It's the chefs. You need to be careful when adding the scalded milk; add slowly. Beat egg mixture well and don't open the oven door to peek! you will have a wonderful and delicious pie!
Great recipe! I didn't have any issues with it at all. I do recommend that you use a deep dish pie crust if you buy pre-made. I always used the pet ritz brand. The recipe makes enough custard batter to fill the deep dish crust up to the VERY top. I started with room temp eggs & did temper the egg mixture with a couple ladles full of the scalded milk before I added the remaining milk. My pie turned out just as a custard should with a silky smooth filling. I did increase the baking time to 40 minutes. The pie was still bubbling after 40 minutes, but I did insert a knife & it came out clean. So don't accidently overbake, thinking it's not done.
Overall it's okay. I did use the extra yolk in the custard and evaporated milk. Judging by the pictures of this pie I liked my crust to be more brown, so I prebaked it, but continued as usual with the rest of the directions. I've read some of the reviews and a lot of people mentioned watery and rubbery pie. It's because the eggs are getting overcooked and it's letting out all the liquid. I baked it at a lower temp around 375F and I watched until the center jiggled. Take it out then as it will continue to cook out of the oven. Hope the tips helped.
This was my first time making this kind of pie. I read some of the reviews and took some of the information and used it. I DID NOT SCALD the milk, i used it cold out of the refrigerator and used whole milk. I also added 1 teaspoon of lemon extract to the recipe with the vanilla extract. I DID NOT brush the crust with egg white. I used a 9" deep dish frozen pie shell. I baked it at 400 degrees in a electric oven. I started to get a little worried when after 35 minutes it was not set, but my husband who is german and learned about baking from his grandmother told me to just keep baking it longer in the oven. I baked it on a cookie sheet for 1 hour and 5 minutes. It was still kind of jiggly, but when i inserted a butter knife in the center and it came out clean i knew it was done. It came out wonderful and was like the pies my great grandmother used to make. Don't be afraid to experiment. Now that i know how to make this, i will make it often.
This pie was good, but a little to "eggy" for my family. To avoid the crust being overdone, I baked it on the lowest rack, this helps the bottom of the pie to not be soggy, and keeps the top from browning too much. Reading the reviews, I think it would be a very good base for adding Coconut, for a Coconut Custard pie. I will say the texture was very nice and smooth, but just couldn't get beyond the "eggy" taste.
i must have done something seriously wrong, because this recipe did receive such positive reviews. i took the advice of others who said the scalding step was unnecessary, and made it otherwise as written. my pie never set - i baked it almost an additional hour but still had egg custard pudding, not pie. probably won't try again, but i'm not sure what i did wrong anyway.
Can you say: "Super quick"? If you are in a time crunch but need a quick, tasty dessert, then you have found your miracle recipe! This was super quick and easy to prepare. I followed the recipe and tweaked it a little per the other reviewers. I used a frozen pie crust and let it thaw slightly but also poked the crust with a fork and used a egg white wash for the golden crust result. I also added the extra egg yolk to the custard mixture. I used 1% milk and had no problem with texture (and I didn't scald the milk either and just merely blended the ingredients with a hand mixer). The pie was light and not overly sweet and almost flan-like. My boyfriend and neighbor loved it! A winner!
I tried this pie for dinner tonight. It was everything promised and more. As per other suggestions, I used two teaspoons vanilla extract and the remaining yolk from brushing the crust in with the other eggs. I didn't use the food coloring, as I didn't think it needed it. I also used a 12 ounce can of carnation milk for part of the 2 1/2 cups of milk. The rest I used whole milk. I did use a purchased 9 inch deep dish crust, which I usually don't use, but it turned out great! My husband really liked it. As per the purchased crust directions, I baked my pie on a preheated cookie sheet, which also helped make it minimal cleanup. I would most definitely make this again. Thanks for everyone's input in the few changes that I did make.
The flavor is wonderful! but i had 2 frozen REGULAR sized pie crusts and it took BOTH of them. So...it probably should be noted that a deep dish pie crust/pan is needed.
Have never made a custard pie but hubby and father-in-law wanted one for Christmas. This was just like they remember family members making. Made just like written only used 12 oz can evap milk and used 1/2 and 1/2 to make up 2 1/2 cup milks. Warmed in microwave. Pre baked my homemade pie crust before adding filling and baked in a water bath. They are already asking when I plan on baking another one:)
I followed every instruction for this recipe. I also took the advice of other reviewers and tempered the egg mixture so that the scalded milk will not cook the eggs. The pie was consistent and kept firm after i cooled it completely at room temperature...so i didnt have a problem with it building too much liquid. But the reason why i give this only one star is although i didnt make the pie taste "eggy" when i was taking the bites...the aroma smelled very much like boiled eggs and it just turned me off from the pie and didnt make it very appetizing to me and although my boyfriend usually makes everything i bake...he immediately said "no" when i asked him to take another bite ;P.
came out beautiful with some tweaks in the recipe. accidentally added 1 TABLESPOON instead of 1 teaspoon of vanilla and used cinnamon instead of nutmeg. did take the advice of a baking in a bath water (used a shallow pizza dish) - 400 for 30 mins. and then 350 for 10-15 mins. did have extra filling due to shallow store bought pie crust but good idea w/ the egg white coating. it was better tasting if you cooled and chilled it before serving it. PLEASE add the scalded milk SLOWLY into the sugar/egg mixture.
Very good pie. I used 1 can of evaporated milk the second time I made this and used milk to make up the difference and liked that better. I didn't scald the milk either....waste of time. Very easy to make.
You'll know your custard pie is done when you stick a butter knife in near the middle and it comes out clean. This recipe is absolutely fantastic! My pie is just like my dad's from growing up in Oregon!
Very yummy! I used 1 can of evaporated milk and then added whole milk to equal 2 1/2 cups. I cooked for 30 minutes. I let it come to room temperature and then chilled overnight in the refrigerator. Before serving, I let it come to room temperature again...perfect results!!!
I tried this recipe because of the great reviews, but it did not turn out well for me at all -- burnt, curdled, soggy. I'm thinking 400 degrees is too hot for a custard...?
Amazing flavor! I wish i'd read the reviews about how to keep it from turning into a sweet egg dish though, lol! It wasn't creamy at all, very eggy and spongy. But i think i will try this again and pour my scalded milk in real slow next time. I can't blame the recipe for my lack of knowledge. :)
This is the first custard pie I have ever made and I absolutley love it. Made it for Christmas, and it was a hit. I am new at cooking, and I like to create and experiment... SO--- I thought I'd share my success:) I made one delicious regular, and one egg nog one. For the egg nog one, I mixed the 3 beaten eggs, 1 tsp. vanilla, and a dash of salt (the egg nog had plenty) and I cut the sugar in half (a teeny bit more than 3 oz.) Then added 2 1/2 cups of egg nog (not scalded). Mix, Mix, Mix. And before I beat my eggs, I just took a little bit of the egg whites and spread on my lightly forked pie crust (I didn't see the need to waste an egg). Preheated my oven, and took out a cookie sheet (about a half inch deep), and put my pie in it. The mixture fits perfectly in the pie crust. Then I carefully put the cookie sheet (with the filled pie) in the preheated oven. Then I poured water into the cookie sheet so the bottom was barely covered (a little less than 4 cups). It was done in 30-35 minutes. When the timer went off, I stuck a clean knife in the center. When it is done, the knife is wet and clear with maybe a teeny ball or 2 of egg. Cooled completely on rack, then covered in fridge. So good :) And easy :)
This was so easy. I had some pie dough I had frozen so I was able to throw this together in no time. I didn't scald the milk and it worked beautifully. I added fresh vanilla caviar (It will rise to the top) but it enhanced the vanilla flavor.
This is a truely delicious pie. I have made six now and my husband can't seem to get enough of them. I didn't use scalded milk, I used a combination of evaporated milk and 2%. I did however have to do some research on the cooking of custard. I found that cooking my pie in a water bath did wonders for keeping the pie from over cooking aroung the edges. The texture came out much more creamy this way. This is truely a wonderful pie, thank you Marles!
I used a pre-made raw crust that I rolled out, brushed with egg white, and baked for a few minutes to prevent from getting soggy. I tossed the extra egg yolk into the mix and added an extra teaspoon of sugar. I also scalded the milk and slowly poured it into the egg mixed with a hand mixer blending it all together as I went. This created a rather thick frothy layer on top of the liquid, but I was able to scoop out the froth and still have plenty of liquid left over to fill the 9" pie pan. I used cinnamon instead of nutmeg. The texture came out great-- very smooth and silky, great flavor. However, there was a layer of water underneath the custard layer that basically ruined the crust. ): I think it may be because I used 2% milk, I'm not sure. Next time I'll reduce the sugar a little bit because it came out too sweet for my taste, and I'll try different milk variations.
This is a delicious pie! I added 1/4 tsp of salt the last time I made it, and it was even better! Without the salt it was a little flat tasting.
I made this twice. The first time I scalded the milk and it turned out perfect. The second time I made it I put the milk in without warming it up. The pie rose higher but it didn't cook as well as the 1st time and there was quite a bit of watery moisture at the bottom of the pan. I don't know if this has to do with not heating up the milk but I'll take the 5-minutes next time to scald it. Thanks for the great recipe!
This is a wonderful recipe! I added an extra egg yolk and used 1/2 milk and 1/2 half and half. Make sure your eggs sit out of the fridge for a while before adding the milk mixture this will make the pie super creamy. Everyone LOVED this pie! Someone else brought two custard pies from the amish house to the same get together and everyone LOVED this one much better! 10 stars!!
I LOVE this pie! I use all evaporated milk (no scalding) I add my egg yolk of the egg white that I using to coat my crust with to the custard mix ( I hate to waste) and I opt not to use the dye. My family loves it.
Very good! I had leftover heavy cream that I used along with 2% milk to equal the 2 1/2c. Also used vanilla infused sugar. I also tossed the yolk from the egg white wash into the egg/sugar mix (waste not). Very simple to make and it is all stuff you have on hand!
Total flop!!! I am a family and comsumer science foods teacher, I did everything right according to the technique books on how to make custard and this seperated while baking.
This is the best egg custard pie I have ever made. It came out absolutely perfect! It reminded me of the egg custard pie that my mother made often during my childhood.
I have never made custard pie before, and I dont even like it, but my mother absolutely loves it. i made this one for her and she said it is the BEST. I followed the advice of others and baked in a water bath, added almost 1 TBSP of vanilla, used the egg yolk from the egg washand I used half milk and half 1/2&1/2, instead of all milk. Be sure to add the milk SLOWLY, very important tip!! Otherwise the eggs start cooking from the hot milk.I also recommend the deep dish crust, was just the perfect amount. My mom, who is a very small woman, eats this entire pie in 2 days when I make them for her. Also, for whatever it's worth, my mom SWEARS that good custard is the best thing to eat when you have problems with an ulcer.
Egg Custard is my mom's favorite pie so I decided to start making them for her a little while back. This is the recipe I use and it's always been wonderful. Now I'll admit that now I do add an extra teaspoon (2 tsp instead of 1) of vanilla but if you are happy with one that's great too. The pies have always come out with a wonderfully smooth and creamy texture. This recipe has never failed me until this Christmas. I tried something different that another reviewer suggested. She said you don't have to scald the milk. This year I didn't scald the milk and even though the pie taste fine the texture is like really fine wet scrambled eggs. The texture is a real problem for me. So to me I'd sum it up by saying SCALD the milk and pour very slowly into the sugar and egg mixture. Do not take that short cut.
This recipe is a definite keeper! I should have followed the advice of others who have added an extra yolk to the filling.(the yolk went to waste) My whole family just love this recipe. Everyone had second helpings. Don't worry about the amount of filling. It was just rite. Did not over flow at all. covers the crust up to the brim. Thank you for the recipe!
Excellent! Wouldn't change a thing!
I just made this pie, and haven't cut into it, but it smells yummy. I just wanted to say I also had to cook this pie 55 mins., as someone else had mentioned it. Not sure why the big variation in time cooking from 35 mins. would happen. Don't know if it makes any difference, but I cook with gas. I used a 12 oz. can of evaporated milk and the rest 2%. I was skeptical of this fitting into a regular 9 in. crust, it didn't, so I had to use a deep dish pan.
I tried this in Nov 2010 as a test to see if this would be a good pie to add to our Thanksgiving meal. My husband was begging for a custard pie for several years but I figured it would be to hard to make so I was dragging my feet for far to long. lol I found this recipe and thought I might could do this after I read some of the reviews. I took the advise to use condensed milk and whole milk, no need to scald milk at all. My husband LOVED it!!!! It is now 2011 and I've made this every week since Nov 2010. If you are chicken to make this Don't be it is so simple! Give it a try!!! There should be more stars but I could only give it 5. Enjoy!
LOOK NO FURTHER!! Stop right here! I never made an egg custard pie before, but love them. I JUST tried this recipe yesterday for Thanksgiving. PERFECT! WONDERFUL! THANK YOU! The only thing I changed was I added an extra egg yolk, (so as not to waste the one from the egg whites one) and I didn't scorch the milk. I read the review as to why that was done a long time ago, so thank you for that too. PERFECT! This is going into my family recipe book...an honored spot! :-)
I made this for my stepmother's father, who loved it. I thought it was too eggy, and the crust was soggy even though I coated it with egg white. Might be better with cream instead of milk.
My boyfriend loves Custard Pie and says this is the best he's ever had. I'm not usually too fond of this type of pie, but I thought it was excellent. I added the extra egg yolk and beat the mixture in my electric mixer until light and fluffy, before adding scalded 1/2 & 1/2, instead of milk. I used a frozen 9" deep dish pie crust and had a small amount of the mixture left over. Probably from beating it, rather than just mixing it. This is a definite keeper!
Thank you for this recipe. It is just like my grandmothers. It is so important to add the scalded milk to the egg mixture s-l-o-w-l-y. I dribble small ladles of it while stirring constantly. It took quite a bit longer for mine to cook, but it turned out beautifully.
Would NOT set. Cooked for an hour then let cool completely. I think there are multiple problems: 1) You need to specify whole milk. 2) Two and a half cups of milk should take at least four eggs, if not five. 3) This recipe fills two 9" crusts all the way to the brim. One? HA!
Used 2 vanilla beans in lieu of the vanilla extract. Wonderful flavor. Not "eggy" at all. Did add the extra yolk as suggested by others. Even better with whipped cream. I would probably use evaporated milk or play with it to make it a little more dense (as that suits our family's taste's a little better), but it definitely has a "custard" consistency so it's perfect in that regard if that's what you are looking for, don't change a thing!.I baked for 45 min. like a lot of other reviewers mentioned. I need to work on my crust making skills, but the filling was terrific and I will definitely make again!
I was excited to make this pie and the flavor was good but it never achieved a "cheesecake" consistency that I like. It was very soft like firm pudding. My nanny gave me a secret she mixes a tablespoon of flour into the mix. I may try it next time.
PERFECT! Not too sweet, great texture and crust remained crispy in a glass pie dish. I doubled the recipe to make two pies and it was the exact amount needed for two 9 inch pies. I replaced the milk with equal amounts of cream and half & half for a richer flavor. This is a keeper for sure!
I made this for a 76-year-old woman I am taking care of. She said her mom used to make it all the time and she said it was pretty close. I would definitely make it again. However, next time I will fill the pie pan in the oven because carrying it over resulted in spilling all over the pan. It was a very smooth texture and it didn't taste like scrambled eggs at all. Thank you for this recipe.
SMELLED SO GOOD BAKING.THE CRISCO BUTTER CRUST IS AWSOME WITH THIS PIE.I LIKE THE CINNAMON INSTEAD OF NUTMEG ON TOP.SO GOOD YOU DON'T NEED WHIPPED TOPPING
The pie was "eggcellent"! I made it just as written with my own home made crust. No need to try other recipes. Thanks Marles.
My husband's favorite pie is Custard. I was always afraid to try it because I thought it was too hard. NO WAY and he said this is the BEST he has ever tasted. Since trying this recipe I have made 6 of them. One pie only lasts one day with him around, I get maybe 1 1/2 pieces and he gets the rest. Highly recommend this recipe.
I make this so often that I know the recipe by heart. It is my fathers favorite pie EVER. Every time I go to see him I bring 3 pies. 2 for him and 1 for everyone else. Lol. Thank you for such a wonderful recipe that will live on in my family too!
I was craving custard pie my Godmother use to make. She never had a written recipe & this is 1 thing i never watced her make...I tried this recipe & loved it...i did use 1 can of evaporated milk along with whole milk & cut back on the vanilla & added fresh lemon juice(that's a Portuguese thing)...it was sooo delicious i hate to admit it but i ate the whole thing, not all at once of course!! Will make for my mom! She'll love it!! One more thing i didn't scald the milk!
Loved this! I didn't scald the milk - just used cold from the fridge. Also, didn't use any food coloring. Baked for about 35 minutes. Taste and consistency was great!
I was looking for an old custard pie recipe to make for my father and this was very easy and good. Not too sweet and not too egg tasting. It was exactly what I was looking to make....
Added vanilla rum and that took this recipe to a new level
This was fantastic! I have tried several custard pies in an effort to find one my husband would approve of, and this was it. I made 2 small changes. I used 4 eggs instead of 3 and used 1 1/2 cups of heavy cream for part of the milk. These gave a silky texture that was incredible. I used the rest of the cream to make another one. The crust did terrific and the filling did not separate. Thanks for the recipe.
This recipe was amazing!! It didnt last more than 2 days in my house. The recipe makes too much filling to just make one pie, but easily makes two standard pie crusts (might do one if you use a deep dish). I also cooked mine at 300 degrees for longer because the top started to scorch before it was set. Definatley a keeper!
I forget how much I hate egg custards. So when making the scorched milk, I added a vanilla bean, halved and scraped. Picked out the pods while waiting for the milk to cool. Made the custard and it was enough filling to fill 2 pie crusts with. Then baked it and had to bake it longer then said while the crust was burning. So the second one I baked, I covered the crust with foil to prevent burning and also turned down the heat. When I finally had a taste, it tasted like scrambled eggs with a vanilla taste. The pie crust was good though because all the vanilla beans fell to the bottom and settled on the crust. I'm still looking for a recipe that will make me like egg custard pies.
Delicious!
This pie was very very bad was too bland,and did not cook up very well,I think that is was too much milk in it for 3 egg.Will never made it again.
This was so delicious! I have never made a custard pie before and this was so easy! Custard pie is my father’s favorite and he absolutely loved it!! In fact, he said it was one of the best he has tried and he’s tried a lot. I took some advice from others by adding the extra yoke into the mix; made sure I added the scalding milk slowly and increased the cooking time by 15 minutes. When I put the toothpick in, it wasn’t all the way clean but knew you shouldn’t over cook so I took out after 45 minutes. The pie was delicious the first night but even better the next day cold. Thank you very much for this recipe, it is definitely a keeper! I was wondering if you had a lemon bar recipe or if you knew of a good recipe. This is another favorite of my dad’s.
Easy and tasty! My friends loved it. Instead of 2.5 cups milk, I used 1.5 cups of fat-free milk and 1 cup of half-and-half. I did not scald it. I also threw into the batter the extra egg yolk that was separated from the egg white used for brushing the crust. This one is a keeper!
I grew up in the midwest (Lincoln, NE) and my Grandma Chadd made the best pies. This is a GREAT and easy recipe - perfect. I did add 1 extra egg yolk and a liberal grating of nutmeg on top. It fits perfectly in a 9-inch shell, so I am not sure what others were doing wrong. This is authentic and delicious - will be my standard recipe from now on.
A dear friend made a passing comment that he would like an egg custard pie like his mother used to make (his mother passed away last year). I searched and searched for an Egg Custard recipe--I finally found it. Easy and delicious. The word "Grandma's" suits this recipe--that's what memories are made of.
Texture was perfect-though not exactly the taste I was looking for really "eggy".
Loved it! Followed the instructions to the "T", and it's really is delicious
Great pie! Tasty and really easy to make. One word of advice though...eat it all within 24 hours. Otherwise it starts to get a little watery.
Best so far....very smooth and tasty. Next time I will use a little less sugar, but my family still gobbled it up. I baked in a water bath, so had to leave it in the oven for just a bit longer and also omitted the food coloring. This one is a definite keeper. Thanks for sharing!
I have always loved Custard Pies and had to buy them, didn't do pies, and very hard to find. Just a couple of years ago (my early 50's), learned how to make pie crusts, so was looking for recipes when ran across this and tried it. BEST Custard Pie I have ever eaten and very easy to make. Recipe not complicated and easy to follow instructions. As I'm the only one who likes Custard Pies, have to be very careful not to make very often as I find it's gone in 24 hours and no one to blame but myself.
A tasty pie, very easy and fast to whip up. My only complaint is that it made way too much for one pie crust - had to fill two. But on the whole, nice pie!
Nice smooth consistancy, no bubbles, nice and creamy... Awesome recipe!
The best, requested year after year for family gatherings. Make exactly according to the recipe.
Just like my mom makes, true traditional custard pie. I used Wholly Wholesome frozen pie shell, sprinkled corn starch in the bottom of the shell and baked for about 8 min prior to adding custard. I covered edge of crust with foil. I used one small can of evaporated milk and the remainder with reg milk. We like our pie a little sweeter so I added one extra T of sugar. Perfect custard pie.
I was going for something like the egg tartlettes they serve at chinese restaurants, and I must say this recipe turned out pretty well. It wasn't too sweet, and the consistency was okay too. But I always have way too much filling left--something like 1/3 gets left over!! Besides, even if it could all fit into my 9 inch pan, I don't think I'd want the custard layer to be that thick anyway. Also, my bottom crust ends up rather gummy; not as much soggy, but more like, damp? I tried putting lots of egg white on it, but I guess I'll have to try and bake the crust a bit first.
My husband loves egg custard, but every recipe I tried was not as good as his mother made. She is gone now so is her recipe. This he says is better than his mother made. We love this pie.
Delicious!! Although I added an extra egg yolk for a more custard-like texture
Excellent!
This was just awesome !! I changed it just a bit.. I didn't scald the milk, I added the egg yolk from the separated egg, and I used 1 can of evaporated milk=1 1/2 cups and 1 cup of heavy cream. The consistency was PERFECT !!! I baked it for 36 minutes and it was shear perfection !!
I am giving this rating because of my own experience. the recipe is probably excellent but I have tried this pie 3 separate times and it always looks and tastes like scrambled eggs... It is just ME.
Nice pie and was well received at a dinner tonight. I was hoping it would have been a little firmer. I baked it for about 50 minutes and it was still rather loose in the middle. I did do it as written and will probably try it again some day.
Brings back memories of my granny, this was her favorite, turned out great, saving this one.
This is the first review I've ever done for anything in my life, except for a product on Lush.com that I absolutely loved to death. This pie is the edible version of that. First off, let me say that I'm the kind of person who substitues ingredients willy nilly (also because I don't drink regular milk, use all-purpose flour, or have a lot of ingredients most normal people have in their kitchen). Most of the time it works just fine, maybe because I've done it enough times to know when it's a good idea/bad idea. For this recipe, I used unsweetened original almond milk (not scalded) in place of scalded cow's milk, forgot the nutmeg (intended to use it but I was so anxious to get the thing in the oven I plum forgot), and used the recipe for Easy Pie Crust on this website as suggested by another reviewer (in that recipe, I completely substituted all-purpose for whole wheat, olive oil for veg... still turned out great). I used the leftover yolk in the custard mixture as others did, and it was awesome. I did have to leave it baking in the oven longer than 35 minutes (maybe 20 minutes longer, if not more), although I'm sure that's why I got the wateryness other reviewers have experienced. I also left the pie in the oven after i turned off the heat, because it was jiggling like a jello monster and I was worried it would never set. Anyway, once it totally cooled down and I was brave enough to stick a knife in it, I ate the entire thing. Seriously. Holy cow, delicious.
THIS IS THE BEST CUSTARD PIE, EASY TO MAKE YOU WILL WANT TO MAKE IT OFTEN, MY HUSBAND ABSOLUTELY LOVES THIS PIE
i havent tried this recipe yet but my mom used to make one similar to this from memory. she would forego the crust and called it an egg pudding or custard. she even had me make it once and i baked them in the little dessert corelle dishes. turned out beautiful and delicious.
Amazing!!! Easy to make and delicious.
This is super close to the custard pie My Great Aunt always made. I did use 1 extra egg and I'm glad I did.
Looks like my other review of this pie just disappeared. Weird. Anyhow, that review wasnt totally fair anyhow. Unlike most pies, this one is best after it completely COOLED (which I didnt wait until it cooled to review.) I didnt much care for it warm though, too soggy/wet until it cools & firms. Its not a sweet recipe though, so if you like 'em sweet you might wanna add another 1/4 C sugar. Oh, and DEFINITELY use a DEEP crust!
My grandmother's egg custard sure didn't taste like this... This pie has a good taste, but it is REALLY sweet. I didn't like the texture, it was LUMPY even though I followed the recipe exactly. I don't think I will use this recipe again. Sorry.
This is no question the worst egg custard pie I've ever made or eaten. It has almost no flavor and it not at all creamy, it's actually very lumpy. I followed the recipe exactly, I don't know how you guys said it was good. I am tossing this into the trash, sadly it is that bad.
