Grandma's Egg Custard Pie

This is the first review I've ever done for anything in my life, except for a product on Lush.com that I absolutely loved to death. This pie is the edible version of that. First off, let me say that I'm the kind of person who substitues ingredients willy nilly (also because I don't drink regular milk, use all-purpose flour, or have a lot of ingredients most normal people have in their kitchen). Most of the time it works just fine, maybe because I've done it enough times to know when it's a good idea/bad idea. For this recipe, I used unsweetened original almond milk (not scalded) in place of scalded cow's milk, forgot the nutmeg (intended to use it but I was so anxious to get the thing in the oven I plum forgot), and used the recipe for Easy Pie Crust on this website as suggested by another reviewer (in that recipe, I completely substituted all-purpose for whole wheat, olive oil for veg... still turned out great). I used the leftover yolk in the custard mixture as others did, and it was awesome. I did have to leave it baking in the oven longer than 35 minutes (maybe 20 minutes longer, if not more), although I'm sure that's why I got the wateryness other reviewers have experienced. I also left the pie in the oven after i turned off the heat, because it was jiggling like a jello monster and I was worried it would never set. Anyway, once it totally cooled down and I was brave enough to stick a knife in it, I ate the entire thing. Seriously. Holy cow, delicious.