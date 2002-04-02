Grandma's Egg Custard Pie

602 Ratings
  • 5 418
  • 4 97
  • 3 26
  • 2 19
  • 1 42

This is the 1999 American Pie Council's National Pie Championship's first place winner in the Custard Pie Category.

By Allrecipes Member

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
35 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 (9-inch) pie
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (205 degrees C).

  • Mix together eggs, sugar, salt, and vanilla. Stir well. Blend in the scalded milk. For more yellow color, add few drops yellow food coloring.

  • Line pie pan with pastry, and brush inside bottom and sides of shell with egg white to help prevent a soggy crust. Pour custard mixture into piecrust. Sprinkle with nutmeg.

  • Bake for 30 to 35 minutes, or until a knife inserted near center comes out clean. Cool on rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
252 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 33.3g; fat 10.5g; cholesterol 75.8mg; sodium 276.9mg. Full Nutrition
