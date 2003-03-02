Maple Pecan Pie II

This is the 1999 American Pie Council's National Pie Championship's "Best of Show " and the first place winner in the Nut Category.

Recipe by DINNER2

Ingredients

Directions

  • Sift together flour, 1 teaspoon salt and 1 teaspoon sugar into mixing bowl. Cut in shortening with a pastry blender until mixture resembles cornmeal. Combine water, vinegar and 1 egg; add liquid one tablespoon at a time, sprinkling over flour mixture and tossing with a fork to form soft dough. Shape into three discs. Wrap with plastic wrap. Refrigerate 3 to 24 hours. (Extra pastry may be frozen for later use.)

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Line a 9 inch pie plate with pastry. Brush inside of unbaked pie shell with slightly beaten egg white.

  • Mix 3/4 cup sugar, syrups, vanilla and salt with 4 beaten eggs until blended. Stir in pecans and melted butter. Pour filling into pie shell.

  • Bake for 45 to 55 minutes or until center is set. Remove from oven and brush hot pie top with maple syrup. Cool and store in refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
890 calories; protein 10.9g; carbohydrates 103.8g; fat 50.3g; cholesterol 136.6mg; sodium 516.3mg. Full Nutrition
