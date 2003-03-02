Maple Pecan Pie II
This is the 1999 American Pie Council's National Pie Championship's "Best of Show " and the first place winner in the Nut Category.
One of the best pie recipes I've tried. I chose to brush the syrup on generously after the pie came from the oven. It gets even better after resting in the fridge for a day.Read More
a nice pie - not my favorite pecan pie recipe, however. I prefer a more traditional pie, perhaps. Easy to make, though, and a hit with the family. Lots and lots and lots of syrup goes into this one, folks, so forget the diet. I used a 10" graham cracker pie crust, and the filling fit perfectly. I'd recommend 10" over 9" if you choose to not make your own crust to avoid spillage. The maple flavor did not overpower the rest of the pie's ingredients and added a different spin on the standard pecan pie recipe.
I don't make pie crusts, but this filling is the best pecan pie filling I or my family has ever tasted. It has become a family tradition at the holidays!
I made this pie for my husband and he loved it. I didn't think the kids would like it because of the pecans--I was wrong. They wanted a second piece!
I used pre-made pie shells and skipped to the pie-making section. The insides seemed to make 1.5 pies, so I put enough into one pie, going heavier on the pecans. Then, with the remaining syrupy stuff, I made another pie, adding almost another 3/4 cup of chopped pecans. Both pies came out beautifully!
add a scoup of maple pecan ice cream to warm pie and it will be a heavenly experience.
This is fabulous. I made this before Thanksgiving as a test run. I make it according to the written recipe and double it. I use deep dish pie crusts (pre-made). It goes like wildfire. My first successful pecan pie recipe and it is a keeper.
I loved the flavor of this pie, but it ended up being a little too much liquid in the center. Maybe I didn't bake it long enough.
I have made this many times it always turns out beautifully I have made butter tarts with this recipe placing raisins or nuts or chocolate into the tart shells and add the mixture bake 20-25 min
We loved it
I made this for my pecan pie loving family as I don't like pecan pie. I now love THIS pecan pie, and this one only! Holy smokes the filling (I used my own crust) is incredible...
Absolutely fabulous! The maple flavor makes for the best pecan pie I've had. This will now be a holiday tradition in my family.
Used my own pie shell. The pie was out of this world good! Only change we made was to add more pecans. I think we used 1 1/2 cups. We will definitely be adding this to the recipe box and making again. Sorry Grandma, this is now my go to Pecan Pie recipe!
I didn't make the crust, but the filling was amazing. I had to bake it a lot longer than the stated time (about 80 minutes total) in order to get it firm in the middle. I thought I had burnt the nuts, but they were fine. Everyone loved it.
I LOVED the flavor of this, though I did alter it somewhat. I added a 1/4 cup of Jack Daniels Honey Whiskey, and I loved it, though I had a small problem. It came out a little TOO gooey. It didn't firm up as much as a "normal" pecan pie does. Is there any kind of adjustments I should be making when adding that 1/4 cup? Also, glad I read the review & bought a 10" crust. I was gonna make mine but I thought the graham cracker crust was an awesome idea. I also added about a 1/4 cup of pecans to make it 1 1/2 cups total. Thanks so much!
The only change I made was to use my regular pie crust recipe. I found the baking time was off for me because there was so much liquid. I used grade B maple syrup which I find is the best for baking. This recipe made a good pecan pie, but was not my favorite.
This is a delicious recipe and very easy to make. I cheated and used Pillsbury pie crusts. I will be using this recipe again in the future.
I have made this piece several times and everyone always loves it and so do I!
