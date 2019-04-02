This recipe was passed down to me from my great aunt, it is easy, authentic and delicious! The secret to making these gnocchi is to dry the ingredients as much as you can before using. Let the ricotta drain of excess water by placing it in a strainer over a bowl and leaving it in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes before using.
I love ricotta gnocchi! Not only is it simple to make it creates a hearty, satisfying meal. I make mine slightly different. I drop the dough into boiling water to cook. When the gnocchi rise to the top they're cooked through. They are really good with pesto sauce too. I usually double or triple the recipe and freeze so I always have some on hand for a quick meal.
I've been making ricotta gnocchi for years, thanks to Biba's Italian cookbook. So easy! 1 container ricotta, any type, 1 Tablespoon grated parmesan, 1 tsp. salt, 1 cup all purpose flour. It is no fail, it's tender and delicious, and when my father in law was alive (Italian) he liked mine better than his wife's who used potatoes. No eggs in this recipe!
The first time I ever made Gnocchi, like many others. This could have cooked 4 to 5 minutes without damaging them, and the quick 1 to 2 minutes was not enough to cook the flour dough. Shook my boots with the garlic powder: YUM! I soaked this in the sauce for a day before serving. HEAVEN. Too much black pepper for many people. Halve it if you are uncertain.
A huge hit with Mr P this evening, he definitely rates it as a keeper (he's now sitting groaning about how full he is, greedy gutbucket). Made exactly as per recipe - very easy and stunningly delicious results. Thank you for the recipe.
Excellent gnocchi recipe and didn't have to add any additional flour (didn't make the sauce). There is a trick that will make this come out perfect, except it adds one easy step. It's straining the ricotta, but you can't just stick it in a strainer like you would peas as folks tried. So here's what you do: When you're at the store, buy the 15/16 oz container of ricotta (you'll use the whole thing). Head over the isle where they sell cooking wear and pick up some cheesecloth. It run $2-5 depending on where you live. Fold it over 4 or more times. Put 1/2 of ricotta in the cheesecloth and squeeze the moisture out of it. Do the same with the other 1/2. You'll end up with 1 cup of dense ricotta. Voila! Perfect for gnocchi making. I also used 1/2 ww flour and 1/2 regular flour; minced garlic instead of powdered. Finally, instead of rolling it out and messing up the counters, I did it old school style and just pinched very small amounts (abt. 1 1/2 tsp) and rolled them. I ended up with 50 gnocchi. Perfect! Definitely a keeper.
Good premise, but why would you ever add garlic powder to your gnocchi? I'm a second-generation Italian, and can state categorically that no self-respecting Italian person with any connection to the old country would ever cook with garlic powder, let alone have it in his kitchen. Once you delete that stuff, this is a good, solid recipe for an old favorite. After cutting the individual gnocchi, roll them over the back of the tines of a fork, applying more pressure in the center, to get that authentic gnocchi appearance. The little valleys the fork tines create cradle your sauce. Gnocchi are nothing more than dumplings, Italian style. They can tend to be slightly heavier than normal pasta, which some don't find appealing. Those made with ricotta tend to be lighter than those made with potato, which is the more common variety. The sauce is a basic tomato/basil, which should work well for most palates.
So good and easy! This was my second attempt at Gnocchi and far better than the first traditional recipe I tried. I used fresh garlic and added fresh basil and it was just fantstic. I skipped the sauce recipe and used my own recipe. My 18 month old could not get enough of them. Tomorrow I am going to make another batch and freeze them.
delicious, quick, fancy and satisfying. like another reviewer, i also boiled them. i think this would make an easy, cheap and plentiful appetizer if wrapped in a basil leaf and stuck with a fancy toothpick and served with some marinara. a little goes a really long way.
This is a really heavy meal so be sure to have your antacids handy. The Gnocchi was awesome however the sauce was too cheesey. Next time I'd only add more tomatoes but only about 1/2 the mozzarella (4oz). I used part skim ricotta and 2 instead of 3 Tbs. of oil to cut down on the fat.
This gnocchi was DELICIOUS!!!!!!! Everyone LOVED it and asked for the recipe! I had made some expensive gnocchi that I bought premade (just needed to be boiled) and everyone ate all the Ricotta Gnocchi and said the grocery kind was nothing compared. One warning though...it was VERY filling!!!
Amazing, simple, quick and FULL of calcium! I subbed 1/2 whole wheat flour, and didn't make the sauce. Instead, I sauteed them lightly (after boiling) in olive oil with baby spinach, sliced garlic, chopped basil and freshly grated parmesan. Perfect, delicious, less fat, and my toddler even ate the spinach!!!
This was delicious! Thank you so much for the recipe. I was confused by other reviewers who said they changed the recipe by boiling the gnocchi...but that is what the recipe asks you to do. I didn't change any of the ingredients, but I did make more sauce than called for, because we love sauce. This was a great change from our usual pasta staples. It's very filling.
Unbelievably easy to make and delicious. The only other time I attempted to make gnocchi as described on a TV show it turned out to be a sloppy gooey mess. But after reading the other reviews I decided to try it. I read other comments about no liquid coming out of their cheese. I had to measure 1 cup from the large container I had and when I drained it about 2 Tab. water was in the bowl. Probably because I packed it into the cup. The 1 cup flour was perfect for making a nice consistency dough. I also followed the advise of another person that said she used a tabelspoon measure instead of cutting pieces off of ropes. This was so easy...very little clean up. I scooped a spoonfull and used my finger to drop onto a cookie sheet that I had lightly floured. I then shaped them into little logs as I rolled them in the flour. I had a second sheet lined with wax paper. I put them onto the paper and then pressed the point of a fork into them. I didn't put into the 'frig. Instead I put the pan directly into the freezer. After a couple hours they just lifted right off the wax paper. I then put them into plastic bags until I was ready to cook. I always feel the worst part of making any dough recipe is the cleaning of the counter afterwards. This way there was only the one pan to clean when I was done. I didn't have the ingredients to make the sauce, so I just opened a can of Dei Fratelli All Purpose Italian Sauce. It was great. My daughter couldn't believe I made the gnocchi myself.
I have made ricotta gnocchi several times using this recipe, with a couple of small modifications to make it healthier- I use low-fat ricotta and whole wheat flour, and it turns out delicious without being as heavy. I also just drop them into boiling water and let them cook until they float to the top, which seems to take more like 6-7 minutes. I also am not a huge fan of the red sauce on it, which seems to me to overwhelm the delicate gnocchi, so I like to switch it up and make different sauces. I have made this with a wild mushroom sauce, a goat cheese sauce, and a gorgonzola sauce and the gnocchi paired well with all three. I love the fact that this uses ricotta rather than potatoes, since it saves a ton of refined carbs.
My husband swore up and down that he doesn't like dumplings of any kind--apparently he was wrong. :) He loved these and this recipe will be in our regular rotation. Unequivocal 5 stars from us. I don't work with dough very often and was worried I'd mess up the gnocchi, but they came out great--much lighter than gnocchi I've had at restaurants. I did add additional flour to make it workable, but it's been pretty humid so I expected that. The flavor was great--the pepper wasn't too much for us at all and I'm going to experiment with adding spinach as others have suggested. I "drained" my part-skim ricotta for about 1 hr but no liquid actually came out of it. I used fire-roasted diced tomatoes which may have been a mistake as it cooked down quite a bit (maybe we simmered too long?) and wasn't saucy enough, though the flavor with the basil was awesome. Next time I'll use different diced tomatoes or add tomato sauce since we'd like our sauce liquid-y to soak into the gnocchi. We added ground turkey to make it heartier and I think we may add mushrooms next time as well. Thanks for a great recipe! :) Edit 9-10-12: We've used this gnocchi recipe twice now to make a chicken soup with ricotta dumplings. AMAZING and straight up a cure for the common cold!! You think the gnocchi is good now, wait till you boil them in chicken soup!
I had some leftover ricotta mixture that had fresh spinach in it, from some manicotti I'd made. I added flour and made these and used the same sauce I had made for the manicotti. To my amazement, they cooked perfectly and came out great. I don't see this as a heavy meal and we loved it. I will make these again. I may even give up making manicotti....who needs the pasta? Feel free to add chopped fresh (or frozen, squeezed dry) spinach to the mixture. Add some garlic toast and you have a complete meal. Thanks for an awesome recipe!
This was divine! I made it gluten free by using about 1/4 cup more of my regular gluten free flour mix plus adding about 1/2 tsp of xanthan gum. The dough was best after I let it "set up" for about 10 minutes and then was very easy to work with. I made a few other substitutions to account for what I had in my kitchen. I used dry basil and did not have fresh mozz so omitted it (I will be sure to have it on hand next time- I bet it would be DELICIOUS!) and just sprinkled on some shredded parm. I also used crushed tomatoes rather than diced for the sauce and added 1/4 cup of sugar as per my normal red sauce recipe (I like a sweeter sauce). This recipe was absolutely fabulous, my kids gobbled it up and asked for seconds (and then thirds! so much for left overs...), and it was seriously easy to make. Big, huge thumbs up!
I thought this recipe was great. I was impatient and didn't drain the ricotta, but it turned out fine. Next time though, I will try draining. I finally was able to use my "gnocchi board" that I bought from King Arthur Flour. While slightly time consuming, my gnocchi turned out very professional looking. I used my regular sauce recipe. Everyone raved how delicious the meal was. Edit: the last few times I've made this, I used 00 flour. I think it made a real difference in the texture of the gnocchi. They were much lighter.
MOLTO BENE!! Very good! I didn't use the garlic powder or pepper in the dough and had to use more flour than called for ... these were delcious! (making fresh gnocchi is hard to call for an exact measurement of flour, size of eggs will contribute to this too). I am only rating the gnocchi because I made my own sauce. I had froze them when I first made them and had no problem cooking them straight from the freezer. Beautiful little pillows of soft dough. Love the recipe!
These were incredible! The reason I gave 4 stars, though, is because I did follow others advice and used hlaf the amt of pepper. I used the full tsp of garlic powder and feel it was too overpowering (and I am a garlic lover). Next time I will cut it in half too. I wanted to let others know as well that I didn't have fresh parm on hand so I used the kind in a shaker,it was a parm/romano blend and it turned out perfectly fine!
Made this for my BFF, 88 year old Italian Uncle. Ricotta Gnocchi was his favorite meal that his mother used to make for him. He hadn't had it since she passed away in 1987 & told me several times about it. Last night I made him this recipe and he LOVED it! I overheard him telling my brother-in-law that "they were just like Mom's; no kidding!" So I thank you! :)
Very nice recipe. I did not make the sauce portion of this recipe. Just the gnocchi. I followed the direction of draining the ricotta in a strainer but after about 30 minutes there wasn't much liquid that came out so I'm not sure that this step is completely necessary. I used skim milk ricotta to cut back on fat and it didn't affect the flavor at all. I say cut back on calories & fat when you can ! Very easy recipe to follow. Much easier than potato gnocchi. Will try again. Thanks.
This rating is for the gnocchi only...Very Good! After reading the reviews, I opted to use a 15oz. container of ricoota, which I drained for about an hour, 1 egg, all the seasonings, except the black pepper, and roughly about 2 cups flour. The dough was very easy to work with and I got these done in no time (I used a gnocchi paddle to get the lines on them). I froze them in a single layer on flour coated waxed paper and once frozen, I put them into a freezer bag and just put them back into the freezer until I needed them. I cooked these from frozen, and had no problems at all. I served them with my own homemade sauce. Everyone raved over them and I will definately be using this recipe from now on! I found these way easier and less time consuming to make than the potato gnocchi and they were better, IMO. Thanks for sharing. :)
***GREAT FOR KIDS*** The dough was fun and easy and lots of playing went on in my kitchen. I thought it was fast , easy, and just enough MESS for kids to stay busy, but not too much mess for mom. THANK YOU!
These got 2 thumbs up from Mr. LTH! He complimented the meal (these covered w/home made sauce and my Meatball Nirvana) multiple times. As I'd just made a batch of sauce for my meatballs, I did NOT use this sauce, just the gnocchi. This was a super easy & tasty way to use up leftover ricotta cheese from an earlier lasagna. I did add more flour to make the dough less sticky and manageable. This made a ton (I had enough ricotta to make 1 1/2 batches), so I froze most for an easy future meal. TY for a fantastic recipe!
Very good and very easy. Only made the gnocchi (not the sauce). Doubled the recipe and froze half. Had to boil for more like 5 minutes for it to be cooked through, but came out great. One thing - I don't think this recipe serves 5. We had 4 people and they were small servings...next time I'd make more for 4 people.
I am eating this right now and I am pretty happy!! I added a few cloves of mashed garlic to the dough- won't use garlic powder. The dough could have used some more salt.. in my mouth, they start out doughy but then a cooler texture is revealed with more chews :) I made my own sauce out of a sauteed onion and like 6 huge cloves of garlic, with a sprinkle of cayenne and then threw in a jar of roasted garlic sauce.. I really like the onions in it!!
The key to this recipe lies in how you prepare the gnocchi. Once you get enough flour into the dough (I used 1.25 cups), be sure to roll the gnocchi out in small batches on a very well-floured surface. If you use enough flour on the board and on your hands, what seems like mushy dough will quickly come together. This is easy and delicious!
Can I just say that I now LOVE to make gnocchi? It was so fun to put together and what made it even better was that it froze so well. I just put them on a sheet tray to freeze for 20 minutes before popping them in a bag and today dinner took 2 minutes - doesn't get much better than that! This was my family's first time eating gnocchi and I have to say it won't be the last (:
I have never made gnocchi or any similar from scratch, so I wasn't sure what to expect. I think I could have used a little more flour in the dough as it was hard to make the "ropes". (Eventually I got them where they were all fairly uniform.) The sauce was super easy and it actually went really well with the gnocchi - had the heaviness balanced out with a lighter sauce. Not sure if it was my favorite sauce, but it worked with this. May just sprinkle some mozzarella over top next time, instead of using the cubes. The only change I made was using garlic salt in place of the garlic powder (didn't have) and so I elimated the salt as well. It was much better than I expected it to be and will likely make again.
Wow! Delicious and easy to make. I made the gnocchi recipe as written except it needed more flour at the end, and I doubled it--s glad I did because we gobbled it up! This sauce looks good, but I served it with aglio e olio so it wouldn't mask the flavor of the gnocchi. My husband couldn't get enough!
Great recipe. My grandma, who is Italian, makes potato gnocchi and I have always loved them. I have never tried to make them myself because they seem to take so much time. This recipe was so quick and easy and really very good. I will make these again and again!
Good grief- this recipe is easy and absolutely delicious. I made as an appetizer for a small party of friends and we loved how soft and 'pillowy' these bits were. The tomato sauce is the perfect accompaniment.
I had high hopes but was not real crazy about this. I doubled the recipe for the gnocchi and used my own sauce. I couldn't taste the gnocchi, they were just bland dumplings in sauce. Kids and DH liked it but I won't go to the trouble to make these again.
It seems it's been awhile since I've found a recipe that really got me excited... this was SO quick and easy, I was trying to come up with a backup plan in case the gnocchi didn't work... but I didn't need to. This recipe delivered. The gnocchi came together in about 5 minutes or less. My tip would be to check the gnocchi after it floats, as mine needed another minute or two to cook. Also, make sure you use a good quality garlic powder or the flavor may be too harsh for these delicate puffs. --The sauce was simple and flavorful; I added some leftover mushrooms and onions I had sauteed yesterday. I LOVED the fresh mozzarella in this!! I have a log of it to use up, so I was excited to try it in this dish... so pretty and gooey and yummy! I cannot say enough good things about this dish :)
I have never had nor made gnocchi. This actually was easy - a bit messy with the flour and time consuming but easy! It was great. I just added some Italian seasoning to the mix and used my own bolognese sauce which paired up with the gnocchi perfectly. I recommend everyone pair it up with a meaty sauce. Even the BF liked it and he was a skeptic. Thanks so much!!
I'm told this is delicious by family. I can't have because of diabetes (those carbs in the flour unfortunately aren't what I can have). You do have to be careful with the flour. It's easy to make it to heavy with too much flour. Light is the key word. Handle lightly.
This is our favorite dinner! It's quick and easy, and delicious! I altered the recipe a little by blending the wet ingredients with spinach leaves and basil to make the gnocchi green in color, which looks awesome with the red tomatoes and white goat cheese I garnish the dish with.
This was wonderful! I did not use the included sauce, I made my usual fresh sauce, but added a little cinnamon to it. It went really well with the ricotta of the gnocchi. My kids loved it too. I did have to add almost an entire cup extra flour to make it workable, but it was still really fast and satisfying. Thanks, shelbi lynn!
Man this was good. Was a major hit at the dinner table. It was very easy to make as well. I did not use the recipe for the sauce, as I had some homemade pesto sauce I wanted to use up. Next time, I will at LEAST double the recipe, as there wasn't any leftover (and there were 3 of us eating.) Thanks for sharing this yummy recipe!
You'll like this if you are a ricotta fan. Me, not so much. I had plenty of ricotta left from making lasagna so that's why I chose this recipe as an appetizer. I really had fun making this with my husband an it was so easy. I didn't pair it with the sauce because I already had a bolognese sauce ready for use.
It was pretty good. Kids liked it as well. I feel like there could have been a little more flavor to the gnocchi itself. Maybe add some more seasonings or something next time. All in all, we enjoyed it. Did take an awful long time to prepare however.
My Mom and grandmother are off the boat Italian and I grew up eating home made Gnocchi. This recipe is it! I followed it step by step the way it was written and tad ah, my Nonna's Gnocchi. Those of you with Italian Nonna;s know that they do not write down a recipe, so thank you for writing this one down, it is perfect.
Delicous! My husband really liked them, the kids loved them and my mom gave two thumbs up. I made the recipe pretty much as is but added some basil to the gnocci, used slightly less pepper and used shredded mozzerella and basil spice (not real leaves) for the sauce. The only thing I will say though is that the recipe would need to be doubled if you were feeding more than 4 people and this was the main meal. I can't imagine the recipe as is serving 5 like it says. I doubled and it fed 6 with two being children. I also think the sauce needs to be doubled even just for the recipe as it is, so we could have used probably 3 time the amount. I did drain the ricotta so the amount of flour called for in the recipe was just fine. Next time I will absolutely make more to freeze for later use! We'll also be adding some italian sausage and make some asparagus to help balance it out.
**Rating for Gnocchi Only**This was my first time making homemade gnocchi. It was good, easy to make and filling! I had some ricotta left over and was looking for a way to use it up when I found this recipe. I had to add about 1/4 cup more flour. I also didn't have fresh parm so I used the parm in the can and it was still great. Thanks for the great recipe. Will make again and try the sauce too.
Very good! I doubled this recipe (to use the whole 16 oz container) and we immediately ate 1/3 of it and froze the rest on a cookie sheet and then put in a ziploc bag. It was then easy to use the frozen gnocchi in tomato soup or saute with a Gorgonzola cream sauce. I did not try the sauce as listed in the recipe.
I too used a larger container of Ricotta...oops! Should have read the label. I just added a little more flour and kept everything else the same. I love garlic. How easy this was. My first time making Gnocchi and it was so awesome. I have never made a recipe from scratch that was so easy and fast for a MEAL. The sauce was wonderful as well. I hope everone tries this recipe. It is super, thanks for submitting it:) Next time I will double and try freezing some.
**UPDATE*** Here is the kicker that made these out of this world--after they were cooked I browned them in 1-2 TBS of butter and it made everything so much better--texture, taste, etc! I highly recommend this!! ---Original review---> Excellent Gnocchi!! I doubled the recipe to use a 15 oz container of ricotta cheese and froze half. To cook from frozen I simply put the frozen gnocchi right into the boiling water and cook until they float +2 minutes. Be sure to use a nonstick pot or spray some Pam in the water or else your gnocchi will stick to the bottom and not pop up! DEFINITELY a make again meal! :)
This recipe is no joke amazing, so delicious that I'm making it again tonight. I needed about a half cup more flour than the recipe called for but you never know how the environment effects how much you use on any given day. I omitted the garlic powder and tossed with roasted cauliflower and peas tossed in a touch of clarified butter. Gnocchi this good should take days to make. Best quick dinner EVER!
I didn't make the sauce only the gnocchi. It was my first ever try with gnocchi. and WOW!! DELICIOUS!! No wonder other reviewers are making it again so quickly. It really is that good!! So very glad you posted this recipe.
Everything was great except that one to two minutes of cooking time was too short! My gnocchi turned out half cooked, even though they had floated to the surface. I suggest at least five minutes of cooking time.
As a diabetic, regular gnocchi (made with flour and potatoes) is a big no-no. So glad I stumbled upon this recipe. It is soooo much better - much lighter than the original version. Even my husband (who does not care for regular gnocchi) loved it! The only thing I did different was to add a little basil to the batter. Oh, and by the way, I am 100% Sicilian - and very particular about my Italian food - so this 5-star rating is a real compliment! Thanks for sharing!
I thought this was great. I was looking for a way to use leftover ricotta and this was perfect. I would add a little more salt, pepper and garlic to the dough next time since I needed to add more flour. I also added zuchini to the sauce since we have had an overabundance of zuchini this summer and this wad the best my zuchini has turned out. It was easy to make, too.
This was excellent! Potato gnocchi is very difficult to make, but this was so easy and so delicious! I did nake a couple of changes...for the gnocchi, I used garlic salt rather than garlic powder and I added more parmesan than it called for. I think it made it taste much better and not at all bland. Also, you have to boil the gnocchi for about 4-5 minutes. For the sauce, I cut the oil in half, doubled the garlic (we really like garlic), added about a 1/4 teaspoon of garlic salt, and I used shredded mozarella cheese instead of cubed (actually, it was a bag of Kraft Italian 5 cheese blend). It was GREAT!
I didn't have time to make the Gnocchi so I used a store bought package. I did, however, use the recipe for the sauce and it turned out great. I cut back a little bit on the mozarella and added twice the amount of garlic. I served it with breadsticks.
This was my first time making gnocchi and it was super easy and very delicious. 4 year old and husband approved :)
Rating: 5 stars
08/20/2009
(rating is for the gnocchi only) These were fantastic! I've never made gnocchi before and they turned out perfect! I made a double batch because I knew they were going to be a hit at my house. Ended up adding 1/2 cup flour to the dough and liberally applied flour on my countertop for rolling it out. I can't wait to make this again and experiment with different sauces!
absolutely delicious! I just used store bought tomato basil pasta sauce instead of making a sauce for the gnocchi. Tasted store bought! 5 stars even after using a different sauce. Will make again for sure and i have passed this on to friends already!
I didn't make the sauce, only the little dumplings, but I was very, very happy with how they turned out, and pleasantly surprised at how easy they were to make. I sprinkled a cutting board with flour and spooned about a handful of the dough on and rolled small batches, then tossed the dumplings into a bowl with a little more flour and tossed them around a bit to make sure they were coated so they wouldn't stick to each other. Cooked for about three minutes and used a jarred sauce; delicious and filling!
The gnocchi was tasty and I followed the recipe exactly as written, no changes needed. As another reviewer stated, the dough is a little wet but once you turn in onto the floured surface, it is perfectly easy to work with...there is no need to add add'l flour. The sauce is one of my favorites...I make a similar one very frequently. The reason for the 4 stars is I didn't care for the gnocchi and sauce together. Next time I will use a different sauce.
This recipe is fabulous! It is easy and quick to prepare. It is the absolute best gnocchi I have ever made. Because I am always looking for shortcuts, I snipped 1" pieces with a scissors instead of a knife. It worked great.
Excellent!! Note, the ricotta mixture was very salty to the taste, but once you add the flour and cook it, they are perfect. I froze mine and they only took about 4-5 minutes to cook. I doubled the recipe and used my own marinara because i already had it made.
This recipe really intimidated me and I was so sure something would go wrong and I'd ruin it. I was pleasantly surprised to find out it was not that hard and it turned out better than food at a restaurant! It's definitely a keeper! Thank you so much for sharing!
We love gnocchi! My grandmother used to make them but didnt add salt, pepper and garlic powder to them. I will be making these again. I did not use the sauce portion of the recipe b/c I make my own sauce from fresh tomatoes.
I sort of made this tonight. I used whole wheat flour for dietary reasons and served with alfredo sauce, as we can't have tomatoes. I think I ended up using more flour than I should have, as the gnocchi was a little bland. I think that was my fault and I didn't use enough parmesan. I also had to cook them a lot longer than 1 to 2 minutes, but again, I think that was the wheat flour. I'll definitely try this again though, and it WAS super easy and didn't really take that long.
These were amazing! I did double everything except the flour(I used 3/4 of a cup) and I used a low carb flour instead. They still rolled out easily on a silicone mat with a little extra of the Carbalose flour. I also used just a few passes on a grater of fresh nutmeg. I stuck them in the freezer while I made the sauce (which is exactly the same my own marinara recipe). I did not have any problem with them falling apart but mine were cold when I dropped them into the the barely boiling water. I did them in 3 batches, I did not stir them and just scooped them out and into a strainer when done. They started to float at about 1 1/2 mins but they were too soft. I left them in for exactly 3 minutes and they were perfect. They were not heavy at all. It took me about 45 minutes from start to finish and it was the 1st time I ever made them. The only problem is they were sooo good that my son and I ate most of the double batch in one meal!!!
this gnocchi was really good. i didn't make the sauce; i just used jarred sauce to save some time and some dirty dishes. it took me a while to roll the gnocchi out, but it was my first time making them so i think with a little practice it won't take as long. my husband, who loves gnocchi, says it was perfect. my 8 year old and 16 month old couldn't get enough. the baby cried when it was gone. i recommend doubling the recipe, though, because even though i served it with italian sausage and sauce, there was barely enough for 2 adults, 1 kid, 1 baby, and 1 portion to save for my daughter's lunch tomorrow.
I made these tonight. They were good, not great. I prefer the potatoe ones. Considering the amount of time I spent fixing them versus the mess it made with the flour, I will continue buying the store bought ones.
This was quite good. The gnocchi dough was very sticky and difficult to work with, but the results were better than store bought gnocchi. There was not quite enough sauce though. I will use this recipe to make gnocchi and try it with other sauces.
I have always been on the lookout for a ricotta gniocch recipe - just to know that they actually did exist outside of my grandmom's kitchen. I have been making these since i was a child - granmom's recipe was always this "1 egg to 1 cup of ricotta and 1 cup of flour, plus some more flour" and we would go from there. She never called them Gnocchi, but Sugeets (i don't know if that is how she would spell it, but that's what it sounded like : ) ) I will try it with a bit of the garlic - seems to be something i would enjoy. I love ricotta Gnocchi SO MUCH BETTER than the potato! thanks for sharing!
This tasted pretty good - but I am sorry, the directions NEED to state to drain the ricotta before mixing it up - otherwise you have to add too much flour. It is a vital part of the recipe and is not even included in the directions or ingredients.
I can only rate the gnocchi part since I used my own sauce. This is the first time I've ever had gnocchi, much less tried to make it and they turned out really good. My picky hubby and kiddos said the recipe was a "keeper but needs tweaking." I think next time I'll use this as a guide and experiment a bit.
Fantastic!!!! My wife and I ate gnocchi at an Italian rest. in North Jersey a few weeks ago and were trying to replicate since. This recipe did it. Really inpressed! We did not use the sauce, but instead used the Puttanesca sauce from Giuseppe Morabito and it was one heck of a dish. Thanks!!!!!
