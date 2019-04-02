Ricotta Gnocchi

Unbelievably easy to make and delicious. The only other time I attempted to make gnocchi as described on a TV show it turned out to be a sloppy gooey mess. But after reading the other reviews I decided to try it. I read other comments about no liquid coming out of their cheese. I had to measure 1 cup from the large container I had and when I drained it about 2 Tab. water was in the bowl. Probably because I packed it into the cup. The 1 cup flour was perfect for making a nice consistency dough. I also followed the advise of another person that said she used a tabelspoon measure instead of cutting pieces off of ropes. This was so easy...very little clean up. I scooped a spoonfull and used my finger to drop onto a cookie sheet that I had lightly floured. I then shaped them into little logs as I rolled them in the flour. I had a second sheet lined with wax paper. I put them onto the paper and then pressed the point of a fork into them. I didn't put into the 'frig. Instead I put the pan directly into the freezer. After a couple hours they just lifted right off the wax paper. I then put them into plastic bags until I was ready to cook. I always feel the worst part of making any dough recipe is the cleaning of the counter afterwards. This way there was only the one pan to clean when I was done. I didn't have the ingredients to make the sauce, so I just opened a can of Dei Fratelli All Purpose Italian Sauce. It was great. My daughter couldn't believe I made the gnocchi myself.