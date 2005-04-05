White Potato Pie
Here's a unique way to use one of our most versatile vegetables, the potato.
I had been searching for this recipe for a long time. I had several ladies give me their version. Some were good, most were on the dry side. This one is perfect, you get so much out of this recipe. "WOW two pies"Read More
I tried this recipe and 2 potatoes is NOT enough. it was good but the consitency was terrible and could have been better.Read More
I've been using this recipe since 2005, and I still use it! It's a tried and true favorite among my friends and family!
This is a different but very good pie.
This was quick, easy and quite good. My husband "loved" it.
It was the only dessert gone ay Christmas dinner. Now I'm going to make it every year!!
Thank you for the recipie. My boyfriends mom's makes this. I was nervous to make this last night because I never had it and wasn't sure what to expect. All I have to say it was a BIG hit with my boyfriend. He said it tasted just like mom's. I will be making this again for the holidays. Thank you!
I was hesitant to try this recipe for several reasons. First, two potatoes seemed a most inaccurate measurement and cream plus lemon makes a curdled mess. BUT, I had a bag of potatoes that were going to rot so I gave this a try. Instead of using 2 potatoes, I mashed up 5 boiled potatoes of various sizes and used 2 cups (which was almost all of it). At least that would have given me a starting point if I had to tweak it. From there on, I followed the recipe as written. Turns out that seems to be the exact right amount. These pies came out perfect and everyone liked them. I used the Butter Flaky pie crust from this site and partially baked it before adding the filling. The cream and lemon did curdle a bit when mixing but the baked and cooled (refrigerated) pie came out like a smooth, creamy custard, and no taste of potato at all. Will make again.
In my estimation, it is a very plain pie. It will not be a favorite and I will not tweak it or remake it. I do not think it is worth another try. The recipe is fine, if you like this kind of pie and normally I do. I like custard pie, for instance. This just isn't special enough to bother making. Now, if you ask me about Buttermilk Pie or Butternut Squash Pie, it would be a different answer. They are much better than this. Too boring.
Loved this recipe tasted delicious more mild than most other citrus pies, but tasty and even better served with a dollop of whipped cream!
Great pie, always a hit for Thanksgiving or Xmas.
The only place I have had this before was on the Eastern Shore of MD. I showed the recipe to my older cousin who said that all the ingredients were right but his grandma did it a little different. Let's just say that he said " Don't tell grandma and that he wanted the 2nd pie"
My 15 yr. old granddaughter made this pie as one of our Thanksgiving desserts. I must say it was very tasty we all enjoyed it. I myself will be using this recipe in the near future.
I've never heard of a white potato pie before so I had to try it. I really liked the lemon in it, but the texture was just a little bit off, maybe that was my own doing. This pie overall was okay, but I don't think I'll be making it again.
OMGGGG!! I made this out of a mistake.. let me explain...My boss wanted sweet potato pie for his birthday here at the office. As I have never made one before I went to the store and got sweet potatoes. No one told me that sweet potatoes come in 2 colors: orange and white. After cutting my potatoes i went... hhmmm something is wrong here. After some googling by my housemate we quickly identified what the glitch was: I got the wrong kind of sweet potatoes! I googles a sweet potato pie recipe using white ones and this is the 1st one that popped up and I can understand why!! EVERYONE at the office AND at the house LOVED these! I forgot the nutmeg but it still came out great. To me, it taste like summer with the lemon and the zest! Saved, added to my personal book, and I WILL be making again!
I use 4potatoes 2 big one and 2 small I loved it very good with my coffee
It was surprisingly good. I added one more potato to the mix. Had a slight "grainy" texture but it didn't take away from the flavor.
