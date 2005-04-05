White Potato Pie

Here's a unique way to use one of our most versatile vegetables, the potato.

By Kammie

16
2 pies
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium mixing bowl mix sugar, baking powder, and salt, then add potatoes and butter or margarine; mix well. Gradually add whipping cream and milk, stirring until well blended. Stir in lemon rind, juice, vanilla, and nutmeg. Add beaten eggs and mix well.

  • Pour mixture into pie shells and put in preheated oven. Bake for 55 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Best when served cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
267 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 26.1g; fat 17g; cholesterol 77.6mg; sodium 214.8mg. Full Nutrition
