White Potato Pie

I was hesitant to try this recipe for several reasons. First, two potatoes seemed a most inaccurate measurement and cream plus lemon makes a curdled mess. BUT, I had a bag of potatoes that were going to rot so I gave this a try. Instead of using 2 potatoes, I mashed up 5 boiled potatoes of various sizes and used 2 cups (which was almost all of it). At least that would have given me a starting point if I had to tweak it. From there on, I followed the recipe as written. Turns out that seems to be the exact right amount. These pies came out perfect and everyone liked them. I used the Butter Flaky pie crust from this site and partially baked it before adding the filling. The cream and lemon did curdle a bit when mixing but the baked and cooled (refrigerated) pie came out like a smooth, creamy custard, and no taste of potato at all. Will make again.