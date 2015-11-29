Pecan Pumpkin Pie II

This is a great way to combine two holiday favorites.

Recipe by MARBALET

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, mix sugar, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and ginger. Add pumpkin, then blend in milk.

  • In a separate bowl, beat the 2 whole eggs and separated egg yolk until light. Stir into pumpkin mixture. Beat the remaining egg white until soft peaks form, then fold into pumpkin mixture.

  • Sprinkle 1/2 of the pecans onto the unbaked pie shell. Pour pumpkin mixture over these, then sprinkle remaining pecans on top. Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes, then reduce heat to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Bake 20 more minutes, or until a knife inserted in center comes out clean. The filling will be slightly puffed, but will fall evenly upon cooling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
235 calories; protein 4.9g; carbohydrates 25.9g; fat 13g; cholesterol 63.6mg; sodium 287.3mg. Full Nutrition
