Cheesy Chicken Pot Pie

Rating: 4 stars This is a good, basic pot pie recipe, that can be altered to suit one's individual tastes. I increased frozen peas to 1 cup, as well as 1/2 cup each of celery and carrots, as I felt it needed more veggies. I added 1/4 cup of wine and a splash of Worcestershire sauce, as well as salt and pepper for a bit more flavor. I also used frozen pie crusts (defrosted of course!) and brushed a beaten egg white on the top before baking, which makes a nice golden, flaky crust. I didn't have the time to wait an hour for it to cool, so after cooking the filling, added the cheese right away and immediately put the pie in the oven. It turned out great! One of our favorite quick meals! Helpful (77)

Rating: 4 stars Very good recipe. However 325 degrees is too low a temp. for a golden brown crust. Should be 375 for 30 mins. Helpful (69)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! One of the best chicken pot pies I ahve made and eaten. I made it for Sunday dinner and everyone loved it! Helpful (35)

Rating: 4 stars This is a great tasting pot pie, however my bottom crust came out very doughy?? next time I will pre-bake bottom crust for 10 minutes, but all in all a very good chicken pot pie! Thanks for the recipe!! Helpful (30)

Rating: 5 stars This was great! If you add a little extra cornstarch and turn the heat up just a little bit (to about medium high) you dont have to let it sit for 45 minutes.The extra heat with the extra cornstarch make it thicken in just a few minutes. Make sure to keep stiring while the heat is turned up so you dont burn anything. Helpful (28)

Rating: 5 stars This is a great recipe! I now quadruple the recipe, using 4 cups of whatever vegetables I have, and use Pillsbury pie crusts for the top only. I bake only one and freeze the remaining three. I have taken these to friends after having babies, and all have asked for the recipe. Thanks for sharing Chris. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars Wonderful recipe! There was an awkward moment when I was raving about it and my mom asked if it was better than hers. She insisted I make it for her so she could see for herself, and she loved it too! I did make a few changes, I increased the veggies to 1 cup each and used potatoes instead of celery. I also increased the chicken to 1 1/2 cups. Rather than waiting 5 min to thicken I just increased the temp instead, and I didn't wait an hour for it to cool, I added the cheese and poured it into the pie shell immediately. Yum! Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars Good recipe. Be sure to cook long enough. Do not place on an insulated cookie sheet because it keeps it from browning and cooking properly, Helpful (23)

Rating: 5 stars I love this pot pie. As a former Wisconsinite.. I love cheese. :) This pie was easy and tastes great. I use Pillsbury pie crusts for this recipe, as my homemade crusts don't usually turn out all that well. I baked the bottom crust for about 15 mins and 325 so that it won't be soggy after the chicken mixture is put in. This is a very nice recipe because you can add/substitute different veggies. (My kids don't like celery) Thanks! Helpful (22)