Cheesy Chicken Pot Pie

I love cheese so I experimented and found that this is the greatest meat pie I have ever eaten! This pie makes good use of any chicken or turkey leftovers. It normally serves about 6 people.

By Chris

Credit: Meredith Food Studio
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan combine the stock, chicken, peas, celery and carrots. Bring to a boil.

  • Mix cornstarch with milk and stir into stock mixture. Cook stirring constantly for 5 minutes. Remove from heat and let cool for 1 hour.

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Stir cheese into filling mixture and pour into a 9 inch pie crust. Top with second crust, seal edges and cut slits in top crust. Place on a cookie sheet and bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until top crust is golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
370 calories; protein 14.7g; carbohydrates 25.8g; fat 22.9g; cholesterol 38.7mg; sodium 579mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (222)

Most helpful positive review

JUDITH
Rating: 4 stars
07/26/2003
This is a good, basic pot pie recipe, that can be altered to suit one's individual tastes. I increased frozen peas to 1 cup, as well as 1/2 cup each of celery and carrots, as I felt it needed more veggies. I added 1/4 cup of wine and a splash of Worcestershire sauce, as well as salt and pepper for a bit more flavor. I also used frozen pie crusts (defrosted of course!) and brushed a beaten egg white on the top before baking, which makes a nice golden, flaky crust. I didn't have the time to wait an hour for it to cool, so after cooking the filling, added the cheese right away and immediately put the pie in the oven. It turned out great! One of our favorite quick meals! Read More
Most helpful critical review

Krista Ferrill Donahue
Rating: 3 stars
05/31/2011
It was fine and fairly simple. But it lacked any flavor whatsoever. It needs salt/pepper and other seasonings. Read More
wildredbill
Rating: 4 stars
07/11/2003
Very good recipe. However 325 degrees is too low a temp. for a golden brown crust. Should be 375 for 30 mins. Read More
BARBIE0492
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2002
Excellent! One of the best chicken pot pies I ahve made and eaten. I made it for Sunday dinner and everyone loved it! Read More
Carol Pogie
Rating: 4 stars
12/07/2002
This is a great tasting pot pie, however my bottom crust came out very doughy?? next time I will pre-bake bottom crust for 10 minutes, but all in all a very good chicken pot pie! Thanks for the recipe!! Read More
CHEFBRIAN1
Rating: 5 stars
01/20/2004
This was great! If you add a little extra cornstarch and turn the heat up just a little bit (to about medium high) you dont have to let it sit for 45 minutes.The extra heat with the extra cornstarch make it thicken in just a few minutes. Make sure to keep stiring while the heat is turned up so you dont burn anything. Read More
GETPATTY2
Rating: 5 stars
02/26/2003
This is a great recipe! I now quadruple the recipe, using 4 cups of whatever vegetables I have, and use Pillsbury pie crusts for the top only. I bake only one and freeze the remaining three. I have taken these to friends after having babies, and all have asked for the recipe. Thanks for sharing Chris. Read More
Flint
Rating: 5 stars
02/07/2011
Wonderful recipe! There was an awkward moment when I was raving about it and my mom asked if it was better than hers. She insisted I make it for her so she could see for herself, and she loved it too! I did make a few changes, I increased the veggies to 1 cup each and used potatoes instead of celery. I also increased the chicken to 1 1/2 cups. Rather than waiting 5 min to thicken I just increased the temp instead, and I didn't wait an hour for it to cool, I added the cheese and poured it into the pie shell immediately. Yum! Read More
Christine Beverly Samuel
Rating: 5 stars
10/21/2003
Good recipe. Be sure to cook long enough. Do not place on an insulated cookie sheet because it keeps it from browning and cooking properly, Read More
Melissa H
Rating: 5 stars
11/17/2005
I love this pot pie. As a former Wisconsinite.. I love cheese. :) This pie was easy and tastes great. I use Pillsbury pie crusts for this recipe, as my homemade crusts don't usually turn out all that well. I baked the bottom crust for about 15 mins and 325 so that it won't be soggy after the chicken mixture is put in. This is a very nice recipe because you can add/substitute different veggies. (My kids don't like celery) Thanks! Read More
Krista Ferrill Donahue
Rating: 3 stars
05/31/2011
It was fine and fairly simple. But it lacked any flavor whatsoever. It needs salt/pepper and other seasonings. Read More
