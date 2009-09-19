Amish Custard Cottage Cheese Pie

16 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 2
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A custard pie made more delightful with the addition of cottage cheese. It can be made in a pastry or graham cracker crust.

By MARBALET

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 9-inch pies
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place cottage cheese in a strainer and let drain for about 1 hour or until most of liquid has been drained.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, combine cottage cheese, sugar, flour, lemon juice, salt, egg yolks, evaporated milk, and regular milk. Mix well.

  • In a separate clean bowl, beat egg whites until firm. Fold into cottage cheese mixture until smooth. Pour into pie crusts.

  • Bake for 15 minutes in the preheated oven; reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and bake for an additional 25 minutes, or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.

  • Cool pies on racks, then refrigerate for at least 2 hours (or up to 1 day for better flavor) before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
220 calories; protein 7.9g; carbohydrates 25.8g; fat 9.5g; cholesterol 51.3mg; sodium 271.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 06/22/2022