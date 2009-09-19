Amish Custard Cottage Cheese Pie
A custard pie made more delightful with the addition of cottage cheese. It can be made in a pastry or graham cracker crust.
This is to answer the earlier reviewer who asked, "Why drain the cottage cheese?" You're not so much draining the milk off of the cottage cheese as just excess water/whey mixed with a little milk.
I'm sure this recipe is delicious, but come on, why drain the cottage cheese if you're going to add milk back into the recipe?! I wish someone would figure out how much "liquid" [milk] is drained from the cottage cheese, and post it here, so then we can just omit that much from the milk it calls for now, and not have to drain the cottage cheese. Just my 2 cents :)
I loved this pie. It took a little bit longer to cook but I chock that up to my using a collander and not a strainer to drain it. Just make sure it comes out dry when you pierce it in the middle.
Delicious. Be patient with the whipping of eggs...you want stiff peaks to form.
This is delicious - tastes great and has a great protein content! Works well with splenda too!
My family liked this. I don't think I would probably make it for guests (unless they requested it) but it was really good. I didn't have evaporated milk so I omitted the sugar in the recipe and just used sweetened condensed milk and it turned out great!. We served with ice cream.
You won't believe that this is cottage cheese! It's amazingly good. Will definetly become a regular in my kitchen.
good, not too sweet tasting
Great recipe. I was in a hurry so I have an answer to the question, can this pie be made w/o draining the cottage cheese for an hour?........ YES! I had a 24 oz container of cottage cheese that was close to the expiration date so I used it all, w/o draining it, 4 eggs separated, decreased the milk to 1c, used 3T. cornstarch instead of flour to keep it gluten free, and 1/2 fresh lemon instead of 1t. I'm guessing my version comes out quite like the original and they are both good. Quick, easy, light dessert........I recommend giving it a try.
excellent custard pie. Thanks for sharing!
I love this recipe. Yes, you do have to drain the cottage cheese. Or better yet if you can find "dry curd cottage cheese" You don't have to drain. I use to be able to get the dry curd in a bag , next to the other cottage cheeses but haven't found dry curd for many years.
Great pies! I thought I botched this as the batter is very liquid and needs to be poured carefully into their shells, but I crossed my fingers and they turned out great. Do let them rest until completely cooled. "Mix well" means mix in a mixer or hand blender. I used pastry crust but think this would be better in a Graham cracker crust.
Very good will make again.
So each time I made this it was delicious...however......the center of the pie never set. I even used farmers cheese for a more dry cheese. After baking even beyond the recipe time, the center was still runny. Anyone else? Suggestions? I’m thinking of a 7 inch spring form pan?
