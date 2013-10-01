Apple Crisp IV
This is a very good recipe for apple crisp made with oatmeal. Serve warm or cold.
Bingo! This recipe works. OK, it’s roughhewn enough for we guys to take a hack at it, here are some guy tricks to cover a variety of Macho Mistakes. You forgot to set out the butter for 10 minutes so it can soften? Recovery: Place the BIG mixing bowl on the stove over the oven that’s heating. That will soften the butter as you mix. Get the BIGGIST whisk you have and use it to knock the chunks of butter down to pea sized bits. Stop mixing at this point. DO NOT pre-melt the butter. DO NOT whisk the butter until you have a smooth mixture. This stops the crisp and makes dough. Recovery: If you do the dough thing, serve with bigger glasses of milk OR use more cream on the dish. HINT: If you serve the dish warm, then put the cream you’re going to pour on it in the microwave on 40% power for 1 minute to knock off the chill. DO NOT boil the cream. More HINTS: (1) Cut slices no finer than about 1/4” thick; it helps them to retain “apple-ness”. (2) After you put the bottom layer of crisp in the baking dish and pour in the apples, PRESS the apples down into the crisp and then press the top layer of crisp dough down into the apples as well. DO NOT crush the apples. The apples will flavor the dough a bit, and there’ll be a better crisp to apple slice ratio as well. (3) DO hold about a ¼ cup of the sugar to pour directly on the apple slices in a bowl and then mix well. (4) DO NOT bake till crust is brown. STOP when apples are tender. Manly Kitchen Mess Rating: No better than 2 out of 10.Read More
Being a novice cook/baker, I followed this recipe to a "T". Well, the other reviewers are right...it definitely needs less flour, and it could be a little sweeter. Needs more apples, too. I think this recipe could be a 5 star with a little tweaking. Follow the advice of the other reviewers; they're right! Less flour, more apples. It was good, but I definitely wouldn't say it was excellent.Read More
SOOOOOOO GOOD! I used 11 med apples (a combo of Macintosh, golden, empire & granny), and 1 1/2c flour. I added chopped pecans to the topping. Everyone at work loved it! I served it warm with vanilla ice cream. I won't bother ever using another recipe. THANK YOU!
I have a good stand-by recipe for apple crisp but wanted to try something new. This turned out to be a delicious alternative! I did make some adjustments: I used 4 medium-sized apples (with a little lemon juice, vanilla, cinnamon, and brown sugar tossed in) and a bag of frozen mixed berries. I used 1 1/3 cups of flour and 2 1/3 cups of oats, as another reviewer suggested. Turned out very tasty!
It was the crunchiness I was looking for, and the subtle sweetness that apple crisp should have! I scaled it down to only 6 servings, and it was still wonderful. It was so easy too! Between the amazing taste and ease of this apple crisp, I'll never try another recipe. I've found my favorite.
I made this dish to take to potluck at church and everybody loved it and it was not dry. When I was making it, I thought the recipe had said 1 1/2 sticks of butter, but it says 1 1/2 cups of butter. Maybe others who said it was too dry misread the recipe.
Fabulous! I have had people tell me that this is the best apple crisp they ever ate! I love to make it is huge batches, because it never lasts very long around here no matter how much I make.
This was absolutely terrible. I will never make it again.
My boyfriend asked me to make him Apple Crisp for his b-day instead of cake because he hates cake. I was a little nervous because he's picky about his apple crisp. He said it was the best apple crisp he has ever had in his life. I used a little less flour (maybe 1 and a half cups instead of 2) and tossed the apples in cinnamon and sugar about an hour before I made it. That brought out the juices in the apples more. I also sprinkled cinnamon on the top of it all before I put it in the oven to give it a nice brownish color. The crust on top and bottom really made it because isn't that the best part of apple crisp anyway!?! I will never make another crisp recipe besides this one again! Thank you so much! ****UPDATE***I still make this recipe for my HUSBAND now....he still brags about it to everyone!
I gave this recipe a 4 because I changed a few things. I baked the bottom crust on 350, for 10 minutes, by itself. Then in a bowl,I combined 1/2 C.white sugar,1/4 C brown sugar, 4 T.Cinnamon. I tossed the apples in this mixture,making sure all of the apples were coated well. Place in baking dish. Then I melted 1/2 C butter and then added 2t.lemon juice together. Drizzle over apple mixture. Then add crumb topping,which I doubled. I baked in a 9x13 baking dish. I always receive raves reviews. Thank you
I was looking for a "different and hearty" apple crisp and used this one since the oatmeal appealed to me. I only gave it 3 stars because I used the recipe more as a guide since I could tell it needed more. I knew it would be dry as others have stated since nothing is done or added to the apples. The instructions are vague and assume the cook knows exactly what to do. If a beginner followed this recipe I could see a lot of errors happening. Here are the changes I made: I cut the flower down to 1.5 cups and increased the oats to 2.5 cups. I love cinnamon so I increased it to 1 Tbs. I used the full amount of butter but used it cold cut in 1/2" cubes like you would in pie crust and cut the mix as you would a pie crust to pea size crumble. I used 10 med. apples (considerably more than 2 quarts) and tossed them with 1 Tbs. of lemon juice, 1/2 cup white sugar, 1/4 cup brown sugar and 1 Tbs. of cinnamon. I rested the apples to form liquid and strained out the liquid before adding the apples over 1/3 or the crumble slightly packed on the bottom of the baking dish. I whisked 3 Tbs. of corn starch (I would have used tapioca but didn't have any) to the strained liquid and drizzled over the apples before crumbling the remaining 2/3 of the crumble over the top. I baked it longer at 1 hour and rested the crisp for an hour before serving. It came out AWESOME!! Very juicy thickened sauce. I found my new apple crisp recipe! The family raved and said it was the BEST they ever had!
Best Apple Crisp recipe of them all. Family loves it. Will make it tomorrow for our belated Thanksgiving. We like ours a bit thicker so I make in a 9x9 instead of the 9x13 and follow all the other suggestions.
I don't put the topping on the bottom anymore because it got soggy, and I add vanilla and brown sugar to the apple layer. Excellent Recipe!
I couldn't decide whether or not to make the Apple Crisp II, or this recipe, since both got good reviews. However, it seemed like everyone was changing the Apple Crisp II recipe to make it better. I decided to combine them! I made the topping for this recipe (just added some pecans)and loved the double layers on the finished product!! For the apple layer, I just tossed them with 1/2 C sugar, 2 T flour, and 1 tsp cinnamon before adding them. Doing this gave the apples more flavor. I might even increase the flour a little next time to help with the small amount of liquid that cooks out of the apples. My whole family really loved this recipe, even though they usually think a dessert has to be chocolate.
This is just like the one I already made but the measurements were different, It made more topping so that was a plus. For a twist, add butterscotch chips to the apples and you have a caramel apple crisp, kids love it.
I halved this recipe and made it in a 9x9 dish. I used white sugar instead of brown because that's all I had (will use brown next time). I baked at 400 for 30 minutes because I didn't want to wait almost a whole hour (had company) and it turned out incredible! What's best is that I had everything on hand to make this at the last moment without a trip to the store. It was devoured! Will be making this again for sure!
This is very good. I gave it four stars because I did take a few suggestions from the other reviews. I cut the flour by 1/2 cup, used only 1 cup of butter and one cup of sugar...I just felt like 1 1/2 cups of sugar was way too much. I used 5 green apples to balance out the amount of crisp this recipe yields. I also tossed the apples in lemon juice and sprinkled white sugar on them before putting them in the pan. It turned out well, the crisp was crisp and the apples were tender and juicy. Overall, very yummy!!!!
Exceptional recipe. Taking the advice of other reviews I cut back on the flour. The difference in turn-out as reviewed by others probably more to do with the type of apples used. Some have more moisture than others. Here's a great tip: After putting 1/2 the crisp on the bottom of the pan, add finely chopped nuts for the top. I used both pecans and walnuts. What a delight!
As is, I'd give the recipe 3-stars. I think this recipe makes a good guide for apple crisp, though. I followed the instructions as written the first time. It was a bit dry and not much flavor. After making some adjustments it was definitely a 5-star recipe. I sprinkled the apples with lemon juice and tossed them with cinnamon and sugar. I didn't put any of the crumble mixture on the bottom, and just put the apples in. I like a lot of crisp, so just put all the crumble mixture on top. The apples were very juicy and had lots of flavor. The crumble was perfect and crispy. My son loved it! I also brought it to work for a pot luck and it was a big hit--there were no leftovers to take home! I made it several times this way last year, and I can't wait to make some more after I take my little girl apple picking this year!!
Not only was this wonderful with apples, I also tried it with pears and it was delicious. Since I had a lot of fruit on hand, I made several of each and froze them unbaked in aluminum pans.
This was really delicious. I only had 4 apples so I halved the recipe and baked in a 8x8. Although it could have taken another apple or two, it was awesome right out of the oven with some warm caramel sauce drizzled over the top!
INCREDIBLE WITH THESE TWEAKS. Instead of 2 cups of flour use 1/2 cup flour and 1 -1/2 cup of Panko, add a 1/4 teaspoon of ground cloves and 1/8 to a 1/4 cup of sliced almonds. Use 15 medium apples. With these changes the reciepe could be served in a five star resturant. Place in a ramkin that has been sprayed with non stick spray.
PERFECT !! Followed basic recipe to a tee.Then followed other reviewers suggestions. Added the lemon, sugar and cinnamon to apples before placing into pan. M M GOOD!
Try using Apples & Cinnamon Instant Oatmeal instead of regular Oats. It adds a little something extra to the taste.
delicious! The only thing I did difference.. was I added a tsp of vanilla and I used the entire crumb mixture for the bottom and made another mixture for on top of the apples.. Never lasts long in my house.. My husbands fav.
Great recipe, my family loved it. Lots of topping and oats, which we love. I cut the flour to 1.5c and added 2.5c of oats. I also cut the butter to 1c (2 sticks). I thought the amount of butter was fine, not to dry. I also tossed the apples in cinnamon and added 1c of cranberries. I used about 10 apples. I'll try adding a touch of vanilla next time. This is a great base recipe that you can tweak to your liking. Enjoy.
This was absolutely wonderful! I did go ahead and add some sugar, cinnamon, and a little flour to my apples to give it the flavor that my family of sweet tooths prefer. It turned out great, I'll be making this again and again! Thanks!
I made this recipe but tweaked it a little. They should change the recipe to read *3* sticks of butter, so to cut down on the confusion. I like my apple crisp to be sweet and thick so I added 1/2 cup sugar and 1/4 cup cornstarch to the apple mixture. It gave it a more "apple pie" consistancy. I used very tart granny smiths from my back yard so they needed the extra sugar. This was an awesome turn out-no left overs!
This tastes just like my mom's Apple Crisp .. I reduced the flour a bit and added a little more oatmeal. I also omitted the nutmeg and I sprinkled a little brown sugar and cinnamon on the apples before I put them in the pan. It was very good .. especially with vanilla ice cream :)
This was pretty good. I halved everything and used an 8" square pan. Might not be a bad idea to spray the pan first. After I put the apples in I sprinkled them with cinnamon sugar. Might cut back a tad on the butter next time. Thanks for an easy throw together recipe! :)
This recipe looked easiest and most similar to the version I grew up with. I ended up about 1 cup shy on the apples, and I'm amazed that people say it needs more! I think it was absolutely perfect the way I made it! I had trouble, after emptying my dish of it, tearing myself away from the pan--I just kept wanting to eat more! This one will be taken to family gatherings--thank you!
I loved this recipe. I followed some of the other reviews and my grandma and I just loved this. She thought it was a bit dry without the ice cream, but it was just right for me. I'm the kind of person that likes less filling but more of the crust, so when I only had 6 medium apples in the fridge that needed to be used, it was okay. I first let the peeled and sliced apples sit in enough lemon juice to make a little puddle in the bottom of the bowl, and sprinkled with sugar and cinnamon (to your taste). I stirred the apple lemon combination periodically while I was preparing the crisp. For the crisp I used only 1 1/2 cups self-rising flour (didn't have all purpose, but it worked just fine), 2 1/2 cups quick rolled oats, 1 heaping teaspoon cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg and 1/2 teaspoon allspice. Hint: for those who don't have the patients to continue cutting the butter into the dry mixture, try mixing and mushing it together with your hands until mixed and then use the fork to scrape into little pieces. This worked really well for me and it sped the process up. After I assembled the bottom layer of the crisp and the layer of apples, I took to lemon juice mixture that was in the bottom of the bowl and spooned it over the apples, then I sprinked the apples with more sugar and cinnamon before adding the top layer of crisp. Baked for about 47 min. and YUMMY! Couldn't stay away from the pan! Next time I will try to use some of our home canned apples and see how that turn
This is a very good recipe if you like lots of crust, which I do. You have to add lemon juice to the apples, with a little water and cornstarch. Cook until nearly boiling and pour over bottom crust. I also added pecans to the crust!!
The best ever! Just came out of the oven - cooked perfectly. Cut the flour by 1/2 cup per many reviews, and mixed the apples with some lemon juice, sugar and cinnamon before layering between the crisp mix. I also added a lot more apple and sliced them thick. So GOOD! My new favorite fall recipe.
Not too shabby, however I decided to mix some of the brown sugar in with the layers of apples to make it a bit sweeter. Otherwise it's a pretty good recipie.
very good recipe, family loved it!! I did use a larger pan than 9x13. Will make again, I added 1/2 cup white sugar with cinnamon over the apples. Thank you for submitting such a wonderful recipe!!
Very good. Some of the reviews I read cut back on the flour. I don't recommend it as I think the topping would be to sticky. My apples were tart, so the tossed them with sugar and cinnamon.
Delicious!! This is a very good recipe, made half of this wish I had enough to make the full batch. I followed a few reviews, I put cinnamon & sugar on the apples because I like saucy things and I used tart apples, I ran out of brown sugar so I used some white sugar too. I think next time Im going to make more of the cumble for the bottom. My boyfriend said "you need to make this once a week!" Its definitely a hit in our house! Thanks!
I always read reviews prior to baking anything from this site. I followed other's advice and used 1 1/3 cup flour and 2 1/3 cup oats . . . I also tossed the apples in lemon juice, cinnamon, brown sugar, and a little nutmeg. Loved this part of it . . . a definite must! THe crumb mixture was way too "buttery" and not crumbly enough so I added in at least another 1/3 cup flour and 1/3 cup oats. I used real butter too and wonder if that made a difference. I added and mixed until I had a moist crumb. I personally thought the two layers were too much. I did use lots of apples per the other's advice. I put in at least 9 cups of apples. I will next time use lots more apples and put a thick crumb mixture on top only . . . I think it will be plenty! Other than those changes the taste was great. Don't hesitate to add in a pinch of allspice!
I took the advice of the other reviews to cut the brown sugar down by 1/2 cup cups and to also cut the flower down to 1-1/2 cups. The other thing I followed from another review was to let the apples set in some lemon juice, cinnamon, and 1 tbsp of Vanilla before putting them in with the crisp. I also added some splenda to the apples (I used Cortlands cut about 1/4" thick) ahead of time to let them sweeten up a little. The things that I added turned out amazing. I took about 1/2 cup of toasted almonds and corsely ground them in my food processer. I sprinkled 1/2 of the almonds down on top of the bottom layer of crisp, put the apples down, then I used 1 cup of dried cranberries in with the apples. To keep the apples moist in the baking, i took some honey and just went back and forth a couple times over the apples. Put the top layer of crisp on, then Sprinkled the top with the remainder of the almonds. This turned out amazing! I made it for a football party, and it was the first thing gone! The Almonds added a nice cruch and nutty flavor, the apples were nice and sweet, and the whole thing was nice and moist. I will definitely make this one again!
This was really a great recipe. The only modification I made was a trick my grandmother used to do. I added a little fresh lemon juice to the apples, then coated them with a little extra brown sugar. Thanks!
Very good. I just thought it needed more cinnamon-probably sprinkled on the apples. Liked the creamy filling.
VERY VERY good. No need to look elsewhere for the best apple crisp recipe! It is good with pears too. Thank you!
The crumbly mixture was good, but the apples were not cooked down very soft and were still rather crispy. I didn't slice them very thin, like another reviewer suggested. I think if I had tossed the apple slices in some sugar and lemon juice, it would have drawn out the juices more and cooked it down better. But it was very easy and my 4 year old and I had fun making it together. Topped it with a scoop of ice cream and everybody loves it!
So delicious! The easiest apple crisp I've ever made and the best. I do agree it needs more apples. I made mine in a 7 x 11 glass baking dish and recalculated the servings to 12 and used five large apples and it could have used at least one more. The double crust is fantastic and was just as crisp the next day. A real keeper.
This apple crisp does not last a day in my house. My family loves it. It also tastes good with nuts.
NOT CRISP ENOUGH, BUT, WORTH EATING.
This is the best Apple Crisp I have ever made. I made this with 3 different types of apples and my family loved it. I have been trying to find a good Apple Crisp recipe for years. thank you for sharing this one.
I love this recipe! It gives apple crisp a bit of a new twist for me with the packed crumble on the bottom of the pan. LOVE IT! IT is always gone in the first day. :)
Excellent! We made a couple small changes: added 4 more apples, and left out 1/2 cup of flour. Next time we might add a little more cinnamon. Best apple crisp ever!
Was very good but still needs tweaking to fit my family's taste. I had no problems with dryness as many others stated but my apples were a bit too tart and recipe doesn't specify which type of apples to use. I Used 6 Granny Smith apples and 1 Gala. I sprinkled lots of cinnamon and sugar on the apples before adding topping as others suggested and it was still pretty tart. SO, if you are using Granny Smith DEF. add more sugar than you think it needs when mixing with apples. I will add more next time! As for the "crisp" part on the top only. It was good but not as crumbly or crisp as I'd hoped. I know this recipe has potential to be a 5 instead of the 4 rated it and I will update when I get it right! :)
I have to say that I am generally one of those people who like to try to original recipe as listed FIRST and will make changes from there before rating anything- seems only fair to me! :D This recipe is a GREAT recipe as is!! The alteration that I made was totally unintentional, but I LOVED the way it came out, so I thought I would share. I was planning to make this recipe as is, since it always turns out great that way, however, when I went to add the oats, I found that I was OUT!! Dessert had already been promised, and hubby had been sent to the store for ice cream... sooo... I looked around in the pantry and saw Quaker Simple Harvest instant oatmeal in Maple Brown Sugar w/ pecans flavor. I decided to try it- added same amount as recipe called for (5 packets I think...) and it was AMAZING!!! The oatmeal, I actually DIDN'T like for breakfast... but I will be buying it again just to use in this recipe! Enjoy! :D
This was so good! I made it exactly how the recipe says and used 10 apples of different varieties and sizes. Definitely a keeper
This is the best apple crisp I have ever eaten. The topping is the best part so instead of putting half the mixture on the bottom of the pan, I just put it all on top. Fabulous!
So delicious. This is exactly what I was looking for!! Thanks!!
This was an awesome recipe. The whole family just loved it. The crisp on the bottom is what made it extra special. I used a little less butter to try and make it a little healthier. I just made a second one and this time I tossed the apples with some cinnamon, nutmeg and 2 tbsp white sugar. In reading some reviews I see that some recommended to use less flour, so I tried this batch with 2/3 c less flour and increased the oats by 1/3 c. Absolutely delicious!
Made this Saturday and I was really pumped about it. I used four Granny Smith apples and cut them in chunks. I loved the topping/crust but the apples was too mushy. I'm weird like that, I like them a little firm or whatever. I had them in there for the exact cooking time. I will make again but don't want to leave it in the oven for too long.
Oh this recipe was awesome! I had only about eight apples - mixed variety - that I had misfortunately dropped and severly bruised as soon as I brought them home. This cooked for a little over an hour and it was well worth the wait. Phenomenal. I hate baking as I never measure anything; however, despite that--I CUT BUTTER IN WITH A PASTRY CUTTER and I WILL make this again. I am from the South and this is better than any Southern apple cobber/dumplings I've ever had. WELL DONE! Thank you!!!
Tasted great but thought that the crumb mix only needed to be on top and not on the bottom of the pan. That would mean less fat.
I even followed the recommendations to reduce flour and it was still doughy! I did not like this at all.
This recipe is absolutely delicious. Great for freezing already cut squares and microwaving as needed. I add a scoop of ice cream.
Three words. YUMMY! Crispy! Chewy! The perfect combination of flavors with not gooey cinnamon/syrup to complicate the apples. Our new family favorite!
This recipe has turned out GRAND!!! just make sure NOT to melt the butter as I did ( accidently) but in cooking there really cant be accidents! :( if melted butter is used ..... your dessert will come out oily and chewy!! Other than that I have had no problem, This is a Family recipe now! Rhonda you rock ..... your recipe is a great HIT!
YUM! My favorite apple crisp recipe by far! I cut the "crisp" part down to 1c flour, 1.5c oats, and 2 sticks butter (with a couple dashes of the nutmeg and cinnamon). I also tossed my apples with cinnamon and sugar to give it a bit more flavor. Will make this recipe over and over!
Great Apple Crisp but there was too much crisp and not enough apples.
Very good. I modified by using oat flour instead of wheat flour (just blend oats in the blender) so my daughter, who's allergic to wheat, could eat it too. I also prepped the apples by adding a 1/2 c of apple cider, 2 Tbls of lemon juice, 1/2 c brown sugar, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg to them prior to putting in the pan. I also added more cinnamon and nutmeg to the crust mixture, along with a pinch of cloves. Very very good.
This was exactly the apple crisp my grandmother used to make. I thought the recipe died when she did. Thanks!
Made this for a baby shower bbq, turned out amazing and was a huge hit.
excellent recipe - i halved it (9x13, 30 min) and it turned out great. lots of yummy crust.
This was probably the easiest apple crisp that I have ever made. The crust like layer on the bottom of the pan is a really simple idea. It ensures that you get some "crisp" along with each bite of apple. I wondered if the 9x13 pan would be too much, however, the panful didn't last long at all! It truly is tasty either warm or cold. Definitely will be my new go-to recipe.
This was excellent! I cut the recipe in half and made it in an 8x8" pan. For the half recipe I used 1/2 Splenda Brown Sugar Blend and 1/4 cup Sugar Twin Brown Sugar Substitute and it turned out perfect. Thank you for a KEEPER!!!
I used only 1-1/3 cup flour and 1-1/2 cup oats, as noted by other reviewers and the crisp came out really great. I thought it needed a little something, though, so that's why I gave it only 4 stars. Next time, I may add some apple pie spice. Also, I mixed Granny Smith apples with some small Red Delicious apples. The Granny Smiths needed about another 15 minutes of cook time to soften up. Other than that, it came out really good. Thanks!
I thought this is an excellent apple crisp recipe. It was buttery and delicious. I think this recipe as too much topping to apple ratio. Maybe this is why other reviewers said it was dry, or too much flour. It is a "crisp" after all and should taste like crumbly cookies I guess. If you cut back on the flour and oats and keep the butter the same that will not work. I don't but a bottom crust on which means I had even more crust. Anyway it is delicious and now my go to recipe for a crisp.
This recipe was easy and delicious. I scaled the recipe down by half. It made the house smell absolutely wonderful! I followed some of the recommendations suggested by some of the others and it turned out perfect. I tossed the apples in vanilla and cinnamon sugar and added a little more cinnamon and brown sugar to the crust.
Excellent! - whether it's served hot or cold.
Fantastic! I used this recipe when my parents came to visit. I had to give my mom the recipe to take back home with her. It was delicious! I loved the double layer of 'crisp'
Didnt care for it sorry
I just made this today...it is the best apple crisp I've ever had, it's even better then the one my grandma always makes!
Too dry for me. Not a big fan of this recipe.
This is so good. Important to use juicy apples. I used a combo of Mac and Grannie Smith. Served with whipped cream. yum!
I am not that big on baking and this recipe was great. I do love to cook and this was super easy and tasted great. My whole family enjoyed it. It's a great alternative for homemade apple pie and a lot easier and less time comsuming.
Very good!
making 3 layers you have an apple squarePut oatmeal mixture on top only plus add !/2 cup water makes an excelent crisp
this is byfar the best apple crisp we have ever had.
I made 1/2 a recipe for 6 people and it was more than enough. I didn't layer it, and I did add lemon juice to the apples. Everyone raved about it! I made it the morning of the dinner, and then put it in the oven to warm while we were eating. Don't forget the 2X churned low-fat vanilla ice cream, wonderful with it!
The best recipe for apple crisp I have ever tried! Easy and perfect, my family loved it. I'm tossing my old apple crisp recipes and replacing them with this one. Thanks for a great recipe!
Amazing. Simply amazing. I didn't have nutmeg on hand so I added a pinch each of ginger and cloves and it tasted wonderful. My 15 year old son and 3 of his hollow-legged friends just consumed half the pan for an after school snack. :) This will definitely become a permanent recipe in my family's cookbook. Thanks for posting!
This recipe was the best, I would personally make a little less crisp. Also, I made it with only 1 cup of MELTED butter, instead of 1 1/2. But this was sooo good and sooo easy.
Not very moist but good flavor
Yummy! I changed apples for pears and was also delicious
This crisp was delectable! I used 10 apples, and my family and I looooooved it. I'm not great with measurements like quarts :D but I saw other used 10-11 and it turned out great. Totally delicious. I don't know why other people didn't like it. Mine was awesome and I followed the recipe to the T.
Very Yummy with vanilla ice cream! I stewed the apples first by simply boiling in water and white sugar. This cut cooking time right down and sweetened the apples. I only used the crumble on the top only because that's how I'd always had it.
I cut back on the sugar.
too much flour, even when you reduced amount. Not sweet enough. Go find your other recipe for this dessert.
This was fabulous. I used about 9 medium sized macintosh apples (they did get very soft after cooking) and like the other reviewers, I only added 1 1/2 cups flour, and it turned out perfect! Took to a potluck and everyone raved!
Love this ...you can even make it in a pie dish and you have a beautiful pie without a bottom crust. It was even better the day after, cut into wedges and served as a pie. I'm even going to try this with half peaches and half apples. I used farm fresh gala apples. Thanks, great recipie.
This is the BEST apple crisp recipe I have ever tried, and I have tried many. Wouldn't change a thing. This is my new recipe and I can stop trying new ones. Thank you so much! The crust on the bottom is so nice and stays crisp, which is the problem with so many apple crisp recipes.
this was quite delicious - even though I made with low cal margarine and added a bit of wheat/oat bran to the rolled oats - if you cook with butter, i'm sure you'll find this outstanding!
This was okay. Next time I will toss the apples in cinnamon and sugar before adding them to crisp. quick and easy.
