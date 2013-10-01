Apple Crisp IV

I loved this recipe. I followed some of the other reviews and my grandma and I just loved this. She thought it was a bit dry without the ice cream, but it was just right for me. I'm the kind of person that likes less filling but more of the crust, so when I only had 6 medium apples in the fridge that needed to be used, it was okay. I first let the peeled and sliced apples sit in enough lemon juice to make a little puddle in the bottom of the bowl, and sprinkled with sugar and cinnamon (to your taste). I stirred the apple lemon combination periodically while I was preparing the crisp. For the crisp I used only 1 1/2 cups self-rising flour (didn't have all purpose, but it worked just fine), 2 1/2 cups quick rolled oats, 1 heaping teaspoon cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg and 1/2 teaspoon allspice. Hint: for those who don't have the patients to continue cutting the butter into the dry mixture, try mixing and mushing it together with your hands until mixed and then use the fork to scrape into little pieces. This worked really well for me and it sped the process up. After I assembled the bottom layer of the crisp and the layer of apples, I took to lemon juice mixture that was in the bottom of the bowl and spooned it over the apples, then I sprinked the apples with more sugar and cinnamon before adding the top layer of crisp. Baked for about 47 min. and YUMMY! Couldn't stay away from the pan! Next time I will try to use some of our home canned apples and see how that turn