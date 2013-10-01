Apple Crisp IV

This is a very good recipe for apple crisp made with oatmeal. Serve warm or cold.

By rhonda

Recipe Summary

Servings:
18
Yield:
1 - 9x13 inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, combine the flour, oatmeal, cinnamon, nutmeg and brown sugar. Cut butter into mixture until crumbly.

  • Take half of the mixture and pat it into the bottom of a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Cover crumb mixture with apple slices, then sprinkle apple slices with remaining crumb mixture.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 to 50 minutes or until apples are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
319 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 42.5g; fat 16.2g; cholesterol 40.7mg; sodium 115.5mg. Full Nutrition
