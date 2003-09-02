Apple Pie by Grandma Ople

After reading dozens upon dozens of comments and hearing how some people swore by adding the cinnamon and other spices, and other swore that you had to stick to the original recipe I decided to split the difference and make one of each at the same time. Personally, I am partial to the original recipe - I love the basic, apple pie flavor without anything distracting from the beautiful simplicity of it. My boyfriend preferred the addition of cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla version (I also added 1/4 teaspoon of allspice but I would NOT recommend it; the cloves in it completely overpowered the whole pie!). So, I guess it depends on if you really love cinnamon or not. Both ways are epic. Also, some people had trouble with the caramel sauce, but having been prepared for that, I made both pies ready to go (lattice crust already on) before I started the sauce and then poured it over the top with no trouble at all. I actually think it would have been more difficult to mix the caramel with the apples first, simply because it DOES harden so fast. If you just pour it out straight from the stove, it soaks all the way in with no problem. And lattice tops are ridiculously easy - just Google a "How To" :) The "traditional" pie was runnier, but that could have been my doing because I think I might have cooked the "cinnamon caramel" longer. All in all - this recipe is great, however you choose to do it. I strongly recommend the French Pastry Pie Crust (use the cling wrap tip! live saver!!)