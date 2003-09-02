Apple Pie by Grandma Ople

This was my grandmother's apple pie recipe. I have never seen another one quite like it. It will always be my favorite and has won me several first place prizes in local competitions. I hope it becomes one of your favorites as well!
Excellent, not too sugary sweet like some. Made the first one and found topping hard to soak through the top. The second one, I poured most on before putting the top crust on, then brushed rest on the crust. Perfect! Also sprinkled cinnamon over top of apples. If you're using the large Granny Smith Apples, use a really large deep dish pan. Would work well with 6 apples of this size. If you use 8 lg apples, makes a huge beautiful pie, but have to cook about 20 min. more. In any case, tent with foil when browned nicely to keep from overbrowning. GREAT PIE!
I am very disappointed by the outcome. I followed the directions exactly, except mixed the sauce with the apples. The inside was so runny, and never thickened up. I trusted the rating, but don't let it fool you. I put a lot of time and effort into this apple pie, and I can't believe it came out like this, when everyone was raving about how good it is. Does anyone have any comments about what I may have did wrong, because I read over the directions again, and I did everything right. I guess I'll keep looking for that perfect recipe. Very disappointed!
I wanted to try this recipe badly for thanksgiving, but there were so many alterations in all the reviews, I didn't know if it was really a highly rated recipe. I don't have the time or patience to read a ton of reviews. I hate this. I come here for a good recipe and the ratings are skewed because people are making something almost entirely different and rating their recipe. Submit yours, rate this one (or any other recipe on this site) as is
I've made good apple pies for decades. :-) This is an excellent-tasting apple pie and stellar-looking as well. DON'T FORGET TO ADD CINNAMON to the sauce if you prefer your apple pie that way! I didn't realize the recipe didn't call for it until it was nearly done. :-( Also, I've never had success at getting the apples in a pie cooked all of the way through if I use more than 4 apples (I prepared 8 as this recipe calls for and ended up only using 6) and this recipe was no exception. So I placed the pie on a lower oven rack and put the temperature on 250 for an extra 30 minutes or so and that did the trick without overbaking the crust. I used the Basic Flaky Pie Crust recipe from this website and it was excellent.
I love the flavor of this recipe, however I don't like the presentation of the top crust when done per method written. I've used this also when making a pear pie and it works ever so nicely also. I skip the 'simmer'...I just let it come to a gentle boil until the sugar is dissolved then pour over apples already placed on bottom crust. I do add a bit of apple pie spice, just personal preference; I like a bit of fall spices in my apple pie.
This is the second year I have this pie, and it is truly outstanding. I have nothing to add or say that others have not, but I wanted to let Family of Grandma Ople know, that this pie has been a blessing to our family. My husband is deployed for the holidays this year, and the children and I are having our Thanksgiving alone, as so many others in our shoes will too. Today as I sliced apples, and rolled crust, My 5 year old made her own miniature Grandma Ople's apple pie in a little jar. It was the start of tradition for her, and a special moment for me to hold in my heart, and share with my husband through email. I plan to add this recipe to our family cookbook, with the "full history" behind it. I wanted you to know that Your grandmother will live on through our family for many many years. Thank you for sharing her with us.
If I could give this more stars I would! This is "Classic Apple Pie" taken to a whole new level of deliciousness. My husband and I loved it! After reading the reviews I added 1 tsp. of cinnamon and 1/2 tsp. of nutmeg to the syrup. I also added 1 Tbsp. of vanilla (decrease the water by 1 Tbsp.). I would definitely do a lattice crust again - and I will most certainly make this pie again. I poured most of the syrup over the apples before adding the crust then brushed the rest over top. I used 5 Granny Smith apples and 2 Rome Apples thinly sliced so they cook in one hour. Be sure to use a glass baking dish with a baking sheet underneath to catch any syrup that may run over - you don't want that sticky mess on the bottom of your oven! Thanks Grandma Ople!
Grandma Ople was right: this pie doesn't need vanilla, cinnamon and/or nutmeg. In fact, those extra ingredients just ruin the subtlety of the flavour and overpower it. Before you go with your feeling/prejudice that apple pie *must* have cinnamon, please at least *try* this recipe first as is, as it is gloriously honest in taste. If you are unable to appreciate simple flavours and feel you *must* add them, then just add 1 TSP of vanilla (NOT a TBLSP, as a TBLSP really kills it!), 1/2 TSP of cinnamon and a pinch of nutmeg. But, really, this recipe is perfect the way it is (including temps and times). Use a dark pie pan to ensure the bottom crust cooks thoroughly, and place it in the bottom 1/2 to prevent scorching. Make sure you use light brown sugar and not dark, as the extra molasses in dark brown sugar will cause the butter to separate off again and the sauce will not be smooth. If the sauce does separate while cooking, add a bit of water and stir until smooth. Oh, and this recipe is also excellent with pears!
Wonderful! Over the years, my husband and I have discovered some "tricks" that work for us (thanks to the other reviews). 1. We use the apple slicer, then cut those slices in half. Fits better in the pie this way. 2. We add cinnamon into the mixture. Also, we add some cornstarch to thicken up the liquid a bit. 3. We cut out the pieces for the lattice ahead of time. 4. We pour half to 2/3 of the mixture in with the apple before putting on the lattice. The rest we brush on the lattice. 5. We work FAST because the liquid solidifies pretty quickly (helps if one person is stirring it on the stove, at the lowest setting, while you work the lattice). 6. We bake the pie at 350 the whole time (everytime we bake at 425 for fifteen minute parts of the crust burns). 7. When the pie is almost done, we sprinkle some extra cinamon sugar on the lattice.
This an AMAZING recipe! I have made it half a dozen times now, and think I have come up with the PERFECT pie. Using suggestions from other reviewers, I changed the flour to 1 tbsp., added 2 tbsp cornstarch, 1/8 cup water, 1 tsp vanilla, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp nutmeg. I used my mandoline to slice the apples uniformly (much faster that way, too!), and mixed the syrup with the apples. Then I cooked it until the apples started to cook a little. This made the sauce very caramelly, but the moisture from the apples helped to keep it from hardening. I waited until the apple mix cooled, then using a slotted spoon I ladled the apples back into the pie. I could then control the amount of caramel that went into and on top of the pie (and the caramel wouldn't harden too much. I found that if I use 3 1/2 to 4 cups of apples, it seems to be just enough. My favorite to use is Granny Smith. I used the Never Fail Pie Crust II, but I use only @ 1/4 cup water in the crust, otherwise the crust is too hard to work with. I brush the unbaked crust with an egg wash, then add the filling (when cool). I bake the pie in the lower 1/3 of the oven, on a pizza stone as this seems to allow the bottom to cook fully, and keeps the top from getting too brown. The pie sets up beautifully! And smelled sooooo good while baking. My favorite way to make this is to substitute 1 cup of the apples with 1 cup craisins (dried cranberries that I microwave with a little water to reconstitute, then drain the
THE BEST APPLE PIE- BAR NONE! In place of water alone, I mix half bourbon and half water. It gives it a subtle bourbon/brown sugar flavor. I also toss the sliced apples in 2 tsp lemon juice, 2 tsp cinnamon, and 1 tsp salt. With or without those changes though...this recipe is a winner!
I have been making apple pies for years and by far this is the BEST recipe! I have just started a baking business and as an experiment I made one on Sunday and took it up to the social club we belong to. The whole thing sold in less than 5 minutes! Wow! Now I have been requested to bring up 6 more this Sunday to serve by the piece and 4 more to sell whole. I did do as some others have suggested. I used Martha Stewarts Pate Brisse crust, and added some cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla to the syrup. After laying the bottom pastry in the pie plate I put a layer of apples down and poured enough syrup on them to cover then added the rest of the apples and did the lattice crust. Poured the rest of the syrup over the top (yes SLOWLY or it will run over the edge) and brushed a little onto the fluted edge. I didn't need to make a second batch of syrup, I just kept it on the stove after I shut the burner off and the residual heat kept it from thickening long enough for me to do the lattice and it just does look so much prettier with it. Excellent EXCELLENT recipe! Thank you!
My brain screamed at me to NOT pour the filling over the lattice. But I did it anyway. And now there is a burnt, ugly waste-of-time making a filthy mess in my oven. And I have nothing to serve my husband's boss for dessert when he comes over for dinner tonight. I am so mad at myself right now for trusting the good reviews over my own gut feeling. Please don't give a recipe 5 stars if you modify all the ingredients and processes. That's not the same recipe.
I made a few changes and have some suggestions for others that turn out with a watery pie. I didn’t have time to make my own signature crust so I purchased a pre-made crust and brushed the inside of the bottom crust with one egg beaten together with 1 tsp. of almond flavoring. I followed the other reviewer’s suggestions and made the sauce with 1 tbsp. cinnamon and 1 tsp. nutmeg. I mixed the apples and the sauce together and poured it into my lined pie plate. I then put the full top crust on and brushed it with my almond egg solution and sprinkled course sugar on top. After baking it looked gorgeous. Sadly for me it never set up. I used a mixture of cooking apples that unlike Granny Smith apples contain lots of excess water. Next time I will make use of a tried and true favorite for apple pie. Add 2-3 tbsp. of Minute Tapioca. While the pie cooks the tapioca absorbs all of the excess liquid leaving you with a perfect pie every time. The tapioca takes on the flavor of the sauce and blends in with the rest of the filling so there is no fear even if you don’t particularly care for tapioca. Give it a shot, you won’t be disappointed. An amazing pie, thanks for sharing with us Rebecca!
After reading dozens upon dozens of comments and hearing how some people swore by adding the cinnamon and other spices, and other swore that you had to stick to the original recipe I decided to split the difference and make one of each at the same time. Personally, I am partial to the original recipe - I love the basic, apple pie flavor without anything distracting from the beautiful simplicity of it. My boyfriend preferred the addition of cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla version (I also added 1/4 teaspoon of allspice but I would NOT recommend it; the cloves in it completely overpowered the whole pie!). So, I guess it depends on if you really love cinnamon or not. Both ways are epic. Also, some people had trouble with the caramel sauce, but having been prepared for that, I made both pies ready to go (lattice crust already on) before I started the sauce and then poured it over the top with no trouble at all. I actually think it would have been more difficult to mix the caramel with the apples first, simply because it DOES harden so fast. If you just pour it out straight from the stove, it soaks all the way in with no problem. And lattice tops are ridiculously easy - just Google a "How To" :) The "traditional" pie was runnier, but that could have been my doing because I think I might have cooked the "cinnamon caramel" longer. All in all - this recipe is great, however you choose to do it. I strongly recommend the French Pastry Pie Crust (use the cling wrap tip! live saver!!)
BEST...APPLE PIE...EVER!!! I'd give this 10 stars if possible, and a HUGE thank you to Rebecca for sharing her Grandma's recipe, it's going to be a family heirloom for my family! I read a good many reviews, and made a few changes...I dusted the apples with a bit of cornstarch/cinnamom, and to the sugars I mixed in some cinnamon, allspice, cloves and nutmeg then added to the sauce mix. I mounded half the apples in the pie plate, poured 1/3 the sauce over them, added the rest of the apples, poured another 1/3 sauce over and topped with a full crust (never tried a lattice before, this was my first from scratch pie) with decorative vents, which I poured the rest of the sauce over. I baked according to directions, and viola, the best apple pie I think I have ever tasted!!!! I did use granny smith, I like the tartness of them contrasting with the sweet sauce. For my first ever from scratch apple pie, this was a HUGE smashing success with my family, and will be the gold standard against which all others will be measured!!! Thank you again Rebecca for sharing this fabulous recipe!
Delicious apple pie! Be sure to sliced our apples thinly. I was afraid of the mess, so I just poured the cooked mixture over the apples and then topped with a plain rolled crust. I then used an egg wash and sprinkled the crust with sugar. It had a nice caramel-like flavor!
I didn't really care for this recipe. It was to sweet and carmelly...
Excellent apple pie!!! It received rave reviews by everyone who tried it. I also added 1 tsp. of vanilla and cinnamon and 1/2 tsp. of nutmeg. I prepared it 24 hours prior to baking it and it turned out splendid. I used a ready made crust and covered the edges as well for approximately 30 minutes of the bake time. Excellent flavor.
I made a 1 crust pie as I normally do for an apple pie - I make a butter/brown sugar/flour crumb topping. My husband and brother loved it!! My husband asked if he were to peel and slice apples if I would make this more often, so definitely a winner! As suggested, I mixed the 'sauce' with the apples prior to putting them in the pie crust. Turned out beautifully!
I had never made an apple pie in my life, but using this recipe, I won my county's Ag Fair Apple Pie Contest!! I did use Red Delicious apples, as I am not too fond of Granny Smiths. Also, I made one batch of the sauce and mixed it in with apples before adding into bottom crust. Then, AFTER I did the lattice on top crust, I made ANOTHER batch of sauce and poured over top of pie, using as much as needed. I made this pie before the contest and took slices around to friends and family members and told them, "here, taste this and tell me what you think". Everybody raved and I was hoping they weren't just being nice. I made another pie the morning of the contest, figuring I had nothing to lose. I must say- I was really surprised when I was announced as the winner and now this will be the ONLY apple pie recipe I will ever use!
Well, I have to say that I love Grandma Ople. She knew how to do an Apple Pie right! I just made this for a Labor Day bbq last weekend and it was a hit! The caramel sauce was delicious! It was hard to not continue to sample it. One tweak I will do next time is add about 15 more minutes to the cooking time. For whatever reason, my apples did not get soft enough with only the hour of cook time. But aside from that, Yum! A definite keeper.
WOW! What a fantastic pie! This apple pie will be showing up at several holiday events for certain! Try sliced almonds on top, too. *Update: I used puff pastry scraps and threw a sliced apple in a buttered skillet along with a sprinkle of cinamon. I covered it with the syrup and chucked it in the oven. Wonderful use of pastry scraps!
This is amazing, I have never liked apple pie until I baked this pie! This is so good. I just baked one today and last night! Thanksgiving day this is what my family will be having. Make the lattice work crust on top of foil then flip it on top :P
I'm sorry, but this recipe was just "okay" for me. I gave it three stars beause it tastes okay....but nothing exceptional. In fact, it was a little bland. I followed recipe exactly except I poured the liquid over the apples and then put the top crust on. I still prefer my usual method of making apple pie.
Amazing! Easy to make and amazingly good to eat! I did make the first one just as written, but my family prefers cinnamon and nutmeg. Try this pie...you won't be disappointed! Thank you MOSHASMAMA for sharing your dear grandma's recipe.
This was awesome. I've been trying to find a recipe like the one my grandfather used to make and this comes darn close. I will definately make this one again. I used macintosh apples, yum yum yum. I did not use the lattes, I poured the syrup over the apples and then saved a little to brush on the top crust. It was wonderful pie.
This was my first attempt at an apple pie (my husband's favorite) and the first time anyone other than his grandma made it for him. He stood over my shoulder the whole time I was making it, very uncertain of the directions I was following, but in the end he loved it. So much so, he had a slice after every meal till it was gone! I did stuff the apples into the pie kinda funny, and they didn't bake down as much as I thought they would (so it became pretty messy to eat at times).
My seven year old son and I spent a great hour this cold afternoon, peeling and slicing granny smith apples, and making a tasty surprise for the rest of my family. As the finished pie called from the counter, I must have been asked one hundred times throughout the afternoon, by every member of the family, if they could cut into the pie. Once we did finally cut into the pie, the results were fantastic. A quote from my mother pretty much summed up the experience "That was the best apple pie I have eaten"...and folks, she's had a LOT of apple pies!
I am an accomplished pie maker of 35+ years and followed this recipe TO THE LETTER. I read all of the "rave" reviews even though most reviewers changed either the ingredients or the procedures or both, and I don't feel that those changes adequately represent the original recipe. I was extremely disappointed with this pie when made AS ORIGINALLY WRITTEN. The sauce did not reach all of the apples (I used 7 in a 9.5" deep dish pie shell, and it was still too many as they kept trying to slide off of the huge mound), and thus the apples baked "dry." I left the pie in the oven at 350 an extra 10 minutes for a total of 55 minutes at 350, and the sauce-less apples were still crunchy, though I had started it at 425 as the original recipe states. My finished pie looked exactly like the picture, but the taste was bland and boring and, for an apple pie, very dry. Many of the suggestions by reviewers are valid, and I will keep them in mind for other apple pie recipes, namely to saute the apples in a butter/sugar mixture first, but I won't be making this recipe again. And the search for the perfect apple pie continues.
I am soooo glad I tried this recipe!! My family loved it! It tasted sooo good! It lasted less the 4 hours : ) Everyone keeps asking me to make it again. I'm still trying to find a good crust recipe, but I'm sure I will at this site! Do try this recipe, you won't regret it and your family will gobble it down!
This recipe did not work out at all for me. First of all, 8 apples were going to be way too many, so I cut it down to four. The sugar / butter mixture turned out to be like a paste, and even with only four apples in the pie, the pie overflowed with the sugar / butter mixture. Luckily, I had put a baking sheet under my pie; so though it was overflowing, the sugar / butter mixture overflowed onto the baking sheet, and began to burn, at which point I took the pie out of the oven. Stick to the traditional apple pie recipes; this one's a dud.
The tartness of the Granny Smith apples combined with the white andbrown sugar "carmelization" is fantastic. So unlike any other traditional apple pie recipe. YOU HAVE GOT TO TRY IT!
WOW! This is some gooood pie! I tweaked a little...to the syrup as it was cooking, I added about 1 TBSP of cinnamon, 1 tsp of nutmeg and a pinch of allspice. I used 7 winesap apples and used a whole crust on top instead of a lattice. I also poured most of the syrup over the apples before the crust went on and then added about 2 TBSP of cornstarch to soak up the juices inside the pie. I poured the rest of the syrup over the pie crust and baked at 350 for about 1 hour 20 mins total. The apples were incredible, just enough juice inside the pie to make it gooey- not drippy. Plus, the crust was soooo good and very crispy! This pie looked like a professional had styled it for a photo shoot! AND, it tasted amazing! I'm not a pie girl (I like cake better) but this could make me a convert!! YUMMO!! Thanks for sharing!
Wonderful! My dinner guests said it was not only the best apple pie they had ever had, but also the best pie, period. I used half golden delicious, half grannie smith apples. I added 1tsp cinnamon, .5tsp nutmeg, and a dash of cloves to the butter mixture, which I then poured directly onto the apples. I brushed the lattice crust with egg white, and sprinkled it with sugar. I would suggest brushing the bottom crust with egg white and water before adding the filling, as it can get soggy otherwise.
Hands down the best apple pie I've ever had ever! I would reccomend using only Granny Smith Apples; I tried mixing in Macintosh once and the result was too sweet. I also add about 1 tsp. of cinammon, 1/2 tsp. of vanilla extract, and 1/4 tsp. of nutmeg (the stuff is VERY strong... don't overdo it!) to the caramel mixture. in addition, I mix in about 3/4 of the caramel with the apples before putting them in the pie crust and then brush the rest over the top of my latticing with a pastry brush. This way, the apples become extra soft and delicious, and the top crust stays crispy and sweet. When baking, make sure to cover the edge of the crust with aluminum foil so that it doesn't burn (it tends to with this recipe for some reason). Otherwise, baking it as directed yields a perfect pie. Thank you, Grandma Ople!!
AWESOME! I followed the recipe almost exactly - used 8 good-sized Granny Smith apples (and yes, they all fit in my glass 9" pie dish). For the syrup, I added generous shakes of nutmeg and cinnamon, and substituted brandy for the water. Then I did what other reviewers suggested and poured most of the syrup over the apples before I added the top crust, then spread the rest of the syrup over the crust. I didn't have to adjust the bake time at all - this pie came out perfect! I will be making this again!
This pie is excellent!!!Everyone loved it!!!I even got rave reviews from my in-laws and was asked to make it for a party they are having next weekend. The granny smith apples gave it a little tartness and it wasn't too sweet. I used Pillsbury pie crusts which made it so easy. I poured the liquid over the apples and then put on the top crust with vents cut in and poured some more liquid over the top crust. This is now our favorite apple pie! This should definately be in the top 10!
I was always intimidated by baking pies. I decided to try this recipe and I'm glad I did. I made this pie four times over the holidays last year and plan to make it again this year. Unless you have small apples, 8 apples is way too many. I found that 4 medium sized apples fills the crust adequately. If you want an overstuffed pie, 6 medium sized apples should suffice.
I have tried this recipe several times now, so I figure I should rate it. I love it, everyone I have made it for loves it. I have made it with Granny Smith apples (excellent if you like your apples with a little bit of crisp) I have made it with Macintosh, my personal favorite. I, too, add 1tbsp of vanilla, 1tsp of Cinnamon and 1/2tsp of nutmeg or allspice. I have made it with both lattice and regular top crust, but I ALWAYS use 2"deep dish 10 1/2" pie plates. I use as many apples as it takes to fill the dish full and heaping a bit and still use the exact amount of mixture the recipe calls for. I mix the apples in the mixture first then pour it into the pie plate and save some heating in the pot for the top crust. Absolutely Scrumptious!!
HOLY MOLY! I've made pies in the past, but this one was the prettiest & tastiest that I have ever made. I made it for a dinner party & it got rave reviews. I used Cortland apples because Granny Smith's were not in season yet (here in Rochester, NY) and everyone went WILD with complements. You have to try this pie!!!
YUMMY! I added 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 tsp nutmeg, and 1 Tbsp vanilla to the glaze mix. I reserved about 1/4C of the glaze for the top. The rest was mixed in with the apples. The reserved glaze had thickened but the time I was ready to brush it on to the pie top, but was easily remedied by reheating the glaze for a few minutes.
*This is the BEST pie ever! My whole family loves it and I'm already thinking ahead for all of the get-togethers I can take it to! I used a mixture of Fugi, Braeburn and Gala apples, sprinkled them lightly with lemon juice (once they were sliced), and doused them with vanilla. I then added plenty of cinnamon, and I added the butter/sugar mixture to the apples. Once my lattice crust was in place, I covered it with the butter mixture (cut the recipe in half for this) and sprinkled it with cinnamon, all using a ready-made pie pastry, too! VERY quick and simple, chewy, crispy, soft and sweet! (I also put my pie plate onto a baking sheet lined with parchment for easy clean-up...And I covered the pie edges with foil after the first 15 minutes.) Perfection!!*
Unfortunately, this recipe, while good, has become popular on this site based on everyone's own version of it- it seems like no one has the sense to rate the ACTUAL recipe, rather than their take. This is a great recipe, but if I hadn't added vanilla, cinnamon, and a dash each of allspice and nutmeg, it would have had no flavor whatsoever. I've never had an apple pie without cinnamon, so that is a huge flaw in this recipe. I personally made a crumb topping instead of the lattice- flour, brown sugar, butter. It was delicious. I'll definitely use [my version of] this recipe every time I make apple pie.
it was soooo. good! i love apple pie but this is the best one i've had. i thought it was weird because the ingredients are so simple, and other recipes are complicated. THIS APPLE PIE IS EXCELLENT IN IT'S SIMPLICITY. i did not do the lattice crust, i just poked some holes. it was fine because I just put the liquid in the inside. I really wanted to make this for 4th of july. I got many compliments since I'm fourteen and probably people thought it would suck but it was yummy. I'll make it every year.
I reviewed the recipe from others-seem to have a common problem-my sauce is too thick...I cut the water by 1 TBS and added the vanilla, nutmeg and cinnamon as recommended by other readers but am not sure why the sauce was so thick other that I turned the stovetop off thinking it may burn...do I put it on low so it doesn't thicken? I am on my second pie-I will try and keep the pie on low (simmer) on the stovetop to see if this works...ya know the butter never really blended with the sauce as well. Someone else had this same problem. The sauce never was how it sounds-just real thick. Didn't look like caramel sauce either. Someone please help!!! Where did I go wrong?
Following other reviews, I made the following changes: I added cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla, and I poured all but 1/4 cup of the topping over the apples before topping with the lattice crust. It was my first apple pie, and it turned out so well, I'm making another one on Thanskgiving.
So funny. This truly is the best apple pie ever. I was reading the reviews and how people change this recipe. I've been using it for years and it is THE BEST! I make it all the time and no one is ever tired of it. The only change I make is adding a tsp of cinnamon, 1/2 tsp nutmeg and tsp of vanilla to the apples (which also keeps the apples from changing color at all while preparing the caramel and the lattice crust) and I don't slice the apples, I pare them since I like smaller, random pieces of apple. I still pour the caramel VERY SLOWLY over the lattice crust, concentrating on getting it in the holes of the lattice, and I cook it for the full hour, covering the edges for 15 minutes during the baking if the edges are getting a little too brown. I've never met anyone who doesn't love this apple pie (and I never liked apple pie until this one.) I also offer vanilla ice cream with it.
This recipe turned out the picture perfect apple pie. It looked like it came right out of a cookbook (and we all know how often that happens ;) ). I didn't pour the caramel over the lattice because I liked the "traditional American Pie" look better, so I poured the mixture over the apples before I put the lattice on top. I had a slight problem with the caramel bubbling over the sides though because I used a regular pie dish and not a glass one like previous reviewers suggested (I don't own a glass one), but I put a tray underneath to catch the spillage, and after the pie cooled down I was able to easily cut off the caramel that made the pie look a little messy. I was also surprised at how easy it was to make (apple pies have always scared me in the past for some reason). This recipe deserves far more than 5 stars, but for the purposes of this website, the 5 stars will do just fine :-D.
This was so easy to make. I just followed the directions exactly, while also adding a tbsp of vanilla and half a tbsp of cinnamon. It baked up amazing, and it made the house smell so good. Definitely my new Apple Pie Recipe!
This was my first apple pie that I ever made, and boy did i choose the right one!!! I was told by others that it was the best apple pie they've ever had! I also agree. The only changes that i made to the original recipe, which others may have mentioned.. also added vanilla extract, brown sugar, nutmeg, and using two different kinds of apples. One thing i also did that i believe took it to another level was, once you were done adding all the apples to the plate, and you were just ready to add the crust, drizzle some maple syrup on the apples, then some lemon zest. Put crust on pie, i made a lattuce, and drizzle more maple syrup to the entire crust, then bake!!! This was my Thanksgiving project for my family, and i should say that I also did the entire dinner! For a 22-year old college male, Im very proud of myself about this pie. Please add the lemon zest and maple syrup! It will make a huge difference. I also will make it for Christmas, everyone keeps hassling me about it.. :)
I have made this pie several times, and it never fails to delight whomever I serve it to. I just took a pie out of the oven, and I had to stop myself from eating half it. There are a few tweaks I make, however, to simplify and make it even more delicious: after I cut up the apples, I squeeze the juice of 1 lemon over them; I increase the flour to 4 tbsp; I add 1 tsp of vanilla extract to the sauce after I turn off the heat; I sprinkle 1.5 tsp of cinnamon over the apples; I mix the apples and sauce before I pour them into the pie crust; I use a regular pie crust not a lattice crust; and finally, I brush the top crust with milk and then generously sprinkle cinnamon-sugar. This cinnamon-sugar encrusted top is what puts this pie over the top.
I made this recipe first for a church supper and wondered why the Knights (of Columbus) kept one behind when serving everyone else. I made this yesterday for our Thanksgiving dinner and found out why! What an incredible pie! I didn't have enough Grannys yesterday and substutited Cortand apples, slicing them a little thicker since they are softer and WOW! I don't think I will ever use another apple pie recipe again! Plus, the presentation is outstanding!! That alone impresses everyone (even if you use a premade pie dough!)!!!Thank you Rebecca!
I followed this recipe as it's written, and it came out aweful for me. And unfortunately it was for my first thanksgiving dinner. The granny smith apples didn't bake up well at all they were too firm, that sauce that made me standoffish about this recipe wasn't tradional apple pie I was going for, it was caramelly, and there was no cinnamon. My guest ate it and pretending to like it, but I ate one bit and that was enough for this cook.
I absolutely love this recipe. I have been using it for over six years (I first got it when All Recipes was just a one or two recipe site) and allways receive consistently rave reviews for this pie. My alterations: I add a lot of cinnamon (about 4 tbsps), nutmeg (about 1 tbsp), and cloves (about 1 tbsp) to the apples; I use a mix of Granny Smith (3), Golden Delicious (3), and Red Delicious (2) apples -- I have found that the Granny Smith apples are too tart alone but this combination produces the perfect mouthwatering sweet-but-not-too-sweet pie; I always place the pie on top of a cookie sheet to avoid spillage in my oven.
This apple pie recipe is so yummy. SO happy I came across it. Everytime I make it I am asked to share with neighbors. I did make some changes but they were minimul. I used salted butter because it is what I had on hand, apples were a mix of granny, pink lady and braeburn. I coated the apples with about a 1/4 cup of flour and some cinnamon. When making the sauce, I used a 1/4 cup of flour in it as well. This made the sauce thicker and helped it to hold up. I also added vanilla in the sauce at the end of cooking it. Dumped most of the sauce directly over apples and the remainder on top of the crust and brushed it around. One pie I did a crumb and the other a cutout crust. The end result was a delicious pie with a great blend of flavors and no runny mess. I cut my pie while still pretty hot and the first piece came out perfect. The flour helped to thicken which is keeping the crust crisp. YUMMY!
Best apple pie ever!!! Used Ruth Grandmas Pie Crust. Also added cinnamon and nutmeg to the caramel mixture.
We are very displeased with this recipie. To put it plainly and simply, this is one destructive cookie! If you value your oven...steer clear of this option. If you don't value your oven, at least don't use all eight apples for God's sake! It overflows with just six. And that sauce you layer on top? Where do you think that goes? On the oven bottom. It forms a dark, deadly crust that will send whoever has to clean the oven shrieking after you to wherever you may flee. In conclusion...buy the apple pie...from the STORE. Amen.
This is wonderful! I won't dare make it unless I am taking it somewhere for a croud. Otherwise, I might be tempted to eat it all myself!
OH MY GOODNESS, This recipie is the best one ever, I have never been able to master the apple pie, so when I came across this, I had to try it, and I have to say it needs 10 stars, It was the hit at are family christmas party. I didnt simmer my syrup mixture as stated, and didnt realize it till later, but it was just as yummy, it made the lattace on top with a carmely,candy coating effect, which everyone loved, so I recommend dthis to everyone, even if you have a favorite, this one will be your new favorite. Thank you for sharing this wonderfull recipie, Traci A
This was the best apple pie I've ever had. The only thing I would change is to mix the apples with the syrup instead of drizzling the syrup over the apples in the crust. It just makes this process much easier and less of a mess. Also, the apples get coated. I didn't do a lattace top because of time, I just use a regular full top. Super Yummy!!! Enjoy!
My husband just loved this apple pie and he is hard to please. He said it was the best apple pie he has ever had. And that goes for me too.
This pie is incredible! To save on calories and make it healthier, you could use sweeter apples such (as fuji) and cut out the white sugar completely. I only used brown sugar and it was still plenty sweet for me. I also added some cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla. This is so good, I could eat it every day!
I AM SO SORRY, I DID NOT FIND THIS APPEALLING ONE BIT...NOT IN TASTE NOR APPERANCE. THIS RECIPIE RUINED MY BRAND NEW OVEN AND TASTED WEIRD. i WILL NEVER MAKE THIS AGAIN....I KEPT THINKING MAYBE I DID SOMETHING WRONG, BUT I HAVE BEEN BAKING FOR MANY YEARS AND WENT OVER THE RECIPIE SO MANY TIMES TO FIND OUT WHAT I MUST OF DONE WRONG....BUT I THINK I HAVE COME TO THE CONCLUSION THAT IT WAS NOT GOOD...iT DID NOT HAVE THE FLAVOR OF APPLE PIE(SPICES)(AROMA) TEXTURE WAS NOT BALANCED. NEVER AGAIN...THANKS.
I love love love this pie recipe and I've made it several times, but it always drips everywhere and overflows in my oven. I put it on a baking sheet lined with foil this time. After the initial 15 minutes, there was sauce all over the foil and it was burning. I slipped the foil out and put a new layer down. By the time the pie was done, there was steaming apple juice all over the baking sheet. Anyone have a solution to this? It's delicious pie. I just don't want to burn down my apartment making it.
This is crazy !! Our family has had our share of apple pies. My MIL makes an excellent one. Heck, I've baked some great ones. But Hands down, this is out of this World. My daughter baked this recipe. First pie she has ever made in her life and it was a Home Run. Even my MIL thought this pie was awesome (and that is saying alot since she is an excellent cook/baker). This is a wonderful recipe. There is no way we will ever make an apple pie any other way. Congratulations to my daughter for attempting this since I was too chicken!! Excellent. Excellent...... REBECCA.. Your grandmother lives on in many homes. Thank you so much for sharing her with us. We will be handing down this recipe to generations in tribute to GRANDMA OPLE !!!!
This recipe was amazing! Every time it is a hit! I took a couple people's advice and brushed the dough with an egg wash. I mixed the apples with most of the caramel sauce to make sure it was evenly coated (with cinnamon and vanilla) and for the crust, I used the French Pastry Pie Crust (search on All recipes) and instead of lattice, I cut out heart shapes and laid them on top, randomly. Super cute. Then I poured the rest of the caramel sauce over the top cutout crust for extra flavor and visual pleasure! ENJOY!! Thanks for sharing.
This was a great starter pie. The caramel colour made it all the more tasty. This is one you MUST try.
This tastes fantastic but not the advice to pour the sugar syrup over the lattice crust. I just ruined my beautiful pie doing this. Not only does it not mix with the apples but it melts all the crust so that it is just a bunch of dough balls. I am so frustrated now I could scream. If you make this mix it with the apples first.
this is some good pie! What a great flavour and it makes a big pie too! Just as well because you just keep going back for more! Try it, you'll love it!
This pie tastes really good, but I did have an issue while making it.. I couldn't get the butter and flour to form a paste. Maybe I did something wrong, but I must have stirred the mixture about 20 mins before I just gave up and added the other ingredients. It still tasted awesome!
I haven't actually tasted this pie but I have made it twice, both times using the sweet shorty pastry crust on this web site. The first time I made this pie I followed the directions except I used salted butter, I added 1 t of cinnamon and 1 T of vanilla. I forgot to omit 1 T of water from mixture. I also soaked the apples in water while I was cutting them and drained them before putting them in the pie. I poured the mixture on the apples and covered with the crust and sliced vents on the top. I also brushed part of the topping on the top crust. It was beautiful! When we cut into the pie it was VERY runny and the apples were not cooked all the way. The second time I made the pie I did not soak the apples in water and only added 1 T of water instead of 1/4 cup. I also baked in 20 minutes longer at 350 than the recipe states. The pie turned out beautiful and the pie did not survie 24 hours before it was all eaten. I will make this pie again!
Excellent pie. But when I make this again, I'll halve both the sugar and the butter. I found this pie too sweet. I did add cinnamon, vanilla and nutmeg. I used red delicious apples which doesn't need as much sugar.
I can't say enough good things about this pie. When asked to bring pies for Thanksgiving my husband quickly suggested just buying store-bought but I am so glad I made time to try this recipe. Two notes: Do not skimp on the apples. After I peeled up the 8 I thought I had way too many and it would not work. But I piled them all in the shell and topped with lattice. The end result is a stunning 4 inch think pie in the center. You can't buy pies like this in the grocery store. Other note - as many other reviewers suggested, I think mixing 3/4 of the sauce with the apples and 1/4 brushed on top would have a more uniform coating. This seems almost vital - since much of my glaze remained on top and left the apples tasting a bit naked.
This is AAAAAMAZING! I have a great combination butter and shortening crust recipe that is to die for... with the two recipes together, it turned out beautifully. I followed the recipe except for a couple of small changes... 1. Instead of 1/4 cup water, I added 3 T water + 1 T vanilla to the syrup 2. I added 1 tsp cinnamon and 1 tsp nutmeg to the apples before putting them in the crust 3. I poured 3/4 of the syrup over the apples before adding the lattice work, then added the rest over the top. I used the exact temperatures and times the recipe called for. I think I baked it for about 40 minutes at 350. People were raving over this at the Thanksgiving get-together. Several people told me I should start selling them! This recipe's a keeper!
To each his own. I too found caramel dripping into the bottem of my oven that burned and made the whole house stink. The pie was soupy, more like an ice cream topping, and way too sweet. Sorry Grandma Ople, this one wasn't for me.
Easy as apple pie! Next time around, I will add a pinch more thickener - it was a bit more runny than I usually care for - it took awhile to set up. Overall, very very good.
I tried this recipe adding another 1/2 cup of white sugar, a bit of cinnamon and vanilla. This recipe was a huge hit. I baked three pies in a week because my family couldn't get enough, I barely got to try a piece for myself! Everyone loved this apple pie including my father who hates all desserts!
First time ever making an apple pie and pies are my weakest baking skill area. Great excellent taste but the filling was really runny so ill try some of the suggestions in the reviews. Defenitely a keeper though!! Thanks for an awesome recipe:)
I have made this pie dozens of times. It is always a huge hit. My husbands favorite pie is apple and this recipe is his favorite of all he has tried. I always follow the recipe, but with time I learned to pour most of the filling in before the lattice top for ease of pouring. I always reserve some to brush or pour over the lattice because this really makes the crust great. For those who said they got a runny mess, try cooking your filling a bit longer.
