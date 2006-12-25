Apple Pie Filling
Freezer apple pie filling. With this recipe, you can treat your family with pies year-round.
Freezer apple pie filling. With this recipe, you can treat your family with pies year-round.
This makes the best apple pie filling ever. I cut the water back to 8 cups and increased the cinnamon and added more nutmeg. I have made pies both from the fresh mixture and frozen mixtures. I always make it with an oatmeal brown sugar crumb topping (different every time, just mix brown sugar, oats, butter, cinnamon, nutmeg and a little flour to help hold it together until it feels right) and have rave reviews.Read More
all in all not bad. but definetly cut back on the water . I used 7 cups and was still too much. 5 cups of water is probally enoughRead More
This makes the best apple pie filling ever. I cut the water back to 8 cups and increased the cinnamon and added more nutmeg. I have made pies both from the fresh mixture and frozen mixtures. I always make it with an oatmeal brown sugar crumb topping (different every time, just mix brown sugar, oats, butter, cinnamon, nutmeg and a little flour to help hold it together until it feels right) and have rave reviews.
I also reduce the water, but by almost 3 cups. I make the recipe as a double batch in a 20 QT pot, so the fresh-from-the-orchard (key point) apples always make a lot of their own juice. I have found that 1 cup of apple equates closely to 1 apple, so it makes measuring them less tedious.
WONDERFUL!!! We kept original recipe to make apple topping every year (new addition to our cupboard so we were very happy). Our biggest mistake was not beginning the 6-8 minute cooking period immediately after apples were added to sauce (we overcooked). That first attempt began our new tradition of apple topping ! YUMM-O! Next we made the filling as other reviewers (24 cup apple & 5 Cup water), and lowered sugar since we were not using Granny Smith. We began timing apple cooking IMMEDIATELY upon adding apples to sauce and only cooked 6 minutes which left apples firm - Now we have perfection! THANK YOU FOR THIS WONDERUL RECIPE!
Based on other reviews about how it made a scanty 5 pies, I increased the recipe to make 64 servings. So glad I did... it filled my 6 pie plates perfectly. I cut the water in half and for that half used 1/2 apple juice - 1/2 water. I also decreased the sugar by a cup and slightly increased the cornstarch because there is nothing I hate more than a watery pie! Everything smelled and tasted delicious. I lined 6 foil pie plates with saran wrap, then portioned out the filling. Into the freezer they go, then when frozen I'll pop them out, wrap them up and when its time to bake I can place the pre-formed filling in the crust and bake. The foil plates are slightly smaller than a traditional pie plate, so the fit is perfect.
OH MY GOSH, this is great!!! I am a professional baker and am always looking for new formulas. I found this to be very easy to follow and easy to prepare. I reduced the nutmag by 1/2 and used 1/2 brown sugar and 1/2 granulated. I followed the formula for the amount of apples and it didn't look like enough, so I added 3-4 cups more apples. After the mixture cooled, I filled the pie crust and baked, the shop smelled so good.
I have an apple tree in the backyard and had heard you could freeze apple pie filling but never had a recipe. When I saw this recipe it was perfect timing. I took the advice of others and reduced the water to 6 cups water to 12 cups apples. In a peach filling recipe on the website, they suggested to freeze the peaches in a foil lined pie plate with foil on top. When it froze, remove it from the plate. Cook in oven at 425 degrees on the bottom rack then lower the temperature. I tried this with this apple pie filling and it was marvelous. I look forward to another apple pie this holiday. Thanks for the recipe.
This is a wonderful recipe in the fall when apples are so plentiful. This year, I made this recipe a few times and I have a freezer full of wonderful pie filling to use all year long. Makes a great pie! And since the apples are already cooked, the crust doesn't get overcooked waiting for the apples to cook down. I will keep this recipe forever! So great! Thanks, Terri!
all in all not bad. but definetly cut back on the water . I used 7 cups and was still too much. 5 cups of water is probally enough
I love this recipe. I have now used it twice for Thanksgiving pies, and everybody always loves them. I do think that there is too much liquid, so I reduced the amount by about 1/2 cup and then when it came to a boil I let it evaporate some. The end result was great...you could eat the filling alone it is soooo delicious!!
A great recipe, changed up the spices a bit to our own liking and used 5 cups of water. Try freezing in 5 1gallon zip bags. Place bags in the size aluminum pie tin you intend to use, so they freeze pie shaped. Then when you want to make a pie, simply line the pan with the crust and plop in the "filling puck", cover with top crust or crumb topping and bake....saves a step! Great recipe I Will definitely make this again!
Easy to make - came out great! I used 2 *Tbs* cinnamon, but we like extra cinnamon. The sugar needs to be adjusted - both for personal tastes and the sweetness of the apples used. As others have said, this can be used for so much more than just making a pie - our favorite is the apple enchilades.
Very simple and easy to make. Time is all-lots of peeling and slicing. I used 26 apples, only 4 cups water, 1/2 brown and 1/2 white, extra cinnamon and nutmeg. Smells wonderful. Tastes the same. The kids want to just eat it out of the pot! I used a stock pot since that was all I had, worked well, just needed longer to cook. I am going to use this to make an apple pancake, also from this site. Also plan on using for topping for french toast. I won't actually be making any pies! family does not like them. There was a bunch of extra fluid, even reducing it as much as I did. I let it continue to cook down after removing the apples, I now have a nice jar of apple syrup! Ready for those pancakes and french toast!
Very flavor-full!!! My daughter tried a spoonful and said it tastes just like the apple pie filling we use in our crepes! No more canned filling for me! I brought the water to boil and then added 2 c flour since I didn't have cornstarch or tapioca. I whisked out most of the lumps and then added 2 c white and 2 c brown sugar, 2 tsp cinnamon and 1 tsp all spice. You really need to watch this boiling because it will stick to the bottom. I added the apples after 2-3 min of the sauce boiling but I didn't leave the apples on the full 6-8 minutes since I wanted my apples a little more firm and the mixture was already really hot so it helped soften them just be mixing them up. I used golden delicious apples from my local orchard. Most of the "notes" are for me personally so I can remember what I did. It came out amazing - you really should try it. You won't be disappointed.
This filling is perfect. I wouldn't make any changes to it. I used granny smith apples and they ended up being just right, not too sweet and not too tart. Also, the filling may seem a bit runny, but, after you bake it in a pie and it cools and sits, it stays in the slices of pie. If you thicken it up anymore than the recipe calls for, I think you may end up with pie filling that is entirely too thick once you bake it into a pie.
Excellent filling. Could use a bit more spices and LESS WATER. Six cups was perfect for us, seven would probably be fine too.
Need to know when you take the filling out of the freezer, do you thaw it out before putting into pie crust and then bake or bake the filling frozen? And, what temp and for how long. Thanks
I used the other reviews to make this recipe, then put it in pie tins like the frozen peach pie recipe. When I needed to make a pie, I simply slipped it in the pie crust. It turned out great.
WOW! What a great recipe! The last time I made an apple pie, it came out too tart >:P But THIS recipe is JUST RIGHT :D I scaled the recipe down a bit, and used half brown sugar/half white sugar. But I have a question about when you freeze the filling...When you take it out of the freezer to use, do you need to defrost it first? And can I just refrigerate the filling instead of freezing it? Thanks for posting this recipe :) I will be using it from now on...maybe even with a homemade pie crust :D
I used half the water and sugar, doubled the spices using half cinnamon and half pumpkin pie spice, added a splash of vanilla, used my immersion blender to mash up half of the apples, used the filling for apple pie pops. This is what I do now: 9 large apples, 9 regular sized apples, 1 1/4 cups white sugar, 2 1/2 cups apple juice, 1/2 cup cornstarch, 1 tsp salt, 1 tbsp lemon juice, 2 tsps cinnamon. Bring everything except apples to a boil, add apples, bring up to a boil, boil for 5 minutes, turn off heat and let sit for a few minutes, then I can or put in freezer containers. I make tarts, cakes or use as a topping for pancakes, waffles or crepes with this not pies as I like fresh apple pies better.
I had about 9 cups of apples that were from my grandmas back yard. I had read other peoples reviews and so I cut way back on the water. I only used four cups and I also used my slow cooker. After about 3 hours my house smelled wonderful! The kids were eating right out of the slow cooker. I let my apple filling cool and then scooped it into individual ziploc baggies. I placed them in the freezer and now when I make pancakes for the kids I unthaw a bag and pour it over thier pancakes. Delicious! Thanks for the great recipe!
Since I had just bought a 1/2 bushel of fresh Granny Smith apples from the orchards up in N. Georgia Mountains. I followed the advice of a couple of different ladies, because of the juice in the fresh apples. I reduced the water to only 5 cups and went with 24 cups of sliced apples and decreased the amount of cornstarch by 1/3 cup. I have to say that was BRILLIANT. It came out perfect. I used 3 tsp. of Apple Pie Seasonings, and 1/2 brown sugar, 1/2 reg. sugar. Wonderful
Used about 28 cups of apples, and only 5 cups of water. Made 4 pies.
I scaled down the recipe and added some extra cinnamon and a little vanilla. This is a great recipe but I agree with everyone else who says there is too much water. I will probably have to "drain" the apples a little before I use this as pie filling. If you want it for anything else like the apple enchiladas (which were great) or to pour over cake or pancakes use the full amount of water. EDIT: after the filling sat in the fridge for a few days I made a pie and did NOT drain off any liquid, the pie set up perfectly and was excellent! As a personal preference I would have liked a few more apples in the filling but this was perfect for my husband! It was not runny at all after being baked!
I've never made an apple pie before but this filling gets 5 stars from me. I cut the recipe in half and let the apples sit in a bowl filled with lemon-lime soda instead of lemon juice. Thanks for this recipe!!!!
Great recipe, I just hope it tastes as good after being froze as it did making it fresh.
Great recipe. I agree with previous reviews... there is too much water, but I encourage you to make it "as is". When I make a batch, I take out about 1-2 cups of the liquid and put it in a dressing bottle (the kind that you get for free when you make itallian dressing). It makes a great topping to icecream, pancakes, french toast... you name it! I put the rest in pies or the freezer. When I bake it, it holds together wonderfully and tastes phenomenol! I encourage you to try this recipe and tweak it to your needs :)
I made and froze this in September, when we went apple-picking, but didn't use any until yesterday. It was very nice not to have to peel apples on Thanksgiving morning! I also followed the advice of other reviewers and reduced the water to 5 cups (but didn't reduce the cornstarch), and increased the apples to 24 cups. I prefer a sweeter apple for my pies (Cortland (doesn't brown too quickly), Fuji, Rome Beauty) so I will reduce the sugar to 2 to 2 1/2 cups the next time I make this (I usually use streusel topping, and this also adds plenty of sugar). Also, my favorite filling includes ginger and mace, so I will be including those spices the next time I make this. I will definitely use this recipe as a starting point. Thanks, Terri! Updtate: One of my boys wanted an apple cake for his birthday, so I used one of my containers of this filling: 1/3 blended into a yellow cake mix along with a bunch of cinnamon, 1/3 to fill between the layers, and 1/3 to top the cake (sort of like a German Chocolate Cake works). Then I frosted the sides with a tub of purchased cream cheese frosting, to which I had added more cinnamon, some ground ginger, and a little nutmeg. It was beautiful, and tasted fabulous! I've got to upgrade my rating from 4 stars to 5.
I had fewer apples, and rather than do math, I just went all screwy with proportions. So I ended up with a lot more liquid than I wanted. To solve that, I scooped out the perfectly cooked apples with a slotted spoon, added a little more cornstarch and simmered the liquid a few minutes longer.
Wonderful! I used half brown sugar half white with 2 and added 2 tsp vanilla. I scaled the recipe to 6 and used it to make Apple Enchiladas from this site. this was great.
This sounds like a great recipe. Should the apples be peeled?
I followed the ingredients to a T but decided to put this in the crockpot over night.... what a wonderful recipe, thanks!
Fantastic recipe! turned out great.
Love this recipe but i don't have freezer space so i canned it..turned out great!!! Thanks
This is the BEST!! I will use this on everything from pancakes to ice cream topping. YUM-YUM. Thanks so much Terri
I was looking for a new way to make apple pie and well this one is just delicious...I dont own a dutch oven so I placed all ingredients in my slow cooker and let simmer for a while...thak goodness it turned out great...thanks
This filling tastes good, but there is way too much water called for. I made the 24 serving amount and had to add about a cup of flour to thicken it enough to be a pie filling. I ran out of corn starch since I only had enough for what the recipe called for. I also doubled the cinnamon and put in less sugar: 2 cups instead of 2-2/3.
Yum-E! I made this last night with the extra granny smiths I had from the tree out back. I added an extra 1/2 cup of sugar since the apples were so tart and used only 5 cups of water. I did use 1 tblsp of cinnamon, but I still don't think that was quite enough (I'll be adding more when I use it in a pie). I also added 1/4 c of unsalted butter to give it a little richness. I only wish the recipe included a bake time for a pie using this filling.
Wonderful & if you want a little richer taste add about 1 cup of brown sugar & a dash of cloves!
This is a fantastic recipe for those of us who don't can, but want to preserve an abundance of apples. Depending on the variety of apple used, I tend to adust the sugar accordingly, as more can always be added to suit the intended recipe. Sometimes I substitute equal parts apple juice for the water which imparts a more apple-y taste. Thanks to this recipe, I now have 7 quarts prepared apples in my freezer. Pie anyone??
Super easy, we made four batches. I cut the sugar in half and used a quart of water for each batch. YUM
After carefully looking through recipies for this, I choose this one, but used others suggestions. I only used 8 cups of water because I had orchard apples. This came out soooooo good. To save space (and containers) I storred them in heavy duty zip top bags and put all of the small bags into a larger freezer bag, so they are all in the same place. If this tastes the same after freezing as it does now, I will be using this recipe every year!!!
This was great, but I did end up with about 2 cups of liquid apple starchy goo that wouldn't fit into the pie, so water/cornstarch could be seriously reduced. I've been using the goo to make oatmeal. I also had trouble with the baking...first it was frozen in the middle, then over cooked. I'll have to experiment some next time. I also prefer to thicken my pie with flour instead of cornstarch, but that is easy enough to fix.
Absolutely amazing apple pie filling. I used some of it the same night and it was a little watery, but not bad. Consistency is much better after freezing overnight and then thawing. I'll definitely be going apple picking this fall and make a big batch!
I really don't like apple pie, I've told myself that for years... The other day my wife asked me to get some apples so I bought some USA Granny Smith's which were quite sharp and put to one side... My wife began having a craving for apple pie two days ago so today I bought all the ingredients and made the apple-pie filling. It's absolutly delicious! I surprised myself... and my wife...
YUMMY!
This really had all the perfect proportions except I made it with 2 cups of water for every 2 and 1/2 cups of water in the recipe. I also cooked it for double the time, but maybe that is because I sliced my apples a little bit thicker.
2011:On my second year of making it. On the advice of other, cutting down the water is a must. Flavor excellent. An update 2017: I still make the original but this year I also tried it with pears. It came out great. I cut down on the water and probably could have done more. 4 cups would have been perfect. I also cut down on the sugar, 3 cups used. My pears were very ripe and juicy so there was no need for the extra liquid or sugar. I only heated until the pears were warm so they didn't over cook when making a cobbler or pie later. I will definitely make it again with pears.
Tasted great but WAY too much liquid. Needs adjusting if you don't have a reason to use the excess liquid.
Recipe is very easy and tastes very well. I did though add a bit more cinnamon to the recipe. Can't wait to make a pie out of this filling.
This is a lovely filling! Sweet and tasty, but could use a little less water, like many reviews have mentioned. I scaled it down to make enough for just one pie, since I didn't have enough apples for the full recipe. I also added extra cinnamon for that great, "warm up the house" scent, and it wasn't too much at all! A great, easy easy easy recipe! Thanks!
Wonderful recipe! I used this to make the apple cinnamon french toast (on this site) when I had no canned pie filling on hand.
I cut the sugar back by half and easily could have scaled it back to one cup. The first batch I made had too much liquid so on the second batch I added another four cups of sliced apples....that made it perfect. Either add more apples, or reduce your liquid. I used an extra 1/4 tsp of nutmeg.
Delicious! i loved it i made 1/4 of the recipie adn didnt freeze it i made 1 apple pie and it was mmm good! thanks for sharing!
I was given a bunch of apples and I wanted to make an apple cobbler to take to Bible study tonight. I scaled the recipe down for two pies. I did as other reviewers suggested and cut the amount of water in half. This is by far the most beautiful cobbler I have ever made and the flavor is out of this world. I will be using this recipe to do up the rest of the apples for the freezer. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe.
I reduced the amount of water and it was still very watery. Nothing special.
I wanted a nice apple filling for an Apple Coffee Cake I'm going to make this week and this is fantastic. Cortlands were not available at the market so I used Macintosh. Hard to believe a slug like me can produce a filling like this. Thank you, Terri - we'll be thinking of you when we're all enjoying our coffee cake :D
EXCELLENT! I have finally found a use for the numerous amounts of apples that my tree produces (well another use besides all of the neighborhood kids throwing them at each other - HA). This was easy, delicious, and very universal in that it can be used for pies or just heated with ice cream on top. Thanks so much Terri!
Wonderful taste!
Very good flavor! I use this filling with BBQ sauce to cook pork chops in my crock pot....AWESOME! Thank you for posting the recipe and will be freezing the rest for future meals and desserts!
I LOVE this recipe. I agree with previous raters that it does need to have a tiny bit less water, but only because the fresh apple slices have so much juice that they make up for it. I also soaked the heck out of the apples (they were golden delicious and a bit sweet to start with) this helped keep the recipe a little bit more tart than sweet. I also added a teaspoon of apple pie spice for a little bit stronger apple pie flavor. I've made apple pies, apple pie in a jar, and used this for ice cream and waffle topping. Its sooo yummy! I'm bad with leftovers, so I converted it to about one pie size (8 servings US), and added about 2 more extra cups of apple slices, and it was sooo good! I highly to everyone who likes apple pie. Thanks for the submission! ^.^
I made this as written (except scaled back) and it turned out excellent. I wouldn't change a thing to do it again. I used local apples that are sweet/sour. 5 stars. Thanks.
I followed the advise of one of the reviews and decreased the water to 5 cups and increased the apples to 24 cups. It was PERFECT!! This is a delicious, great recipe and a wonderful way to use 50lbs of apple from the orchard!
Didn't use the lemon and it turned out great. Thanks for the recipe.
I cut the water back also. I always put the filling in a pie plate & freeze it. When frozen, free it from the plate and slip it into a plastic bag. Store in the freezer until ready to bake. This way it is all ready to place in the prepared pie plate.
This was a very nice recipe. My orchard apples where very juicy even though i cut the water to add down to 5 cups i still had way to much liquid.
Made a small batch, (1/3 of recipe), doubled cinnamon and added dried cranberries plumped in triple sec. Absolutely wonderful.
I was looking for a good freezer recipe for the ton of apples we picked at the orchard this fall. We spent all afternoon making a couple batches of this along with another recipe on this site for applesauce (sarah's applesauce), which both turned out really good! The only thing I would do differently on this recipe is to not overcook the apples. They were a little on the mushy side after I baked a pie. Other than that, this was a tasty and good way to use all those extra apples!! Thank you for the recipe!
I used my own home canned apple slices to make this filling. I skipped the lemon juice and nutmeg (not a fan of nutmeg). Basically, I boiled the ingredients without the apples until it came to the right consistency and then threw in the apples. My apples were already cooked so this took me maybe 5 minutes. Tasted just like apple pie straight out of the pot!!
i scaled this one down but ended up making multiple batches. absolutely amazing..makes a great gift jar!! made apple pie lovers out of non believers! problem occured.....several weeks later...the jars exploded.....the whole canning idea is not very good...but this recipe is incredible!!
This is delicious--and it makes the house smell so great when I cook it!!
This is really good apple pie filling. Will use again but with a little less water.
Very simple and tasty.
I used Splenda instead of sugar for my grandpa who is diabetic and it worked out great! the flavor was perfect the only thing is it came out a little runny (two much water) which I noticed other reviewers experienced so I don't think it was because of the Splenda so Ill use less water next time. This was surprisingly easy to make-the apple prep took the longest (which you have to do anyway) but the rest of the recipe was a breeze just a lot of stirring when you put the sugar corn starch cin, salt and nut meg together to boil. (if you don't mix consistently it clumps up so don't skip on mixing. I will make again thanks!
real good MADE WITH SPLENDA
Incredible!!! I used 5 cups water for each batch (i did a double batch in my large stockpot) and 1 cup apple cider and i doubled the cinnamon in each batch.. but it was absolutely incredible!! and the best part is i have enough for 10 pies! i individually froze each pie portion so i can just take it out of the freezer every time i need a pie. It tastes wonderful! Thank you for the great recipe!! My friends and family are raving over it!!
I made this a while back because I was gifted with quite a few apples and they were starting to go bad. I froze some of it and just used the last batch. Let me tell you, this is great! It was so delicious in the many different recipes I used it in. It is not highly spiced, so it leaves room for you to add in more cinnamon if that is your preference (it was surely mine) But I will definitely use again when the need arises. Thanks for sharing.
I just made this for the first time today. I also reduced the sugar to 2 cups and the water to 4 cups The next time I would probably reduce the sugar a little more (maybe 1 1/2) and leave the water the same or even reduce it a little. If I keep the water the same, I would add a little more cornstarch. I also made a second batch with Splenda and was pleased with the results but would alter the recipe the same as mentioned above.
This is by far the BEST filling. I didn't change a thing. However, next time I may add a few more apples since mine were small apples. The taste is excellent. It's not too sweet! Thank you so much for putting this up Terri.
This is exactly what I was looking for. I took the filling, wrapped it in egg roll wraps, and deep fried them. Absolutely wonderful. This is the best website I have ever found. Love Allrecipes.com
Excellent recipe, easy and not too time consuming. And I love that it can be frozen, so I didn't have to can it.
I have made this a few years in a row with the apples from my neighbor's tree. She doesn't spray them, they look awful, but they are delicious. Hubby loves this because he can take one out of the freezer and make his own pie when the mood strikes.
Very nice! I didn't make this store...I wanted to use it immediately so I cut this down to 8 Servings. Also, I had a graham cracker crust on hand, so instead of using a regular pie crust (as with all apple pies) I used a graham cracker crust. The crust was baked for approx 10 mins. I allowed the pie filling to cool before pouring it into the crust. And then I popped it back into the oven for anoth 5-6 mins. When eaten immediately, I found that (as is obvious) the graham cracker crust doesn't hold up really well) but after leaving it in the fridge for a while it set completely and there was no crumbling. Lovely. I didn't have any left over crumb but otherwise sprinkling that over the pie before the final baking would make it lovelier!
I was looking for an apple pie filling to put on top of mini cheesecakes. This filling was perfect! I made the recipe as stated.
I would suggest cutting back on the amount of water. I added more cinnamon, just because it's a personal preference. Otherwise, great recipe, my family loved it.
This was great tasting and easy to make. I would rate five stars, but I had to boil them a bit longer than the recipe called for to get the apples as tender as I like.
I have made this several times, and it's always been great. I do think that the recipe as it's stated has too much sauce for the amount of apples, so I cut the liquid amount in half and use more apples than called for.
Wow!! You saved the day, or at least dessert! I was making a fruit pizza & crust was done...everyone already psyched for apple but then found out, no canned filling! Scaled it down to 8 svgs. & this was so much better! Used lg. 1 Pink Lady & 3 med. Gala. Didn't measure the nutmeg so prob. added extra. Easy & so good!
Yum! This is perfect as written. I had 25 c of apples, so I adjusted ingredients accordingly. My daughter and I like cinnamon, so we added 3 tsp per recipe. My kids want to eat it out of the pot! Thanks for a great recipe. I will be doing this one again.
mmmmm......just sayin
Delicious!!! I made this per instructions except I only added 6 cups of water which was plenty. I froze some and used the rest for filling in apple enchiladas recipe from this site and it was amazing!! This would also be great on pancakes or even topping for vanilla ice cream. I hate the taste of canned filling, ick!! This was so worth making it instead!!!
I definitely plan on using this recipe again! I doubled the amount of apples tho, the filling was too runny. I froze portions of it and use it all year round. Just empty it into a pie shell and add 3 more freshly peeled apples and bake! Perfect!
I used 25 apples and the same amount of liquid and found it to still have too much sauce. After draining a little off I had enough of the sauce to add pears for 2 more pies. But the flavor is excellent.
this apple pie filling is amazing! i have made it three times and everyone loves it. it's even better than my mom's =]
Very good apple pie filling. I halved the recipe, using nine cups of apples, and also halved the recommended amount of water, starting out with 2.5 cups water. The addition of 1/2 cup cornstarch made a thick syrup, so I added water a total of one additionaal cup water for the consistency we wanted. I subbed allspice for nutmeg.
This was good. I cut the sugar by half. As another reviewer mentioned, the amount of sugar you use can depend on the sweetness of the apples and personal preference. It will be nice to have this in the freezer ready to use.
Pretty easy to make and very tasty!
Way to much water! I wanted to make a pie immediately and freeze the rest. I would cut back the water next time to 5 or 6 cups.
A bit too much liquid, but other than that, very nice. Thanks!
This was good, did not have nutmeg used allspice and cardamom. Someone mentioned using full liquid amounts and using reserve for ice cream. Must do. I put my leftover liquid(of love) over vanilla bean ice cream. I made yummy noises every bite. Will make again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections