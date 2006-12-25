Apple Pie Filling

Freezer apple pie filling. With this recipe, you can treat your family with pies year-round.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl, toss apples with lemon juice and set aside. Pour water into a Dutch oven over medium heat. Combine sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, salt, and nutmeg in a bowl; add to water, stir well, and bring to a boil. Boil for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.

  • Add apples and return to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer until apples are tender, about 6 to 8 minutes. Cool for 30 minutes.

  • Ladle into 5 freezer containers, leaving 1/2 inch headspace. Cool at room temperature no longer than 1 1/2 hours.

  • Seal and freeze. Can be stored for up to 12 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 33.4g; fat 0.1g; sodium 60.8mg. Full Nutrition
