Apple Pie Filling

I made and froze this in September, when we went apple-picking, but didn't use any until yesterday. It was very nice not to have to peel apples on Thanksgiving morning! I also followed the advice of other reviewers and reduced the water to 5 cups (but didn't reduce the cornstarch), and increased the apples to 24 cups. I prefer a sweeter apple for my pies (Cortland (doesn't brown too quickly), Fuji, Rome Beauty) so I will reduce the sugar to 2 to 2 1/2 cups the next time I make this (I usually use streusel topping, and this also adds plenty of sugar). Also, my favorite filling includes ginger and mace, so I will be including those spices the next time I make this. I will definitely use this recipe as a starting point. Thanks, Terri! Updtate: One of my boys wanted an apple cake for his birthday, so I used one of my containers of this filling: 1/3 blended into a yellow cake mix along with a bunch of cinnamon, 1/3 to fill between the layers, and 1/3 to top the cake (sort of like a German Chocolate Cake works). Then I frosted the sides with a tub of purchased cream cheese frosting, to which I had added more cinnamon, some ground ginger, and a little nutmeg. It was beautiful, and tasted fabulous! I've got to upgrade my rating from 4 stars to 5.