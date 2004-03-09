Fried Apple Pies

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note:
You can also fry these in melted shortening or lard.
Editor's Note:
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
755 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 34.9g; fat 68.2g; sodium 292.1mg. Full Nutrition
This recipe makes very authentic tasting pies, although I did alter the applesauce recipe because I like mine to be really chunky and spiced with nutmeg in addition to the cinnamon. I also used brown sugar (1/2 c. packed dark brown) in place of white sugar. The applesauce has a slightly spicier and richer flavor this way. I also would suggest piercing the pies with a fork before frying to help aid in cooking the whole way through and preventing steam from building up inside and creating large air bubbles. Making good pie crust is essential to having a good pie. Butter crusts usually have a stronger, flakier flavor and texture if that is what you prefer. Make sure you don't overwork the crust or mix it too much or it will become tough and bland. Add the water a little bit at a time (about a Tbsp at a time), just until there is enough water to hold the dough together. Also make sure the water is ice cold to help keep the butter or shortening from softening up. Anyone who had difficulty getting the crust the cook the entire way through without becoming very dark and crisp on the outside should try rolling the dough thinner. An eighth of an inch is less than you might think. If you have made the dough well it will roll out and hold together. However, keep in mind that the more time you roll out the dough, the tougher it will be once cooked.
Very good recipe, the apples came out delicious! I too got lazy and used Grands biscuits. I also baked these instead of frying them. I melted butter in a stoneware pan, coated the pies on both sides and baked 5 minutes on each side. They turned out awesome, they were slightly buttery and less fattening. My husband said they were just like his mother's, which was the result I was looking for.
09/29/2003
OK...so I was a little sceptical.. I admit I love Mc Donalds fried apple pies.... and these are BETTER! They also free from all the preservatives, flavor modifiers and colors those guys put in. I made some changes to the filling - I added 1 tsp butter to saute apples and at the end I added 1 tbs of flour mixed with 1 cup of water. I cooked that down on low heat for 5 minutes and got that nice, cinammony goopy sauce that pours out when you bit it! Everybody in the family ate two.. wanted more but they were gone. happy cooking :)
O.K. Melissa, I'll admit it, I definitely cheated a bit with this recipe. After making two loaves of bread I wasn't in the mood to make yet another dough, so I took out a can of Grands flaky biscuits, rolled each one out and filled with the apples. I also used two tablespoons of butter while cooking my apples, didn't mash them and used more cinnamon. These were absolutely incredible! I think I'll try this recipe with peaches next time. Thanks for a great idea!!!!
The taste of these were great. I used my own dough recipie. (1/2c. butter, 1/2 tsp. salt, 1 1/2c. flour and up to 1/2c. cold water). The only thing I had problem with was my dough melting when I put the filling in hot. Let the filling cool first.
I love McDonalds fried apple pies but my nearest McDonalds is a loooong way away. I've been looking for a recipe to make similar ones at home and here it is! These pies came out DELICIOUS!!! The pie dough came out perfect! They were golden and crunchy on the outside and moist and chewy on the inside. I used butter instead of shortening though for extra flavour. I changed the filling recipe to the mock McDonalds one - chunky apples, with more cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar, lemon zest and a touch of cornstarch with lemon juice for thickening. I'm DEFINITELY making these pies again!!! Even better flavour and at a fraction of the price of the McDonald's ones :D Thanks to the author for this recipe!!!!
YUM! Everyone LOVED these!!!! The only change I made though was that I added vanilla, cinnamon, and ground ginger to the dough since some people's reviews said that it didn't have enough flavor. That did it for us! Thanks for the DELICIOUS recipe=) Will double, or maybe even triple the recipe next time!!!
This is a wonderfully simple and tasty recipe that is easily adaptable for any taste preference. My family loved this one! We added a teaspoon of cream cheese to them on our second batch which added a great little zingy twist to an already fantastic flavor.
Great basic recipe. The apple sauce was fantastic. I had used 6 apples insterad of 4, and I had enough left that my kids enjoyed it chilled later. I added some spices to the crust recipe, like some other reviewers mentioned. I might add a tiny bit of sugar to the crust recipe instead of dusting it afterward, but that is just personal preference. Great starting recipe; you could personalize it in so many ways :)
This recipe was simple and delicious...with a bit of alterations: Added 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger to the crust (and a tip for a extra flaky crust is to add ice cubes to the specified amount of water and strain when adding to the flour mixture) Used butter shortening, added 1/2 cup light brown sugar, extra cinnamon and 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg to the pie filling... YUMMY!
01/27/2004
Yum yum! Justlike McDonald's fried pies! I only had a 15 oz can of apple pie filling and one can of cherry pie filling. I followed the advice of another by adding 1/4 C. of sugar and 1 tsp of Cinnamon to the canned apples.They turned out awesome.If you love the cherry pies McDonalds used to make, you MUST try these with cherry pie filling OMG! They are AWESOME! Sprinkle them with a little confectioner's sugar after they cool slightly and your in heaven!
WOW! FABULOUS! The only thing I changed was I added a tiny sprinkle of cloves and a sprinkle of nutmeg to the apples as they were cooking, and I baked them for 20 minutes instead of frying them. When I saw the fat content I refused to fry them, but I can't imagine them being any better! As the apples were cooking I chopped them like I would if I was making ground hamburger. This makes a chunkier apple sauce. I also sprinkled them with cinnamon and sugar before putting them in the oven. The crust worked perfectly. I was a little worried with the crust after reading some of the reviews, but it was easy, light and flakey! Use this crust recipe! I had three crusts left over so I had to make one more apple worth of sauce, and I started with three apples so I would use four apples for this recipe. I ended up with 9 baby pies. These are so good and so cute! I love them! They are also so fun to make! Everyone, try them.
Turned out great. I used half shortening and half butter and added 1 Tbl sugar to the crust. After frying, I sprinkled with a sugar cinnamon mix. OK, I was lazy and didn't have any apples, I used canned apple pie filling. This was really easy and turned out very good! I've used allrecipes.com for years and never bothered to rate anything until now. Thanks!
I've made these more times than I'd care to count now...this is almost "identical" to our family recipe, with the exception of...I use cold butter in place of shortening and add just a pinch more salt to the dough. The salty taste with the puncy cinnamon of the apples is wonderful. We also use chunky applesauce & sometimes the home-made apple brandy butter we have on hand as the filling with a few choped pecans for an extra special surprise!
I gave this recipe only one star because my fried apple pies fell apart during cooking, and the pastry tasted like shortening...i followed the recipe exactly so idk what happened :/
04/01/2003
This recipe ROCKS! I didn't have any apples on hand so I used a can of apple pie filling with cinnamon. I put the filling in a sauce pan on med/low heat. To make the pie filling taste more like fresh sauce I added 1/4 C sugar, 1 tsp cinnamon and 1 tsp lemon juice. Then took the potatoe masher to it. I also sprinked the pies with granulated sugar not powdered sugar. Tasted just like McDonalds Hot Apple Pie except better!
I didn't think these were just like McDonald's, but pretty darn close! Very yummy! Very easy and fun to make. I got impatient with the apples, so heated them on medium heat until soft, and it seemed to work out fine. I also followed a previous suggestion and used granulated sugar instead of confectioners. Will be making these again and again!
MY family was so fond of this recipe, we finished one batch in one night so we made more the next day! The second time, we replaced the white sugar with honey which made for a little sauciness (the original recipe's filling seemed dry) and tripled the cinnamon. We rolled them into little munchkin balls and called them "apple balls". My 4yr. old enjoyed helping. I admit, like another reviewer mentioned, I like McDonald's apple pies too, and as we were first eating these, I thought to myself as well, that these were comparable and far healthier. About the crust- the first time, I over watered, it was soo sticky, but fried up fine. The net day, I was more careful with adding water based on the dough's consistency instead of measurement, and the dough was still great. So I found the dough to be VERY forgiving.
11/14/2005
I've been making this for years. My family loves it and it reminds us of theose ones you get from McDonalds. Great recipe for kids to join in as well! To make this recipe even easier, use canned apple pie filling or another fruit filling you like.
This recipe certainly lived upto my expectations :) But I did modify it a bit according to the other reviews. To sum it up, I added butter to the frying pan before adding the apples. I substituted brown sugar for the white, and I used a whole lot more cinnamon powder than recommended. But it was amazing. The applesauce was delicious and the the wole fried pie was just too good for words. It made 10 decent sized pies and there was a lot of dough leftover. Tomorrow I am going to make a double or triple quantity, and I am going to freeze it. After rolling the dough out, I intend to heat it for about a minute on each side before filling it up with applesauce. I can then defreeze it and fry it when unexpected guests turn up. Edit : The freezing didn't turn out as well as I expected. The pies stuck to each other and the ough kept breaking.. I know there must be a perfect way to do this, but haven't found it. Still this is a great pie to fry and eat immediately
OH maaaan these are awesome! I made them with cold butter instead of shortening, and put the dough in the fridge while I was making the filling. I used two BIG Granny Smith apples, which still was not enough for the dough. It only made five pies, and I still had about a quarter of the dough left. Next time, I'll use more apples. I also did not puree them, just left them in small pieces. Otherwise, followed the quantities exactly, and fried in enough oil to cover half way up each pie, and turned them over after it got golden brown on the bottom. My mom, who is my biggest critic, loved them! They really were delicious,flaky, and not oily at all! Thank you for this great recipe :)
05/28/2003
It's true! These pies *do* taste like McDonald's hot apple pies. I think the recipe was easy to prepare and cook. I also think the quantity that the recipe yields is perfect. It gives you just enough to treat a small family, and not so many that you pig out. I found that they heat up well in a microwave. Sprinkle cinnamon sugar instead of confectioner's sugar as others have suggested.
08/14/2002
This is a wonderful recipe. It's basic and the family loves it.
"Divine" and "Holy COW!" were just a few of the reactions these tasty, flaky little pies received from my guests. The ratio of apples to crust was perfection, so there isn't much of a need to change this recipe at all. STILL...because I'm always tweaking things, I did add a tbsp butter, 2 tbsp flour and more spice to the apples (1/2 tsp cloves, 1/2 tsp nutmeg) while they were cooking. The results were tender, fragrant, tiny bites of bliss! A must try!
I have been making these little apple pies for a year and am just getting around to rating them. They are great and remind me of the ones my mother made when I was a kid. I added another apple, upped the cinnamon to 1 teaspoon plus a dash of nutmeg (our family likes spices), and used 1/2 cup of brown sugar instead of granulated sugar, as suggested by others.
Very good although I did make a few changes. I used 3 large apples, 1/2c. white sugar + 1/4c. brown sugar, 1 1/2t. cinnamon, and 1t. vanilla. I tripled the dough recipe. I found that I needed to add a lot of water to make the dough work for me. I deep fried these then sprinkled with cinnamon sugar while still hot. They were a huge hit! Thanks!
thank you so much for this recipe! i doubled and tripled it so many times i lost count and made 150 fried apples for a motorcycle event that my church held. everyone raved and was sorry when they were gone. now they want me to make them at every event!
My children loved these! I used other reviewers' suggestions: I did not mash the apples. Just be sure to chop the apples into small pieces and the result will be perfect. I added more "autumn" seasonings to the apples while cooking them. After frying, I sprinkled a mix of powdered sugar and cinnamon over the tops of these wonderful pies. Thank you for a great, easy, delicious recipe!
Really good recipe. Very simple and easy. I too mashed up only some of my apples to leave them a little bit chunky. I also used brown sugar and added a little nutmeg. I wonder how it would be if I used butter flavor crisco in the crust also. My husband said that these are definitely better than McDonalds applie pies.
Excellent pastry!!! I had already made apple pie filling for a big pie but decided to try fried pies instead. I had my 7 year old son do the pastry and it was a breeze for him, so easy to work with. I did add a bit of sugar to the pastry mix to sweeten it up a bit but other than that, we followed it exactly as written and it worked perfectly. I refrigerated the pies but a bit before frying, so we would have the whole lot rolled and filled before heating up the oil. Always a good suggestion to keep short pastry cold before using. Thanks!!
i really enjoyed this recipe...i used apple filling and just added the sugar and cin to it and worked out just fine....i couldn't wait to eat the first one...burnt my mouth sorry to say..but this recipe is a keeper :)
These are amazing!!! My family loved them! So quick and easy to make! My first batch, I saved two so my boys could each have one in their school lunches the next day....(they said they couldn't wait for lunch and had them for morning break) I now double the recipe because they just go too fast!!!!
I made these following the recipe exactly and they were so yummy! A couple of tips: roll the dough as thin as you can get it without it forming holes- this makes them easier to fry. Also, medium high heat was much too hot on my stove as I burned the first two pies in a matter of seconds. I ended up frying them on low-medium heat instead.
OK, apple and peach pies are really good. But if you want something absolutely delicious, fill the pies with chocolate pudding. I used the instant kind and mixed a little cinnamon in. I also coated the outside with sugar/cinnamon. So easy and so delicious. I double the recipe and make 20 pies.
This recipe was delicious! Here are some modifications we did when we made it: 1) We used a different recipe for pie crust, and they turned out great! 2) We added cloves and nutmeg to the apple mixture. 3) Instead of making the apples into applesauce, we just sliced them thinly and did not put them on the stove. That was great because you could taste the apples more and the texture was better. This is definitely a good recipe and is very easy to make! Try it! :)
I don't know if it is because I doubled the recipe, but the crust dough was awfully dry, making it hard to work with. It was pretty good, but not quite like the southern fried pies I was thinking about. A scoop of double vanilla ice cream, with carmel drizzeled over all, made it better. If I do make it again, I will add more water to the dough, and leave the apples chunkier. The applesauce texture seemed to leave the pies "soggy bottomed" after sitting for a few.
this recipe was great. instead of having fresh apples i used the canned ones for pies, and i didnt make my own crust becuause i had the already made crust. and i also didnt have confection sugar so i used cinnamon and sugar to put on them. and the pies were just delicious. thank you for the recipe
I made the recipe as-is except used half butter/half shortening for the dough. Wow! After being fried the dough was exceptionally flaky and apple mixture inside was wonderfully warm and delicious. Great recipe!
I tried the pastry with cheap margarine and it seemed ok...but try to roll it out really, really thin for best results. I also deep fried it in my fryer. Turned out good and much safer than oil on the stove. Would be best served with a hot caramel sauce and icecream.
So simple and easy to make.I had 2 apples, that no one wanted to eat,and I didn't want to throw them away. So I found this recipe..AWESOME!!! The pastry was so flaky,and not greasy at all. I will double the recipe next time.
This recipe gets five stars for simplicity and accuracy - the dough was a pleasure to work with and produced a tender, flaky crust, while there was exactly the right amount of tasty filling. Unfortunately, I was trying to replicate McDonald's baked apple pies (the ones here in Europe are fried), so I had to improvise a little, and I think I may have baked the pies too long as the bottom crusts got a little soggy while the tops seemed slightly dried out. Next time I'll try with a higher oven temperature, which will hopefully brown the pies and maybe improve their overall appearance as well. Also, I think I'll leave the apples in slightly larger chunks next time - I thought I left large enough chunks but they all dissolved in the oven.
11/25/2000
Great change from standard apple pie. Everyone loved them. I get requests for them all the time.
11/21/2000
This recipe is great. The only thing I did different is instead of frying them I grilled them on my gas grill and drizzled a powdered sugar glaze over them afterwards. They were really good.
This is one of the best Apple Pie recipes I have ever made. It was so tasty and flakie. Didnt have confectioners sugar for the top but I found you didnt really need it. It was still really good without it. This is one recipe I will make again and definitely share with family and friends. Donna Willman-Nova Scotia Canada
Maybe I'm missing something, but where's the ingredient list for the filling? I made my own with a little flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and apple. So really, I suppose I'm just reviewing the crust...which was average, worked fine but nothing exceptional. Next time I'll do a donut glaze, powdered sugar didn't really seem like the best fit for a topping, but definitely needs sweetness on the crust...
I did not care for this recipe! I'd give it 0 stars if I could. The Pastry was so thick and doughy..not like fried apple pie pastry at all! It was more of a asian curry puff pastry.....and don't get me started bout the apples! They were dry and just horrible...the dough was impossible to manage and it just went everywhere...I will never attempt making fried apple pie ever again.
These were labor intensive, but really good. They've inspired me to can apple pie filling next year--having either dough or filling ready would make these a quick(er) and easy treat. I usually avoid frying because of the mess and smell but this recipe's one cup is certainly do-able, and since I cooked it in a big pot I had no splatters to clean up. Definitely not for everyday, but a fun and tasty splurge.
11/12/2002
Excellent recipe! Crusts are so light and flakey! I was given a large basket of apples so I've made apple nut bread, apple pies, apple crisp, etc. When I made these my husband said "Will you make some of these for me to take hunting? They are the best you've ever made!" Thank you, Mellisa!
these are really good! they are pretty easy to make, and totally worth it!! i made mine a little smaller like 3" in diameter. they are super yummy! my family loved them, i will definatly make these again!!
12/19/2007
These were so easy to make yet, they looked like it took all day. My famiy devoured them and beg me to make them all the time! This recipe is a keeper.
This is a good recipe if you don't wish to BAKE a pie. The flavor is very good and you can experiment with the shape of the pies you fry. I used plastic storage containers to cut out the pie dough since I didn't have a 4" cookie cutter. I choose a rectanglar shape so that the pies came out in about the same size as a McDonald's type of pie. Nice little treats for the whole family, but I think they are more work than a baked pie.
I have had many compliments on this recipe and I love it. The variations I have tried have also been good...1. Used Bread flour instead of regular flour, 2. Used Phyllo dough(supermarket) and baked them instead of frying. 3. Used Puff Pastry(supermarket)and baked them. I think my favorite is the Bread flour version.
great filling! i put it inside a pressed out canned biscuit and put another on top, then sealed the edges with a fork and baked it. it was delicious. the only thing- a little too sweet. thanks for the recipe!
This recipes was so easy and delicious. I have made it 3 times in the last week! My husband and 3 year-old son can't get enough! Make sure you don't have the heat too high. I put it on low-medium and they cooked more evenly and the color was more appealing. It gets easier every time you cook it.
The apples were good, but that's all that I can say that was good. The crust was too dry and fell apart when folding over. I tried to patch it up with water. They soaked up the grease from frying. I love almost all recipes, but this was the worst. I will not make this again.
These are my family's favorite! The crust came out texturally just like the Hostess fried pies you buy from Hostess only much much better and way tastier. I drizzled a vanilla glaze over and should have dipped them like the Hostess ones, as it would have been better with glaze all over instead of just patches. The made plenty of filling but I have to double the batch because they don't last long. I have also used various canned fruit pie filling with fabulous results. These reheat well in the microwave and are just as good the next day.
05/14/2004
Fun to make. I made 3 apple and 4 cherry (just pie filling for the cherry). I'm allergic to cherries but my parents said they were pretty good, and yes, the apple ones do taste like Mcdonald's. My only complaint is that the crusts had to be burnt to be crisp, and slightly browned were still doughy.
These were awesome! I made this morning. I refrigerated my dough for a little while after making and it rolled out so smoothly. The apple pie filling was sweet but not syrupy sweet...very nice. I gave some to a friend of mine and her husband loved them too! Had to eat 2 of them!!! I sprinkled mine with cinnamon and sugar after frying. Make this recipe and you wont be disappointed!
