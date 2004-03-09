Fried Apple Pies

This recipe makes very authentic tasting pies, although I did alter the applesauce recipe because I like mine to be really chunky and spiced with nutmeg in addition to the cinnamon. I also used brown sugar (1/2 c. packed dark brown) in place of white sugar. The applesauce has a slightly spicier and richer flavor this way. I also would suggest piercing the pies with a fork before frying to help aid in cooking the whole way through and preventing steam from building up inside and creating large air bubbles. Making good pie crust is essential to having a good pie. Butter crusts usually have a stronger, flakier flavor and texture if that is what you prefer. Make sure you don't overwork the crust or mix it too much or it will become tough and bland. Add the water a little bit at a time (about a Tbsp at a time), just until there is enough water to hold the dough together. Also make sure the water is ice cold to help keep the butter or shortening from softening up. Anyone who had difficulty getting the crust the cook the entire way through without becoming very dark and crisp on the outside should try rolling the dough thinner. An eighth of an inch is less than you might think. If you have made the dough well it will roll out and hold together. However, keep in mind that the more time you roll out the dough, the tougher it will be once cooked.

