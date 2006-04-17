Lemon Chiffon Pie

I followed the instructions exactly, and it turned out pretty great. The lemon flavor in this pie is really light and delicate. The people I made it for liked that about it--they kept saying how lemon desserts are usually too strong for their taste, and they liked how light this one was. If you wanted a stronger flavor, you could probably just use extra lemon juice. I didn't have any problem getting the custard to thicken--you just have to give it time to cool down. If you need/want to speed it up, refrigerate it. I put mine in an ice-bath in the refrigerator because I was short on time, and it thickened in the time it took to make the meringue. In retrospect, I wish I had just put it in the refrigerator without the ice bath, because the custard around the edges thickened quicker than the rest of it. Or perhaps it would have worked better to put it in an ice bath and stir it while it cooled. Next time, I'll just budget more time for it to cool and thicken. One issue I had was with the texture of the gelatin. It was clumpy after softening in the water, and then I feel like it didn't mix into the custard evenly, even after several minutes of thorough stirring. This may be user error on my part, because I've never worked with gelatin before (aside from making jello). I accidentally let it sit in the cold water for longer than 5 minutes, so maybe that was my mistake. But regardless, I'd appreciate a little more detail in the instructions. I topped this pie with fresh homemade