Light, fluffy lemon chiffon pie. This recipe is also good using lime juice. Garnish each slice with sweetened whipped cream.

Recipe by GINGER P

Ingredients

Directions

  • Soften gelatin in water 5 minutes.

  • Beat yolks and add 1/2 cup of the sugar, lemon juice and salt. Cook in the top of a double boiler, stirring constantly, until of custard consistency. Add grated lemon zest and softened gelatin and stir thoroughly. Cool.

  • When mixture begins to get thick, In a clean bowl, whip egg whites until stiff, adding remaining 1/2 cup sugar while whipping. Fold egg whites into custard.

  • Pour filling into pie shell and chill in refrigerator. Serve when firm. Garnish with sweetened whipped cream if desired.

Editor's Note:

This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.

190 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 30.8g; fat 6.4g; cholesterol 68.3mg; sodium 233mg. Full Nutrition
