Lemon Chiffon Pie

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Editor's Note:
This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
190 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 30.8g; fat 6.4g; cholesterol 68.3mg; sodium 233mg. Full Nutrition
I actually have this recipe from an old cookbook. The only difference is that in that cookbook, they also add 1/2 cup of orange juice (and 1/2 tsp. of EACH orange and lemon zest, instead of just the 1 tsp. lemon zest). It is called citrus chiffon pie and has been my husband' favorite for 20 years. I use a regular pie crust as I find the the graham is too heavy (in texture and taste) for this sort of fluffy pie... and yes I have used the premade kind of crust when I am lazy...which is more often than not! I also cut the 1/2 sugar to 1/3 when you whip the whites to keep it sort of tart (the addition of orange isn't as sour). The orange + the lemon give it a very good flavor. Way better than lemon meringue with that pesky, squeaky meringue on top. I almost always use fresh lemon and orange juice, but have used the bottled kind and it is still good (just skip zest). I try to stick with organic if using zest, though.
I actually have this recipe from an old cookbook. The only difference is that in that cookbook, they also add 1/2 cup of orange juice (and 1/2 tsp. of EACH orange and lemon zest, instead of just the 1 tsp. lemon zest). It is called citrus chiffon pie and has been my husband' favorite for 20 years. I use a regular pie crust as I find the the graham is too heavy (in texture and taste) for this sort of fluffy pie... and yes I have used the premade kind of crust when I am lazy...which is more often than not! I also cut the 1/2 sugar to 1/3 when you whip the whites to keep it sort of tart (the addition of orange isn't as sour). The orange + the lemon give it a very good flavor. Way better than lemon meringue with that pesky, squeaky meringue on top. I almost always use fresh lemon and orange juice, but have used the bottled kind and it is still good (just skip zest). I try to stick with organic if using zest, though.
Fresh lemon juice is a must. Do not use reconstituted lemon juice because the flavor will be compromised. I'm blessed with a lemon tree in my backyard, and this is a great way to showcase my fruits. The use of a prepared graham cracker crust cuts down the workload.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/22/2000
This is a favorite in my family. It has replaced lemon meringue pie because it's lighter and very satisfying.
i made this for the weekly sunday night dinner at my parents house, i'm always looking for something new and because it was so hot i thought i needed something light and refreshing.(i also didn't want to turn on my oven) This really hit the mark, my dad's favourite pie is lemon, but he said this was even better than the typical one with the meringue, and i agree. I will definitely be whipping this up again, it really together well, and had a nice creamy texture, i might add a 1/2 tsp of lemon extract to rev the lemon up a little, and am wondering if next time to make it in a 10inch springform since it slices so wonderfully, and makes quite a large quantity of filling
This pie is fabulous. I can't even begin to describe how absolutely delicious it is...or was. I made it for a church dinner, and it was the first dessert to be eaten up. I made my own graham cracker crust, subbing applesauce for part of the butter, so the crust texture was slightly different than a typical graham cracker crust...I think it actually worked better with the lightness of the filling this way, and it was healthier as well. I made the filling exactly as written, and it turned out absolutely perfect...the texture was light, creamy, and oh, so yummy. There was the perfect amount of lemon juice; it gave it a nice, tart, light lemon flavor, not overpowering, but perfect. This is going to be my favorite dessert for Spring...I have a feeling I'll be making it again...and again, and again...Thanks so much for sharing this one! It is a keeper!
Giving it a 5 star, just 'cause I know next time I make it that's what it'll be. Not sure what I did or didn't do, but it would never get thick. I finally added a little corn starch and beat it with electric mixer while over double boiler. Also, unlike impatient me, you must let it cool pretty well before adding the whites, else it all gets a bit runny. After cooling in fridge for awhile was ok. I did make a gluten-free pie crust. Think I agree with other reviewer & will make whites into soft peaks instead of stiff. I do love the lemon, so will try again (& again!!:)
I made this for a co-workers birthday. He really liked it, but I thought it was just ok. Next time I will only beat the egg whites to soft peaks. Stiff peaks are just too much. The consistancy was like rubber! Flavor was great though. Will definitely try again.
Made this in addition to the chocolate cheesecake as a lighter, more refreshing change. Was excellent - got lots of rave reviews. Using fresh juice vs. bottled is a must. I also added 2 drops of green food coloring. Will definitely make again.
I used what organic ingredients I could and the taste of the lemon and zest really shines through quite beautifully in the chiffons light yet thick consistency. After leaving it in the fridge for an hour it was very nice, after three hours it was wonderful. I think this one just needs a little extra sitting time to get fully firm and then it's beautiful. I loved this lemon chiffon and so did everyone else who got a piece, the only thing I heard from anyone was that it was very lemony, but that's what I love!
I thought about only giving 4 stars, because making the custard was a bit of a pain...no double boiler, had to improvise.....it did not appear to be setting up for me, so I cheated and added a little cornstarch mixed into some juice to help it thicken. Worked great!! This is a great pie, and worth testing my patience! I will definately make again, especially in the summer! I followed the suggestions of "nanciejean" and used both lemon and orange juice....
My grandmother used to make this pie. Unfortunately the recipe was eaten by mice before it came to me. This is as close as I have found to my grandmothers recipe. Thanks so much for posting this. I had no problems following the recipe exactly. Super yummy. Hope it's a hit for Thanksgiving. I will rerate after the big day.
I hate to say it, but this pie was not good at all! I followed the recipe exactly and, like, others found the custard wouldn't thicken so I added corn-starch like had been mentioned, had no problem with beating the eggs and let it sit over night. The pie did thicken in the fridge, but when I finally tasted it, it pretty much just tastes like lemon jell-o mixed with ice-cream/cool whip. Really long, complex lemon jell-o. Granted, I don't know what lemon chiffon pie should taste like, but this doesn't make me want to find out any more...
I made this and it was as light as a feather, and truly delicious. But I know that some people are uncomfortable with uncooked egg products. If such is the case, just use a can of sweetened condensed milk, a small can of lemonade and defrosted Cool Whip and beat it all together and put it in a prepared crust such as the one above, garnish with citrus candy slices or sprinkles.
A gave it a 5 star, very light and refreshing. but i did make a few changes; I used another reviewers suggestion and used have orange juice and have key limes, this made it taste like orange push-ups, I used a baked pastry crust and I baked the pie after I folded in the egg white mixture for 10 mins at 350 , as i was afraid of it not setting up. And topped it with the whipped cream after it was well chilled.
I just made this lemon chiffon pie....OMG!! It was absolutely delicious and just what a chiffon pie should look and taste like. It was so light and melts in your mouth. I followed this easy recipe to a 'T' it turned out perfectly. It is a little "gummy" like in texture but that is due to the gelatin....that's the way it should be. It firmed up within a few hours and I didn't have to use cornstarch. With the reviewers that said it did not thicken for them, I believe that you just need to have patience when heating the eye yolk/sugar mixture over a double boiler. It takes awhile but IT DOES THICKEN....really!! I also appreciate the great idea of another reviewer and used my 10" spring form pan instead of a pie pan. It came out great. Like a lemon tart with a graham cracker crust. Terrific pie, will make again...especially during the summer months! Thanks!
My family said it tasted just like chiffon pie is supposed to, but I haven't had it before and found it a little rubbery, and too light on the lemon flavor. I won't make it again unless hubby specifically asks me to.
This is the EXACT recipe that my grandmother used. I found a 3x5 card in her handwriting and was having trouble deciphering what she wrote about the double boiler. Thanks tons for posting this. I can’t wait to make it this weekend!
Have made it four times now - fourth try included 6 eggs, 8 oz. lemon juice, 1 tablespoon lemon zest. Topped with fresh, sweetened whipped cream (8 oz. heavy cream with 1/4 cup powdered sugar - added after you've whipped the cream to almost done). I'm sticking with this version.
I followed the instructions exactly, and it turned out pretty great. The lemon flavor in this pie is really light and delicate. The people I made it for liked that about it--they kept saying how lemon desserts are usually too strong for their taste, and they liked how light this one was. If you wanted a stronger flavor, you could probably just use extra lemon juice. I didn't have any problem getting the custard to thicken--you just have to give it time to cool down. If you need/want to speed it up, refrigerate it. I put mine in an ice-bath in the refrigerator because I was short on time, and it thickened in the time it took to make the meringue. In retrospect, I wish I had just put it in the refrigerator without the ice bath, because the custard around the edges thickened quicker than the rest of it. Or perhaps it would have worked better to put it in an ice bath and stir it while it cooled. Next time, I'll just budget more time for it to cool and thicken. One issue I had was with the texture of the gelatin. It was clumpy after softening in the water, and then I feel like it didn't mix into the custard evenly, even after several minutes of thorough stirring. This may be user error on my part, because I've never worked with gelatin before (aside from making jello). I accidentally let it sit in the cold water for longer than 5 minutes, so maybe that was my mistake. But regardless, I'd appreciate a little more detail in the instructions. I topped this pie with fresh homemade
I got lots of compliments from this - it was very light and fluffy. I didn't find it to be as easy as many of the previous reviews have stated. I did double the recipe for 2 pies - wasn't sure if it would work, but it did. Quite a nice dessert !
I wanted to love this. But it needed more concise instructions. For example, how long -approximately- to cook the custard. By the time I put the gelatin in the custard and it was cool, it was little lumps of jello. I folded the egg whites in, but the gelatin had set and it was lumpy meringue. I did put it back in the stand mixer to incorporate it more, but ended up with tasty, lumpy meringue.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.