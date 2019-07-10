Authentic Kicked-Up Syrian Hummus

1 of 140

Rating: 5 stars WOW!!! I have had good hummus before but this recipe is without a doubt the best hummus I have ever tasted! Truly heavenly! The cumin and the roasted garlic really make the dish:) Helpful (38)

Rating: 5 stars This was my first real attempt at hummus, using tahini, so I wanted a solid, "authentic" recipe. I saw "Syrian grandmother" and was sold! My garlic weighed 1/4oz (~5 small). I ate the rest of the roasted garlic, now my boyfriend is sitting on the other side of the couch. Oh well. It is quite thick; I used some of the liquid I saved from the garbanzo bean can instead of oil to thin it out. You could probably use a wee bit less than 1/2 cup tahini, but then again it tasted so nice I don't think I would. Helpful (31)

Rating: 4 stars Excellent flavor - I love raw garlic in hummus but the roasted adds a nice milder garlic flavor. I used about 5 small cloves. The hummus is a bit thicker and pastier than I like so I added a little extra olive oil and lemon juice. Helpful (16)

Rating: 5 stars I make this hummus every week my family is addicted to it. Once I make it I remove half of it from the processor and then add some roasted red peppers in the half that still remains in the processor then mix again. I have plain & roasted red pepper hummus at the same time. It is a bit thick as per the recipe I add a bit of water instead of more oil does the trick without the extra calories. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars My dad said "it tasted like the real thing" lol. It came out great!! I followed the recipe exactly as the author wrote it then slowly added some of the reserved liquid from the can to thin it out some. I also rinsed the beans very well before blending them- something I recently learned from weight watchers helps you add less salt. I removed 2/3 of the hummus and then added some fresh mint per the author's suggestion- and it was really good! Went great with sliced up cucumber. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars When I served this recipe earlier in the week it was declared my best hummus yet! I agree with other posters that it's a bit thick and added a couple of drizzles of olive oil to the food processor while it puréed. Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars Like other reviewers very good but a bit thick and tart! Adding more oil and water fixed the thickness. And I don't know what Syrian-style means but I'd put a bit less lemon juice in next time. Or maybe add a touch of sugar to offset the tartness. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (11)

Rating: 4 stars I made four batches of hummus yesterday this one the Easy hummus and the Authentic Middle Eastern Hummus. Of the recipes with Tahini and lemon juice this was definitely the best. Most of my taste testers liked it way more that the Authentic Middle Eastern Hummus. However I also called my Jordanian/Palestinian friend who said their recipe is just 1 TBSP of Lemon juice and 1 TBSP Tahini per cup of chickpeas plus salt to taste. I made that and it was less overpowering than this Syrian Hummus but still have the tahini and lemon juice flavor. By the way if tahini and lemon juice hummus hasn't been your favorite the easy one from allrecipes is really good. Helpful (10)

Rating: 4 stars this is the first time i've made hummus and it is good! this recipe is so creeeeamy and such a nice texture. it would be 5 stars but it was so thick as written my blender wouldn't blend it (i have a Magic Bullet); my tahini was liquidy and mixed all as written. i added olive oil and some water to get it to blend. can't wait to have the rest tomorrow after flavors have blended. i'd add more garlic and cumin next time. Helpful (8)