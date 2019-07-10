Authentic Kicked-Up Syrian Hummus

Rating: 4.67 stars
141 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 106
  • 4 star values: 27
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

This hummus recipe was handed down to me by my Syrian grandmother. I took it and tweaked it just a touch, adding roasted garlic, making it my most-requested recipe. I finally made it for my grandma a few months ago and she said it was incredible. That was my Oscar moment :) Even people who don't like hummus love this recipe. And I'm modest too!

By Mary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
2 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Place unpeeled garlic cloves in the middle of a large square of aluminum foil. Drizzle cloves with 1 tablespoon of olive oil; wrap in foil. Roast in preheated oven for 10 to 15 minutes until golden brown. Remove from the oven, and allow to cool. When slightly cooled, squeeze roasted garlic out of peels.

  • Combine roasted garlic, garbanzo beans, tahini, lemon juice, cumin, salt, and the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in the work bowl of a food processor. Process until very creamy.

Tips

Cook's Notes:

Use about 2 to 3 tablespoons of fresh parsley or mint for a fresh herby taste, or try adding a teaspoon of curry or paprika. Get crazy! Hummus is amazingly versatile!

Substitute great northern beans for the garbanzos and add fresh basil for a Tuscan-style hummus.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
167 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 12.7g; fat 11.8g; sodium 413.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (140)

Most helpful positive review

TKDrockprof
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2009
WOW!!! I have had good hummus before but this recipe is without a doubt the best hummus I have ever tasted! Truly heavenly! The cumin and the roasted garlic really make the dish:) Read More
Helpful
(38)

Most helpful critical review

nexpose
Rating: 3 stars
06/12/2011
Some of how I did this was my fault but with the amounts used in this recipe it was way way too thick. I mean it would be like a mashed baked potato without any butter or milk. So I added a good half cup of water. I wanted to use raw garlic and did but didn't compensate and I used 5 cloves which was too much. If you want it raw use like 2 cloves. But you definitely need more liquid. I also added one more TB of Olive oil to the mix. Maybe a little less tahini too like some have said since it's bitter. Read More
Helpful
(4)
TKDrockprof
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2009
WOW!!! I have had good hummus before but this recipe is without a doubt the best hummus I have ever tasted! Truly heavenly! The cumin and the roasted garlic really make the dish:) Read More
Helpful
(38)
Heidi
Rating: 5 stars
08/17/2009
This was my first real attempt at hummus, using tahini, so I wanted a solid, "authentic" recipe. I saw "Syrian grandmother" and was sold! My garlic weighed 1/4oz (~5 small). I ate the rest of the roasted garlic, now my boyfriend is sitting on the other side of the couch. Oh well. It is quite thick; I used some of the liquid I saved from the garbanzo bean can instead of oil to thin it out. You could probably use a wee bit less than 1/2 cup tahini, but then again it tasted so nice I don't think I would. Read More
Helpful
(31)
ChristineM
Rating: 4 stars
05/11/2009
Excellent flavor - I love raw garlic in hummus but the roasted adds a nice milder garlic flavor. I used about 5 small cloves. The hummus is a bit thicker and pastier than I like so I added a little extra olive oil and lemon juice. Read More
Helpful
(16)
sofia
Rating: 5 stars
11/02/2009
I make this hummus every week my family is addicted to it. Once I make it I remove half of it from the processor and then add some roasted red peppers in the half that still remains in the processor then mix again. I have plain & roasted red pepper hummus at the same time. It is a bit thick as per the recipe I add a bit of water instead of more oil does the trick without the extra calories. Read More
Helpful
(14)
MrsRyan
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2010
My dad said "it tasted like the real thing" lol. It came out great!! I followed the recipe exactly as the author wrote it then slowly added some of the reserved liquid from the can to thin it out some. I also rinsed the beans very well before blending them- something I recently learned from weight watchers helps you add less salt. I removed 2/3 of the hummus and then added some fresh mint per the author's suggestion- and it was really good! Went great with sliced up cucumber. Read More
Helpful
(12)
Clifford Randall Lyde
Rating: 5 stars
07/27/2009
When I served this recipe earlier in the week it was declared my best hummus yet! I agree with other posters that it's a bit thick and added a couple of drizzles of olive oil to the food processor while it puréed. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Mrs D
Rating: 4 stars
07/23/2009
Like other reviewers very good but a bit thick and tart! Adding more oil and water fixed the thickness. And I don't know what Syrian-style means but I'd put a bit less lemon juice in next time. Or maybe add a touch of sugar to offset the tartness. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(11)
youngcook
Rating: 4 stars
07/15/2011
I made four batches of hummus yesterday this one the Easy hummus and the Authentic Middle Eastern Hummus. Of the recipes with Tahini and lemon juice this was definitely the best. Most of my taste testers liked it way more that the Authentic Middle Eastern Hummus. However I also called my Jordanian/Palestinian friend who said their recipe is just 1 TBSP of Lemon juice and 1 TBSP Tahini per cup of chickpeas plus salt to taste. I made that and it was less overpowering than this Syrian Hummus but still have the tahini and lemon juice flavor. By the way if tahini and lemon juice hummus hasn't been your favorite the easy one from allrecipes is really good. Read More
Helpful
(10)
PEARLIE5
Rating: 4 stars
04/12/2010
this is the first time i've made hummus and it is good! this recipe is so creeeeamy and such a nice texture. it would be 5 stars but it was so thick as written my blender wouldn't blend it (i have a Magic Bullet); my tahini was liquidy and mixed all as written. i added olive oil and some water to get it to blend. can't wait to have the rest tomorrow after flavors have blended. i'd add more garlic and cumin next time. Read More
Helpful
(8)
nexpose
Rating: 3 stars
06/12/2011
Some of how I did this was my fault but with the amounts used in this recipe it was way way too thick. I mean it would be like a mashed baked potato without any butter or milk. So I added a good half cup of water. I wanted to use raw garlic and did but didn't compensate and I used 5 cloves which was too much. If you want it raw use like 2 cloves. But you definitely need more liquid. I also added one more TB of Olive oil to the mix. Maybe a little less tahini too like some have said since it's bitter. Read More
Helpful
(4)
