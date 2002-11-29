Baker's Secret Pie Crust

This recipe was really simple and worked great. I was actually trying to figure out what to do with the cake flour in my pantry anyhow (I bought too much for a recipe and that was the only recipe that I had that called for cake flour until now.) I doubled the recipe and made a wonderful apple pie with it. Note:After added the maximum amount of water, it will seem a little dry still and hard to hold together. This is O.K. Just mold it into a ball, wrap in saran and put in the fridge for 20 minutes. When I started rolling mine it basically fell apart and kept on breaking into little pies. Just keep rolling these pieces. They will come together. I rolled mine on wax paper for easier transfer to the pie plate. I put a little flour on my rolling pin when needed, but otherwise didn't add any extra flour. Great recipe! Great flavor! Only my 2nd attempt making crust and came out perfect. I will keep this recipe in my folders! I went back and made this recipe a second time and the dough came out really moist. Not dry at all like the first time. I have made 2 more pies since then and the dough always turns out moist. I think the first time when I doubled it I added too much flour or not enough butter/shortening, but this time it came out even better! So this recipe deserves 6 stars because it came out great even when I apparently messed it up! :)