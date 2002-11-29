Baker's Secret Pie Crust

I used to be challenged by pie crusts. After 27 plus years of experimenting, this is the MOST successful recipe that I have developed. If using salted butter, reduce salt to 1/4 teaspoon.

Recipe by CAROLEALANA

Ingredients

Directions

  • Measure butter & shortening onto a plate, put into freezer for about 20 minutes.

  • Measure cake flour, all-purpose flour, sugar, salt and baking powder into the bowl of a food processor. Pulse for a few seconds to mix.

  • Take 1/2 of the cold butter and 1/2 of the cold shortening, put into processor with dry ingredients and pulse off and on for about 1 minute. Scrape down twice while doing this.

  • Take remainder of the cold butter & cold shortening and cut in very briefly with the processor, leaving visible pea-sized chunks. Do not over process at this stage!

  • In a measuring cup, mix egg yolk and vinegar together, add ice cubes and water. Let this get chilled, about 3 to 4 minutes.

  • Remove mixed flours and shortening from processor, put into a large mixing bowl. Sprinkle approximately 4 to 5 tablespoons of this egg, water, vinegar mixture, a little at a time, mixing gently with a fork. The key to this is, you do not want a wet dough, and you do not want to overmix.

  • Place this dough into plastic wrap or plastic bag, chill in refrigerator for a few minutes. (May also be frozen for a few weeks at this stage for future use).

  • Remove from refrigerator and roll out. This makes absolutely the BEST pie crusts. I have won County Fair competitions with this pie crust. Double for making a 2-crust pie.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
222 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 20g; fat 14.5g; cholesterol 40.9mg; sodium 155.5mg. Full Nutrition
