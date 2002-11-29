Baker's Secret Pie Crust
I used to be challenged by pie crusts. After 27 plus years of experimenting, this is the MOST successful recipe that I have developed. If using salted butter, reduce salt to 1/4 teaspoon.
I feel like I've been saved a lot of trouble and time by finding this recipe. I don't need to look further. I actually get compliments on the crust. The butter adds flavor while the crisco adds flakiness. Also, a couple of hints: After you have molded the pie crust to the pan, rest it in the refrigerator for 40 minutes. This relaxes the gluten and reduces shrinkage. After 40 minutes, put it directly into the freezer for 20 minutes (this step increase flakiness). Add the filling quickly and bake immediately. Of course,this added step is if you're truly in pursuit of perfection, but isn't essential. Lastly, I am not very talented at rolling out the dough and peeling it off the counter. Plus, adding flour to the counter alters the recipe. I discovered that if I roll it out between 2 pieces of large saran wrap, I can unpeel one piece, flip it onto the pie plate and then unpeel the second piece of saran wrap without ever even having to touch it with my hands. This was a great discovery! Thanks for this truly exceptional recipe. Try this crust with the Apple Crumble Pie recipe on this site!Read More
This was horrible. I don't know if it was operator error, but my dough was very moist (apparently, I am still not sure if that was the problem) and when I tried to roll it stuck to everything, and by the time I got it on top of my potpie it was in several pieces (appearance was gross). I had to cook it 10 extra minutes on my pie, and it still tasted undercooked although it was brown. It was very tender.. too tender... it turned into complete mush! Yuck. I almost couldn't eat... almost.Read More
OMG! This has to be one of the BEST pie crusts I've ever had on this site! It's so delicious, and so flaky yet easy to roll out that I can see why this person has won County Fair competitions with this recipe. I followed the recipe exactly using cake flour which I have to admit I've never used in pie crust before - I doubled the recipe for a deep dish pie "Vermont Apple Pie" from this site to be exact. I used butter flavored shortening and found that I only need 8 Tbsp. of the egg yolk, water/vinegar mixture. I chilled the dough in the freezer for a bit and then I rolled the dough out onto wax paper that was lightly floured and it was a breeze to put into a deep dish pie plate. It baked up beautifully! I'm so glad I found this recipe!!!
This is by far my favorite pie crust recipe! It sounds a little labor intensive but it's not too bad. The key is to keep things cold and to handle the crust as little as possible so the gluten doesn't break down (which makes it tough and not flaky). I always just used a fork instead of a food processor and regular AP flour and it turns out wonderful. I've also used frozen butter cut with a cheese grater (easier then a fork) and it worked out great.
Excellent! This is THE very BEST pie crust I have ever made! I didn't use the cake flour...just doubled my regular flour (the ONLY flour I will bake with is White Lily, which is ground "extra fine") and it turned out perfect! Like some of you, I have been searching for a good pie crust recipe for years...and I finally found it. Thanks to Carole for sharing it with us!
Great recipe! Will not use any others from now on. I was in charge of pies for Thanksgiving this year. Although I am a pretty good baker, I don't consider pies one of my specialties. The other problem was I had to work through Wednesday and didn't know how I would have time to make 6 pies Wednesday night after working all day! I made six crusts with this recipe the weekend before Thanksgiving and froze them. Wednesday night I pulled them out and added the various fillings and baked. They came out perfectly!!! Also -- I followed Mindy W's advice about rolling the crust out between saran wrap. WOW!! EASY AND NO MESS!!! Thank-you!
Definitely one of the best pie crusts that I have ever made. I love to bake, but I tend to shy away from pies since my crust always comes out tough. Although this recipe requires a few additional steps, I think it is well worth the extra effort. As Carole recommends, the key is to sprinkle the liquid mixture a little at a time. (I used about 4 Tbsp.) At first, mine felt a little too moist but I sprinkled a little flour on the dough prior to rolling it out and it came out just right. I recommend rolling it out between wax paper so that once the crust has been placed in the pan you can peel off the wax paper without tearing the dough. The only additional step I took was to refrigerate the crust for about 15-20 minutes after I placed it in the pan. I've been told you need to let the gluten relax after you've rolled it out to avoid too much shrinkage when pre-baking the crust. All I can say is my pie crust came out pretty close to perfect. My husband gave the crust a thumbs up. Thanks Carole!
WOW! I have been struggling to make a decent pie crust for ages...this is the recipe! It made a good size amount of dough, and the crust was flakey and delicious!
Thanks for the recipe. For 35 years I have only made pastry using a pound of lard. The results were good but sometimes I didn't want to make that much. This an excellent, flaky pie crust with a perfect flavour. It is definitely a keeper and I will likely be using this most of the time now. :o)
This makes a tasty, rich and tender crust. The recipe made enough for a 9.5 in. deep dish single crust. I found I needed only about 1/4 c. of the ice water, which I mixed with the egg yolk and vinegar without the extra water and ice cubes. I chilled the dough only slightly, then rolled it out between two sheets of waxed paper to keep it from sticking.
Wonderful, flaky crust. If you've quit making pies because of what a hassle the crust is, people -this recipe is just for you. Really awesome!
This makes the best pie crust ever! My husbands father would not stop eating and his bake-a-holic aunt could not believe I made it from scratch! I had to 2 1/2 the recipe to make a large, lattice top apple pie. I made it the night before and referigerated it until the next morning and it worked great! I wont ever use another crust recipe!
I made this for the Cherry Rhubarb recipe and it was FANTASTIC!!! My mother even said it was the flakiest pie crust she had ever had (she herself is a terrific baker). I messed up the first time and the dough was too wet but I added a little more flour and used that as the bottom crust. My food processor is a mini-processor and it could not take all of the ingredients, so when I made the second crust for the top I followed the receipe up til the part where it says to add the balance of the crisco and butter. I removed the first batch of flour and shortening and just added a little bit of flour back in for the remaining crisco and butter. It is very important to gently fluff the wet ingredients into the flour or you WILL END UP WITH WET DOUGH! Thanks for the great recipe!!!
This recipe was really simple and worked great. I was actually trying to figure out what to do with the cake flour in my pantry anyhow (I bought too much for a recipe and that was the only recipe that I had that called for cake flour until now.) I doubled the recipe and made a wonderful apple pie with it. Note:After added the maximum amount of water, it will seem a little dry still and hard to hold together. This is O.K. Just mold it into a ball, wrap in saran and put in the fridge for 20 minutes. When I started rolling mine it basically fell apart and kept on breaking into little pies. Just keep rolling these pieces. They will come together. I rolled mine on wax paper for easier transfer to the pie plate. I put a little flour on my rolling pin when needed, but otherwise didn't add any extra flour. Great recipe! Great flavor! Only my 2nd attempt making crust and came out perfect. I will keep this recipe in my folders! I went back and made this recipe a second time and the dough came out really moist. Not dry at all like the first time. I have made 2 more pies since then and the dough always turns out moist. I think the first time when I doubled it I added too much flour or not enough butter/shortening, but this time it came out even better! So this recipe deserves 6 stars because it came out great even when I apparently messed it up! :)
I wanted to try this recipe but i can't figure out what is shortening... can anyone tell me?
This is similar to a recipe I've used with great results before except for the mixture of regular and cake flour, and the addition of the baking powder, so I thought I'd give it a try. When preparing the wet ingredients, I substituted some brandy, which happened to be on the counter, for the vinegar. A dash of alcohol can make pastsry flakier, and I thought the flavor would go well. I don't know whether this made any difference to the final product, but in any case, it came out wonderful! It was rich and flaky, and melt-in-your-mouth tender. This recipe is definitely a keeper!
This is one of those recipes some cooks would never be kind enough to share. Thank you!!! The top crust is extra special if you froth the left over egg white, brush it over the top crust, and sprinkle it with coarse sugar (though regular will do), right before baking. One precaution: Do not just "throw in" the ice water mixture in the last step, but start with a few tablespoons and only add enough water for the dough to stick together but not be wet. Chances are you will not use more than 5 Tablespoons. But as I said, this recipe makes a treasure of a crust!
Great pie crust. I freeze the butter than grate it on the bigger holes, then freeze again. This makes the adding of the moisture super quick and easy.
I already had a good pie crust recipe but needed one that would hold together better. This recipe was fantastic. It had body yet was flaky, and the flavor was marvelous. Keeping everything cold as Carole instructs is important. I used apple cider vinegar since I was out of white vinegar, and it was fine. I will definitely make this pie crust many more times.
This recipe worked out marvelous!! My mom and I both made pies for dessert. My mom with her frozen pie crust and I used this recipe. Well, needless to say, mom asked for the recipe when all was said and done!!! Very flaky and quite easy, especially considering it was the first pie crust I've ever made from scratch!!!
Very easy to make, I chilled it just a few short minutes and used all butter, no shortening as we don't really good with that in Australia, and mine actually was quite dry if anything, not moist as other reviewers have found. I made cake flour by substituting a 1/4 cup corn starch for the rest normal bread flour too as that's how we make cake flour.
I have always used my Granma's & Mom's pie crust recipe. It is a good standard pie crust and super easy, but has always left me wanting for a little more. Well I go a LOT more with this recipe. It takes a little more time to prepare, but is worth every second. I will never use another pie crust recipe!!!
I'm not rating this because I didn't follow instructions, and I'm pretty sure it'd work beautifully in a food processor, but I never drag that thing out (not dishwasher friendly). If I can't make it with my stand mixer, it doesn't get made. I gave it a shot, and though I have successfully made other pie crusts with the KitchenAid—there's one in the book that came with the mixer—this wasn't forgiving at all. It rolled out very poorly. Extremely sticky. Appreciate it being here, just the same. I might reconsider it if I had a ton of pies to do, making it worth getting the food processor dirty.
I have been making pie crusts for longer than I can remember and they all came out fairly okay. But when I tried your recipe my family couldn't stay away from my pies. This recipe was wonderful! Thanks a bunch for sharing!
Absolutely fabulous. I cooked a big dinner party with Quiche for appetizers and cherry pie for dessert and used this for both. It turned out flakey and perfect. I even used a hand blender instead of a food processor. I've definitely replaced my old one of flour, shortening, and water. This is 10 times better!
All I can say about this recipe is WOW! Good by to the days of crumbly dough or dough that can be used as cement. This is an awesome recipe and I thank Ms. Rhodus for sharing this.
More shortbread than pie crust. This dough is way to moist and delicate to work with. I've made it twice now and reduced the amount of the liquid added to the flour mixture and it was still a pain to roll out. I doubled the recipe and added 5 T of liquid to make a two crust pie the second time. Rolled it out between Saran wrap. It tore while placing the bottom crust into the pan and I had to pat it in place. The top crust actually broke around the edge while baking. As for the baked texture, it is more like shortbread than pastry. Not 'flaky' at all, but crumbly and tender instead. Perhaps it is the addition of the baking powder. That wouldn't be bad if it wasn't such an ordeal to work with.
This recipe did not work for me. I've made tons of pie crusts in my life, but this was without doubt the worst. I wrestled with it for a while, but it kept ripping and sticking, even after chilling it and rolling it out on a cold marble slab! I finally made my regular crust instead.
I have made many piecrust from scratch for many, many years and I also thought this was the worst!!!! I think you meant to say to use 2 3/4 cups of flour and then 3/4 cup cake flour. The liquid ingrediants are enough for a 2 crust dough, hench it needs much more flour than just 1 and 1/4 cup, I had a bowl of mush....twice!!!! I will make my own recipe from now on but I might add the baking powder for a change.
This is a WONDERFUL pie crust recipe!!!! It sounds complicated but it's not. No food processor so used a pastry cutter to make the dough and worked well. It was a warm day so had to work quickly. Definately want to chill before rolling out the dough and then again after putting in pie plate. Looking forward to using this recipe for MANY, MANY more pies. Thanks for the posting!!!!!!!
Flaky and delicious! My only problem was the dough stuck to my countertop and rolling pin. Next time, I'll roll it out on my silicone cooking sheets. Thanks for a great recipe!
I'm not good at crusts, but this was really good. Flaky and tender. Perfect with Mrs. Sigg's Fresh Pumpkin Pie.
I love this recioe!! However I found it almost too flaky when I had to transfer it to other homes. If you cut back a small amount on the cake flour snd increase the regular flour by the amount cut, It makes almost no difference. ( except a little more stable to move to another place)
FANTASTIC! I used this as my crust in the "chicken pot pie IX" recipe (also found on allrecipes.com). Way more tasty than frozen pie crusts!!
I have only made a pie crust a couple of times before and this crust came out awesome and was pretty easy to handle too. I don't usually like the taste of pie crust very much, but this one tastes good all on its own. I used butter flavored shortening.
Thanks Carole and thanks MINDY W. The recipe was perfect and the instructions for chilling/freezing were very helpful. I don't have a food processor so I did this all with my pastry cutter. This was my first attempt at making pie crust (other than cookie crumb crust) and it went sooooooo great!! I only used 3 T of the egg liquid so I made two batches of dry ingredients and used the same batch egg liquid mixture for both. I didn't prebake the crust: I made both crusts and rolled them out between a piece of wax paper (on the bottom) and a piece of saran wrap (on top), pressed one into the pie shell and rolled the other out flat for the top piece then left both in the fridge overnight. Then the next day I popped the shell and top piece in the freezer for 20 mins, filled with a rhubarb custard filling, fluted and vented the pie, washed with milk and sprinkled with white sugar. 45 minutes later: YUM CITY!!!!
I've been using the old Betty Crocker pie crust recipe for years with mixed results. I was looking for a change. This pie crust was perfect; tender and flaky and it did not crack at the edges. It was so easy to work with. I froze one for next time for an even easier pie making experience. A++++
This crust is wonderfully versatile! I've used it for apple pie and chicken pot pie!
It was good, but I didn't think it was that special. It tasted like an everyday pie crust. It is A LOT of work and VERY time consuming!
I am 62 years old & have been trying to make a decent pie crust for half my life....this one is the only one you will need,trust me. I use it to make meat pies too..I add some dried herbs to the dry ingredients when making these meat pies....adds a little pizazz. Buy yourself some of those little aluminum pie tins & make mini pies.....cut out a heart of dough & place on top...bake pie as usual. Give to someone & tell them you made the pie with love just for them!! People feel special when they get their own little pie....this piecrust will make all the difference to whatever filling you use.
There is no better pie crust than this. I have made this now with the Apple Pie by Grandma Ople about 20 times, and the only response I get is that this is the best pie ever; Some add "and I don't even like apple pie". FOLLOW the directions and don't vary anything!
im terrible at making pastry, but this turned out great. i used it with asparagus quiche then again with other quiches i have made. this will be the recipe i use for all my pie crusts now.
This is truly the HOLY GRAIL of Pie Crusts! Thank you SO MUCH for posting this recipe!!! I just made 2 pies for Thanksgiving and never had so many compliments on my pie crusts. (Frankly I NEVER had any compliments on my pie crusts, previously.) Even my finicky, hard to please 88 year old Aunt said it was just like "old time" flakey crust and wanted to know the recipe. I followed the wise, gracious advice of another reviewer and rolled out the dough between 2 pieces of saran wrap so my hands never touched the dough, no extra flour was used that might alter the recipe, and made for easy transference onto the pie pan. Once I molded the dough on the pie pan, I chilled it 40 minutes in the fridge to relax the gluten, and for added complete, flakiness perfection, I then followed her advice and put it in the freezer an addl' 20 minutes. What a difference! This crust will make any baker envious! Do yourself a favor, please try this recipe with the added hints. It adds a few steps, but you won't be disappointed. It not only tastes good, its gorgeous in presentation. Happy Baking!
Horrible! Thought I would try this since everyone else was raving about it, but found it to be a time consuming, flat tasting, impossible mess. I would never make this again and encourage people to not be snowed by the raving reviews. Don't expect a miracle pie crust with THIS one. It ruined my three Thanksgiving pies by not rolling out AT ALL and generally tasting VERY bland. How embarrassing! NOT recommended!
This recipe was a waste of my time. It was way too moist to work with and ended up tasting like a biscuit. I didn't have apple pie...I had biscuits and fruit! I won't even bother with it again and it's being removed from my recipe box.
This is the best pastry recipe I've ever used. I don't have a food processor; I cut the fat in by hand with a pastry cutter and it worked fine, so you don't neccesarily HAVE to use a food processor. : ) There are more steps involved in this recipe than others I've used, but it's definitley worth the effort. I'll use this recipe for all my pies in the future. Thanks!
Absolutely the best pie crust recipe ever! For those (like myself) who don't have a food processor, here's what I did. I sifted all dry ingredients with a fork. Again I did this when mixing the first clump of butter. (butter should be thoroughly mixed at this point, mixture should be slightly sticky {ie, if you squeeze it through your fingers, some clumps should hold) and you should be able to see the butter cloloring uniformly throughout, no chunks, etc.) When it came time to add the second clump, I cut the butter up into 1/4 inch chunks and dropped them in. Then I used two forks and, as if I were cutting spaghetti for kids, and mixed the butter around until pea sized chunks were floating around the mixture.
takes alot of extra work, is good, but not sure if its worth the extra effort
Amazing crust. Best ever. Like others I was intimidated by pie crusts but, no more. I read a bunch of the reviews and the main message was to keep everything as cold as possible. For example if i had to answer the phone during the process or i got pulled away for some other reason I would stick the batter in the fridge/freezer. Like someone suggested I used grated frozen butter and I used a shortening that I bought from a health food store, it is made of coconut and olive oil(love it). I just used a fork to lightly mix everything, no processor. My hands never touched the dough because I rolled it out between wax paper. After i put the rolled out dough in the pan and pulled of the wax paper off i chilled it again for 40 minutes before adding the filling and baking. What an amazing flaky buttery crust. I can't imagine making a better one. I made a broccoli quiche. Oh and i used about three quarters of the wet solution. The batter seemed wet but turned out perfect. I will use this batter for making portuguese custard tarts next.
FINALLY! Thank you Carole! I had all but stopped making pies because every crust recipe was either tough or tasteless or just too hard to attempt. I decided to give it one more try with your recipe and am I glad I did! Everyone loves this crust. Even my son who always leaves the crust on his plate eats this one all up! It is delicious, easy to roll out and so flaky!
Best pie crust ever!! The only recipe I use - I just tossed out all the others! If you have any extra - roll it out and cut into squares with pizza cutter, sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon and bake at 425 degrees until lightly browned. I call them "Pie Crisps" and they are yummy!!
We were so excited to try ths recipe with all the great reviews. Followed it to the T but the crust would not firm up, too soft leading to it falling apart any time we tried to put it in the pie crust pan. Perhaps if we had stored it in the freezer instead of the fridge it would have worked but not worth the trouble of trying again--we'll stick with my more basic (less ingredients) recipe next time.
I wouldn’t go as far as to say that this is the best pie crust I’ve ever had, but it is good. It is very light and flaky and almost had a buttery cracker quality. The dough would have been too runny had I added all of the liquid mixture. I ended up only using about 2/3 and the dough was the perfect consistency. Mine did crack a little while rolling, but it mended easily. Personally, I think this crust is better suited for quiche, as I’d prefer a denser crust for fruit pies. I’ll definitely make this again.
My pie crusts were always hard and difficult to cut through. But since I found this pie crust on All receipes' Cookbooks, I can't stop making copies for people. I also send them right to All receipes Cookbook for more receipes. This is the number one pie crust receipe in my church and circle of friends. Thanks CR
I have been searching for this recipe my whole life. I always used to use the one on the inside of the shortening container, but found it too flakey and flavourless. This one is perfect. My husband loves pie and says that this recipe may be even better than his mother's.
So Good!!! GREAT for both sweet and savory items. I was not sure if this would work because I left it in the fridge for 2 days or so after making. I had it rolled into a ball and tightly wrapped. I had unwrapped it Sunday to check it out and it turned out wonderful! So very flaky and reminds me of my Grandmothers... except the lard. Will use this one again
This is my first pie and the crust was wonderful!!! Very easy to work with!
I'm not sure what all the hype is about with this recipe. I've tried to make it twice now and both times I ended up with a wet, sticky mess before I even used up half of the liquid ingredients. On the second batch, I stopped adding the liquid once the dough came together and just started to become too wet. I gently kneaded in a couple tablespoons of flour before wrapping it up and sticking it in the fridge. Honestly, I'm afraid to make a pie with it, I picked my own apples at a local farm and I don't want the thing to come out a big soggy mess. I guess we'll see what happens!
okay for me, may be will try again. but i still think the other pie crust recipe that i try in here still better
I would recommend that you try this recipe out a few days in advance to make sure of the end result and your ability to do it. I used this recipe the first time to make 4 crusts. I ended up with crusts that are way too dry and cracking as I try to fold them. I literally was screaming in the kitchen, as it is Thanksgiving morning and now I have to redo my crusts.
This is truly a good crust! I used it to make pecan pie, and it was delicious. I used a pastry cutter instead of the processor though, and it was simple, came together nicely, and easy to roll! Thank you!
Finally a pie crust I am proud of. Excellent directions. I used this with Brown Family's Favorite Pumpkin Pie from this site and it was absolutely wonderful. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe.
Shortening is just a type of fat like butter or lard, it is readily available in supermarkets, try crisco, hope that helps
Amazing! Got endless compliments.
Very very good. Made it for my thanksgiving pumpkin chiffon pies. (Even used the excess dough to make cookies- I can't stop eating 'em!) I made two batches, and messed up the first one because of inexperience. The first attempt I tried to use a makeshift food processor and it came out too wet so I added ½ cups four. Then I put it in the fridge w/o wrapping and it came out dry… So in the end the dough was rather overworked. THEN to top it off I baked it w/o poking any holes in it, and it became a balloon!!! So to all of you first timers- ALWAYS remember to poke the pie crust before you bake it if you’re not adding a filling. But the second one came out beautifully! I still added ½ cup flour but monitored my liquid a little bit better. I learned from my mistakes and its moist, flaky, and slightly sweet. Yummy yummy!
If you're a first time pie maker like me, make sure you cut up your butter into small slices before you add it to the flour or it won't break up right. I had to scrap my first crust because it took too much mixing when I just stuck the whole stick in (hey, I didn't know any better). And don't use all of the liquid, just enough to make the dough stick together when lightly turning it in with a fork. Delicious crust for my first pie!
I have never been able to turn out a decent pie crust...until this one! Truly the best I've ever tasted. I even dumped the egg & water in the flour mixture too quickly and the dough was overly moist. It still turned out perfect. The nicest part of is that it makes a generous amount of dough. I made a double crust pie and had plenty of scraps left for cinnamon sugar pieces that we all like so much. Thanks Carole! Great recipe! What else do you make???
Outstanding pie crust recipe. Easy and delicious. I quit making pies 15 years ago because the crust was such a hassle. This recipe brought me back to the kitchen.
My search for a really excellent pie crust is over. I disagree with some of the other reviewers, and did not find this too time consuming or difficult, especially since it can be done with a food processor, and a filling can be made and set aside while the butter and shortening are freezing. I doubled the recipe, freezing half. There was no need to double the liquid mixture, since I only used about 6 1/2 tablespoons. The crust turned out perfectly. Really good for fruit pies.
This was the first pie crust I've ever attempted. I was so happy with the results. The crust came out perfectly (just like Mom's if not better...and, she makes a mean pie crust). I can't imagine finding another recipe so the work, for someone who doesn't know any better, was no big deal. Definitly a keeper recipe. Thanks.
Bland! Judges said I would have won 1st place with my praline apple pie, except for the crust so I got 3rd. This crust tasted like cardboard. I even tried to make it again, except added 1/4 of sugar to make it more like a sugar cookie, didn't help it out much. Still looking for a better recipe.
I just used this pie crust for my chocolate meringue pie - and it won a blue ribbon in the Tennessee State Fair! Hooray!
This is a wonderful crust and I'll admit that it does take a bit longer than others, but I agree with other reviewers that you can either do fillings or cleanup while chilling ingredients...it's worth the time. My husband really liked the fresh apple pie I made with this crust...it had good flavor and consistency first time around! I saved the leftover liquid mixture in the fridge for future pies (used yogurt containers work good for this.)
This is my 4th time making a pie crust and the ones before this one always turned out tough and chewy but this recipe was very flakey and had nice flavor. I guess the vinegar and egg really make a difference. This is the best recipe I have made so far and I will use this from now on. I still can't believe I made this crust. Thanks for sharing the recipe!
I can eat this crust all day long. If you are going to make a pie you might as well make it with the BEST pie crust there is. This is it. It is worth the hard work. I think the secret is how you mix the butter and shortening into the flour. You have to make sure the butter or shortening are not mixed in well. Instead they must be cut into small pieces pea-sized or even larger is ok.
This is an amazing pie crust. I used it for a pot pie recipe the first time and it was amazing. It is also great for sweet pies. It makes a flawless crust. This is now my mainstay recipe for pie crust.
The best pie crust out there. This is one area that I struggle with and have been on the lookout for a good pie crust recipe for a long time. Mine are always either too dry or too wet and making pie ends up throwing me into a tizzy. This recipe made things SO easy. Came out perfect. The extra steps are definitely worth it.So flaky and flavorful! This is going in my recipe box for sure!!
I haven't made enough pie crusts to declare this one the best, but I was happy with the way it turned out and would definitely make it again. I don't see why some people think it's time-consuming or hard--I didn't find it to be so.
This is by far the best pie crust recipe I have ever made. Definately a 5-star recipe.
I've used this recipe for years and it has never failed me once!
What a nice pie crust! I'm a first-time pie maker, and this still came out lovely. I did not have cake flour on hand, so I measured out 3/4 cup regular flour, took out about 3/4 tbsp of flour, and replaced it with an equal amount of cornstarch. I sifted this mixture before adding the other 3/4 cup of flour, and sifted again (I figured I might as well). I used a hand blender to mix together the butter and shortening before putting it in the freezer, which made it easier to work with when it came out. As per the recipe, I put half the fat into the food processor with the flour mixture, and then cut in the rest of the fat by hand. I was careful not to overmix, rolled it out between two sheets of wax paper (great tip), and actually I don't have a rolling pin so I used a wine bottle (it worked). I also let the dough relax in the fridge both before and after rolling out. Came out with just the right texture and a subtle flavor, goes well with either sweet or savory flavors. I think the mixture of shortening and butter really gives this a nice flavor.
Loving it! I just threw everything together in my mixer (dry ingredients first) and yep, what a great crust! I skipped the ice cubes, did not freeze anything, no extras, and even though my dough was a slightly greasy from the room temp butter, I had no fuss at all.
I, too, have been on the great pie crust quest. I had my mother's recipe but that was for the 8" pies 30 years ago. So I had to change the proportions and consequently, it got lost in translation. It is an oil crust which is fine but is thin in a deep dish pie plate. I've included 2 pics; one, uncooked and one just out of the oven. It remains for the judge (my hubby) to rate it! LOL
This recipe is the FIRST pie crust recipe I ever tried. I have never baked a pie before this, so I used this crust recipe to make a Blueberry pie. That pie turned out to be sooo good I think it could be a county fair blue ribbon winner! I didn't refrigerate and freeze the dough as long as directed because I didn't have time, but it turned out just right! I went online and searched for a video on how to make a lattice crust. It was actually easy and looked beautiful! You can see a picture on my page. I put foil around the crimped part of the crust for the first 15 minutes while baking so it didn't burn. It came out perfectly lightly browned!
When initially viewing this recipe, I thought it seemed like a lot of ingredients and a lot of trouble. Upon further inspection, however, I realize that it's really not that many ingredients. It seems like a lot of steps but it's just because all of the steps are explained so well. This turned out perfectly for me, and I'm not a very experienced "pastry chef". Flavor was fantastic and it was quite flaky. Perfect.
Terrific. I'm not a huge fan of crust and I still loved this one. I made it for an apple pie for my friend and it came out outstanding. I saw her litterally picking every piece of crust off her plate with her fork. Only thing I did different was I used a pastry cutter instead of a food processor since I don't own a food processor. Chilled for 45 minutes in the freezer. Rolled it out. And it came out perfect. Very flaky, not tough at all, and absolutely delicious.
my food processor is ridiculously small. so when i was trying to fit everything in, taking half out, cutting in frozen butter by hand ... i thought, this had better be worth it. and it absolutely was. hopefully, though, i'll have a bigger better food processor before i want to make pie again. but i will use this recipe every time. thanks!
I, too, had been pie crust challenged until this recipe came along. I helped my 5th grade son and his 2 friends make sweet potato pies for a Civil War project for school and the results were amazingly beautiful and delicious! I give it an A+ (hope the teacher does, too!)
I was not real impressed with this recipe. For one, I don't have a food processor so it took quite a bit longer to prepare, and it was a big sticky mess!! It tasted okay, but is not worth the extra time it takes to prepare. I think I'll stick with my normal pie crust recipe that uses flour, salt, oil and water. That's it!! It always comes out great and tastes just as good if not better than this one. Sorry - I was hoping I had found "THE" pie crust recipe; not this time!
Wow, I have never had such a great pie crust. I used it to make a pot-pie and I recieved many complements. Wasn't hard to make, either (I skiped the chilling stage and it still turned out fine). Highly recomended.
I used this crust for a chicken pot pie and it came out perfect. It rolled out better than any crust I have made before. I wouldn't recomend it for a sweat pie though.
This is the best pie crust ever! I will never use another recipe.
Very good pie crust. It is especially good with pumpkin pie.
Outstanding! I rolled the crust between sheets of waxed paper, and that helped a lot.
This really is a terrific recipe. I am a novice baker myself, but the instructions were very clear so I was okay. It is a bit time consuming and certainly has more ingredients than your standard recipe, but I think the end result is worth it! Very flakey and has good flavor!
Very easy to follow. I've used this recipe several times already and will continue to use it.
I ended up adding too much liquid (dough was a little sticky), but this crust STILL turned out perfectly! I will not be using any other crust recipes - this is definitely IT. I also didn't have cake flour, but did not think the crust suffered for it.
My Grandmother used that recipe for many years so it became our favorite. I make a double batch and freeze it in pie size balls. You can keep it in the freezer for many months. I have had it frozen for 7 months and it baked up just as good as the first day.
This is the BEST pie crust recipe I have ever tried! I have never had a pie crust turn out as flaky and wonderful as this one did--this is the ONLY recipe I will use from now on.
