Concord Grape Pie II
Not your typical fruit pie.
I have to disagree with the previous reviewer. First, I just used a regular food strainer to separate the pulp from the seeds and while I didn't get every drop of pulp, I certainly got most of it. And yes, the pie was a bit soupy when it first came out of the oven but after cooling overnight, it thickened beautifully. I took the pie to work and it was a great hit. I will definitely be making this pie again.
"Press the grapes through a strainer or food mill..." That sounded easy enough. But after using three different types of strainers and squishing with a spoon, and then frantically with my fingers, I have learned for myself that grape pulp does NOT pass through a strainer. I was fishing the seeds out with my fingers until I gave up and called a neighbor to borrow her food mill. I still wound up with more juice than anything I could classify as "pulp." If I had not added the skins back in, I would have had nothing to make a pie WITH! I now have two messy, gooey, (yet tasty) pies that more closely resemble grape cobbler. This receipe gets a 3 for flavor ONLY. The effort required was not worth it, and I will not make this again.
Excellent recipe, I did cut the sugar down to 1/2 cup & used whole wheat flour as well. For the person who had difficulty with the food mill, you didn't boil the grapes long enough. I have also made this filling for grape tarts using phyllo dough & muffin pan
This recipe is spectacular. The only change I made was to brush the crust with beaten egg white and pre-baked it for 5 minutes. Separating the skin and the pulp was a labor of love for my husband. Put a cookie sheet under the pie to avoid oven drips...
This is a delicious pie! We have grape vines in the yard and this was a great way to use the grapes. It was very easy to do. Separating the grapes from the skin took a little time, but it was certainly easy enough. I think I'm going to make more filling and freeze it for when I need to make a pie!
We just got our first crop of concord grapes from our vines. This pie was the most interesting I found and the easiest. The grape preparation was a pain, but if you want pain free, buy your filling in a can. As for me, I delight in my pie being totally home made. I did substitute the sugar for Splenda, in the filling and Splenda Brown Sugar Blend for the topping, as I am diabetic. MMMMMMM ! Totally delicious.
I made 2 of these pies today. The first one I used Concord grapes and I must say I had not problems at all with removing the seeds, it was very easy actually and I followed the recipe exactly as well. If you boil the grapes long enough the seeds come right out. I used a potato masher to kind of help the grapes go through the strainer and I just used the kind of strainer that you would rinse noodles or fruit in because I didn't have anything else. Still no seeds went into the mixture so it worked for me. The second pie I used Niagra grapes and I cut the sugar in 1/2 but again no problems what so ever and I have never made a fruit pie like this. It tastes wonderful!!
I'm giving it a 4 only because preparing the grapes were a pain in the butt! The results were amazing though. DELISH! Just had a giant piece for lunch with some cold milk. I think 1 cup of sugar is WAY too much and I'm happy I only used 1/2 cup. Perfect mix of tart and sweet, has a cherry pie texture. I also used whole wheat pastry flour in place of white flour. Those are the only changes I made. Thanks for sharing.
This really had a unique grape flavor. Very strong, something you would need to get used to. I think for a grape pie this was a good recipe. My family ate it all.
I found this recipe and my friend made it, she used a whole wheat crust and did not have cornstarch but used buckwheat flower to thicken it. It was wonderful! Cant wait to have this again!
OH MY GOODNESS! What a taste of childhood! So very good. Worth the effort. My mother made this pie and I have been looking for the directions. Thanks for sharing.
This is an old recipe that my husbands Granny also made, I lost hers but know this is pretty close if not exact. It may seem like a bit of work but so are most things made from scratch. So glad my neighbor grows Concord Grapes, they are so delicious! Thanks for sharing!
My child baked this pie, and she won first place in a contest! Plus, she's only 11! If she can bake it that well ALL by herself,anyone can! If your looking for a pie to bake, this is one you should try out. The results are AMAZING!
Making a grape pie is a labor of love. This pie will take quite some time to make. You can only get Concord grapes in our area once a year so I spend the better part of a day making filling for several pies. I then freeze the filling in freezer containers. This is a great pie to serve at Thanskgiving. My entire family loves this pie, even my super picky husband.
Long prep, but I listened to book on tape. Sugar suggestions made me use only 1/3 cup, and only had WW flour, but you don’t notice. I did blend the skins, so very nice pie in the end! Regular food mill took seeds out effortlessly with small screen in. Beautiful color and flavor.
This was great. Someone said it almost taste like cherry pie
Needs a bit more flour for a more consistent pie structure. Taste is amazing though!
This recipe was good but there is way to much sugar. I reduced this recipe from 1 cup to 1/3 a cup of sugar and it was still a bit too sweet. I would not use any white sugar next time I would just thicken it with some extra flour. I also used whole wheat flour which works fine.
Awesome pie. Well worth the effort to make it. We cooked the pulp for five minutes and the seeds came out really well. We even made two extra batches of pie filling for another time.
Better than I expected, has a texture like cherry pie!
I love this recipe... I do it alittle different.... To separate the seeds from the pulp I blend it after its done boiling. Then strain it. I also take the skins and blend them and mix those with the pulp. I also use a gradham cracker pie crust or walnut pie crust. Otherwise its the same and its wonderful.
I found this recipe on your website a few years ago and love it. I use this recipe exclusively. The crumble topping is a perfect compliment to the grapes. Thanks for sharing this recipe.
Authentic Grape Pie from the Concord grape capital, North East PA! Perfect!
i had a lot of fluid/juice so i took some out, Very flavorful.
