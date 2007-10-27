Concord Grape Pie II

I made 2 of these pies today. The first one I used Concord grapes and I must say I had not problems at all with removing the seeds, it was very easy actually and I followed the recipe exactly as well. If you boil the grapes long enough the seeds come right out. I used a potato masher to kind of help the grapes go through the strainer and I just used the kind of strainer that you would rinse noodles or fruit in because I didn't have anything else. Still no seeds went into the mixture so it worked for me. The second pie I used Niagra grapes and I cut the sugar in 1/2 but again no problems what so ever and I have never made a fruit pie like this. It tastes wonderful!!