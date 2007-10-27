Concord Grape Pie II

Not your typical fruit pie.

By Terri

prep:
1 hr
cook:
35 mins
additional:
4 hrs
total:
5 hrs 35 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Place a sheet pan on a lower oven rack.

  • Squeeze the end of each grape opposite the stem to separate skins from pulp. Set skins aside. Place pulp in a medium saucepan, bring to a boil, and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Press through a strainer or food mill to remove seeds.

  • Combine pulp, skins, sugar, flour, lemon juice and salt. Pour into pastry shell.

  • Combine oats, brown sugar and flour; cut in butter until crumbly. Sprinkle over filling.

  • Cover edges of pastry with foil. Bake on sheet pan for 15 minutes. Remove foil, and bake 20 minutes more or until golden brown and bubbly. Cool on a wire rack.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
364 calories; protein 2.6g; carbohydrates 64.7g; fat 11.5g; cholesterol 15.3mg; sodium 184.8mg. Full Nutrition
