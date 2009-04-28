Jefferson Davis Pie

This Jeff Davis pie is extremely rich and should be served in small wedges. It's especially good with a dollop of bourbon whipped cream.

By Susan Hissam

prep:
20 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 9-inch pies
  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

  • Mix white sugar, brown sugar, and flour in a large bowl. Add softened butter, 1 cup heavy cream, eggs, and vanilla; mix until well-blended. Pour into 2 unbaked pie shells.

  • Bake in the preheated oven for 10 minutes, then reduce temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and continue baking until center is set, 45 to 50 minutes.

  • Whip 1 cup heavy cream in a mixing bowl and add sugar gradually until stiff peaks form. Gently fold in bourbon. Serve pie slices with dollops of whipped cream.

Per Serving:
447 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 40.3g; fat 30.6g; cholesterol 94.5mg; sodium 222.6mg. Full Nutrition
