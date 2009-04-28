Jefferson Davis Pie
This Jeff Davis pie is extremely rich and should be served in small wedges. It's especially good with a dollop of bourbon whipped cream.
This Jeff Davis pie is extremely rich and should be served in small wedges. It's especially good with a dollop of bourbon whipped cream.
This is a nice basic recipe for Jefferson Davis pie. The terrific thing about this pie is that it's so customizable. If you've never had it, it's difficult to explain the taste, but I'll try. It's sort of like a pecan pie minus the pecans, with a candied vanilla-rum flavor. Complicated, right? I further complicate things by adding a pinch of cinnamon, nutmeg and ground cloves to the mix. Doing so changes the taste to something closer to a pecan pie without the nuts crossed with a pumpkin pie minus the pumpkin. Also, for this recipe, be sure to use two deep dish pie crusts (there's going to be a whole lot of bubbling going on in the oven) and also cover your crusts with foil because they will burn easily given the lengthy cook time.Read More
I made a post a bit ago about this recipe. I wish I could take it back, but I haven't found out how. I stated that there is a problem with this recipe. In that in the ingredients list it says "one pie crust". In the Directions it says "pour into two pie crusts". I didn't think when I poured it into two pie crust that it didn't fill them enough. So I emptied one into the other to fill the crust. BIG MISTAKE! This puffs when cooking, so I'm guessing it needs a lot of room to expand. Ovens on clean as I type.Read More
This is a nice basic recipe for Jefferson Davis pie. The terrific thing about this pie is that it's so customizable. If you've never had it, it's difficult to explain the taste, but I'll try. It's sort of like a pecan pie minus the pecans, with a candied vanilla-rum flavor. Complicated, right? I further complicate things by adding a pinch of cinnamon, nutmeg and ground cloves to the mix. Doing so changes the taste to something closer to a pecan pie without the nuts crossed with a pumpkin pie minus the pumpkin. Also, for this recipe, be sure to use two deep dish pie crusts (there's going to be a whole lot of bubbling going on in the oven) and also cover your crusts with foil because they will burn easily given the lengthy cook time.
It's in the oven now, but was a little bit of a disaster last night because it overflowed everywhere in my oven. It should be noted that deep-dish pie crusts be used in order to avoid this. I'm trying again tonight and hopefully it will be as yummy as it sounds.
Very Rich and Delicious! Please note the recipe is for (2) 9" Pies. If you will take about a 2" srip of aluminum foil and wrap in around the exposed crust until the last 15 min. of baking...it will keep the crust from burning. Happy Thankgiving!
This was one of my husbands favorite pies when he was a kid. It turned out as well as his Mother made. Thanks for the recipe.
Not sure if I did something wrong, because I only ended up with one pie, but if I did i'm doing it again cause it was delicious! The pie itself is quite good, with a crunchy crust and creamy center. It's sweet and fulfilling. I only used one pie pan/crust, and I had no spillage in the oven. I did also cover my crusts until the last 15 minutes, and they came out nicely browned. My only real complaint is that the presentation of the pie is not too nice. It doesn't exactly look appetizing, but once you take a bite, you're hooked.
I took them out of the oven about 25 minutes before the recipe said because the pies were burning! Oh and that's another thing. I did not realize the recipe was for 2 pies until I was done making it! Good thing I had 2 crusts.
Imade this for our family gathering at Thanksgiving and everyone begged me to make it for Christmas. A permanent addition to our traditional holiday menu.
Yummm! Fabulous dessert, very very rich. The bourbon added to the whipping cream was awesome. I cut the amount of bourbon in half and there was just a hint of flavor. I didn't want to over-power the taste of this amazing pie. BUT! The recipe says to place ingredients into 2 pie shells...it should just say 1 pie shell! I also had to add about 15 minutes the the baking time but it could have been that my oven is off. I will make this again and again. Thanks for sharing the recipe with us!
This is a delicious Southern dessert
This pie is awesome. I did not make the bourbon whipped cream. I am only rating 4 stars as the recipe isn't real clear on how many pies this makes. I read all the reviews and for some people this recipe yielded 2 deep dish pies. I have no idea how. I got 1 deep dish pie and did have a little filling to throw away. I had to cook quit a bit longer than stated but I'm sure that was because I set the pie on a cookie sheet due to reading reviews stating oven bubble over and I didn't want that mess to clean up. I did not have any bubble over at all. I would recommend this to friends and family. I took it to a family function and there was none left.
My family has been eating this pie for years. This is the only time I've ever heard of anyone else even knowing about this pie. I LOVE IT!!!
I made a post a bit ago about this recipe. I wish I could take it back, but I haven't found out how. I stated that there is a problem with this recipe. In that in the ingredients list it says "one pie crust". In the Directions it says "pour into two pie crusts". I didn't think when I poured it into two pie crust that it didn't fill them enough. So I emptied one into the other to fill the crust. BIG MISTAKE! This puffs when cooking, so I'm guessing it needs a lot of room to expand. Ovens on clean as I type.
I searched for this recipe for many years after making it in the eighties. So glad I found this one. It is rich and decadent. Trust me, you only need a sliver to satisfy yourself or your guests. I didn't bother with the topping.
Used deep dish pie which the recipe did puff up to but then when it cooled it cooled down to just a short little pie with an inch of pie crust above it. Tasted good but looked funny.
This is an easy pie to make. It is rich and creamy. I have seen other recipes for this pie which contain a little spice which makes it even better. But I like the base for this recipe the best. The spice I added was 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon and a pinch of nutmeg.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections