Tamale Pie I

A quick and satisfying meal of tamales. Serve with sour cream and salsa, if desired.

By Michele Hodge

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 casserole dish
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large skillet, cook meat, onion and garlic until done. Drain fat.

  • Add tomatoes and creamed corn. Add milk, olives, eggs and cornmeal. Bring to a boil.

  • Pour into a greased 2 quart casserole dish. Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 minutes. Put the cheese on top for the last 5 minutes of baking.

Per Serving:
375 calories; protein 18.8g; carbohydrates 29.6g; fat 21.1g; cholesterol 105.1mg; sodium 626.2mg. Full Nutrition
