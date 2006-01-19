Tamale Pie I

I made a few changes and it turned out really well. First of all, when you are cooking the meat, onions and garlic, add some RUBBED SAGE, CAYENNE PEPPER, CUMIN and a small dash of PARSLEY FLAKES. This gives it much more flavor. I also used a half of a can of tomato paste instead of tomatoes. Add a can of kidney beans too...YUM! It does turn out a little mushy, if that is not what you are looking for, don't add the egg, milk or cornmeal to the rest of the ingredients. Instead, make a cornmeal batter (you can even use the boxed one--follow the recipe on the box) and poor the batter over the top so it will form a nice cornbread over the top. This will solve the mushy aspect (which I didn't mind so much)And yes, it is rather ugly to behold....but give it a try. My husband wolfed it down. :) . Hope that helps.

Read More