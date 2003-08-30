Peach Custard Pie I

1 of 9

Rating: 5 stars This is very similar to a peach pie recipe that was handed down from my grandmother. Interestingly hers makes one pie but all the other ingredients on Patti's recipe are doubled. (1 cup sugar 1/4 cup flour 2 tbl butter and 2 eggs). It probably just means more of that yummy custard. This is one of my top 10 foods of all time. Helpful (20)

Rating: 3 stars It is very easy to make and has a wonderful taste. It was fairly runny though and more of a soupy pie. We had to use bowls when eating it. But because it tastes so good it went pretty fast. I would still make it again perhaps using more flour. Helpful (15)

Rating: 1 stars I don't know if something was left out of this recipe but what I made was a flop. i used what was called for baked per instructions but it never set up all I had was juice. Helpful (13)

Rating: 4 stars Is there milk left out of this recipe? A custard by definition is made with milk and eggs. When I made the egg mixture I could see right away it would not adequately cover the peaches. I added 1/4 cup of cream and it still just barely covered them. The pie has a good flavor though and disappeared quickly. I may make it again with my alteration. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars I went to allrecipes to see if my mother-in-law's "peach custard" pie recipe was missing something--it was not. It's the same one as this and, while it's different in that there is no milk as in a traditional "custard" it's always a hit when I serve it this time of year, Helpful (5)

Rating: 1 stars I agree with the previous reviews of the pie being too runny. It did seem like something was missing. Helpful (1)

Rating: 1 stars I made it as written. It was a runny mess as stated by other reviewers. I think Gardners response is the right one. More flour sugar and butter and 2 eggs. It did taste good but not what the picture looked like.

Rating: 2 stars Like the other reviews this pie is very runny. It tasted good but more like soup. I wonder if the egg is the problem. I notice here in Canada that the sizes of the eggs are getting smaller. A large egg is now the size of a medium egg. I think that two extra large eggs might help the runniness of this pie instead of just one egg.