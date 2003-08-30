Peach Custard Pie I

Rating: 2.44 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 4

An easy pie made with fresh peaches. Our family can't wait for peach season!

By phaylock

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Place the sliced peaches in an unbaked pastry shell.

  • In a medium bowl, combine sugar, flour, salt, cinnamon and egg. Beat well and pour over peaches.

  • Bake on bottom rack at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for approximately 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 1.6g; carbohydrates 25.7g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 23.3mg; sodium 113.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (9)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

JUDYGARDNER
Rating: 5 stars
08/30/2003
This is very similar to a peach pie recipe that was handed down from my grandmother. Interestingly hers makes one pie but all the other ingredients on Patti's recipe are doubled. (1 cup sugar 1/4 cup flour 2 tbl butter and 2 eggs). It probably just means more of that yummy custard. This is one of my top 10 foods of all time. Read More
Helpful
(20)

Most helpful critical review

KelsW
Rating: 3 stars
09/10/2003
It is very easy to make and has a wonderful taste. It was fairly runny though and more of a soupy pie. We had to use bowls when eating it. But because it tastes so good it went pretty fast. I would still make it again perhaps using more flour. Read More
Helpful
(15)
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 4
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
JUDYGARDNER
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2003
This is very similar to a peach pie recipe that was handed down from my grandmother. Interestingly hers makes one pie but all the other ingredients on Patti's recipe are doubled. (1 cup sugar 1/4 cup flour 2 tbl butter and 2 eggs). It probably just means more of that yummy custard. This is one of my top 10 foods of all time. Read More
Helpful
(20)
KelsW
Rating: 3 stars
09/10/2003
It is very easy to make and has a wonderful taste. It was fairly runny though and more of a soupy pie. We had to use bowls when eating it. But because it tastes so good it went pretty fast. I would still make it again perhaps using more flour. Read More
Helpful
(15)
LDANIEL1
Rating: 1 stars
08/10/2004
I don't know if something was left out of this recipe but what I made was a flop. i used what was called for baked per instructions but it never set up all I had was juice. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Advertisement
Pam Ziegler Lutz
Rating: 4 stars
07/12/2010
Is there milk left out of this recipe? A custard by definition is made with milk and eggs. When I made the egg mixture I could see right away it would not adequately cover the peaches. I added 1/4 cup of cream and it still just barely covered them. The pie has a good flavor though and disappeared quickly. I may make it again with my alteration. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Dee
Rating: 4 stars
08/17/2011
I went to allrecipes to see if my mother-in-law's "peach custard" pie recipe was missing something--it was not. It's the same one as this and, while it's different in that there is no milk as in a traditional "custard" it's always a hit when I serve it this time of year, Read More
Helpful
(5)
momcooks
Rating: 1 stars
07/31/2012
I agree with the previous reviews of the pie being too runny. It did seem like something was missing. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
cj
Rating: 1 stars
07/24/2019
I made it as written. It was a runny mess as stated by other reviewers. I think Gardners response is the right one. More flour sugar and butter and 2 eggs. It did taste good but not what the picture looked like. Read More
Marina Westgarth Abbott
Rating: 2 stars
08/30/2016
Like the other reviews this pie is very runny. It tasted good but more like soup. I wonder if the egg is the problem. I notice here in Canada that the sizes of the eggs are getting smaller. A large egg is now the size of a medium egg. I think that two extra large eggs might help the runniness of this pie instead of just one egg. Read More
lakewyliemom
Rating: 1 stars
07/20/2014
Okay so I bake a lot and this recipe is seriously flawed. Some significant changes need to be made for it to turn out like the picture. I tried ultragel for thickener and that was a huge step in the right direction and also 1.5 eggs but still that was insufficient. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/20/2022