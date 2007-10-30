Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie
This yummy pie is like a great big yummy chocolate chip cookie. Garnish with whipped topping or ice cream.
This one of our favorites! However, we use one stick of butter melted and THEN cooled to room temperature. If you put hot melted butter into this recipe it will melt your chips and then they will sink to the bottom. Also, I add a teaspoon of vanilla extract and a pinch of salt, just like a regular chocolate chip cookie recipe calls for. This gives it a little more of a chocolate chip cookie taste. I also use 3 eggs to give it a lighter consistency. Remember to blend the eggs until foamy before adding the other ingredients. To make it even easier I use a Pillsbury pie crust. The crust seems to absorb some of the butter and comes out fairly crispy, much more so than a homemade crust. Bake at 325 for 50 minutes. I have been playing around with this recipe for a few years and think I pretty much have it perfected by now. Put this in the oven just before you sit down to dinner and by the time you are ready for dessert it should be out and cooled enough to serve! It is always a huge hit!Read More
As is this pie does not work - it should be 3/4 C of butter instead of a whole cup! Otherwise it tastes like eating a mouthful of butter. With 3/4 C butter the recipe is DIVINE!!!Read More
The flavor of this pie is great, it definitely tastes like its namesake. However, I think the recipe needs some modifications. My crust was nearly burned by the time the filling was set (1 hour 15 minutes) and it was saturated with butter. Also, my chocolate chips were melted into a solid layer at the bottom, not bits throughout the filling. Next time I will tke the advice of a previous reviewer who says they used 1/2 cup of butter. I will have to experiment to figure out how to get the filling done without an overdone crust. I think the filling could stand up to 350 degrees, so that may be the solution. Also, I think it doesn't have to be set all the way to the center before removal from the oven. The filling exactly fit a deep dish frozen pie crust (Marie Callendar's).
i left this is the oven for about 1 hour and 20 minutes at a slightly higher temperature for the cookie pie to cook all the way through. (i put an aluminum ring -- a pie pan with the center cut out -- on top of the pie to keep the crust edges from burning.) it was very rich and tasty right out of the oven, but i enjoyed it much better after having set it out overnight and eating the next day. i used a deep dish pie crust and had no problem with spills or too much mixture. good recipe, will keep it for an easy dessert!
we LOVE this pie - yes, it is very rich, but very, very good! i only use half the amount of butter called for, and usually bake it a little longer so it isn't "gooey" in the middle. thanks for sharing a great recipe!!! ;0)
awesome:) I made one for the nursing home my Mom is at and the girls all wanted the recipe. Made one for home the next day...gone in a flash. Here is a little helpful hint: I used a quiche/flan baking dish. It is maybe 11 inches in diameter. Nothing soggy, worked great! Thanks for the recipe
This pie is yummy! ODD thing was I was using Nestle's chocolate chips for this recipe and found that this is the same recipe on the Nestle's bag except that Nestle uses 1 3/4 cups butter instead of 2 cups
Made according to recipe, this was floating in butter which I actually poured off the pie. Will try again with only 1/2 cup because otherwise it was good.
This was as good as promised! We had ours with vanilla ice cream, and this helped balance the richness of the pie. I did make one change: I added just a handful of nuts rather than a cup, as I was afraid it would be too heavy. I was glad I did this - if your family doesn't really like pecans or walnuts, I think it would be fine without this addition.
Phenomenal. There was absolutely nothing bad about it. Quick and easy. We made our own pie crust. The batter is meant to look liquidy, so don't be concerned. We cooked it for slightly less than an hour for a more doughy consistency, and it worked. I will definitely be trying this one again
This was a GOOD Dessert. Everyone loved it. I found that it needed a lot of time to settle before I could serve it. I would leave two or three hours to cool and settle before preparing ot serve.
I have made this numerous times, but never rated it. ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS.......It is soooo rich that it is best if you top it with whipped cream when eating it. For those that think it has too much butter....the butter gives it the most incredibly tasking crust after it's baked. I wouldn't change a thing.
I love this pie, I add a few PB Chips in as well. This is a hit at out family get togethers.
Came out very much like pie. If you are looking for a real cookie feel, this isnt the right recipe. Needs more flour and eggs, less butter.
So delicious! One of my favorites.
I made this for my sister's 14th birthday and everyone absolutely LOVED it! This is definitely one of my favorite desserts and I would recommend it to anyone. A little messy in the oven so it's a good idea to put aluminum foil under it to keep your oven clean.
Delicious, but pretty greasy. Next time I would use half the butter, it doesn't really need that much. Otherwise very good. I used a pie crust in a tart pan instead of a pie pan and it was a perfect amount of filling and I did not have a problem with it taking too long to bake.
This pie is so good. My boyfriend loved it. I had to keep the pie in for some extra time. Keep on eye on the middle; for it dosen't like to be cooked.
My daughter came home unexpectedly from college and I wanted to make a great dessert for dinner. I made this pie quickly because I had left over pie crusts and chocolate chips from holiday baking. It was terrific. Now she wants it for her birthday dessert. I made it exactly like the recipe covering the crust the entire baking time. Yummy
another 5 star for this fab recipe. just as gooey as in the Hard Rock cafe. I just altered a few things : 1/2 butter, 1/4 cup sugar, 1/4 brown sugar, and just 25 minutes in the fan oven. served lukewarm with vanilla icecream and you are in paradise !!! THANK YOU SO MUCH
I've been looking for this recipe for a long time, ever since I tried it in a restaurant. This was very easy and everyone who tries it loves it. Thanks Bethany.
Very Rich but really good especially with a little ice cream.
Fantastic. Per other reviews I cut the butter in half and added vanilla and salt. The pie came out golden and yummy!
This pie is delicious (if you like a rich dessert!); however, I had to take it out of the oven before it was fully set/done, because it was getting too brown on top. So, it was kind of mushy in the middle, and a little runny if you try to reheat a slice to serve with ice cream. I used only 1/2 cup of the nuts and milk chocolate chips instead of semi-sweet. It was tasty, even if the presentation wasn't the best!
The potential for this recipe is great, however the way it's written comes out a bit sweet for my tastes...
My husband loves this pie.
I tried making this with crisco because I needed a dairy free dessert...big mistake!
We had this on Easter with the kids home from college. my daughters boyfriend could not get enough!! he took home the leftovers with a huge smile! we all enjoyed it and are looking forward to the next time we have it. awesome recipe!!
I used 3/4 cup of margarine instead of butter and only 1/4 cup of the white sugar. Very easy and tasty and will make again. thx for sharing. 4 1/2 stars
Too undone for me.
I made this several times for my family and it was a hit but for the next time I recommend cooking it longer and at a lower temperature so that the filling is not to raw. I also used a graham cracker crust instead. I will definitely make this again!!!
Great fast recipe! Made it w/ baby in arms in less than 10 minutes. It tastes like a moist chocolate chip cookie.
I made this for my husband (who is a self confessed chocoholic) and he loved it. I served it warm with vanilla ice cream. I found that using butter instead of margarine makes a big difference in the pie filling and the end product.
This was very good, but I did cut the butter to 1/2 cup instead of a whole cup and it was perfect. Probably would be better if in a deep dish pan, mine had quite a bit that spilled over the top.
Rich and delicious. A giant cookie!! Best served warm though.
Was just OKAY
this was terrible! WAY to much butter
Really good.
Found this recipe today and this is what my kids had to say: "It's so soft, chewy and yummy!" "I wanted the whole thing it was yummy yummy yummy!" I echo their sentiments. It was delicious. Did try some of the other suggestions, cut butter to only 1/2 cup and added 1 teaspoon of vanilla. Also kept a close eye on it and it was cooked perfectly in about 45 minutes at 325. Awesome!!!!
Thanks to you I have managed to make this pie and please my husband again! It's his favorite pie besides sweet potato. Every time I make it I use this recipe and he loves it! Thanks so much.
I put mine in a deep dish pie shell. Also didnt melt the butter all the way. I left it soft anof to stir. This helped the chocolate chips not be in the bottom of the pan.
Excellent! This has become a family favorite. Very easy. I was in charge of dessert for a church dinner and made this. Tons of compliments.
As another review suggested I used 3 eggs and only 1/2 butter and didn't add the pecans. It turned out great, but all my chips still fell to the bottom. Not sure how to fix that. However, The recipe was a huge hit at the party and everyone raved about it rating my pie the top dessert!!
This pie is delicious but I had a problem with the size of the pie shell. There was just too much liquid for the 9 inch shell. Don't know if anyone else had this experience, but I wasn't very careful when pouring the mixture into the shell and the extra liquid wound up all over my countertop! I had to cook it a bit longer - about 1 hour and 15 minutes because the center was not set. It turned out quite good, but very rich.
The top was crusty while the inside was gooey.. the only thing that salvaged it was by putting ice cream on it.. I used half the butter as suggested. May try it again, because some of my guests actually enjoyed it.. or said they did..
Good one, but has to be eaten fresh or the next day, otherwise it would be too dry. One of my father's favorites. Very easy to fix, as well, which is a plus.
Wow, surprisingly good, but VERY rich - serve in small slices with ice cream or whip cream. I gave out WAY too big servings and most couldn't finish half. The recipe did not need any changes.
This was sooooo good! I didn't add the nuts, only because a friend has a nut allergy, but it didn't need them. It was delicious, and not very hard to make--especially when you use a pre-made piecrust!
I made this last night and it's so yummy! I changed the recipe a bit though. I used 3/4 cup butter melted then cooled to room temp. We don't care for nuts so I used 1 1/4 cup of caramel filled chocolate chips. I baked it as the recipe called for and it was soft and gooey in the center but we loved it! It still really tasty the next day after being in the fridge all night.
I reduced the real butter to 1/2 cup as others had suggested, used 1 T of vanilla extract, and baked two of these delicious pies for our Thanksgiving feast this year. I've only sampled the batter so far - but I predict it's a great addition to our pie tray this year.
Incredible and decadent! A half cup of butter is plenty tho.
So easy and rich! I made this for Father's Day and it was a hit! There was none left by the end of the day! Yum yum!
I hate it. It had a ton of butter so it was a HUGE waste. I spent exactly 3 hours trying to cook it but it never came out. Plus there were other ingredients that were also wasted not to mention it is 2020 and I am in the caronavirus lockdown. I am looking up baking recipes trying to feed my family and this is what I come along, a waste.
Easy to make but when I put it in the oven my house started to smoke and turns out the pie is just dropping with butter. Way to much butter for the recipe. I'm not very happy right now, I have all my fans on and Windows open and it's cold! Try the toll house recipe. Stay way unless you use the previous comments recipe not this one.
This wasn't what I expected at all. Based on other reviewers I decreased the amount of butter from 2 sticks to 1 1/4 sticks. I also added vanilla and salt. Bottom line - it was too greasy to be appetizing. All the chocolate chips sank to the bottom. It looked greasy and tasted like melted chocolate chips. Next time I'll make choc chip bar cookies.
LOVE this!!!!
great made it for my halloween party this weekend everyone absolutly LOVED IT!!!!!!
Delicious! Works well in a graham cracker crust, too.
I loved it and so did my family, its was really good and I had some mistakes but it turned out great. This was my first pie i have ever made, and i will be making this again soon. This was rich and very chocolate but i would put ice cream on top and cook it a bit longer. Other that those i would give to anyone. I did not put the nuts in and it was ok. I would make sure that the butter was all cool down or else it will start to melt other things, and to leave it out of the oven for more that 10 mins or else it would be very hot.
Like a lot of the other users, used 3/4 cup of butter, added a pinch of salt, added 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract and baked at 325 for 50 mins and NOT for the whole hour as suggested and it turned out fantastic!
I made exactly as is. It was delicious! Thank you for the recipe!
This was so delicious! Served warm, topped with whipped cream! Yummy!
This tasted good but it's not something I would make when company is coming. It would be a nice treat to have in the house for a weekend at home, though. The consistency was a little mushy for me, as I was looking for something that stood up a little better. I served with ice cream, and warm out of the oven - tasty. You also need to use these baking directions as a guideline only, use your head and watch your pie.
Delicious. Doesn’t look the greatest once you cut it. The crust tends to crumble everywhere. I made it once with the pecans and once without. Turned out great both times. Super heavy and filling.
My cookie pie was a little watery but maybe I measured wrong
I just made it todayi it was great. Instead of butter I used Margarine it came out ok I also cooled it before I cutting it I also use salt and vanilla as Arlene said to do it tasted like a chocolate chip cookie I really like allrecipes .com I have made a lot of reciipes. That I would of do before
I also cut the butter in half, folded some of the flour into the chocolate chips so that they wouldn't sink, and added vanilla. I would cut down the chocolate chips next time, it was a little too chocolate-y, and I omitted the nuts. 45 minutes was plenty of cooking time.
Simple to make, and tastes good. 3.5 stars.
cool
Very very tastey!!! everyone in my family really liked it and asked for seconds!
Everyone who has tried this gives it raving reviews. I only use 3/4 of a cup of butter. I would rate it 5 stars with less butter. You can’t beat easy and delicious! Thank you for sharing.
