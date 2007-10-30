Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie

95 Ratings
  • 5 49
  • 4 30
  • 3 8
  • 2 3
  • 1 5

This yummy pie is like a great big yummy chocolate chip cookie. Garnish with whipped topping or ice cream.

By Bethany

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In large mixing bowl, beat eggs until light and foamy. Add flour, sugar and brown sugar and beat until well blended. Blend in melted butter. Stir in chocolate chips and nuts. Pour into pie shell.

  • Bake at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C) for 1 hour. Remove from oven. Serve warm with whipped topping or ice cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
626 calories; protein 5.5g; carbohydrates 55g; fat 45.6g; cholesterol 107.5mg; sodium 289.5mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022