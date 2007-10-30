Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie

This one of our favorites! However, we use one stick of butter melted and THEN cooled to room temperature. If you put hot melted butter into this recipe it will melt your chips and then they will sink to the bottom. Also, I add a teaspoon of vanilla extract and a pinch of salt, just like a regular chocolate chip cookie recipe calls for. This gives it a little more of a chocolate chip cookie taste. I also use 3 eggs to give it a lighter consistency. Remember to blend the eggs until foamy before adding the other ingredients. To make it even easier I use a Pillsbury pie crust. The crust seems to absorb some of the butter and comes out fairly crispy, much more so than a homemade crust. Bake at 325 for 50 minutes. I have been playing around with this recipe for a few years and think I pretty much have it perfected by now. Put this in the oven just before you sit down to dinner and by the time you are ready for dessert it should be out and cooled enough to serve! It is always a huge hit!

