Mushroom, Spinach and Cheese Torta
Phyllo dough layered with spinach and ricotta. Poppy seeds may be used in place of sesame seeds.
This recipe was time consuming, but it was well worth it in the end. It was very filling, and it had a great flavor. I will definetely make it again.
The filling was very good but didn't think it went well with the flaky crust.
This actually makes two packets. Very versatile - I used 15 oz. of ricotta inplace of the 1.5 c. ricotta + 1 c. sour cream, 1/4 c. dried parsley, and it was still amazing. I thought it was very good, a friend demands I make more.
Four stars for the filling. I didn't like the phyllo pastry. I will make this again but probably in a pie case. I didn't have sour cream and used 1 1/2 cups of fat free riccotta instead.
Wasn't able to try because the ingredient list is not complete! (how much onion and garlic? what type of oil?)
Great recipe -- made a really nice presentation for a meal with out of town guests, and everyone loved it. Followed recipe for filling, but substituted puff pastry for the phyllo, and the recipe made enough to fill both puff pastry sheets, so it made two tortas. - I put the filling down the center, then folded each side over, and pinched it together at the top, pinched the ends together, then brushed all with melted butter. They only needed to bake in the oven for 25-30 minutes, and they puffed up and looked really beautiful. And, YUM! Will be making these again.
Very easy to make. I made it without the mushrooms, because I didn't have any. Tried it with less parmesan cheese and fresh spinach. I also had two round phyllo sheets, placed one at the bottom and one on the top. 50 minutes later...Mmm!
There was enough filling for 2 tortas. I really like the filling, but mine was a little thin. I will cut out some sour cream and ricotta next time.
