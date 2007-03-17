Kreatopita Argostoli
A spicy Greek dish made with lamb and feta cheese in a phyllo pastry.
Delicious! I used ground lamb instead of cubed, and brown rice instead of white. The flavours were just right. A very satisfying dish worth the effort. Great with a fresh garden salad on the side.Read More
This dish took forever to put together! Lots of steps and pre-cooking involved. The taste was good, but not that fantastic. We all liked the phyllo crust.Read More
Really tasty stuff. Great for dinner and would go a long way as part of a buffet in littler (sic)squares
The taste was very flavorful. This was delicious. It does take a long while to put together but it is worth it. The next time I make it, I will prepare it the day before I am going to serve it and refridgerate it over night. This will make it easier. I know I will be serving this for our family gaathering at Easter.
My Greek neighbor got me hooked on this meal. So when I found this version, I made it and let HER try it. She was impressed. And so where my kids! The LOVE it. A little labor intensive, but worth the effort, the taste is out of this world!
This was delicious! It took a bit of time for prep...including cooking lamb and boiling eggs ahead of time. However, it was worth it. I kept thinking that the mix of ingredients was odd as I put it together, but they came together very nicely in the end. The only thing that I changed was the rice...I didn't have white rice, I only had brown. And I only had enough to make two cups. However, I felt that was the perfect amount in the end, and that 4 cups may have been a bit much.
I really liked this but my Husband didn't. He thought there were too many textures going. I adore Greek food and thought the flavours were just wonderful. Used minced lamb and didn't add the beaten egg in the top layer because I ran out of eggs! Took a while to put together but the end result is worth it. Too bad I won't be allowed to make this again :(
My family loved this dish. I didnt use the phyllo dough just because I didnt have it and wanted to use what I had on hand. I also used the brown rice as one other person had suggested and the dish was wonderful. Oh and instead of using the beef broth I used the left over gravy from the lamb.
I made this dish pretty much as written and it was quite good. However, my family agreed that when I make it again, I would reduce the amount of rice to maybe three cups and increase the amount of meat. I can see also making this with beef. The seasoning combination was excellent.
