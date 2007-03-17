Kreatopita Argostoli

A spicy Greek dish made with lamb and feta cheese in a phyllo pastry.

Recipe by Christine L

Recipe Summary

12
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 12 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add potatoes and cook until tender but still firm, about 15 minutes. Drain, cool and chop.

  • Lightly brush a 9x13 inch pan with melted butter. Place 1 phyllo sheet in pan and lightly brush with butter. Continue adding phyllo sheets for a total of 12, brushing each one lightly with butter (you don't need to completely cover each phyllo sheet with butter).

  • Spread cooked rice over phyllo, then sprinkle with minced garlic. Add lamb in an even layer, and sprinkle with lemon juice. Place 1 cup diced potatoes over lamb.

  • Arrange quarters of eggs, then sprinkle with parsley, mint and lemon zest. Add crumbled feta cheese.

  • Pour on olive oil and beef broth. Sprinkle with oregano and pepper. Finally, add beaten egg.

  • Top with remaining 12 phyllo sheets brushed lightly with melted butter.

  • Bake for 40 to 50 minutes at 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). during the last 10 minutes, raise the temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Remove from the oven and cool on a rack for 15 minutes. Cut into diamonds or squares and serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
543 calories; protein 25.8g; carbohydrates 43.4g; fat 29.4g; cholesterol 171.8mg; sodium 574.6mg. Full Nutrition
