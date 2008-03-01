Pie Crust Treats
Quick treats that kids love. Use the pie crust of your choice.
Looks like a lot of us had moms and grandmas who put leftover pie crust to good use! Mom and Grandma just rolled the leftover dough into a circle, sprinkled with sugar and cinnamon (no butter) then cut into triangles and rolled up as crescents. Or sometimes they would just spread the dough with a thin layer of jam. Either way, I "kick it up a notch" by drizzling with a simple powdered sugar glaze.Read More
It tastes like pie crust. It tastes exactly like the crust of a pot pie. .Read More
I was looking for something that resembled what my mom and grandma used to make from left-over pie crust when I was a girl. We called ours 'Diddlees' and the ingredients were basically the same except we'd roll out the pie crust, spread it with butter and sprinkle on cinnamon, sugar, and raisins, then roll the crust up and cut it into slices. Then you bake them for 20 mins in a 350F/175C oven. I always looked forward to them whenever my mom baked a pie. They wre perfect with tea! Thanks for sharing. :-)
My Aunt Mary used to make these all the time from leftover pieces of pie crust dough, but we called them Pie Cookies. It's important to roll out the dough very thin. And we always melted the butter and just brushed it on, then sprinkled cinnamon and sugar. Yum!
Thanks for reminding me of these! My kids loved to make them too! We used colored sugars & they were very festive! Also try turning a small, oven-safe bown upside down - then roll out dough large enough to cover it & brush it with butter & sugar - put it sugar side down on the bowl & bake. You'll end up with a sugary crusty bowl. These are GREAT to fill with ice cream!
One of my favorite memories also, which I now do for my granddaughter. Whenever I bake pies, I take the left over crust, roll into a rectangle, cover with butter, sugar & cinnamon, OR grape jelly (my favorite) then roll up jelly roll style, slice into 2" pieces and bake on parchment paper, for easy cleanup, just in case I put too much filling in.
These are fantastic made with that store bought pie crust that comes in a roll! You don't have to be making a pie. Super easy and delicious.
Just like most of the reviewers wrote, this recipe is a trip down memory lane for me as well....I took the advice from Naples34102 (thank-you) and cut mine into triangles and spread with raspberry jam and rolled it into crescents...so good!
My mother made these every time she made a pie and us kids would stand and wait for them to come out of the oven. They are crisp, buttery and sweet. That was over 50 years ago and I just made some for my grandson. Just like I remembered! Thanks!
Wow. thanks for the recipe and the reminder from my childhood. My mom would make an extra pie crust just to make "cinnamon roll" made just like the jelly roll described, but not sliced until after it bakes and cools (reduces any mess as the sugar is sealed into the roll). Just be sure to use shortening instead of butter if you make it this way. Shortening holds its shape much better. I never liked pies as a child but I sure loved this cinnamon sugar treat. I just never knew so many others also had such great Mom's.
These are soooo yummy and fun to eat. Like another reviewer, we also did this with our leftover pie crusts and used butter flavored spray rather than butter. I've also made this with Splenda and it turned out good. Thanks for the cute idea Dawn.
a great reminder of a childhood treat
One of my fondest memories of growign up in the 70's, if you're wondering) was when my mother was baking a pie, her letting me roll out the leftover scraps of crust and cutting out shapes with my cookie cutters, brushing the shapes with milk, and sprinkling the tops with sugar and cinnamon. It's memories like those that have prompted me to be a pie-making fanatic today. I can't wait to share this secret treat with my own children. Thank you for posting this heart-warming recipe!
Grandma and Mom made this for us kids when we were little out of leftover pie dough. I now make them for my own kids, using the Butter Flaky Pie Crust. So good.
I made these for my kids tonight with leftover pie crust. I rolled the crust REALLY thin into 1 big circle. Then spread with a super light layer of butter. Covered with cinnamon/sugar and baked for about 20 minutes at 350 to get it nice and crispy. I cut into pieces and then we drizzled them with honey before gobbling them up. Mmmmm!!
Memmmmorriiiieees...... My mom used to make these, sans the butter, all the time when I was little. My husband never had them before, he loved them. My toddler was delighted to help. Good recipe for left-over crust-lots of possibilities!
My children absolutely loved them! i make them in the falls when they come home from school they can have a little cinnamon treat. Great recipe!!!
My mom used to make these for me when I was a child. She always used scraps of leftover pie crust. It is also good with scraps of leftover biscuit dough.
maybe i didn't put on enough sugar or something because they just tasted like pieces of butter. not that they weren't <i>good<i>. the jelly roll idea sounds good.
I remember these from my childhood, but hadn't made them for myself until this year's Thanksgiving pumpkin pie. A great memory that still tastes as good as when I was a kid.
Holy Yum! Made this with Melissa D'Arabian's (Food Network) pie crust and they were so good. Thanks for a great recipe!
Thanks for the recipe and the memories. These are so simple and so good.
Love this for use up extra pie dough. The boy thought they were cookies :)
Yummy I roll up the pie crusts like small crecent shapes
What a great memory of my grandma.
This recipe took me back to my Grandmother's house, this was her favorite snack and we enjoyed it as well! Now it's something I can share with my kids as well!
My mom used to make these all the time when she made a pie. My siblings and I used to love these! It was a special treat for us. I am so glad I found a recipe that is just like the ones she used to make.
Great way to use up extra pie crust.
One of my favorite treats as a child given to me by my mother. I never thought of using a cookie cutter to make them pretty. Great idea!
This was a perfect refresher to a very old family holiday recipe, that I wanted to make for my husband. I added 1/2 cup of brown sugar and removed 1/2 cup white sugar and it was REALLY GOOD!!!
I usually use half or a quarter the butter/sugar/cinnamon because the full amount ends up shedding too much for me as it's moved around.
Simple and easy treat to make. My grandmother used to make these whenever she baked pies. She always made extra crust.
Perfect way to use some left over pie crust. I love these little things!
I used some left over pie crust I had and cut it into strips with the pizza cutter after adding the butter and sugar. Loved these and what a great way to use up those bits of pie crust left
Kids? Make them for yourself.. :) These are great! As most have stated my Mom also made these.. I made one batch exactly as stated in the recipe .. Was feeling "summery" so made an extra batch with lemon glaze.. YUM!
