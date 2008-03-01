Pie Crust Treats

4.7
39 Ratings
  • 5 32
  • 4 6
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

Quick treats that kids love. Use the pie crust of your choice.

Recipe by Dawn Timmerman

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
14
Yield:
12 to 14 treats
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

14
Original recipe yields 14 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C)

    Advertisement

  • Roll out pie crust to 1/8 inch thick. Spread butter or margarine to cover. Sprinkle sugar and cinnamon to completely cover pie crust.

  • Using a ravioli cutter, cookie cutter or knife, cut dough into desired shapes.

  • Bake at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 8 to 10 minutes or until just browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
151 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 20.7g; fat 7.6g; cholesterol 8.7mg; sodium 90.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/22/2022